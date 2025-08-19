1980 Triumph TR7 Convertible 5-Speed

No reserve
8 days
$2,100
1980 Triumph TR7 Convertible 5-Speed
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Ending Fri, Sep 18 at 7:00 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINTCT113668UCF
Mileage indicated49,650 Miles TMU
LocationGreen Bay, Wisconsin
Engine2.0L Inline-Four
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorPageant Blue
Interior colorBlack

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1980 Triumph TR7
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Description

OFFERED AT NO RESERVE

The Triumph TR7 was created by British Leyland to be an affordable, volume-selling sports car targeted for the American market, which was the most lucrative for British sports cars. Making its debut in the United States in January 1975, the TR7 was received well with high initial demand, which delayed availability in the UK until May 1976.

Its distinctive "wedge" shape was styled to capture a futuristic, yet commercially viable look atop an easy-to-service and maintain platform that featured a front-engine, rear-wheel-drive layout. Initially offered only as a fixed-head coupe, a convertible variant was introduced in 1979 after the US Department of Transportation relented on its attempts to ban convertibles.

This ‘80 convertible model is finished in Pageant Blue over black vinyl upholstery, and its 2.0-liter SOHC inline-four is equipped with two Zenith-Stromberg carburetors for a factory rating of 88 horsepower and 102 lb-ft of torque. The car features a five-speed manual transmission as well as a rear luggage rack, rack-and-pinion steering, anti-roll bars, independent front suspension, 13” alloy wheels, and front disc brakes.

This 1980 Triumph TR7 convertible is now offered by the seller at no reserve with manufacturer’s literature, a repair manual, a 2020 service invoice, and a clean Wisconsin title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Convertible model

  • 2.0-liter inline-four

  • Zenith-Stromberg carburetors

  • Five-speed manual transmission

  • Pageant Blue over black vinyl

  • 13” steel wheels with full covers

Factory Equipment

  • 2.0-liter inline-four

  • Five-speed manual transmission

  • Rear luggage rack

  • Rack-and-pinion steering

  • Anti-roll bars

  • Independent front suspension

  • Front disc brakes

Modifications

  • Sony head unit

  • 13” alloy wheels

Servicing

  • The car was repainted Pageant Blue, and the interior was reupholstered under prior ownership.

  • The rear axle assembly was repaired in 2020, at which time the axle seals, bearings, and shims were replaced.

Known Imperfections

  • Paint chips on the front end

  • Bubbling paint on wheel arches

  • Scratched windshield

  • Missing wheel center caps

  • Tires have 2015 date codes

  • Light switch bezel cracked

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the seller in December 2025.

Included Items

  • Manufacturer’s literature

  • Repair manual

  • 2020 service invoice

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1980 Triumph TR7 Convertible 5-Speed · No reserve

Current bid
BS_s7sezr
BS_s7sezr
$2,100
Seller
Newport99
Newport99
EndingFri, Sep 18 at 7:00 PM UTC
Bids10
Views2,195

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