Auction ended.

1980 Ford Granada 2-Door Sedan

No reserve
Sold for on 10/26/26
Result
1980 Ford Granada 2-Door Sedan
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Ended Oct 26, 2026 at 7:48 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN0W81C148860
Mileage indicated18,000 Miles TMU
LocationStockton, California
Engine250ci I6
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorCandyapple Red
Interior colorRed

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Ford Granada was introduced in 1975 as a compact sedan, slotted between the Maverick and the Torino. During the Granada's 7-year production run, a lot of lineup changes happened at Ford, and the Granada had a front-row seat. When the Maverick and Torino were replaced by the Fairmont and LTD II, the Granada remained slotted in the middle. The Granada saw a major platform revision in 1981, switching to the legendary Fox platform. For 1983, the Granada nameplate was replaced by the LTD's though the platform remained the same until it was replaced by the Taurus in 1986.

This final-year first-generation 1980 Ford Granada left the factory in Candyapple Red with a Dark Red interior. It is currently wearing a red repaint performed under prior ownership and it has a white vinyl top. Under the hood is a carbureted 250ci Ford inline-six cylinder engine mated to a three-speed automatic transmission. This vehicle features wire wheel covers, chrome bumpers, and an AM radio.

This 1980 Ford Granada is now offered at no reserve with a clean California title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Factory Candyapple Red paint code

  • Red cloth interior

  • White vinyl top

  • 250ci inline-six

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (0W81C148860) decodes as:

    • 0 - 1980 model year

    • W - Wayne, Michigan, assembly plant

    • 81 - Granada 2-door sedan

    • C - 250ci inline-six cylinder engine

    • 148860 - Production sequence number

  • The door tag decodes as:

    • 2K - Candyapple Red exterior paint

    • JD - Dark Red interior trim

    • 72 - San Jose, California, DSO

    • AX: 3 - 2.79:1 Rear gear ratio

    • A/C: A - Air conditioning, AM Radio options

  • Wire wheel covers

  • Chrome wheel well trim

  • Vinyl top

  • Hood ornament

  • Chrome front and rear bumpers

  • Bumper guards

  • Heater

Modifications

  • Aftermarket steering wheel

Known Imperfections

  • Air conditioning does not blow cold

  • Paint imperfections as shown

  • Age and wear visible on dashboard

  • Mismatched wheel covers

Ownership History

The seller acquired this vehicle in 2023.

Additional Information

The seller states, "I purchased the vehicle from my friend who is 91 years old and is in a retirement home. I understand she redid the paint job and the vinyl top, upholstery is original. The A/C needs freon. Could use a little love on the dashboard. Other than this, nice car."

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1980 Ford Granada 2-Door Sedan · No reserve

Sold to
AM_26yum8
AM_26yum8
$6,150
Seller
HenryDiazgranada
HenryDiazgranada
EndedOct 26, 2026 at 7:48 PM UTC
Bids21
Views4,984

Comments & bids

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AM_26yum8's avatar
AM_26yum8
Oct 26 at 7:46 PM
$5,650bid placed 
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RayDavidson_cv2j
Oct 26 at 7:45 PM
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AM_26yum8
Oct 26 at 7:44 PM
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RayDavidson_cv2j
Oct 26 at 7:44 PM
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AM_26yum8
Oct 26 at 7:43 PM
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RayDavidson_cv2j
Oct 26 at 7:43 PM
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AM_26yum8
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AM_26yum8
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Oct 17 at 6:08 PM
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AM_26yum8
Oct 17 at 3:01 PM
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Oct 17 at 1:32 PM
$700bid placed 
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