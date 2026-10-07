1979 Pontiac Trans Am Special Edition
Ended Oct 07, 2026 at 6:21 PM UTC
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Description
Two years after Burt Reynolds' Trans Am made its getaway across movie screens ingra "Smokey and the Bandit," Pontiac was still riding the wave: Trans Am sales climbed from roughly 68,000 units in 1977 to a record 117,108 in 1979, making it the best-selling year in the model's history.
The black-and-gold "Bandit" look became so closely tied to the car's identity that Pontiac formalized it as the Y84 Black-and-Gold Special Edition package — the same combination fitted to this example. The standard engine was an Oldsmobile division 403ci V8 and paired exclusively with a Turbo Hydra-Matic 350 three-speed automatic.
Following the seller's 2013 acquisition, the car's body was refinished and its screaming chicken decals were replaced. The car rides on 15" Honeycomb wheels, and it is equipped with T-top roof panels, cloth-upholstered bucket seats, and air conditioning.
The 403ci V8 is said to have been rebuilt with aluminum cylinder heads and a reinforced bottom end, and the seller notes around 600 miles have been added to the reset odometer since the work was completed. The Turbo 350 automatic transmission and rear axle were retained, the latter refreshed with replacement seals and bearings.
This 1979 Pontiac Trans Am Special Edition is now offered with a clean Maryland title in the seller's name.
Highlights
Y84 Black-and-Gold Special Edition package
T-Tops and power windows
403ci V8 with aluminum cylinder heads and a upgraded internals
Original Turbo 350 automatic transmission
Honeycomb wheels and OEM-style decals
Approximately 600 miles since refurbishment
Factory Equipment
VIN Decode — 2W87K9N100856
2 — Pontiac Division
W — Trans Am
87 — 2-door Sport Coupe body style
K — 403ci Oldsmobile 4-bbl V8
9 — 1979 model year
N — Norwood, Ohio, assembly plant
100856 — Sequential production number
Fisher Body Tag Decode
79 — 1979 model year
09A — Assembly date code (September, 1st week)
2FS87 — Pontiac Division (2), Firebird body type/series (FS), 2-door coupe style (87)
N — Norwood, Ohio, assembly plant
62B — Camel cloth interior trim
19L — Starlight Black, lower body paint
19U — Starlight Black, upper body paint
L — Lacquer-based paint
A51 — Bucket seats
CC1 — Fisher T-tops, removable glass roof panels
A31 — Power windows
Y84 — Black-and-Gold Special Edition Trans Am package
TA2 040442 — Plant scheduling/build reference
Servicing
Refurbished under current ownership
Underbody photos are available in the gallery
Modifications
Aluminum cylinder heads
According to the seller, upgraded engine internals
Fiberglass bumpers
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery
Scuff marks on various interior surfaces
Air conditioning does not blow cold
Ownership History
This 1979 Pontiac Trans Am was acquired by the seller in 2013 and subsequently refurbished.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.