Auction ended.

40-Years-Owned 1981 Pontiac Firebird Turbo Trans Am Daytona Pace Car Edition

No reserve
Sold for on 10/07/26
Result
40-Years-Owned 1981 Pontiac Firebird Turbo Trans Am Daytona Pace Car Edition
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Ended Oct 07, 2026 at 6:50 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1G2AX87T3BL120170
Mileage indicated89,600 Kilometers TMU
LocationFort Frances, Ontario
EngineTurbocharged 301ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorCameo White
Interior colorBlack and Red
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Pontiac celebrated the Trans Am’s role as the official 1981 Daytona 500 pace car with the Y85 Pace Car Replica, a limited-production model finished in Cameo White with Starlight Black accents and distinctive NASCAR-inspired graphics.

Beneath its turbo hood is the LU8 4.9-liter (301ci) Pontiac V8, combining a Garrett turbocharger, four-barrel carburetor, and electronic engine controls. A heavy-duty Turbo Hydra-Matic 350 three-speed automatic sends power through a 3.08:1 limited-slip rear axle. The WS6 Special Performance Package, four-wheel power disc brakes, 15-inch Turbo wheels, and white-letter radial tires complement its performance character. Inside, special red-and-black trim and Recaro bucket seats distinguish the Pace Car edition.

This Y85 Pace Car has remained with the same owner for approximately 40 years and has reportedly traveled less than 1,000 km (620 miles) during the past 35 years. Repainted approximately 25 years ago, it was subsequently placed in indoor storage. It retains T-top covers, floor mats, and tire jack. Recent preparation included brakes and calipers, tires, exhaust, gas tank, and more.

Located in Fort Frances, Ontario, Canada, this 1981 Pontiac Firebird Turbo Trans Am Daytona Pace Car Edition is now offered with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and Ontario registration in the owner’s name.

Highlights

  • One of approximately 2,000 Y85 Daytona Pace Car Editions

  • Cameo White and Starlight Black with Daytona 500 decals

  • 4.9-liter (301 cu in) Pontiac-built turbocharged V8 (LU8)

  • Three-speed heavy-duty Turbo Hydra-Matic 350 automatic transmission

  • WS6 Special Performance Package

  • CC1 glass T-Tops

Factory Equipment

  • Recaro front bucket seats

  • Four-wheel power disc brakes

  • Limited-slip differential with a 3.08:1 ratio

  • 15-inch Turbo wheels with white-letter tires

  • Tachometer and boost gauge instrumentation

Modifications

  • Aftermarket head unit

Servicing & Documentation

  • The seller reports that the following items have been replaced:

    • Braking components including the calipers

    • BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires

    • Exhaust system

    • Gas tank

    • Belts

    • Battery

Known Imperfections

  • Stored indoors for many years

  • Power antenna is seized

  • Passenger-side power door lock is seized in the locked position

  • Wear hole in the driver-side carpet

  • Air conditioning is inoperable

  • Heater core leaks coolant

  • The included CARFAX history report lists the following (see report for full details):

    • 1983: Salvage title/certificate issued

Ownership History

This Pace Car Replica has been owned by the seller for over 40 years. The CARFAX Vehicle History Report begins in 1983 and lists registration history in British Columbia and Ontario as well as the aforementioned 1983 salvage title/certificate issuance.

Included Items

  • T-top covers

  • Floor mats

Additional Information

  • Please note that this vehicle is located Fort Frances, Ontario, Canada and is sold with Canadian registration.

  • Bidders are responsible for verifying importation and registration compliance in their location, and applicable tariffs/duties, before placing a bid.

  • Note that bids are placed and shown in United States dollars.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

40-Years-Owned 1981 Pontiac Firebird Turbo Trans Am Daytona Pace Car Edition · No reserve

Sold to
PL_9jtbbz
PL_9jtbbz
$14,178
Seller
MC_hh66lu
MC_hh66lu
EndedOct 07, 2026 at 6:50 PM UTC
Bids15
Views9,899

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