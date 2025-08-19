1980 Toyota Land Cruiser BJ40 Diesel

10 days
$5,000
1980 Toyota Land Cruiser BJ40 Diesel
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Ending Mon, Sep 21 at 6:25 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINBJ4000903093
Mileage indicated21,900 Kilometers TMU
LocationEast Sandwich, Massachusetts
Engine3.4L Diesel Inline-Four
Drivetrain4WD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleSUV
Exterior colorRed
Interior colorBlack

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Description

The Toyota BJ40 was a diesel-powered member of the Land Cruiser 40-Series lineup, sharing the same body-on-frame construction, solid axles, and dual-range four-wheel-drive system as the more familiar FJ40. Powered by a diesel inline-four and sold primarily in markets outside the United States, the BJ40 represents a less commonly seen variant of Toyota's iconic utility vehicle.

This 1980 Toyota Land Cruiser BJ40 is powered by a 3.4-liter diesel inline-four paired with a four-speed manual transmission and a dual-range four-wheel-drive system. Finished in red with a white roll cage and white aftermarket wheels over black upholstery, the truck features custom marine-grade mahogany doors and a matching rear tailgate, a black bikini top, a swing-away spare-tire carrier, and Hankook Dynapro AT-M tires.

According to the seller, the vehicle underwent refurbishment in Spain before being imported to Florida in 2016 and subsequent service work was performed by Caruzn Customs of Plymouth, Massachusetts, in 2017 prior to the seller's acquisition in 2018.

This 1980 Toyota Land Cruiser BJ40 is now offered with a clean Massachusetts title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Imported left-hand-drive BJ40 diesel

  • Diesel 3.4L inline-four paired

  • Four--speed manual transmission

  • Dual-range four-wheel drive

  • Finished in red with white roll cage

  • Black vinyl upholstery and a bikini top

Factory Equipment

  • Solid front and rear axles

  • Leaf-spring suspension

  • Steel body construction

  • Folding windshield

  • Front buckets and rear jump seats

  • Swing-away rear spare tire carrier

Modifications

  • Electronic diesel injection

  • Aluminum radiator

  • Updated glow-plug system

  • Undercoating applied to underside

  • Custom marine-grade mahogany doors and tailgate

  • Hi-Lift jack mounted to the front bumper

  • Aftermarket exterior lightning

  • Kenwood stereo with custom speaker box

Servicing

According to the seller, this Land Cruiser underwent refurbishment in Spain and was subsequently completed by Caruzn Customs of Plymouth, Massachusetts in 2017.

Ownership History

The seller states that this BJ40 was imported from Spain to Florida in 2016, and they acquired it in 2018.

Known Imperfections

  • Corrosion on leaf springs and exhaust

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age

Included Items

  • Full-size spare tire with cover

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1980 Toyota Land Cruiser BJ40 Diesel

Current bid
ClassicsRule08
ClassicsRule08
$5,000
Seller
CJD0910
CJD0910
EndingMon, Sep 21 at 6:25 PM UTC
Bids4
Views1,149

Comments & bids

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ClassicsRule08
Sep 10 at 1:40 AM
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Sep 9 at 4:38 PM
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DSMem
Sep 8 at 11:26 PM
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ClassicsRule08
Sep 7 at 11:17 PM
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