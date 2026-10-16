One-Family-Owned 1979 Mercedes-Benz 450SEL
Ended Oct 16, 2026 at 7:10 PM UTC
Recommended services
Video gallery
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Introduced for 1973, the W116-generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class established a new benchmark for luxury sedans, combining advanced safety engineering, refined road manners, and long-distance comfort. The 450SEL represented the long-wheelbase variant of the range, pairing the proven M117 engine with additional rear-seat accommodations and an extensive list of luxury features that helped define the flagship Mercedes-Benz experience of the era.
This 1979 Mercedes-Benz 450SEL is powered by a 4.5-liter M117 V8 paired with a three-speed automatic transmission and is finished in Milan Brown Metallic over a Bamboo leather interior. Notable factory equipment includes an electrically operated sliding sunroof, cruise control, automatic climate control, power windows, a Becker Mexico cassette stereo, heat-insulating glass, and more as outlined below.
The car has reportedly remained under single-family ownership. Taken off of the road circa 1987 and stored, the car was serviced in preparation for the sale with the replacement and refurbishment of various fuel-system components.
This 1979 Mercedes-Benz 450SEL is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of the owner with a clean Utah title in the owner's name.
Highlights
One-family ownership
Stored from 1987 until recently
4.5L M117 V8 paired with a 3-speed automatic transmission
Finished in Milan Brown Metallic over Bamboo leather
Recent fuel system work
Factory Equipment
410 – Electrically operated sliding sunroof
440 – Tempomat cruise control
451 – Tachometer
461 – Instrument cluster with miles indicator and English-language markings
518 – Becker Mexico cassette stereo
531 – Automatic antenna
575 – Front folding armrest and right-front seat height adjustment
581 – Automatic climate control
592 – Heat-insulating glass with heated rear window
Servicing
According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:
Fuel pressure regulator, injectors, and pump replaced
Fuel sending unit rebuilt
Known Imperfections
Body exhibits dents, scuffs, scratches, paint chips, and general wear consistent with age
Clearcoat peeling and paint fading throughout the bodywork as shown in the gallery
Rust along the leading edge of the hood and inner wheel-arch edges
Interior exhibits wear consistent with age
Seats and door panels upholstery shows wear
Wood console trim exhibits cracks
Carpets are stained
Ownership History
From the seller: “This car remained in single-family ownership and was last registered in 1987. The vehicle is now being sold following a 2026 transfer of ownership as part of an estate closure and the closure of the shop that had been hired to mechanically refurbish the car after a prolonged period of storage. With the exception of a few years spent outdoors, the car was stored in a semi-enclosed garage.”
Included Items
Spare tire
First aid kit
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.