1980 Ford Granada 2-Door Sedan
Ended Oct 26, 2026 at 7:48 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The Ford Granada was introduced in 1975 as a compact sedan, slotted between the Maverick and the Torino. During the Granada's 7-year production run, a lot of lineup changes happened at Ford, and the Granada had a front-row seat. When the Maverick and Torino were replaced by the Fairmont and LTD II, the Granada remained slotted in the middle. The Granada saw a major platform revision in 1981, switching to the legendary Fox platform. For 1983, the Granada nameplate was replaced by the LTD's though the platform remained the same until it was replaced by the Taurus in 1986.
This final-year first-generation 1980 Ford Granada left the factory in Candyapple Red with a Dark Red interior. It is currently wearing a red repaint performed under prior ownership and it has a white vinyl top. Under the hood is a carbureted 250ci Ford inline-six cylinder engine mated to a three-speed automatic transmission. This vehicle features wire wheel covers, chrome bumpers, and an AM radio.
This 1980 Ford Granada is now offered at no reserve with a clean California title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Factory Candyapple Red paint code
Red cloth interior
White vinyl top
250ci inline-six
Factory Equipment
The chassis number (0W81C148860) decodes as:
0 - 1980 model year
W - Wayne, Michigan, assembly plant
81 - Granada 2-door sedan
C - 250ci inline-six cylinder engine
148860 - Production sequence number
The door tag decodes as:
2K - Candyapple Red exterior paint
JD - Dark Red interior trim
72 - San Jose, California, DSO
AX: 3 - 2.79:1 Rear gear ratio
A/C: A - Air conditioning, AM Radio options
Wire wheel covers
Chrome wheel well trim
Vinyl top
Hood ornament
Chrome front and rear bumpers
Bumper guards
Heater
Modifications
Aftermarket steering wheel
Known Imperfections
Air conditioning does not blow cold
Paint imperfections as shown
Age and wear visible on dashboard
Mismatched wheel covers
Ownership History
The seller acquired this vehicle in 2023.
Additional Information
The seller states, "I purchased the vehicle from my friend who is 91 years old and is in a retirement home. I understand she redid the paint job and the vinyl top, upholstery is original. The A/C needs freon. Could use a little love on the dashboard. Other than this, nice car."
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