Turbocharged 1979 Volvo 244 DL 5-Speed
Ended Oct 07, 2026 at 6:34 PM UTC
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Description
The Volvo 200-Series built a reputation over nearly two decades of production for its boxy, over-engineered simplicity, and the DL trim represented the model's standard, no-frills specification.
The 240's durable B21 four-cylinder and straightforward chassis have long made it a favorite platform for enthusiast builds, particularly turbocharged conversions and five-speed transmission swaps sourced from Volvo's later turbo models.
This 1979 244 DL sedan has been built by the seller around a Kinugawa 20T turbocharger, a Do88 cooling upgrades, and a Borg Warner Wold Class (WC) T5 five-speed manual transmission swap using a Deeworks swap kit. The car is finished in tan over brown upholstery and features additional modifications including Bilstein suspension, IPD sway bars, Panasport wheels, a Hurst shifter, and Bluetooth stereo system.
This modified 1979 Volvo 244 DL is now offered with a clean Texas title in the seller's name.
Highlights
DL trim level
Tan over brown upholstery
2.1L B21 inline-four with a Kinugawa 20T turbocharger
Borg Warner (WC) T5 five-speed manual transmission swap
Factory Equipment
244 body style (four-door sedan)
MacPherson front suspension
Rigid live rear axle
Rack-and-pinion steering
Power our-wheel disc brakes
Wrap-around taillights
Cloth upholstery
Modifications
Kinugawa 20T turbocharger
Do88 radiator, intercooler, and piping
Replacement engine wiring harness
Borg Warner (WC) T5 five-speed manual transmission
Deeworks T5 transmission swap kit
Heavy-duty clutch
Bilstein shock absorbers
IPD sway bars
Panasport wheels
Hurst shifter
Auxiliary gauges
Aftermarket Bluetooth stereo head unit and speakers
Known Imperfections
Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery
The air conditioning system is functional but loses its charge
Crack in the dashboard
Ownership History
This 1979 Volvo 240 DL was acquired by the seller in 2020.
Additional Information
From the seller: "I built this car from a factory stock Volvo, so I know every inch. Everything that was done is completely reversible, meaning nothing was cut-up to install anything."
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.