1980 Mercedes-Benz 450SL
Ending Mon, Sep 21 at 7:00 PM UTC
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Description
The R107-generation Mercedes-Benz SL remains one of the brand's longest-running and most recognizable designs, pairing V8 power with durable engineering and grand touring comfort. By 1980, the 450SL had established itself as a fixture of the luxury-car market, offering a refined driving experience, removable hardtop versatility, and a level of craftsmanship that helped define Mercedes-Benz durability.
This 1980 Mercedes-Benz 450SL is powered by a 4.5-liter V8 paired with a three-speed automatic transmission and is finished in Milan Brown Metallic over Palomino leather upholstery. Factory equipment includes a color-matched removable hardtop, dark brown soft top, automatic climate control, power windows, central locking, cruise control, heat-insulating glass, and more.
This 1980 Mercedes-Benz 450SL is now offered with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Texas title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
4.5L V8 paired with a 3-speed automatic transmission
Milan Brown Metallic with a color-matched removable hardtop
Dark brown soft top over palomino leather upholstery
Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report
Factory Equipment
Selected factory equipment highlights include:
Paint 479 – Milan Brown Metallic
Interior 234 – Palomino leather
746 – Dark brown soft-top fabric
416 – Hardtop supplied
440 – Tempomat cruise control
502 – Passenger-side exterior mirror
531 – Automatic antenna
570 – Folding front armrest
587 – Automatic climate control and power windows
592 – Heat-insulating glass
640 – Light-alloy wheels
Modifications
Nardi wood-rim steering wheel with Mercedes-Benz horn button
Pioneer stereo and aftermarket speakers
Black floor mats
Wood center console
Servicing
The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report documents annual New York State inspections from 2017 through 2023.
Ownership History
The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in New York through 2023. This 450SL is now registered and titled in Texas.
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic imperfections as shown in the gallery
Paint fade
Air conditioning "blows weak" according to the seller
Cracks in interior wood trim
Stains in trunk carpeting
Included Items
Replacement air conditioning receiver-drier
Takeoff steering wheel
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.