Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Ford Granada was introduced in 1975 as a compact sedan, slotted between the Maverick and the Torino. During the Granada's 7-year production run, a lot of lineup changes happened at Ford, and the Granada had a front-row seat. When the Maverick and Torino were replaced by the Fairmont and LTD II, the Granada remained slotted in the middle. The Granada saw a major platform revision in 1981, switching to the legendary Fox platform. For 1983, the Granada nameplate was replaced by the LTD's though the platform remained the same until it was replaced by the Taurus in 1986.

This final-year first-generation 1980 Ford Granada left the factory in Candyapple Red with a Dark Red interior. It is currently wearing a red repaint performed under prior ownership and it has a white vinyl top. Under the hood is a carbureted 250ci Ford inline-six cylinder engine mated to a three-speed automatic transmission. This vehicle features wire wheel covers, chrome bumpers, and an AM radio.

This 1980 Ford Granada is now offered at no reserve with a clean California title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Factory Candyapple Red paint code

Red cloth interior

White vinyl top

250ci inline-six

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (0W81C148860) decodes as: 0 - 1980 model year W - Wayne, Michigan, assembly plant 81 - Granada 2-door sedan C - 250ci inline-six cylinder engine 148860 - Production sequence number

The door tag decodes as: 2K - Candyapple Red exterior paint JD - Dark Red interior trim 72 - San Jose, California, DSO AX: 3 - 2.79:1 Rear gear ratio A/C: A - Air conditioning, AM Radio options

Wire wheel covers

Chrome wheel well trim

Vinyl top

Hood ornament

Chrome front and rear bumpers

Bumper guards

Heater

Modifications

Aftermarket steering wheel

Known Imperfections

Air conditioning does not blow cold

Paint imperfections as shown

Age and wear visible on dashboard

Mismatched wheel covers

Ownership History

The seller acquired this vehicle in 2023.

Additional Information

The seller states, "I purchased the vehicle from my friend who is 91 years old and is in a retirement home. I understand she redid the paint job and the vinyl top, upholstery is original. The A/C needs freon. Could use a little love on the dashboard. Other than this, nice car."