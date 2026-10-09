Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1983 Chevrolet El Camino was part of the fifth and final generation of Chevrolet’s unique car-based pickup. Built on the GM G-body platform, the El Camino blended midsize comfort with practical cargo capability. Available with V6 and V8 engines, the rear-wheel drive chassis offered a smooth ride that set it apart from traditional trucks. The upscale Conquista trim added extra style with distinctive exterior accents, upgraded interior appointments, special badging, and additional brightwork that gave the El Camino a more luxurious appearance.

This Chevy El Camino Conquista was acquired by the seller in January 2020. It is powered by a carbureted 5.0L V8 paired with a three-speed automatic transmission.

The body is finished in brown and beige and accented by bright bumpers, trim, and cargo rails. A receiver hitch has been mounted below the rear bumper, and additional exterior details include a "Conquista" tailgate graphic, body-color mirror caps, and 14" Rally wheels.

Inside, a bench seat is upholstered in brown cloth and features a fold-down center armrest. Replacement carpets are protected by floor mats, and additional amenities include power steering and a GM-Delco push-button stereo.

This '83 Chevrolet El Camino Conquista is now offered at no reserve with an owner's manual, recent service records, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean North Carolina title in the seller's name.

Highlights

Powered by a carbureted 5.0L V8

Three-speed automatic transmission

Conquista trim

Finished in brown and beige

Brown cloth upholstery

Factory Equipment

Bright bumpers and trim

Body-color mirror caps

Cargo rails

“Conquista” tailgate graphic

Front disc and rear drum brakes

14” Rally wheels

Power-assisted steering

GM-Delco push-button stereo

Modifications

In-bed tie-down rails

Receiver hitch

Replacement carpets

Servicing & Documentation

A sicker affixed under the hood indicates that the air conditioning system was converted to R134A refrigerant

June 2025: Battery replaced

June 2026: Air conditioning system serviced and engine oil changed

Known Imperfections

Imperfections in the finish include variations in the paint, bubbling, and corrosion

Dents and scratched in the cargo bed

Faded interior trim

Cigarette lighter is missing

The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details): March 2024: Damage reported: no additional information August 2024: Accident reported: minor damage to the left rear and left side June 2025: Damage reported: minor damage



Ownership History

The seller reports acquiring this 1983 Chevrolet El Camino from the second owner in January 2020. The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Indiana, South Carolina, and North Carolina from an initial entry in December 2002.

Included Items