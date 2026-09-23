Description

OFFERED AT NO RESERVE

The Fiat 124 Spider is a convertible sports car that debuted in November 1966 at the Turin Auto Show. The car featured a Pininfarina body with in-house styling by Tom Tjaarda and would go on to sell approximately 200,000 units over its nearly 20-year production run between 1966 and 1985.

Midway through 1980, the 124 received Bosch L-Jetronic fuel injection as a replacement for the aging carburetor. The change delivered crisper throttle response, minimized engine stalling, and drastically improved cold weather starts all while increasing fuel economy and boosting the factory rated horsepower from 86hp to 102hp.

Acquired by the seller in 2015, this ‘82 Spider 2000 was delivered to Ramsey Fiat in New Jersey when new and was factory-finished in Grigio Fumo Metallic (Smoke Gray) over tan upholstery. Power comes from a 2.0L inline-four equipped with Bosch fuel injection and paired with a three-speed automatic transmission. Additional details include independent front suspension, four-wheel disc brakes, 14” alloy wheels, woodgrain dashboard trim, carpeted floor mats, and a Sony head unit.

This 1982 Fiat Spider 2000 is now offered at no reserve with a window sticker, manufacturer's literature, a tool roll, and a clean New York title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Bosch L-Jetronic fuel injection

2.0L Inline-four engine

Three-speed automatic transmission

Grigio Fumo Metallic paint

Tan upholstery & soft top

Sony head unit

Factory Equipment

Veglia Borletti instrumentation

Power-Assisted four-wheel disc brakes

14” alloy wheels

Woodgrain dashboard trim

Analog clock

Modifications

Sony head unit

Servicing

Per the seller, the following service has been performed:

2026: battery replaced

2025: tires, washer pump, front brake calipers, and hoses replaced

2024: front suspension components replaced, alignment

2023: vinyl convertible top

2021: rear transmission mount and radiator hoses replaced

2019: timing belt and idler pulley replaced

2018: heater core bypassed, transmission filter and brake master cylinder replaced

2017: lower center console replaced

2016: muffler replaced

2015: carpet replaced

Known Imperfections

Up-close images of imperfections are provided in the gallery

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the seller in 2015. The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report begins in 1986 and lists New York registration history.

Included Items