40-Years-Owned 1981 Pontiac Firebird Turbo Trans Am Daytona Pace Car Edition
Ended Oct 07, 2026 at 6:50 PM UTC
Recommended services
Insure this 40-Years-Owned 1981 Pontiac Firebird Turbo Trans Am Daytona Pace Car Edition—estimated rate $307/year.
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Pontiac celebrated the Trans Am’s role as the official 1981 Daytona 500 pace car with the Y85 Pace Car Replica, a limited-production model finished in Cameo White with Starlight Black accents and distinctive NASCAR-inspired graphics.
Beneath its turbo hood is the LU8 4.9-liter (301ci) Pontiac V8, combining a Garrett turbocharger, four-barrel carburetor, and electronic engine controls. A heavy-duty Turbo Hydra-Matic 350 three-speed automatic sends power through a 3.08:1 limited-slip rear axle. The WS6 Special Performance Package, four-wheel power disc brakes, 15-inch Turbo wheels, and white-letter radial tires complement its performance character. Inside, special red-and-black trim and Recaro bucket seats distinguish the Pace Car edition.
This Y85 Pace Car has remained with the same owner for approximately 40 years and has reportedly traveled less than 1,000 km (620 miles) during the past 35 years. Repainted approximately 25 years ago, it was subsequently placed in indoor storage. It retains T-top covers, floor mats, and tire jack. Recent preparation included brakes and calipers, tires, exhaust, gas tank, and more.
Located in Fort Frances, Ontario, Canada, this 1981 Pontiac Firebird Turbo Trans Am Daytona Pace Car Edition is now offered with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report and Ontario registration in the owner’s name.
Highlights
One of approximately 2,000 Y85 Daytona Pace Car Editions
Cameo White and Starlight Black with Daytona 500 decals
4.9-liter (301 cu in) Pontiac-built turbocharged V8 (LU8)
Three-speed heavy-duty Turbo Hydra-Matic 350 automatic transmission
WS6 Special Performance Package
CC1 glass T-Tops
Factory Equipment
Recaro front bucket seats
Four-wheel power disc brakes
Limited-slip differential with a 3.08:1 ratio
15-inch Turbo wheels with white-letter tires
Tachometer and boost gauge instrumentation
Modifications
Aftermarket head unit
Servicing & Documentation
The seller reports that the following items have been replaced:
Braking components including the calipers
BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires
Exhaust system
Gas tank
Belts
Battery
Known Imperfections
Stored indoors for many years
Power antenna is seized
Passenger-side power door lock is seized in the locked position
Wear hole in the driver-side carpet
Air conditioning is inoperable
Heater core leaks coolant
The included CARFAX history report lists the following (see report for full details):
1983: Salvage title/certificate issued
Ownership History
This Pace Car Replica has been owned by the seller for over 40 years. The CARFAX Vehicle History Report begins in 1983 and lists registration history in British Columbia and Ontario as well as the aforementioned 1983 salvage title/certificate issuance.
Included Items
T-top covers
Floor mats
Additional Information
Please note that this vehicle is located Fort Frances, Ontario, Canada and is sold with Canadian registration.
Bidders are responsible for verifying importation and registration compliance in their location, and applicable tariffs/duties, before placing a bid.
Note that bids are placed and shown in United States dollars.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.