Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced in 1976 and produced through 1986, the Jeep CJ-7 is from the renowned CJ (Civilian Jeep) series, which traces its roots back to the original WWII Willys MB. The CJ-7 was much bigger than the CJ-5; at 153” overall, its 93.5” wheelbase was 10 full inches longer than the CJ-5’s, which improved both legroom and ride and handling characteristics.

The CJ-7 came with rugged four- or six-cylinder engines, which were mated to manual or automatic transmissions and equipped with four-wheel-drive systems. As production continued, an optional automatic with full-time Quadra-Trac four-wheel drive was offered, front disc brakes became standard in 1977, and a fully boxed frame added strength in 1978.

This highly customized 4x4 has been refinished in custom David Palmer paint and graphics, with fender flares, custom bumpers, and 15” chrome wheels adding to the unique look. Inside, black bucket seats featuring houndstooth-style inserts and a tilt steering column add comfort, and the driver’s right foot controls a swapped-in 305ci Chevrolet V8 backed by a five-speed manual transmission and a two-speed transfer case.

This modified 1982 Jeep CJ-7 is now offered at no reserve by the selling dealer with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Florida title.

Highlights

Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of September vehicles

Finished in custom David Palmer paint with black upholstery

Black soft top

15” wheels

305ci Chevrolet V8

5-speed manual transmission

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

4WD with locking front hubs

2-speed transfer case

Leaf spring suspension

Full floating front axle

Recirculating ball steering

Front disc brakes

Modifications

Swapped-in Chevrolet V8

Black air cleaner and valve covers

Aluminum intake manifold

Headers and dual exhaust system

Aluminum radiator and dual electric fans

Custom David Palmer multi-colored paint and graphics

15” Ion Alloy chrome wheels wearing Cooper Discoverer tires

Fender flares

Custom front and rear bumpers with KC lights

Side steps

Hood-mounted jack

Bucket seats with houndstooth inserts

Tilt steering column with custom wheel

Aftermarket gauges

Hurst shifter

Alpine head unit with Rockford Fosgate speakers

Python alarm system

Documentation

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Known Imperfections

Paint imperfections on body and scuffs on fender flares

Imperfections on door panels

Images detailing the condition of the 1982 Jeep CJ-7 are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1982 Jeep CJ-7 is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of September vehicles.

The included clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report for this 1982 Jeep CJ-7 shows registration history in Texas, Florida, Arizona, North Carolina, and Florida again, with several gaps.

Included Items

Removable windows

Tan bikini top

Build documents

Additional Information

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.