1983 Chevrolet El Camino Conquista
Ended Oct 09, 2026 at 7:00 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The 1983 Chevrolet El Camino was part of the fifth and final generation of Chevrolet’s unique car-based pickup. Built on the GM G-body platform, the El Camino blended midsize comfort with practical cargo capability. Available with V6 and V8 engines, the rear-wheel drive chassis offered a smooth ride that set it apart from traditional trucks. The upscale Conquista trim added extra style with distinctive exterior accents, upgraded interior appointments, special badging, and additional brightwork that gave the El Camino a more luxurious appearance.
This Chevy El Camino Conquista was acquired by the seller in January 2020. It is powered by a carbureted 5.0L V8 paired with a three-speed automatic transmission.
The body is finished in brown and beige and accented by bright bumpers, trim, and cargo rails. A receiver hitch has been mounted below the rear bumper, and additional exterior details include a "Conquista" tailgate graphic, body-color mirror caps, and 14" Rally wheels.
Inside, a bench seat is upholstered in brown cloth and features a fold-down center armrest. Replacement carpets are protected by floor mats, and additional amenities include power steering and a GM-Delco push-button stereo.
This '83 Chevrolet El Camino Conquista is now offered at no reserve with an owner's manual, recent service records, a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean North Carolina title in the seller's name.
Highlights
Powered by a carbureted 5.0L V8
Three-speed automatic transmission
Conquista trim
Finished in brown and beige
Brown cloth upholstery
Factory Equipment
Bright bumpers and trim
Body-color mirror caps
Cargo rails
“Conquista” tailgate graphic
Front disc and rear drum brakes
14” Rally wheels
Power-assisted steering
GM-Delco push-button stereo
Modifications
In-bed tie-down rails
Receiver hitch
Replacement carpets
Servicing & Documentation
A sicker affixed under the hood indicates that the air conditioning system was converted to R134A refrigerant
June 2025: Battery replaced
June 2026: Air conditioning system serviced and engine oil changed
Known Imperfections
Imperfections in the finish include variations in the paint, bubbling, and corrosion
Dents and scratched in the cargo bed
Faded interior trim
Cigarette lighter is missing
The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists the following (see report for full details):
March 2024: Damage reported: no additional information
August 2024: Accident reported: minor damage to the left rear and left side
June 2025: Damage reported: minor damage
Ownership History
The seller reports acquiring this 1983 Chevrolet El Camino from the second owner in January 2020. The CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists registration history in Indiana, South Carolina, and North Carolina from an initial entry in December 2002.
Included Items
Owner’s manual
Recent service records
Floor mats
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.