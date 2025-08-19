305-Powered 1982 Jeep CJ-7 5-Speed

Burnyzz
No reserve
5 days
$7,906
305-Powered 1982 Jeep CJ-7 5-Speed
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Ending Tue, Sep 29 at 6:50 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Chassis/VIN1JCCN87A7CT062105
Mileage indicated97,400 Miles TMU
LocationOcala , Florida
Engine305ci V8
Drivetrain4WD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleSUV
Exterior colorCustom
Interior colorBlack
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced in 1976 and produced through 1986, the Jeep CJ-7 is from the renowned CJ (Civilian Jeep) series, which traces its roots back to the original WWII Willys MB. The CJ-7 was much bigger than the CJ-5; at 153” overall, its 93.5” wheelbase was 10 full inches longer than the CJ-5’s, which improved both legroom and ride and handling characteristics.

The CJ-7 came with rugged four- or six-cylinder engines, which were mated to manual or automatic transmissions and equipped with four-wheel-drive systems. As production continued, an optional automatic with full-time Quadra-Trac four-wheel drive was offered, front disc brakes became standard in 1977, and a fully boxed frame added strength in 1978.

This highly customized 4x4 has been refinished in custom David Palmer paint and graphics, with fender flares, custom bumpers, and 15” chrome wheels adding to the unique look. Inside, black bucket seats featuring houndstooth-style inserts and a tilt steering column add comfort, and the driver’s right foot controls a swapped-in 305ci Chevrolet V8 backed by a five-speed manual transmission and a two-speed transfer case.

This modified 1982 Jeep CJ-7 is now offered at no reserve by the selling dealer with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Florida title.

Highlights

  • Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of September vehicles

  • Finished in custom David Palmer paint with black upholstery

  • Black soft top

  • 15” wheels

  • 305ci Chevrolet V8

  • 5-speed manual transmission

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • 4WD with locking front hubs

  • 2-speed transfer case

  • Leaf spring suspension

  • Full floating front axle

  • Recirculating ball steering

  • Front disc brakes

Modifications

  • Swapped-in Chevrolet V8

  • Black air cleaner and valve covers

  • Aluminum intake manifold

  • Headers and dual exhaust system

  • Aluminum radiator and dual electric fans

  • Custom David Palmer multi-colored paint and graphics

  • 15” Ion Alloy chrome wheels wearing Cooper Discoverer tires

  • Fender flares

  • Custom front and rear bumpers with KC lights

  • Side steps

  • Hood-mounted jack

  • Bucket seats with houndstooth inserts

  • Tilt steering column with custom wheel

  • Aftermarket gauges

  • Hurst shifter

  • Alpine head unit with Rockford Fosgate speakers

  • Python alarm system

Documentation

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

  • Paint imperfections on body and scuffs on fender flares

  • Imperfections on door panels

  • Images detailing the condition of the 1982 Jeep CJ-7 are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1982 Jeep CJ-7 is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of September vehicles.

The included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report for this 1982 Jeep CJ-7 shows registration history in Texas, Florida, Arizona, North Carolina, and Florida again, with several gaps.

Included Items

  • Removable windows

  • Tan bikini top

  • Build documents

Additional Information

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

305-Powered 1982 Jeep CJ-7 5-Speed · No reserve

Current bid
CP_7f0sqv
CP_7f0sqv
$7,906
Seller
BurnyzzLLC
BurnyzzLLC
EndingTue, Sep 29 at 6:50 PM UTC
Bids15
Views3,922

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