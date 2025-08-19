355-Powered 1982 Chevrolet S-10
Ending Tue, Sep 15 at 6:50 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Introduced for the 1982 model year, the Chevrolet S-10 gave General Motors a compact pickup capable of competing with the growing influx of import trucks while providing familiar domestic styling and V8-swap-friendly underpinnings. Over the decades, the lightweight first-generation S-10 became a favorite platform among enthusiasts, particularly during the mini-truck and pro-street movements of the ‘80s and ‘90s.
This modified 1982 Chevrolet S-10 is powered by a 350ci small-block Chevrolet V8 reportedly bored to 355ci and paired with a three-speed TH350 automatic transmission and a 3.73-geared rear axle. The engine is equipped with numerous performance components, including aluminum cylinder heads, a high-lift competition camshaft, an Edelbrock Victor Jr. intake manifold paired with a Holley Street Avenger carburetor, a dual-idler timing gear drive, and more.
Finished in two-tone yellow and white with magenta, maroon, and light blue graphics with pinstriping. Exterior highlights include a billet grille, raised cowl hood, smoked lighting, Boyd Coddington wheels, and a custom tonneau cover with an integrated rear spoiler. The black and gray cloth cabin features a custom multi-panel dashboard equipped with a Grant steering wheel, Auto Meter instrumentation, toggle switches, and an aftermarket stereo.
This modified 1982 Chevy S-10 is now offered at no reserve with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Wyoming title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Modified 350ci V8 bored to 355ci and paired with a 3-speed TH350 automatic transmission
Two-tone yellow and white exterior finish with graphics and pinstriping
Black and cloth upholstered cabin with custom touches
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Modifications
Powertrain & Performance:
Aluminum performance cylinder heads
High-lift competition camshaft
Dual-idler timing gear drive
Edelbrock Victor Jr. intake manifold
Holley 670 Street Avenger carburetor with electric choke
B&M Hammer ratchet shift kit and a 3.73 rear axle
Aluminum radiator and dual exhaust system
Edelbrock finned air cleaner and valve covers
Chrome differential cover
Exterior:
Billet grille and raised cowl hood
Smoked headlights and black-housing taillights
Custom folding tonneau cover with integrated spoiler
Partial color-matched and chrome front bumper and rear roll pan
15” Boyd Coddington 5-Star wheels
Interior
3-spoke Grant steering wheel
Custom dashboard switch panel
AutoMeter Pro-Comp instrumentation
Jensen CD stereo
Aluminum pedal covers
Servicing
According to the seller, the brakes were serviced in 2025 and the tires were installed in 2024.
Known Imperfections
Detailed photos showing this truck's condition can be viewed in the gallery
Ownership History
The accompanying clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in Kansas, Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, and Wyoming.
From the seller: “A beautiful ’80s throwback, this 1982 Chevy S-10 street truck is built to turn heads whether cruising the strip or parked at a car show. Powered by a 355ci V8 with 12:1 compression and a reported 480 horsepower, the truck features an extensive build and plenty of performance to match its standout appearance.”
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.