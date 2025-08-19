37-Years-Owned 1981 DeLorean DMC-12 5-Speed

1 day
$28,000
37-Years-Owned 1981 DeLorean DMC-12 5-Speed
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (150)

Ending Fri, Sep 25 at 6:05 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINSCEDT26T2BD006339
Mileage indicated24,000 Miles TMU
LocationWest Sand Lake, New York
Engine2.9L PRV V6
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorStainless
Interior colorGray
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Exceptional classic and collector car insurance coverage—for less.

Get a quote
Certified CheckoutCertified Checkout
Complete your purchase quickly and securely.
Learn more

Video gallery

1981 DeLorean DMC 12-Driving
Play
1981 DeLorean DMC 12-Engine Bay
Play
1981 DeLorean DMC 12-Walkaround
Play
1981 DeLorean DMC 12-Interior
Play

Description

The 1981-1983 DeLorean DMC-12 was the only production model built by the short-lived DeLorean Motor Company, founded by former General Motors executive John Z. DeLorean. Featuring brushed stainless steel body panels, gullwing doors, and a rear-mounted V6 engine, it stood apart from nearly everything else on the road at the time.

Two years after production ended, the car's appearance in the Back to the Future films cemented its place in both automotive and pop culture history.

This first-year example, under its current ownership for 37 years, is powered by a 2.9L V6 paired with a five-speed manual transmission. Equipment includes gullwing doors with gas-assisted struts, staggered turbine-style alloy wheels, power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes, gray leather upholstery, high-back bucket seats, power windows, and an AM/FM radio paired with a power antenna.

This 1981 DeLorean DMC-12 is now offered with manufacturer’s literature, owner’s manual, period DeLorean-branded Stainless Steel Car Care Kit, car cover, clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean New York title in the owner’s name.

Highlights

  • Under current ownership since 1989

  • Brushed stainless steel body panels

  • Gray leather upholstery

  • 2.9L PRV V6 engine

  • 5-speed manual transmission

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

  • Power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes

  • 14/15” DMC turbine-style alloy wheels

  • Gullwing doors with gas-assisted struts

  • High-back bucket seats

  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel

  • Power windows and power-adjustable mirrors

  • Craig AM/FM radio

Service

The seller reports that the following items have been replaced:

  • Distributor wires

  • Fuel pump, baffle, and accumulator

  • Alternator and miscellaneous electrical parts

  • Both taillight boards

  • Rebuilt brake calipers and replacement pads

  • Clutch master cylinder and slave cylinder

  • Hood, door, and trunk struts

  • Belts

  • Headliner

  • Both window switches

Known Imperfections

  • Seller states the R12 air conditioning requires periodic refrigerant charge due to suspected leak(s) in system

  • Some blemishes on stainless steel body consistent with age

  • Some rust on upper door hinge/torsion bar mount area ‌

  • Some wear on driver’s seat leather

  • Crack in engine compartment louvers

  • Oil seepage around oil pan

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report, which begins in October 1989, shows registration history in New York.

From the seller: "This DeLorean just passed New York State inspection on August 28th, 2026, with no issues. I've always serviced it to ensure road worthiness. This is a great example of an all-original 1981 DeLorean."

Included Items

  • Replacement oil pan gasket and various spare parts

  • Carpeted DMC floor mats

  • Manufacturer’s literature

  • Owner’s manual and tech manuals

  • Wiring diagram

  • Temporary spare tire, jack, and lug wrench

  • DeLorean-branded Stainless Steel Car Care Kit

  • Multiple keys

  • Car cover

Additional Information

The seller states, “I have owned car since 1989, and I believe I am the third owner. The car runs well, and it has always been maintained and garaged. It is in mostly original condition except for the stainless-steel letters in the rear bumper. It has its original radio. Carpets are in great shape.

“Included in the sale are all tech manuals, wiring diagrams, original sales brochures and associated documents as shown in the photos, as well as some new water and vacuum hoses and gasket sets that I had never installed.

