Description

The Toyota BJ40 was a diesel-powered member of the Land Cruiser 40-Series lineup, sharing the same body-on-frame construction, solid axles, and dual-range four-wheel-drive system as the more familiar FJ40. Powered by a diesel inline-four and sold primarily in markets outside the United States, the BJ40 represents a less commonly seen variant of Toyota's iconic utility vehicle.

This 1980 Toyota Land Cruiser BJ40 is powered by a 3.4-liter diesel inline-four paired with a four-speed manual transmission and a dual-range four-wheel-drive system. Finished in red with a white roll cage and white aftermarket wheels over black upholstery, the truck features custom marine-grade mahogany doors and a matching rear tailgate, a black bikini top, a swing-away spare-tire carrier, and Hankook Dynapro AT-M tires.

According to the seller, the vehicle underwent refurbishment in Spain before being imported to Florida in 2016 and subsequent service work was performed by Caruzn Customs of Plymouth, Massachusetts, in 2017 prior to the seller's acquisition in 2018.

This 1980 Toyota Land Cruiser BJ40 is now offered with a clean Massachusetts title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Imported left-hand-drive BJ40 diesel

Diesel 3.4L inline-four paired

Four- -speed manual transmission

Dual-range four-wheel drive

Finished in red with white roll cage

Black vinyl upholstery and a bikini top

Factory Equipment

Solid front and rear axles

Leaf-spring suspension

Steel body construction

Folding windshield

Front buckets and rear jump seats

Swing-away rear spare tire carrier

Modifications

Electronic diesel injection

Aluminum radiator

Updated glow-plug system

Undercoating applied to underside

Custom marine-grade mahogany doors and tailgate

Hi-Lift jack mounted to the front bumper

Aftermarket exterior lightning

Kenwood stereo with custom speaker box

Servicing

According to the seller, this Land Cruiser underwent refurbishment in Spain and was subsequently completed by Caruzn Customs of Plymouth, Massachusetts in 2017.

Ownership History

The seller states that this BJ40 was imported from Spain to Florida in 2016, and they acquired it in 2018.

Known Imperfections

Corrosion on leaf springs and exhaust

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age

Included Items