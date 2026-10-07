Description

Two years after Burt Reynolds' Trans Am made its getaway across movie screens ingra "Smokey and the Bandit," Pontiac was still riding the wave: Trans Am sales climbed from roughly 68,000 units in 1977 to a record 117,108 in 1979, making it the best-selling year in the model's history.

The black-and-gold "Bandit" look became so closely tied to the car's identity that Pontiac formalized it as the Y84 Black-and-Gold Special Edition package — the same combination fitted to this example. The standard engine was an Oldsmobile division 403ci V8 and paired exclusively with a Turbo Hydra-Matic 350 three-speed automatic.

Following the seller's 2013 acquisition, the car's body was refinished and its screaming chicken decals were replaced. The car rides on 15" Honeycomb wheels, and it is equipped with T-top roof panels, cloth-upholstered bucket seats, and air conditioning.

The 403ci V8 is said to have been rebuilt with aluminum cylinder heads and a reinforced bottom end, and the seller notes around 600 miles have been added to the reset odometer since the work was completed. The Turbo 350 automatic transmission and rear axle were retained, the latter refreshed with replacement seals and bearings.

This 1979 Pontiac Trans Am Special Edition is now offered with a clean Maryland title in the seller's name.

Highlights

Y84 Black-and-Gold Special Edition package

T-Tops and power windows

403ci V8 with aluminum cylinder heads and a upgraded internals

Original Turbo 350 automatic transmission

Honeycomb wheels and OEM-style decals

Approximately 600 miles since refurbishment

Factory Equipment

VIN Decode — 2W87K9N100856 2 — Pontiac Division W — Trans Am 87 — 2-door Sport Coupe body style K — 403ci Oldsmobile 4-bbl V8 9 — 1979 model year N — Norwood, Ohio, assembly plant 100856 — Sequential production number

Fisher Body Tag Decode 79 — 1979 model year 09A — Assembly date code (September, 1st week) 2FS87 — Pontiac Division (2), Firebird body type/series (FS), 2-door coupe style (87) N — Norwood, Ohio, assembly plant 62B — Camel cloth interior trim 19L — Starlight Black, lower body paint 19U — Starlight Black, upper body paint L — Lacquer-based paint A51 — Bucket seats CC1 — Fisher T-tops, removable glass roof panels A31 — Power windows Y84 — Black-and-Gold Special Edition Trans Am package TA2 040442 — Plant scheduling/build reference



Servicing

Refurbished under current ownership

Underbody photos are available in the gallery

Modifications

Aluminum cylinder heads

According to the seller, upgraded engine internals

Fiberglass bumpers

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

Scuff marks on various interior surfaces

Air conditioning does not blow cold

Ownership History

This 1979 Pontiac Trans Am was acquired by the seller in 2013 and subsequently refurbished.