Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The third-generation Corvette's original body style ran from 1968 all the way through the 1982 model year, and 1981 brought a significant manufacturing shift, as Chevrolet consolidated all Corvette assembly at the St. Louis, Missouri plant before production moved to the newly built Bowling Green, Kentucky, facility for 1982. Power came exclusively from the 5.7-liter L81 V8.

According to the seller, this Corvette was ordered new by the seller's parents and delivered through Union Chevrolet Company in Memphis, Tennessee. The car is finished in Yellow over a Camel leather interior, of which only 1,031 examples were built in this color for 1981.

Highly optioned from the factory, this automatic transmission Corvette combines the Gymkhana suspension and performance axle ratio with power six-way driver's seat, power door locks, an electronically tuned stereo with cassette, and aluminum wheels — a well-equipped example even by 1981 standards.

This one-family-owned 1981 Chevrolet Corvette is now offered at no reserve with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, a window sticker, and Connecticut registration in the seller's name.

Highlights

Single-family ownership

Delivered through Union Chevrolet Company in Memphis, Tennessee

One of approximately 1,000 finished in Yellow for 1981

Camel leather bucket seats

High-option window sticker included

Factory Equipment

Highlights from the accompanying window sticker include the following:

5.7L L81 V8 engine with 4-barrel carburetor

Automatic transmission

Power four-wheel disc brakes

Power steering

Limited-slip rear axle

Power windows and locks

Tilt/telescoping steering wheel

Air conditioning

Electronically tuned stereo radio with cassette

Power antenna

Six-way power driver's seat

Removable glass T-top roof panels

Gymkhana suspension

Performance axle ratio

Automatic speed control

Slotted alloy wheels

Servicing

According to the seller, the following work has been completed:

Front brake calipers replaced

Battery replaced

Known Imperfections

Various paint chips, scratches, and cracking

Various interior wear

Valve cover gaskets reported as leaking

Power steering system reported as leaking

A crack in the lower right corner of the windshield

Tires with older gate codes

Ownership History

From the seller: "My parents brought this Corvette new, sight unseen. I drove it off the Chevrolet dealership showroom floor. This Corvette has been in the family ever since!"

Included Items

Window sticker

Additional Information

This 1981 Chevrolet Corvette is registered in a state that does not issue titles for vehicles of its age. It is offered with Connecticut registration.