Description

The R107-generation Mercedes-Benz SL remains one of the brand's longest-running and most recognizable designs, pairing V8 power with durable engineering and grand touring comfort. By 1980, the 450SL had established itself as a fixture of the luxury-car market, offering a refined driving experience, removable hardtop versatility, and a level of craftsmanship that helped define Mercedes-Benz durability.

This 1980 Mercedes-Benz 450SL is powered by a 4.5-liter V8 paired with a three-speed automatic transmission and is finished in Milan Brown Metallic over Palomino leather upholstery. Factory equipment includes a color-matched removable hardtop, dark brown soft top, automatic climate control, power windows, central locking, cruise control, heat-insulating glass, and more.

This 1980 Mercedes-Benz 450SL is now offered with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Texas title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

4.5L V8 paired with a 3-speed automatic transmission

Milan Brown Metallic with a color-matched removable hardtop

Dark brown soft top over palomino leather upholstery

Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Selected factory equipment highlights include:

Paint 479 – Milan Brown Metallic

Interior 234 – Palomino leather

746 – Dark brown soft-top fabric

416 – Hardtop supplied

440 – Tempomat cruise control

502 – Passenger-side exterior mirror

531 – Automatic antenna

570 – Folding front armrest

587 – Automatic climate control and power windows

592 – Heat-insulating glass

640 – Light-alloy wheels

Modifications

Nardi wood-rim steering wheel with Mercedes-Benz horn button

Pioneer stereo and aftermarket speakers

Black floor mats

Wood center console

Servicing

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report documents annual New York State inspections from 2017 through 2023.

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in New York through 2023. This 450SL is now registered and titled in Texas.

Known Imperfections

Cosmetic imperfections as shown in the gallery

Paint fade

Air conditioning "blows weak" according to the seller

Cracks in interior wood trim

Stains in trunk carpeting

Included Items