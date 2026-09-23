Auction ended.

One-Family-Owned 1981 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe

No reserve
Sold for on 09/23/26
Result
One-Family-Owned 1981 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (84)

Ended Sep 23, 2026 at 7:10 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1G1AY8762BS431381
Mileage indicated38,400 Miles TMU
LocationBrookfield, Connecticut
Engine350ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorYellow
Interior colorCamel
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Insure this One-Family-Owned 1981 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe—estimated rate $231/year.Question mark circle

Apply now
Certified CheckoutCertified Checkout
Complete your purchase quickly and securely.
Learn more

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The third-generation Corvette's original body style ran from 1968 all the way through the 1982 model year, and 1981 brought a significant manufacturing shift, as Chevrolet consolidated all Corvette assembly at the St. Louis, Missouri plant before production moved to the newly built Bowling Green, Kentucky, facility for 1982. Power came exclusively from the 5.7-liter L81 V8.

According to the seller, this Corvette was ordered new by the seller's parents and delivered through Union Chevrolet Company in Memphis, Tennessee. The car is finished in Yellow over a Camel leather interior, of which only 1,031 examples were built in this color for 1981.

Highly optioned from the factory, this automatic transmission Corvette combines the Gymkhana suspension and performance axle ratio with power six-way driver's seat, power door locks, an electronically tuned stereo with cassette, and aluminum wheels — a well-equipped example even by 1981 standards.

This one-family-owned 1981 Chevrolet Corvette is now offered at no reserve with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, a window sticker, and Connecticut registration in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • Single-family ownership

  • Delivered through Union Chevrolet Company in Memphis, Tennessee

  • One of approximately 1,000 finished in Yellow for 1981

  • Camel leather bucket seats

  • High-option window sticker included

Factory Equipment

Highlights from the accompanying window sticker include the following:

  • 5.7L L81 V8 engine with 4-barrel carburetor

  • Automatic transmission

  • Power four-wheel disc brakes

  • Power steering

  • Limited-slip rear axle

  • Power windows and locks

  • Tilt/telescoping steering wheel

  • Air conditioning

  • Electronically tuned stereo radio with cassette

  • Power antenna

  • Six-way power driver's seat

  • Removable glass T-top roof panels

  • Gymkhana suspension

  • Performance axle ratio

  • Automatic speed control

  • Slotted alloy wheels

Servicing

According to the seller, the following work has been completed:

  • Front brake calipers replaced

  • Battery replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Various paint chips, scratches, and cracking

  • Various interior wear

  • Valve cover gaskets reported as leaking

  • Power steering system reported as leaking

  • A crack in the lower right corner of the windshield

  • Tires with older gate codes

Ownership History

From the seller: "My parents brought this Corvette new, sight unseen. I drove it off the Chevrolet dealership showroom floor. This Corvette has been in the family ever since!"

Included Items

  • Window sticker

Additional Information

This 1981 Chevrolet Corvette is registered in a state that does not issue titles for vehicles of its age. It is offered with Connecticut registration.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

One-Family-Owned 1981 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe · No reserve

Sold to
DanaThompson_rq11
DanaThompson_rq11
$10,593
Seller
Nickie
Nickie
EndedSep 23, 2026 at 7:10 PM UTC
Bids21
Views8,012

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

DanaThompson_rq11's avatar
DanaThompson_rq11
Sep 23 at 1:21 PM
$9,900bid placed 
Hippo_Vett's avatar
Hippo_Vett
Sep 20 at 12:47 PM
$9,650bid placed 
Mike68Impala's avatar
Mike68Impala
Sep 19 at 10:11 PM
$9,400bid placed 
JackStoffel_vz8h's avatar
JackStoffel_vz8h
Sep 19 at 5:53 PM
$9,123bid placed 
Mike68Impala's avatar
Mike68Impala
Sep 18 at 9:16 PM
$8,800bid placed 
Hippo_Vett's avatar
Hippo_Vett
Sep 18 at 7:33 PM
$8,500bid placed 
Mike68Impala's avatar
Mike68Impala
Sep 17 at 9:17 AM
$8,100bid placed 
JackStoffel_vz8h's avatar
JackStoffel_vz8h
Sep 17 at 12:46 AM
$7,789bid placed 
Mike68Impala's avatar
Mike68Impala
Sep 15 at 8:52 PM
$7,500bid placed 
TimothyLavear_8ygu's avatar
TimothyLavear_8ygu
Sep 15 at 3:09 PM
$7,000bid placed 
Mike68Impala's avatar
Mike68Impala
Sep 13 at 11:06 AM
$6,500bid placed 
Toledo17's avatar
Toledo17
Sep 13 at 10:41 AM
$6,250bid placed 
Mike68Impala's avatar
Mike68Impala
Sep 11 at 2:10 PM
$6,000bid placed 
Ratfink's avatar
Ratfink
Sep 11 at 2:00 PM
$5,000bid placed 
Mike68Impala's avatar
Mike68Impala
Sep 11 at 1:57 PM
$4,200bid placed 
Ratfink's avatar
Ratfink
Sep 11 at 1:32 PM
$4,000bid placed 
Mike68Impala's avatar
Mike68Impala
Sep 10 at 11:20 PM
$3,500bid placed 
Markdf63's avatar
Markdf63
Sep 10 at 10:45 PM
$3,200bid placed 
Mike68Impala's avatar
Mike68Impala
Sep 10 at 4:50 PM
$3,000bid placed 
MackSTJ's avatar
MackSTJ
Sep 9 at 10:16 PM
$200bid placed 
CEM1972's avatar
CEM1972
Sep 9 at 3:40 PM
$100bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026