Auction ended.

1982 Fiat Spider 2000

No reserve
Sold for on 09/23/26
Result
1982 Fiat Spider 2000
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
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All photos (47)

Ended Sep 23, 2026 at 6:26 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINZFAAS00B6C5000969
Mileage indicated39,450 Miles
LocationRochester, New York
Engine2.0L Inline-Four
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorGrigio Fumo Metallic
Interior colorTan
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

OFFERED AT NO RESERVE

The Fiat 124 Spider is a convertible sports car that debuted in November 1966 at the Turin Auto Show. The car featured a Pininfarina body with in-house styling by Tom Tjaarda and would go on to sell approximately 200,000 units over its nearly 20-year production run between 1966 and 1985.

Midway through 1980, the 124 received Bosch L-Jetronic fuel injection as a replacement for the aging carburetor. The change delivered crisper throttle response, minimized engine stalling, and drastically improved cold weather starts all while increasing fuel economy and boosting the factory rated horsepower from 86hp to 102hp.

Acquired by the seller in 2015, this ‘82 Spider 2000 was delivered to Ramsey Fiat in New Jersey when new and was factory-finished in Grigio Fumo Metallic (Smoke Gray) over tan upholstery. Power comes from a 2.0L inline-four equipped with Bosch fuel injection and paired with a three-speed automatic transmission. Additional details include independent front suspension, four-wheel disc brakes, 14” alloy wheels, woodgrain dashboard trim, carpeted floor mats, and a Sony head unit.

This 1982 Fiat Spider 2000 is now offered at no reserve with a window sticker, manufacturer's literature, a tool roll, and a clean New York title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Bosch L-Jetronic fuel injection

  • 2.0L Inline-four engine

  • Three-speed automatic transmission

  • Grigio Fumo Metallic paint

  • Tan upholstery & soft top

  • Sony head unit

Factory Equipment

  • Veglia Borletti instrumentation

  • Power-Assisted four-wheel disc brakes

  • 14” alloy wheels

  • Woodgrain dashboard trim

  • Analog clock

Modifications

  • Sony head unit

Servicing

Per the seller, the following service has been performed:

  • 2026: battery replaced

  • 2025: tires, washer pump, front brake calipers, and hoses replaced

  • 2024: front suspension components replaced, alignment

  • 2023: vinyl convertible top

  • 2021: rear transmission mount and radiator hoses replaced

  • 2019: timing belt and idler pulley replaced

  • 2018: heater core bypassed, transmission filter and brake master cylinder replaced

  • 2017: lower center console replaced

  • 2016: muffler replaced

  • 2015: carpet replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Up-close images of imperfections are provided in the gallery

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the seller in 2015. The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report begins in 1986 and lists New York registration history.

Included Items

  • Window sticker

  • Manufacturer's literature

  • Tool roll

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1982 Fiat Spider 2000 · No reserve

Sold to
FD_35kzl0
FD_35kzl0
$10,968
Seller
NicolasRicketts_j49h
NicolasRicketts_j49h
EndedSep 23, 2026 at 6:26 PM UTC
Bids33
Views6,112

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