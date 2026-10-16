Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced for 1973, the W116-generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class established a new benchmark for luxury sedans, combining advanced safety engineering, refined road manners, and long-distance comfort. The 450SEL represented the long-wheelbase variant of the range, pairing the proven M117 engine with additional rear-seat accommodations and an extensive list of luxury features that helped define the flagship Mercedes-Benz experience of the era.

This 1979 Mercedes-Benz 450SEL is powered by a 4.5-liter M117 V8 paired with a three-speed automatic transmission and is finished in Milan Brown Metallic over a Bamboo leather interior. Notable factory equipment includes an electrically operated sliding sunroof, cruise control, automatic climate control, power windows, a Becker Mexico cassette stereo, heat-insulating glass, and more as outlined below.

The car has reportedly remained under single-family ownership. Taken off of the road circa 1987 and stored, the car was serviced in preparation for the sale with the replacement and refurbishment of various fuel-system components.

This 1979 Mercedes-Benz 450SEL is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of the owner with a clean Utah title in the owner's name.

Highlights

One-family ownership

Stored from 1987 until recently

4.5L M117 V8 paired with a 3-speed automatic transmission

Finished in Milan Brown Metallic over Bamboo leather

Recent fuel system work

Factory Equipment

410 – Electrically operated sliding sunroof

440 – Tempomat cruise control

451 – Tachometer

461 – Instrument cluster with miles indicator and English-language markings

518 – Becker Mexico cassette stereo

531 – Automatic antenna

575 – Front folding armrest and right-front seat height adjustment

581 – Automatic climate control

592 – Heat-insulating glass with heated rear window

Servicing

According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:

Fuel pressure regulator, injectors, and pump replaced

Fuel sending unit rebuilt

Known Imperfections

Body exhibits dents, scuffs, scratches, paint chips, and general wear consistent with age

Clearcoat peeling and paint fading throughout the bodywork as shown in the gallery

Rust along the leading edge of the hood and inner wheel-arch edges

Interior exhibits wear consistent with age

Seats and door panels upholstery shows wear

Wood console trim exhibits cracks

Carpets are stained

Ownership History

From the seller: “This car remained in single-family ownership and was last registered in 1987. The vehicle is now being sold following a 2026 transfer of ownership as part of an estate closure and the closure of the shop that had been hired to mechanically refurbish the car after a prolonged period of storage. With the exception of a few years spent outdoors, the car was stored in a semi-enclosed garage.”

Included Items