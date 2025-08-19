Description

The 1981-1983 DeLorean DMC-12 was the only production model built by the short-lived DeLorean Motor Company, founded by former General Motors executive John Z. DeLorean. Featuring brushed stainless steel body panels, gullwing doors, and a rear-mounted V6 engine, it stood apart from nearly everything else on the road at the time.

Two years after production ended, the car's appearance in the Back to the Future films cemented its place in both automotive and pop culture history.

This first-year example, under its current ownership for 37 years, is powered by a 2.9L V6 paired with a five-speed manual transmission. Equipment includes gullwing doors with gas-assisted struts, staggered turbine-style alloy wheels, power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes, gray leather upholstery, high-back bucket seats, power windows, and an AM/FM radio paired with a power antenna.

This 1981 DeLorean DMC-12 is now offered with manufacturer’s literature, owner’s manual, period DeLorean-branded Stainless Steel Car Care Kit, car cover, clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, and a clean New York title in the owner’s name.

Highlights

Under current ownership since 1989

Brushed stainless steel body panels

Gray leather upholstery

2.9L PRV V6 engine

5-speed manual transmission

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes

14/15” DMC turbine-style alloy wheels

Gullwing doors with gas-assisted struts

High-back bucket seats

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Power windows and power-adjustable mirrors

Craig AM/FM radio

Service

The seller reports that the following items have been replaced:

Distributor wires

Fuel pump, baffle, and accumulator

Alternator and miscellaneous electrical parts

Both taillight boards

Rebuilt brake calipers and replacement pads

Clutch master cylinder and slave cylinder

Hood, door, and trunk struts

Belts

Headliner

Both window switches

Known Imperfections

Seller states the R12 air conditioning requires p eriodic refrigerant charge due to suspected leak(s) in system

Some blemishes on stainless steel body consistent with age

Some rust on upper door hinge/torsion bar mount area ‌

Some wear on driver’s seat leather

Crack in engine compartment louvers

Oil seepage around oil pan

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report, which begins in October 1989, shows registration history in New York.

From the seller: "This DeLorean just passed New York State inspection on August 28th, 2026, with no issues. I've always serviced it to ensure road worthiness. This is a great example of an all-original 1981 DeLorean."

Included Items

Replacement oil pan gasket and various spare parts

Carpeted DMC floor mats

Manufacturer’s literature

Owner’s manual and tech manuals

Wiring diagram

Temporary spare tire, jack, and lug wrench

DeLorean-branded Stainless Steel Car Care Kit

Multiple keys

Car cover

Additional Information

The seller states, “I have owned car since 1989, and I believe I am the third owner. The car runs well, and it has always been maintained and garaged. It is in mostly original condition except for the stainless-steel letters in the rear bumper. It has its original radio. Carpets are in great shape.

“Included in the sale are all tech manuals, wiring diagrams, original sales brochures and associated documents as shown in the photos, as well as some new water and vacuum hoses and gasket sets that I had never installed.

“Over the years the injectors have been sent out for cleaning. The distributor wires have been replaced. The fuel pump, baffle, and fuel accumulator have been replaced, along with some minor electrical parts. Last year all four brake calipers were rebuilt and work well.”