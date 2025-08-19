37-Years-Owned 1981 DeLorean DMC-12 5-Speed
Ending Fri, Sep 25 at 6:05 PM UTC
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Description
The 1981-1983 DeLorean DMC-12 was the only production model built by the short-lived DeLorean Motor Company, founded by former General Motors executive John Z. DeLorean. Featuring brushed stainless steel body panels, gullwing doors, and a rear-mounted V6 engine, it stood apart from nearly everything else on the road at the time.
Two years after production ended, the car's appearance in the Back to the Future films cemented its place in both automotive and pop culture history.
This first-year example, under its current ownership for 37 years, is powered by a 2.9L V6 paired with a five-speed manual transmission. Equipment includes gullwing doors with gas-assisted struts, staggered turbine-style alloy wheels, power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes, gray leather upholstery, high-back bucket seats, power windows, and an AM/FM radio paired with a power antenna.
This 1981 DeLorean DMC-12 is now offered with manufacturer’s literature, owner’s manual, period DeLorean-branded Stainless Steel Car Care Kit, car cover, clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean New York title in the owner’s name.
Highlights
Under current ownership since 1989
Brushed stainless steel body panels
Gray leather upholstery
2.9L PRV V6 engine
5-speed manual transmission
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes
14/15” DMC turbine-style alloy wheels
Gullwing doors with gas-assisted struts
High-back bucket seats
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Power windows and power-adjustable mirrors
Craig AM/FM radio
Service
The seller reports that the following items have been replaced:
Distributor wires
Fuel pump, baffle, and accumulator
Alternator and miscellaneous electrical parts
Both taillight boards
Rebuilt brake calipers and replacement pads
Clutch master cylinder and slave cylinder
Hood, door, and trunk struts
Belts
Headliner
Both window switches
Known Imperfections
Seller states the R12 air conditioning requires periodic refrigerant charge due to suspected leak(s) in system
Some blemishes on stainless steel body consistent with age
Some rust on upper door hinge/torsion bar mount area
Some wear on driver’s seat leather
Crack in engine compartment louvers
Oil seepage around oil pan
Ownership History
The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report, which begins in October 1989, shows registration history in New York.
From the seller: "This DeLorean just passed New York State inspection on August 28th, 2026, with no issues. I've always serviced it to ensure road worthiness. This is a great example of an all-original 1981 DeLorean."
Included Items
Replacement oil pan gasket and various spare parts
Carpeted DMC floor mats
Manufacturer’s literature
Owner’s manual and tech manuals
Wiring diagram
Temporary spare tire, jack, and lug wrench
DeLorean-branded Stainless Steel Car Care Kit
Multiple keys
Car cover
Additional Information
The seller states, “I have owned car since 1989, and I believe I am the third owner. The car runs well, and it has always been maintained and garaged. It is in mostly original condition except for the stainless-steel letters in the rear bumper. It has its original radio. Carpets are in great shape.
“Included in the sale are all tech manuals, wiring diagrams, original sales brochures and associated documents as shown in the photos, as well as some new water and vacuum hoses and gasket sets that I had never installed.
“Over the years the injectors have been sent out for cleaning. The distributor wires have been replaced. The fuel pump, baffle, and fuel accumulator have been replaced, along with some minor electrical parts. Last year all four brake calipers were rebuilt and work well.”
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.