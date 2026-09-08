Auction ended.

One-Family-Owned 1982 Chevrolet El Camino

No reserve
Sold for on 09/08/26
Result
One-Family-Owned 1982 Chevrolet El Camino
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Ended Sep 08, 2026 at 6:32 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1GCCW80KXCR193219
Mileage indicated25,600 Miles TMU
LocationLincoln, Nebraska
Engine350ci
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StylePickup/truck, Coupe
Exterior colorMaroon/Silver
Interior colorBlue/Tan
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The fifth-generation Chevy El Camino carried the car-based utility vehicle formula into the 1980s on the downsized A-body platform. For 1982, the El Camino gained a new grille design that largely carried the pickup through its final year.

This example is said to have remained in the same family since it was purchased in 1982 and is finished in two-tone Maroon and Silver with El Camino side lettering. Circa 2004, a 350ci V8 was installed, and it is equipped with Hooker headers. Power goes to the rear wheels via a 350 Turbo automatic transmission, and the seller notes that the blue and tan interior has had replacement seat covers, door trim, and a dash cap installed.

This 1982 Chevrolet El Camino is now offered at no reserve with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Nebraska title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • One-family-owned since new

  • Two-tone Maroon and Silver with El Camino side lettering

  • 350ci crate V8 with Hooker headers

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Power steering and brakes, front disc and rear drum

  • Column-shifted automatic transmission

  • Conquista interior badging

  • Cargo bed with tailgate

  • Chrome bumpers

Modifications

  • 350ci crate V8

  • Hooker headers and aftermarket exhaust components

  • 350 Turbo automatic transmission

  • 17-inch American Sprint slotted wheels

  • Replacement seat cover and door panels

  • Dashboard cap

  • Bed liner

Servicing & Documentation

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

The seller reports that rust was addressed and the body was repainted circa 2004-2006.

Known Imperfections

  • Various paint imperfections

  • Various wear on upholstery

  • Air conditioning system disconnected

  • Falken tires carry older date codes

Ownership History

The included CARFAX Vehicle History Report lists multiple reporting gaps and registration in Nebraska since 1995.

Additional Information

From the seller: "My Aunt and her husband purchased the El Camino brand new in 1982. Later, my father purchased it from her when her husband passed away in the early 1990’s, and I purchased it from my dad in 1995. In 2004-2006 I worked with local car mechanics, body/paint shops, and interior specialist to fix rust, put a new Crate 350 V8 w/ Hooker Header, new 350 Turbo Transmission, and Exhaust, new seat coverings and inside door trim and a DashCap, Bed Liner, Wheels and tires. During the time from 2006-to present day, I've driven 'Miss Ellie' sparingly when the weather was nice to work until retirement in 2020, and then to the golf course. This vehicle has been in our family its whole life, and inside the garage its whole life."

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

One-Family-Owned 1982 Chevrolet El Camino · No reserve

Sold to
EO_9ki2z0
EO_9ki2z0
$12,947
Seller
B_D1982
B_D1982
EndedSep 08, 2026 at 6:32 PM UTC
Bids38
Views15,593

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