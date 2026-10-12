1980 Chevrolet K5 Blazer Silverado
Ended Oct 12, 2026 at 6:21 PM UTC
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Description
Introduced in 1969 as a direct competitor to the popular Ford Bronco and International Scout, the Chevrolet K5 Blazer saw success up until the end of production in the 1990s. With a shortened Chevrolet pickup chassis, the K5 Blazer was not only a capable off-road vehicle, but was also designed intentionally to perform better on-road than its competitors.
As General Motors’ premier 4x4 SUV, the platform the Blazer shared with the trucks and Suburbans allowed for a much wider range of features and options than its competitors could offer. From premium interior packages to upscale exterior trim, the Blazer was the perfect choice for an off-road enthusiast that wanted a year-round vehicle. By the early 1970s, the Blazer had already overtaken its competitors. As General Motors moved to the next generation of pickup trucks, often referred to as the “squarebody,” the Blazer tagged along.
This 1980 Chevrolet K5 Blazer Silverado was acquired by the seller in Arizona in 2025. The truck is finished in Light Bronze over an interior with houndstooth upholstery and Silverado trim It sits on American Racing wheels wrapped in Cooper tires. Power comes from a replacement carbureted 350ci V8 paired with a four-speed automatic transmission and a dual-range transfer case.
This 1980 Chevrolet K5 Blazer Silverado is now offered in Pennsylvania with an uninstalled front driveshaft and a clean Arizona title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
350ci V8
Light Bronze paint
Silverado trim
American Racing wheels
Bucket seats with center console
Factory Equipment
The chassis number (CKL18AF146961) decodes as:
C – Chevrolet
K – Conventional Cab 4x4 (including Blazer, Jimmy, and Suburban)
L – 5.7L V8 with four-barrel carburetor
1 – ½ Ton
8 – Utility (Blazer, Jimmy)
A – 1980 Model Year
F – Flint, Michigan, Plant Code
146961 – Production Sequence Number
Removable hard top
Tilt steering column
Bucket seats with center console
Dual fuel tanks
Modifications
Replacement 350ci V8
JVC stereo
American Racing wheels
Trailer hitch
Aftermarket driver's seat
Known Imperfections
Rear window has been replaced with plexiglass
Odometer does not function
Front driveshaft has been removed
Worn paint and various dents
Worn upholstery and interior surfaces
Underside corrosion
Ownership History
The seller acquired this Blazer in 2026.
Included Items
Uninstalled driveshaft
Additional Information
The seller states that it has “a Goodwrench 350 motor replacement, new transmission and new fuel pump. Front driveshaft has been removed. A drive shaft comes with it, unknown if it is the correct replacement or original front driveshaft.”
The seller states "the vehicle has lived it's entire life in Arizona”
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.