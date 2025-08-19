305-Powered 1982 Jeep CJ-7 5-Speed
Ending Tue, Sep 29 at 6:50 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Introduced in 1976 and produced through 1986, the Jeep CJ-7 is from the renowned CJ (Civilian Jeep) series, which traces its roots back to the original WWII Willys MB. The CJ-7 was much bigger than the CJ-5; at 153” overall, its 93.5” wheelbase was 10 full inches longer than the CJ-5’s, which improved both legroom and ride and handling characteristics.
The CJ-7 came with rugged four- or six-cylinder engines, which were mated to manual or automatic transmissions and equipped with four-wheel-drive systems. As production continued, an optional automatic with full-time Quadra-Trac four-wheel drive was offered, front disc brakes became standard in 1977, and a fully boxed frame added strength in 1978.
This highly customized 4x4 has been refinished in custom David Palmer paint and graphics, with fender flares, custom bumpers, and 15” chrome wheels adding to the unique look. Inside, black bucket seats featuring houndstooth-style inserts and a tilt steering column add comfort, and the driver’s right foot controls a swapped-in 305ci Chevrolet V8 backed by a five-speed manual transmission and a two-speed transfer case.
This modified 1982 Jeep CJ-7 is now offered at no reserve by the selling dealer with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Florida title.
Highlights
Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of September vehicles
Finished in custom David Palmer paint with black upholstery
Black soft top
15” wheels
305ci Chevrolet V8
5-speed manual transmission
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
4WD with locking front hubs
2-speed transfer case
Leaf spring suspension
Full floating front axle
Recirculating ball steering
Front disc brakes
Modifications
Swapped-in Chevrolet V8
Black air cleaner and valve covers
Aluminum intake manifold
Headers and dual exhaust system
Aluminum radiator and dual electric fans
Custom David Palmer multi-colored paint and graphics
15” Ion Alloy chrome wheels wearing Cooper Discoverer tires
Fender flares
Custom front and rear bumpers with KC lights
Side steps
Hood-mounted jack
Bucket seats with houndstooth inserts
Tilt steering column with custom wheel
Aftermarket gauges
Hurst shifter
Alpine head unit with Rockford Fosgate speakers
Python alarm system
Documentation
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Known Imperfections
Paint imperfections on body and scuffs on fender flares
Imperfections on door panels
Images detailing the condition of the 1982 Jeep CJ-7 are presented in the gallery
Ownership History
This 1982 Jeep CJ-7 is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of September vehicles.
The included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report for this 1982 Jeep CJ-7 shows registration history in Texas, Florida, Arizona, North Carolina, and Florida again, with several gaps.
Included Items
Removable windows
Tan bikini top
Build documents
Additional Information
Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.