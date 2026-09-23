1982 Fiat Spider 2000
Ended Sep 23, 2026 at 6:26 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED AT NO RESERVE
The Fiat 124 Spider is a convertible sports car that debuted in November 1966 at the Turin Auto Show. The car featured a Pininfarina body with in-house styling by Tom Tjaarda and would go on to sell approximately 200,000 units over its nearly 20-year production run between 1966 and 1985.
Midway through 1980, the 124 received Bosch L-Jetronic fuel injection as a replacement for the aging carburetor. The change delivered crisper throttle response, minimized engine stalling, and drastically improved cold weather starts all while increasing fuel economy and boosting the factory rated horsepower from 86hp to 102hp.
Acquired by the seller in 2015, this ‘82 Spider 2000 was delivered to Ramsey Fiat in New Jersey when new and was factory-finished in Grigio Fumo Metallic (Smoke Gray) over tan upholstery. Power comes from a 2.0L inline-four equipped with Bosch fuel injection and paired with a three-speed automatic transmission. Additional details include independent front suspension, four-wheel disc brakes, 14” alloy wheels, woodgrain dashboard trim, carpeted floor mats, and a Sony head unit.
This 1982 Fiat Spider 2000 is now offered at no reserve with a window sticker, manufacturer's literature, a tool roll, and a clean New York title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Bosch L-Jetronic fuel injection
2.0L Inline-four engine
Three-speed automatic transmission
Grigio Fumo Metallic paint
Tan upholstery & soft top
Sony head unit
Factory Equipment
Veglia Borletti instrumentation
Power-Assisted four-wheel disc brakes
14” alloy wheels
Woodgrain dashboard trim
Analog clock
Modifications
Sony head unit
Servicing
Per the seller, the following service has been performed:
2026: battery replaced
2025: tires, washer pump, front brake calipers, and hoses replaced
2024: front suspension components replaced, alignment
2023: vinyl convertible top
2021: rear transmission mount and radiator hoses replaced
2019: timing belt and idler pulley replaced
2018: heater core bypassed, transmission filter and brake master cylinder replaced
2017: lower center console replaced
2016: muffler replaced
2015: carpet replaced
Known Imperfections
Up-close images of imperfections are provided in the gallery
Ownership History
The car was acquired by the seller in 2015. The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report begins in 1986 and lists New York registration history.
Included Items
Window sticker
Manufacturer's literature
Tool roll
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.