1980 Toyota Land Cruiser BJ40 Diesel
Ending Mon, Sep 21 at 6:25 PM UTC
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Description
The Toyota BJ40 was a diesel-powered member of the Land Cruiser 40-Series lineup, sharing the same body-on-frame construction, solid axles, and dual-range four-wheel-drive system as the more familiar FJ40. Powered by a diesel inline-four and sold primarily in markets outside the United States, the BJ40 represents a less commonly seen variant of Toyota's iconic utility vehicle.
This 1980 Toyota Land Cruiser BJ40 is powered by a 3.4-liter diesel inline-four paired with a four-speed manual transmission and a dual-range four-wheel-drive system. Finished in red with a white roll cage and white aftermarket wheels over black upholstery, the truck features custom marine-grade mahogany doors and a matching rear tailgate, a black bikini top, a swing-away spare-tire carrier, and Hankook Dynapro AT-M tires.
According to the seller, the vehicle underwent refurbishment in Spain before being imported to Florida in 2016 and subsequent service work was performed by Caruzn Customs of Plymouth, Massachusetts, in 2017 prior to the seller's acquisition in 2018.
This 1980 Toyota Land Cruiser BJ40 is now offered with a clean Massachusetts title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Imported left-hand-drive BJ40 diesel
Diesel 3.4L inline-four paired
Four--speed manual transmission
Dual-range four-wheel drive
Finished in red with white roll cage
Black vinyl upholstery and a bikini top
Factory Equipment
Solid front and rear axles
Leaf-spring suspension
Steel body construction
Folding windshield
Front buckets and rear jump seats
Swing-away rear spare tire carrier
Modifications
Electronic diesel injection
Aluminum radiator
Updated glow-plug system
Undercoating applied to underside
Custom marine-grade mahogany doors and tailgate
Hi-Lift jack mounted to the front bumper
Aftermarket exterior lightning
Kenwood stereo with custom speaker box
Servicing
According to the seller, this Land Cruiser underwent refurbishment in Spain and was subsequently completed by Caruzn Customs of Plymouth, Massachusetts in 2017.
Ownership History
The seller states that this BJ40 was imported from Spain to Florida in 2016, and they acquired it in 2018.
Known Imperfections
Corrosion on leaf springs and exhaust
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age
Included Items
Full-size spare tire with cover
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