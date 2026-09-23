One-Family-Owned 1981 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe
Ended Sep 23, 2026 at 7:10 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The third-generation Corvette's original body style ran from 1968 all the way through the 1982 model year, and 1981 brought a significant manufacturing shift, as Chevrolet consolidated all Corvette assembly at the St. Louis, Missouri plant before production moved to the newly built Bowling Green, Kentucky, facility for 1982. Power came exclusively from the 5.7-liter L81 V8.
According to the seller, this Corvette was ordered new by the seller's parents and delivered through Union Chevrolet Company in Memphis, Tennessee. The car is finished in Yellow over a Camel leather interior, of which only 1,031 examples were built in this color for 1981.
Highly optioned from the factory, this automatic transmission Corvette combines the Gymkhana suspension and performance axle ratio with power six-way driver's seat, power door locks, an electronically tuned stereo with cassette, and aluminum wheels — a well-equipped example even by 1981 standards.
This one-family-owned 1981 Chevrolet Corvette is now offered at no reserve with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report, a window sticker, and Connecticut registration in the seller's name.
Highlights
Single-family ownership
Delivered through Union Chevrolet Company in Memphis, Tennessee
One of approximately 1,000 finished in Yellow for 1981
Camel leather bucket seats
High-option window sticker included
Factory Equipment
Highlights from the accompanying window sticker include the following:
5.7L L81 V8 engine with 4-barrel carburetor
Automatic transmission
Power four-wheel disc brakes
Power steering
Limited-slip rear axle
Power windows and locks
Tilt/telescoping steering wheel
Air conditioning
Electronically tuned stereo radio with cassette
Power antenna
Six-way power driver's seat
Removable glass T-top roof panels
Gymkhana suspension
Performance axle ratio
Automatic speed control
Slotted alloy wheels
Servicing
According to the seller, the following work has been completed:
Front brake calipers replaced
Battery replaced
Known Imperfections
Various paint chips, scratches, and cracking
Various interior wear
Valve cover gaskets reported as leaking
Power steering system reported as leaking
A crack in the lower right corner of the windshield
Tires with older gate codes
Ownership History
From the seller: "My parents brought this Corvette new, sight unseen. I drove it off the Chevrolet dealership showroom floor. This Corvette has been in the family ever since!"
Included Items
Window sticker
Additional Information
This 1981 Chevrolet Corvette is registered in a state that does not issue titles for vehicles of its age. It is offered with Connecticut registration.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.