Auction ended.

Turbocharged 1979 Volvo 244 DL 5-Speed

Sold for on 10/07/26
Result
Turbocharged 1979 Volvo 244 DL 5-Speed
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Ended Oct 07, 2026 at 6:34 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINVC24445M1473015
Mileage indicated85,000 Miles TMU
LocationSeguin , Texas
EngineTurbocharged 2.1L Inline-Four
DrivetrainRWD
Body StyleSedan
Exterior colorTan
Interior colorBrown

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Description

The Volvo 200-Series built a reputation over nearly two decades of production for its boxy, over-engineered simplicity, and the DL trim represented the model's standard, no-frills specification.

The 240's durable B21 four-cylinder and straightforward chassis have long made it a favorite platform for enthusiast builds, particularly turbocharged conversions and five-speed transmission swaps sourced from Volvo's later turbo models.

This 1979 244 DL sedan has been built by the seller around a Kinugawa 20T turbocharger, a Do88 cooling upgrades, and a Borg Warner Wold Class (WC) T5 five-speed manual transmission swap using a Deeworks swap kit. The car is finished in tan over brown upholstery and features additional modifications including Bilstein suspension, IPD sway bars, Panasport wheels, a Hurst shifter, and Bluetooth stereo system.

This modified 1979 Volvo 244 DL is now offered with a clean Texas title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • DL trim level

  • Tan over brown upholstery

  • 2.1L B21 inline-four with a Kinugawa 20T turbocharger

  • Borg Warner (WC) T5 five-speed manual transmission swap

Factory Equipment

  • 244 body style (four-door sedan)

  • MacPherson front suspension

  • Rigid live rear axle

  • Rack-and-pinion steering

  • Power our-wheel disc brakes

  • Wrap-around taillights

  • Cloth upholstery

Modifications

  • Kinugawa 20T turbocharger

  • Do88 radiator, intercooler, and piping

  • Replacement engine wiring harness

  • Borg Warner (WC) T5 five-speed manual transmission

  • Deeworks T5 transmission swap kit

  • Heavy-duty clutch

  • Bilstein shock absorbers

  • IPD sway bars

  • Panasport wheels

  • Hurst shifter

  • Auxiliary gauges

  • Aftermarket Bluetooth stereo head unit and speakers

Known Imperfections

  • Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

  • The air conditioning system is functional but loses its charge

  • Crack in the dashboard

Ownership History

This 1979 Volvo 240 DL was acquired by the seller in 2020.

Additional Information

From the seller: "I built this car from a factory stock Volvo, so I know every inch. Everything that was done is completely reversible, meaning nothing was cut-up to install anything."

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Turbocharged 1979 Volvo 244 DL 5-Speed

Sold to
BndtHlr78
BndtHlr78
$10,165
Seller
Christopher_Scott
Christopher_Scott
EndedOct 07, 2026 at 6:34 PM UTC
Bids25
Views6,676

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BndtHlr78
Oct 7 at 6:32 PM
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