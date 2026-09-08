Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The fifth-generation Chevy El Camino carried the car-based utility vehicle formula into the 1980s on the downsized A-body platform. For 1982, the El Camino gained a new grille design that largely carried the pickup through its final year.

This example is said to have remained in the same family since it was purchased in 1982 and is finished in two-tone Maroon and Silver with El Camino side lettering. Circa 2004, a 350ci V8 was installed, and it is equipped with Hooker headers. Power goes to the rear wheels via a 350 Turbo automatic transmission, and the seller notes that the blue and tan interior has had replacement seat covers, door trim, and a dash cap installed.

This 1982 Chevrolet El Camino is now offered at no reserve with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Nebraska title in the seller's name.

Highlights

One-family-owned since new

Two-tone Maroon and Silver with El Camino side lettering

350ci crate V8 with Hooker headers

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Power steering and brakes, front disc and rear drum

Column-shifted automatic transmission

Conquista interior badging

Cargo bed with tailgate

Chrome bumpers

Modifications

350ci crate V8

Hooker headers and aftermarket exhaust components

350 Turbo automatic transmission

17-inch American Sprint slotted wheels

Replacement seat cover and door panels

Dashboard cap

Bed liner

Servicing & Documentation

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

The seller reports that rust was addressed and the body was repainted circa 2004-2006.

Known Imperfections

Various paint imperfections

Various wear on upholstery

Air conditioning system disconnected

Falken tires carry older date codes

Ownership History

The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists multiple reporting gaps and registration in Nebraska since 1995.

Additional Information

From the seller: "My Aunt and her husband purchased the El Camino brand new in 1982. Later, my father purchased it from her when her husband passed away in the early 1990’s, and I purchased it from my dad in 1995. In 2004-2006 I worked with local car mechanics, body/paint shops, and interior specialist to fix rust, put a new Crate 350 V8 w/ Hooker Header, new 350 Turbo Transmission, and Exhaust, new seat coverings and inside door trim and a DashCap, Bed Liner, Wheels and tires. During the time from 2006-to present day, I've driven 'Miss Ellie' sparingly when the weather was nice to work until retirement in 2020, and then to the golf course. This vehicle has been in our family its whole life, and inside the garage its whole life."