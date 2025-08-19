355-Powered 1982 Chevrolet S-10

No reserve
5 days
$7,000
355-Powered 1982 Chevrolet S-10
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (79)

Ending Tue, Sep 15 at 6:50 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1GCCS14BXC2128067
Mileage indicated17,900 Miles TMU
LocationGillette, Wyoming
Engine355ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorYellow & White
Interior colorBlack & Gray
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced for the 1982 model year, the Chevrolet S-10 gave General Motors a compact pickup capable of competing with the growing influx of import trucks while providing familiar domestic styling and V8-swap-friendly underpinnings. Over the decades, the lightweight first-generation S-10 became a favorite platform among enthusiasts, particularly during the mini-truck and pro-street movements of the ‘80s and ‘90s.

This modified 1982 Chevrolet S-10 is powered by a 350ci small-block Chevrolet V8 reportedly bored to 355ci and paired with a three-speed TH350 automatic transmission and a 3.73-geared rear axle. The engine is equipped with numerous performance components, including aluminum cylinder heads, a high-lift competition camshaft, an Edelbrock Victor Jr. intake manifold paired with a Holley Street Avenger carburetor, a dual-idler timing gear drive, and more.

Finished in two-tone yellow and white with magenta, maroon, and light blue graphics with pinstriping. Exterior highlights include a billet grille, raised cowl hood, smoked lighting, Boyd Coddington wheels, and a custom tonneau cover with an integrated rear spoiler. The black and gray cloth cabin features a custom multi-panel dashboard equipped with a Grant steering wheel, Auto Meter instrumentation, toggle switches, and an aftermarket stereo.

This modified 1982 Chevy S-10 is now offered at no reserve with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Wyoming title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Modified 350ci V8 bored to 355ci and paired with a 3-speed TH350 automatic transmission

  • Two-tone yellow and white exterior finish with graphics and pinstriping

  • Black and cloth upholstered cabin with custom touches

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Modifications

  • Powertrain & Performance:

    • Aluminum performance cylinder heads

    • High-lift competition camshaft

    • Dual-idler timing gear drive

    • Edelbrock Victor Jr. intake manifold

    • Holley 670 Street Avenger carburetor with electric choke

    • B&M Hammer ratchet shift kit and a 3.73 rear axle

    • Aluminum radiator and dual exhaust system

    • Edelbrock finned air cleaner and valve covers

    • Chrome differential cover

  • Exterior:

    • Billet grille and raised cowl hood

    • Smoked headlights and black-housing taillights

    • Custom folding tonneau cover with integrated spoiler

    • Partial color-matched and chrome front bumper and rear roll pan

    • 15” Boyd Coddington 5-Star wheels

  • Interior

    • 3-spoke Grant steering wheel

    • Custom dashboard switch panel

    • AutoMeter Pro-Comp instrumentation

    • Jensen CD stereo

    • Aluminum pedal covers

Servicing

According to the seller, the brakes were serviced in 2025 and the tires were installed in 2024.

Known Imperfections

  • Detailed photos showing this truck's condition can be viewed in the gallery

Ownership History

The accompanying clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in Kansas, Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, and Wyoming.

From the seller: “A beautiful ’80s throwback, this 1982 Chevy S-10 street truck is built to turn heads whether cruising the strip or parked at a car show. Powered by a 355ci V8 with 12:1 compression and a reported 480 horsepower, the truck features an extensive build and plenty of performance to match its standout appearance.”

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

355-Powered 1982 Chevrolet S-10 · No reserve

Current bid
rp_o1nzzk
rp_o1nzzk
$7,000
Seller
rl_hhn99x
rl_hhn99x
EndingTue, Sep 15 at 6:50 PM UTC
Bids10
Views2,826

Comments & bids

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rp_o1nzzk's avatar
rp_o1nzzk
Sep 10 at 2:17 AM
$7,000bid placed 
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WaldenClassic
Sep 9 at 11:47 PM
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KTC_1
Sep 9 at 11:10 PM
$4,200bid placed 
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rp_o1nzzk
Sep 9 at 3:53 PM
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MS_8llop6q
Sep 9 at 4:56 AM
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rp_o1nzzk
Sep 4 at 2:05 AM
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DougDay_p69g
Sep 2 at 6:47 PM
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TrooperD
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Sep 2 at 2:37 AM
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aw8888
Sep 1 at 2:56 PM
$100bid placed 

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