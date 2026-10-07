Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Pontiac celebrated the Trans Am’s role as the official 1981 Daytona 500 pace car with the Y85 Pace Car Replica, a limited-production model finished in Cameo White with Starlight Black accents and distinctive NASCAR-inspired graphics.

Beneath its turbo hood is the LU8 4.9-liter (301ci) Pontiac V8, combining a Garrett turbocharger, four-barrel carburetor, and electronic engine controls. A heavy-duty Turbo Hydra-Matic 350 three-speed automatic sends power through a 3.08:1 limited-slip rear axle. The WS6 Special Performance Package, four-wheel power disc brakes, 15-inch Turbo wheels, and white-letter radial tires complement its performance character. Inside, special red-and-black trim and Recaro bucket seats distinguish the Pace Car edition.

This Y85 Pace Car has remained with the same owner for approximately 40 years and has reportedly traveled less than 1,000 km (620 miles) during the past 35 years. Repainted approximately 25 years ago, it was subsequently placed in indoor storage. It retains T-top covers, floor mats, and tire jack. Recent preparation included brakes and calipers, tires, exhaust, gas tank, and more.

Located in Fort Frances, Ontario, Canada, this 1981 Pontiac Firebird Turbo Trans Am Daytona Pace Car Edition is now offered with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and Ontario registration in the owner’s name.

Highlights

One of approximately 2,000 Y85 Daytona Pace Car Editions

Cameo White and Starlight Black with Daytona 500 decals

4.9-liter (301 cu in) Pontiac-built turbocharged V8 (LU8)

Three-speed heavy-duty Turbo Hydra-Matic 350 automatic transmission

WS6 Special Performance Package

CC1 glass T-Tops

Factory Equipment

Recaro front bucket seats

Four-wheel power disc brakes

Limited-slip differential with a 3.08:1 ratio

15-inch Turbo wheels with white-letter tires

Tachometer and boost gauge instrumentation

Modifications

Aftermarket head unit

Servicing & Documentation

The seller reports that the following items have been replaced: Braking components including the calipers BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires Exhaust system Gas tank Belts Battery



Known Imperfections

Stored indoors for many years

Power antenna is seized

Passenger-side power door lock is seized in the locked position

Wear hole in the driver-side carpet

Air conditioning is inoperable

Heater core leaks coolant

The included CARFAX history report lists the following (see report for full details): 1983: Salvage title/certificate issued



Ownership History

This Pace Car Replica has been owned by the seller for over 40 years. The CARFAX Vehicle History Report begins in 1983 and lists registration history in British Columbia and Ontario as well as the aforementioned 1983 salvage title/certificate issuance.

Included Items

T-top covers

Floor mats

Additional Information