Auction ended.

1980 Chevrolet K5 Blazer Silverado

No reserve
Sold for on 10/12/26
Result
1980 Chevrolet K5 Blazer Silverado
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All photos (150)

Ended Oct 12, 2026 at 6:21 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINCKL18AF146961
Mileage indicated65,000 Miles TMU
LocationAlbion, Pennsylvania
Engine350ci V8
Drivetrain4WD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleSUV, Pickup/truck
Exterior colorBrown
Interior colorBrown

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Video gallery

1980 Chevrolet K5 Blazer Silverado Walkaround
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1980 Chevrolet K5 Blazer Silverado Interior
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1980 Chevrolet K5 Blazer Silverado Start Up (Engine Bay)
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1980 Chevrolet K5 Blazer Silverado Start Up (Exhaust)
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Description

Introduced in 1969 as a direct competitor to the popular Ford Bronco and International Scout, the Chevrolet K5 Blazer saw success up until the end of production in the 1990s. With a shortened Chevrolet pickup chassis, the K5 Blazer was not only a capable off-road vehicle, but was also designed intentionally to perform better on-road than its competitors.

As General Motors’ premier 4x4 SUV, the platform the Blazer shared with the trucks and Suburbans allowed for a much wider range of features and options than its competitors could offer. From premium interior packages to upscale exterior trim, the Blazer was the perfect choice for an off-road enthusiast that wanted a year-round vehicle. By the early 1970s, the Blazer had already overtaken its competitors. As General Motors moved to the next generation of pickup trucks, often referred to as the “squarebody,” the Blazer tagged along.

This 1980 Chevrolet K5 Blazer Silverado was acquired by the seller in Arizona in 2025. The truck is finished in Light Bronze over an interior with houndstooth upholstery and Silverado trim It sits on American Racing wheels wrapped in Cooper tires. Power comes from a replacement carbureted 350ci V8 paired with a four-speed automatic transmission and a dual-range transfer case.

This 1980 Chevrolet K5 Blazer Silverado is now offered in Pennsylvania with an uninstalled front driveshaft and a clean Arizona title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • 350ci V8

  • Light Bronze paint

  • Silverado trim

  • American Racing wheels

  • Bucket seats with center console

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (CKL18AF146961) decodes as:

    • C – Chevrolet

    • K – Conventional Cab 4x4 (including Blazer, Jimmy, and Suburban)

    • L – 5.7L V8 with four-barrel carburetor

    • 1 – ½ Ton

    • 8 – Utility (Blazer, Jimmy)

    • A – 1980 Model Year

    • F – Flint, Michigan, Plant Code

    • 146961 – Production Sequence Number

  • Removable hard top

  • Tilt steering column

  • Bucket seats with center console

  • Dual fuel tanks

Modifications

  • Replacement 350ci V8

  • JVC stereo

  • American Racing wheels

  • Trailer hitch

  • Aftermarket driver's seat

Known Imperfections

  • Rear window has been replaced with plexiglass

  • Odometer does not function

  • Front driveshaft has been removed

  • Worn paint and various dents

  • Worn upholstery and interior surfaces

  • Underside corrosion

Ownership History

The seller acquired this Blazer in 2026.

Included Items

  • Uninstalled driveshaft

Additional Information

  • The seller states that it has “a Goodwrench 350 motor replacement, new transmission and new fuel pump. Front driveshaft has been removed. A drive shaft comes with it, unknown if it is the correct replacement or original front driveshaft.”

  • The seller states "the vehicle has lived it's entire life in Arizona”

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1980 Chevrolet K5 Blazer Silverado · No reserve

Sold to
Ghost2818
Ghost2818
$14,178
Seller
JamesKlobusnik_ed8q
JamesKlobusnik_ed8q
EndedOct 12, 2026 at 6:21 PM UTC
Bids39
Views16,671

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