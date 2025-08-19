1980 Triumph TR7 Convertible 5-Speed
Ending Fri, Sep 18 at 7:00 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED AT NO RESERVE
The Triumph TR7 was created by British Leyland to be an affordable, volume-selling sports car targeted for the American market, which was the most lucrative for British sports cars. Making its debut in the United States in January 1975, the TR7 was received well with high initial demand, which delayed availability in the UK until May 1976.
Its distinctive "wedge" shape was styled to capture a futuristic, yet commercially viable look atop an easy-to-service and maintain platform that featured a front-engine, rear-wheel-drive layout. Initially offered only as a fixed-head coupe, a convertible variant was introduced in 1979 after the US Department of Transportation relented on its attempts to ban convertibles.
This ‘80 convertible model is finished in Pageant Blue over black vinyl upholstery, and its 2.0-liter SOHC inline-four is equipped with two Zenith-Stromberg carburetors for a factory rating of 88 horsepower and 102 lb-ft of torque. The car features a five-speed manual transmission as well as a rear luggage rack, rack-and-pinion steering, anti-roll bars, independent front suspension, 13” alloy wheels, and front disc brakes.
This 1980 Triumph TR7 convertible is now offered by the seller at no reserve with manufacturer’s literature, a repair manual, a 2020 service invoice, and a clean Wisconsin title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Convertible model
2.0-liter inline-four
Zenith-Stromberg carburetors
Five-speed manual transmission
Pageant Blue over black vinyl
13” steel wheels with full covers
Factory Equipment
2.0-liter inline-four
Five-speed manual transmission
Rear luggage rack
Rack-and-pinion steering
Anti-roll bars
Independent front suspension
Front disc brakes
Modifications
Sony head unit
13” alloy wheels
Servicing
The car was repainted Pageant Blue, and the interior was reupholstered under prior ownership.
The rear axle assembly was repaired in 2020, at which time the axle seals, bearings, and shims were replaced.
Known Imperfections
Paint chips on the front end
Bubbling paint on wheel arches
Scratched windshield
Missing wheel center caps
Tires have 2015 date codes
Light switch bezel cracked
Ownership History
The car was acquired by the seller in December 2025.
Included Items
Manufacturer’s literature
Repair manual
2020 service invoice
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.