“Over the years the injectors have been sent out for cleaning. The distributor wires have been replaced. The fuel pump, baffle, and fuel accumulator have been replaced, along with some minor electrical parts. Last year all four brake calipers were rebuilt and work well.”

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

37-Years-Owned 1981 DeLorean DMC-12 5-Speed

Current bid
JZ_DMC
JZ_DMC
$28,000
Seller
WilliamOryell_a9z8
WilliamOryell_a9z8
EndingFri, Sep 25 at 6:05 PM UTC
Bids27
Views27,583

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

JZ_DMC's avatar
JZ_DMC
Sep 23 at 9:55 PM
$28,000bid placed 
RaulRivadeneyra's avatar
RaulRivadeneyra
Sep 23 at 2:01 AM
$27,250bid placed 
Whos007's avatar
Whos007
Sep 20 at 11:14 PM
$27,000bid placed 
RaulRivadeneyra's avatar
RaulRivadeneyra
Sep 19 at 5:26 PM
$26,250bid placed 
RO_gtninq's avatar
RO_gtninq
Sep 17 at 9:31 PM
$26,000bid placed 
JN_nolomi's avatar
JN_nolomi
Sep 16 at 1:52 AM
$25,500bid placed 
RobertKieler_y4bj's avatar
RobertKieler_y4bj
Sep 15 at 11:36 PM
$24,981bid placed 
RaulRivadeneyra's avatar
RaulRivadeneyra
Sep 15 at 11:31 PM
$22,800bid placed 
RobertKieler_y4bj's avatar
RobertKieler_y4bj
Sep 15 at 11:13 PM
$22,479bid placed 
KCShayne's avatar
KCShayne
Sep 15 at 10:40 PM
$17,500bid placed 
Robgambi's avatar
Robgambi
Sep 15 at 10:15 PM
$15,250bid placed 
KCShayne's avatar
KCShayne
Sep 15 at 10:08 PM
$15,000bid placed 
RobertKieler_y4bj's avatar
RobertKieler_y4bj
Sep 15 at 8:47 PM
$13,682bid placed 
RaulRivadeneyra's avatar
RaulRivadeneyra
Sep 15 at 8:45 PM
$7,900bid placed 
RobertKieler_y4bj's avatar
RobertKieler_y4bj
Sep 15 at 7:32 PM
$7,635bid placed 
Bymbuyer's avatar
Bymbuyer
Sep 15 at 5:30 PM
$3,500bid placed 
NYFENIAN's avatar
NYFENIAN
Sep 15 at 1:52 PM
$3,000bid placed 
RO_gtninq's avatar
RO_gtninq
Sep 14 at 8:26 PM
$2,600bid placed 
hydrik's avatar
hydrik
Sep 14 at 7:36 PM
$2,500bid placed 
MichaelJeffries_1xgo's avatar
MichaelJeffries_1xgo
Sep 13 at 7:57 PM
$2,400bid placed 
Hemi-Mike's avatar
Hemi-Mike
Sep 13 at 7:35 PM
$2,200bid placed 
KE_4x5vym's avatar
KE_4x5vym
Sep 13 at 1:53 AM
$2,000bid placed 
Jeromemiller_a36m's avatar
Jeromemiller_a36m
Sep 12 at 8:52 PM
$1,600bid placed 
MichaelJeffries_1xgo's avatar
MichaelJeffries_1xgo
Sep 12 at 5:17 PM
$1,500bid placed 
GM_7rg7rb's avatar
GM_7rg7rb
Sep 12 at 4:06 PM
$1,100bid placed 
LG_tnmuj9's avatar
LG_tnmuj9
Sep 12 at 3:38 PM
$1,000bid placed 
Jeromemiller_a36m's avatar
Jeromemiller_a36m
Sep 11 at 10:34 PM
$100bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026