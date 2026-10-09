Auction ended.

1983 Chevrolet El Camino Conquista

No reserve
Sold for on 10/09/26
Result
1983 Chevrolet El Camino Conquista
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Ended Oct 09, 2026 at 7:00 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1GCCW80H0DR224371
Mileage indicated90,200 Miles TMU
LocationBurlington, North Carolina
Engine5.0L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorBrown and Beige
Interior colorBrown
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE   

The 1983 Chevrolet El Camino was part of the fifth and final generation of Chevrolet’s unique car-based pickup. Built on the GM G-body platform, the El Camino blended midsize comfort with practical cargo capability. Available with V6 and V8 engines, the rear-wheel drive chassis offered a smooth ride that set it apart from traditional trucks.  The upscale Conquista trim added extra style with distinctive exterior accents, upgraded interior appointments, special badging, and additional brightwork that gave the El Camino a more luxurious appearance. 

This Chevy El Camino Conquista was acquired by the seller in January 2020. It is powered by a carbureted 5.0L V8 paired with a three-speed automatic transmission.   

The body is finished in brown and beige and accented by bright bumpers, trim, and cargo rails. A receiver hitch has been mounted below the rear bumper, and additional exterior details include a "Conquista" tailgate graphic, body-color mirror caps, and 14" Rally wheels.  

Inside, a bench seat is upholstered in brown cloth and features a fold-down center armrest. Replacement carpets are protected by floor mats, and additional amenities include power steering and a GM-Delco push-button stereo.  

This '83 Chevrolet El Camino Conquista is now offered at no reserve with an owner's manual, recent service records, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean North Carolina title in the seller's name.    

Highlights  

  • Powered by a carbureted 5.0L V8 

  • Three-speed automatic transmission 

  • Conquista trim 

  • Finished in brown and beige 

  • Brown cloth upholstery 

 Factory Equipment  

  • Bright bumpers and trim 

  • Body-color mirror caps 

  • Cargo rails 

  • “Conquista” tailgate graphic 

  • Front disc and rear drum brakes 

  • 14” Rally wheels 

  • Power-assisted steering 

  • GM-Delco push-button stereo 

 Modifications  

  • In-bed tie-down rails 

  • Receiver hitch  

  • Replacement carpets 

 Servicing & Documentation 

  • A sicker affixed under the hood indicates that the air conditioning system was converted to R134A refrigerant 

  • June 2025: Battery replaced 

  • June 2026: Air conditioning system serviced and engine oil changed 

 Known Imperfections  

  • Imperfections in the finish include variations in the paint, bubbling, and corrosion 

  • Dents and scratched in the cargo bed 

  • Faded interior trim 

  • Cigarette lighter is missing 

  • The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details): 

    • March 2024: Damage reported: no additional information  

    • August 2024: Accident reported: minor damage to the left rear and left side  

    • June 2025: Damage reported: minor damage 

Ownership History  

The seller reports acquiring this 1983 Chevrolet El Camino from the second owner in January 2020. The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Indiana, South Carolina, and North Carolina from an initial entry in December 2002.   

Included Items  

  • Owner’s manual 

  • Recent service records

  • Floor mats

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1983 Chevrolet El Camino Conquista · No reserve

Sold to
RS_a84039
RS_a84039
$9,898
Seller
MarcAllan_83
MarcAllan_83
EndedOct 09, 2026 at 7:00 PM UTC
Bids25
Views6,700

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RS_a84039
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