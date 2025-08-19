Description

OFFERED AT NO RESERVE

The Triumph TR7 was created by British Leyland to be an affordable, volume-selling sports car targeted for the American market, which was the most lucrative for British sports cars. Making its debut in the United States in January 1975, the TR7 was received well with high initial demand, which delayed availability in the UK until May 1976.

Its distinctive "wedge" shape was styled to capture a futuristic, yet commercially viable look atop an easy-to-service and maintain platform that featured a front-engine, rear-wheel-drive layout. Initially offered only as a fixed-head coupe, a convertible variant was introduced in 1979 after the US Department of Transportation relented on its attempts to ban convertibles.

This ‘80 convertible model is finished in Pageant Blue over black vinyl upholstery, and its 2.0-liter SOHC inline-four is equipped with two Zenith-Stromberg carburetors for a factory rating of 88 horsepower and 102 lb-ft of torque. The car features a five-speed manual transmission as well as a rear luggage rack, rack-and-pinion steering, anti-roll bars, independent front suspension, 13” alloy wheels, and front disc brakes.

This 1980 Triumph TR7 convertible is now offered by the seller at no reserve with manufacturer’s literature, a repair manual, a 2020 service invoice, and a clean Wisconsin title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Convertible model

2.0-liter inline-four

Zenith-Stromberg carburetors

Five-speed manual transmission

Pageant Blue over black vinyl

13” steel wheels with full covers

Factory Equipment

2.0-liter inline-four

Five-speed manual transmission

Rear luggage rack

Rack-and-pinion steering

Anti-roll bars

Independent front suspension

Front disc brakes

Modifications

Sony head unit

13” alloy wheels

Servicing

The car was repainted Pageant Blue, and the interior was reupholstered under prior ownership.

The rear axle assembly was repaired in 2020, at which time the axle seals, bearings, and shims were replaced.

Known Imperfections

Paint chips on the front end

Bubbling paint on wheel arches

Scratched windshield

Missing wheel center caps

Tires have 2015 date codes

Light switch bezel cracked

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the seller in December 2025.

Included Items