Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced for the 1982 model year, the Chevrolet S-10 gave General Motors a compact pickup capable of competing with the growing influx of import trucks while providing familiar domestic styling and V8-swap-friendly underpinnings. Over the decades, the lightweight first-generation S-10 became a favorite platform among enthusiasts, particularly during the mini-truck and pro-street movements of the ‘80s and ‘90s.

This modified 1982 Chevrolet S-10 is powered by a 350ci small-block Chevrolet V8 reportedly bored to 355ci and paired with a three-speed TH350 automatic transmission and a 3.73-geared rear axle. The engine is equipped with numerous performance components, including aluminum cylinder heads, a high-lift competition camshaft, an Edelbrock Victor Jr. intake manifold paired with a Holley Street Avenger carburetor, a dual-idler timing gear drive, and more.

Finished in two-tone yellow and white with magenta, maroon, and light blue graphics with pinstriping. Exterior highlights include a billet grille, raised cowl hood, smoked lighting, Boyd Coddington wheels, and a custom tonneau cover with an integrated rear spoiler. The black and gray cloth cabin features a custom multi-panel dashboard equipped with a Grant steering wheel, Auto Meter instrumentation, toggle switches, and an aftermarket stereo.

This modified 1982 Chevy S-10 is now offered at no reserve with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Wyoming title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Modified 350ci V8 bored to 355ci and paired with a 3-speed TH350 automatic transmission

Two-tone yellow and white exterior finish with graphics and pinstriping

Black and cloth upholstered cabin with custom touches

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Modifications

Powertrain & Performance: Aluminum performance cylinder heads High-lift competition camshaft Dual-idler timing gear drive Edelbrock Victor Jr. intake manifold Holley 670 Street Avenger carburetor with electric choke B&M Hammer ratchet shift kit and a 3.73 rear axle Aluminum radiator and dual exhaust system Edelbrock finned air cleaner and valve covers Chrome differential cover

Exterior: Billet grille and raised cowl hood Smoked headlights and black-housing taillights Custom folding tonneau cover with integrated spoiler Partial color-matched and chrome front bumper and rear roll pan 15” Boyd Coddington 5-Star wheels

Interior 3-spoke Grant steering wheel Custom dashboard switch panel AutoMeter Pro-Comp instrumentation Jensen CD stereo Aluminum pedal covers



Servicing

According to the seller, the brakes were serviced in 2025 and the tires were installed in 2024.

Known Imperfections

Detailed photos showing this truck's condition can be viewed in the gallery

Ownership History

The accompanying clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in Kansas, Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, and Wyoming.

From the seller: “A beautiful ’80s throwback, this 1982 Chevy S-10 street truck is built to turn heads whether cruising the strip or parked at a car show. Powered by a 355ci V8 with 12:1 compression and a reported 480 horsepower, the truck features an extensive build and plenty of performance to match its standout appearance.”