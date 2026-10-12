Description

Introduced in 1969 as a direct competitor to the popular Ford Bronco and International Scout, the Chevrolet K5 Blazer saw success up until the end of production in the 1990s. With a shortened Chevrolet pickup chassis, the K5 Blazer was not only a capable off-road vehicle, but was also designed intentionally to perform better on-road than its competitors.

As General Motors’ premier 4x4 SUV, the platform the Blazer shared with the trucks and Suburbans allowed for a much wider range of features and options than its competitors could offer. From premium interior packages to upscale exterior trim, the Blazer was the perfect choice for an off-road enthusiast that wanted a year-round vehicle. By the early 1970s, the Blazer had already overtaken its competitors. As General Motors moved to the next generation of pickup trucks, often referred to as the “squarebody,” the Blazer tagged along.

This 1980 Chevrolet K5 Blazer Silverado was acquired by the seller in Arizona in 2025. The truck is finished in Light Bronze over an interior with houndstooth upholstery and Silverado trim It sits on American Racing wheels wrapped in Cooper tires. Power comes from a replacement carbureted 350ci V8 paired with a four-speed automatic transmission and a dual-range transfer case.

This 1980 Chevrolet K5 Blazer Silverado is now offered in Pennsylvania with an uninstalled front driveshaft and a clean Arizona title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

350ci V8

Light Bronze paint

Silverado trim

American Racing wheels

Bucket seats with center console

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (CKL18AF146961) decodes as: C – Chevrolet K – Conventional Cab 4x4 (including Blazer, Jimmy, and Suburban) L – 5.7L V8 with four-barrel carburetor 1 – ½ Ton 8 – Utility (Blazer, Jimmy) A – 1980 Model Year F – Flint, Michigan, Plant Code 146961 – Production Sequence Number

Removable hard top

Tilt steering column

Bucket seats with center console

Dual fuel tanks

Modifications

Replacement 350ci V8

JVC stereo

American Racing wheels

Trailer hitch

Aftermarket driver's seat

Known Imperfections

Rear window has been replaced with plexiglass

Odometer does not function

Front driveshaft has been removed

Worn paint and various dents

Worn upholstery and interior surfaces

Underside corrosion

Ownership History

The seller acquired this Blazer in 2026.

Included Items

Uninstalled driveshaft

Additional Information