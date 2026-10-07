Auction ended.

1979 Pontiac Trans Am Special Edition

Sold for on 10/07/26
Result
1979 Pontiac Trans Am Special Edition
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (274)

Ended Oct 07, 2026 at 6:21 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN2W87K9N100856
Mileage indicated600 Miles TMU
LocationConowingo, Maryland
Engine403ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorStarlight Black
Interior colorCamel

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Description

Two years after Burt Reynolds' Trans Am made its getaway across movie screens ingra "Smokey and the Bandit," Pontiac was still riding the wave: Trans Am sales climbed from roughly 68,000 units in 1977 to a record 117,108 in 1979, making it the best-selling year in the model's history.

The black-and-gold "Bandit" look became so closely tied to the car's identity that Pontiac formalized it as the Y84 Black-and-Gold Special Edition package — the same combination fitted to this example. The standard engine was an Oldsmobile division 403ci V8 and paired exclusively with a Turbo Hydra-Matic 350 three-speed automatic.

Following the seller's 2013 acquisition, the car's body was refinished and its screaming chicken decals were replaced. The car rides on 15" Honeycomb wheels, and it is equipped with T-top roof panels, cloth-upholstered bucket seats, and air conditioning.

The 403ci V8 is said to have been rebuilt with aluminum cylinder heads and a reinforced bottom end, and the seller notes around 600 miles have been added to the reset odometer since the work was completed. The Turbo 350 automatic transmission and rear axle were retained, the latter refreshed with replacement seals and bearings.

This 1979 Pontiac Trans Am Special Edition is now offered with a clean Maryland title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • Y84 Black-and-Gold Special Edition package

  • T-Tops and power windows

  • 403ci V8 with aluminum cylinder heads and a upgraded internals

  • Original Turbo 350 automatic transmission

  • Honeycomb wheels and OEM-style decals

  • Approximately 600 miles since refurbishment

Factory Equipment

  • VIN Decode — 2W87K9N100856

    • 2 — Pontiac Division

    • W — Trans Am

    • 87 — 2-door Sport Coupe body style

    • K — 403ci Oldsmobile 4-bbl V8

    • 9 — 1979 model year

    • N — Norwood, Ohio, assembly plant

    • 100856 — Sequential production number

  • Fisher Body Tag Decode

    • 79 — 1979 model year

    • 09A — Assembly date code (September, 1st week)

    • 2FS87 — Pontiac Division (2), Firebird body type/series (FS), 2-door coupe style (87)

    • N — Norwood, Ohio, assembly plant

    • 62B — Camel cloth interior trim

    • 19L — Starlight Black, lower body paint

    • 19U — Starlight Black, upper body paint

    • L — Lacquer-based paint

    • A51 — Bucket seats

    • CC1 — Fisher T-tops, removable glass roof panels

    • A31 — Power windows

    • Y84 — Black-and-Gold Special Edition Trans Am package

    • TA2 040442 — Plant scheduling/build reference

Servicing

  • Refurbished under current ownership

  • Underbody photos are available in the gallery

Modifications

  • Aluminum cylinder heads

  • According to the seller, upgraded engine internals

  • Fiberglass bumpers

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

  • Scuff marks on various interior surfaces

  • Air conditioning does not blow cold

Ownership History

This 1979 Pontiac Trans Am was acquired by the seller in 2013 and subsequently refurbished.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1979 Pontiac Trans Am Special Edition

Sold to
Keyser
Keyser
$37,450
Seller
Oldcar48
Oldcar48
EndedOct 07, 2026 at 6:21 PM UTC
Bids32
Views24,744

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