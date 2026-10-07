Description

The Volvo 200-Series built a reputation over nearly two decades of production for its boxy, over-engineered simplicity, and the DL trim represented the model's standard, no-frills specification.

The 240's durable B21 four-cylinder and straightforward chassis have long made it a favorite platform for enthusiast builds, particularly turbocharged conversions and five-speed transmission swaps sourced from Volvo's later turbo models.

This 1979 244 DL sedan has been built by the seller around a Kinugawa 20T turbocharger, a Do88 cooling upgrades, and a Borg Warner Wold Class (WC) T5 five-speed manual transmission swap using a Deeworks swap kit. The car is finished in tan over brown upholstery and features additional modifications including Bilstein suspension , IPD sway bars, Panasport wheels, a Hurst shifter, and Bluetooth stereo system.

This modified 1979 Volvo 244 DL is now offered with a clean Texas title in the seller's name.

Highlights

DL trim level

Tan over brown upholstery

2.1L B21 inline-four with a Kinugawa 20T turbocharger

Borg Warner (WC) T5 five-speed manual transmission swap

Factory Equipment

244 body style (four-door sedan)

MacPherson front suspension

Rigid live rear axle

Rack-and-pinion steering

Power our-wheel disc brakes

Wrap-around taillights

Cloth upholstery

Modifications

Kinugawa 20T turbocharger

Do88 radiator, intercooler, and piping

Replacement engine wiring harness

Borg Warner (WC) T5 five-speed manual transmission

Deeworks T5 transmission swap kit

Heavy-duty clutch

Bilstein shock absorbers

IPD sway bars

Panasport wheels

Hurst shifter

Auxiliary gauges

Aftermarket Bluetooth stereo head unit and speakers

Known Imperfections

Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

The air conditioning system is functional but loses its charge

Crack in the dashboard

Ownership History

This 1979 Volvo 240 DL was acquired by the seller in 2020.

Additional Information

From the seller: "I built this car from a factory stock Volvo, so I know every inch. Everything that was done is completely reversible, meaning nothing was cut-up to install anything."