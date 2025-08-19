1980 Mercedes-Benz 450SL

11 days
$0
1980 Mercedes-Benz 450SL
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All photos (55)

Ending Mon, Sep 21 at 7:00 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINWDB10704412061774
Mileage indicated48,050 Miles TMU
LocationAustin, Texas
Engine4.5L M117 V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorMilan Brown Metallic
Interior colorPalomino
CARFAX
View CARFAX report

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Description

The R107-generation Mercedes-Benz SL remains one of the brand's longest-running and most recognizable designs, pairing V8 power with durable engineering and grand touring comfort. By 1980, the 450SL had established itself as a fixture of the luxury-car market, offering a refined driving experience, removable hardtop versatility, and a level of craftsmanship that helped define Mercedes-Benz durability.

This 1980 Mercedes-Benz 450SL is powered by a 4.5-liter V8 paired with a three-speed automatic transmission and is finished in Milan Brown Metallic over Palomino leather upholstery. Factory equipment includes a color-matched removable hardtop, dark brown soft top, automatic climate control, power windows, central locking, cruise control, heat-insulating glass, and more.

This 1980 Mercedes-Benz 450SL is now offered with a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report and a clean Texas title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • 4.5L V8 paired with a 3-speed automatic transmission

  • Milan Brown Metallic with a color-matched removable hardtop

  • Dark brown soft top over palomino leather upholstery

  • Clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report

Factory Equipment

Selected factory equipment highlights include:

  • Paint 479 – Milan Brown Metallic

  • Interior 234 – Palomino leather

  • 746 – Dark brown soft-top fabric

  • 416 – Hardtop supplied

  • 440 – Tempomat cruise control

  • 502 – Passenger-side exterior mirror

  • 531 – Automatic antenna

  • 570 – Folding front armrest

  • 587 – Automatic climate control and power windows

  • 592 – Heat-insulating glass

  • 640 – Light-alloy wheels

Modifications

  • Nardi wood-rim steering wheel with Mercedes-Benz horn button

  • Pioneer stereo and aftermarket speakers

  • Black floor mats

  • Wood center console

Servicing

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report documents annual New York State inspections from 2017 through 2023.

Ownership History

The accompanying CARFAX Vehicle History Report shows registration history in New York through 2023. This 450SL is now registered and titled in Texas.

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections as shown in the gallery

  • Paint fade

  • Air conditioning "blows weak" according to the seller

  • Cracks in interior wood trim

  • Stains in trunk carpeting

Included Items

  • Replacement air conditioning receiver-drier

  • Takeoff steering wheel

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1980 Mercedes-Benz 450SL

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1980 Mercedes-Benz 450SL

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Seller
RP_9plt62
RP_9plt62
EndingMon, Sep 21 at 7:00 PM UTC
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Views626

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