Auction ended.

One-Family-Owned 1979 Mercedes-Benz 450SEL

No reserve
Sold for on 10/16/26
Result
One-Family-Owned 1979 Mercedes-Benz 450SEL
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (74)

Ended Oct 16, 2026 at 7:10 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN11603312088259
Mileage indicated123,500 Miles TMU
LocationHeber City, Utah
Engine4.5L M117 V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleSedan
Exterior colorMilan Brown Metallic
Interior colorBamboo

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Video gallery

1979 Mercedes Benz 450SEL - Start Up
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1979 Mercedes Benz 450SEL - Radio & Climate Controls
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1979 Mercedes Benz 450SEL - Driving
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced for 1973, the W116-generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class established a new benchmark for luxury sedans, combining advanced safety engineering, refined road manners, and long-distance comfort. The 450SEL represented the long-wheelbase variant of the range, pairing the proven M117 engine with additional rear-seat accommodations and an extensive list of luxury features that helped define the flagship Mercedes-Benz experience of the era.

This 1979 Mercedes-Benz 450SEL is powered by a 4.5-liter M117 V8 paired with a three-speed automatic transmission and is finished in Milan Brown Metallic over a Bamboo leather interior. Notable factory equipment includes an electrically operated sliding sunroof, cruise control, automatic climate control, power windows, a Becker Mexico cassette stereo, heat-insulating glass, and more as outlined below.

The car has reportedly remained under single-family ownership. Taken off of the road circa 1987 and stored, the car was serviced in preparation for the sale with the replacement and refurbishment of various fuel-system components.

This 1979 Mercedes-Benz 450SEL is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of the owner with a clean Utah title in the owner's name.

Highlights

  • One-family ownership

  • Stored from 1987 until recently

  • 4.5L M117 V8 paired with a 3-speed automatic transmission

  • Finished in Milan Brown Metallic over Bamboo leather

  • Recent fuel system work

Factory Equipment

  • 410 – Electrically operated sliding sunroof

  • 440 – Tempomat cruise control

  • 451 – Tachometer

  • 461 – Instrument cluster with miles indicator and English-language markings

  • 518 – Becker Mexico cassette stereo

  • 531 – Automatic antenna

  • 575 – Front folding armrest and right-front seat height adjustment

  • 581 – Automatic climate control

  • 592 – Heat-insulating glass with heated rear window

Servicing

According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:

  • Fuel pressure regulator, injectors, and pump replaced

  • Fuel sending unit rebuilt

Known Imperfections

  • Body exhibits dents, scuffs, scratches, paint chips, and general wear consistent with age

  • Clearcoat peeling and paint fading throughout the bodywork as shown in the gallery

  • Rust along the leading edge of the hood and inner wheel-arch edges

  • Interior exhibits wear consistent with age

  • Seats and door panels upholstery shows wear

  • Wood console trim exhibits cracks

  • Carpets are stained

Ownership History

From the seller: “This car remained in single-family ownership and was last registered in 1987. The vehicle is now being sold following a 2026 transfer of ownership as part of an estate closure and the closure of the shop that had been hired to mechanically refurbish the car after a prolonged period of storage. With the exception of a few years spent outdoors, the car was stored in a semi-enclosed garage.”

Included Items

  • Spare tire

  • First aid kit

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1979 Mercedes-Benz 450SEL

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

One-Family-Owned 1979 Mercedes-Benz 450SEL · No reserve

Sold to
KCrews
KCrews
$5,300
Seller
DG_ay6w0f
DG_ay6w0f
EndedOct 16, 2026 at 7:10 PM UTC
Bids16
Views23,908

Comments & bids

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KCrews' avatar
KCrews
Oct 16 at 7:07 PM
$4,800bid placed 
Wildjacksemperfi's avatar
Wildjacksemperfi
Oct 16 at 7:06 PM
$4,300bid placed 
KCrews' avatar
KCrews
Oct 16 at 2:29 PM
$4,000bid placed 
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ManuelDuarte_8okfty
Oct 16 at 2:24 PM
$3,600bid placed 
KCrews' avatar
KCrews
Oct 16 at 12:22 PM
$3,500bid placed 
KCShayne's avatar
KCShayne
Oct 16 at 2:04 AM
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DO_0a9rpv
Oct 15 at 8:29 PM
$2,800bid placed 
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theBee
Oct 15 at 8:16 PM
$2,700bid placed 
KCShayne's avatar
KCShayne
Oct 15 at 6:33 PM
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theBee
Oct 14 at 3:05 PM
$2,500bid placed 
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KCShayne
Oct 9 at 3:21 AM
$2,345bid placed 
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John-97yg9y6g
Oct 8 at 10:43 PM
$2,008bid placed 
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KCShayne
Oct 8 at 2:13 AM
$1,000bid placed 
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GB_1952
Oct 6 at 1:43 PM
$350bid placed 
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Kingspeedshop
Oct 6 at 1:33 PM
$250bid placed 
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RetiredUSAF
Oct 3 at 5:55 PM
$100bid placed 

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