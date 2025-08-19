Description

By 1979, the Lincoln Continental Town Car represented the pinnacle of Ford Motor Company's full-size luxury offerings, combining traditional body-on-frame construction with formal styling, V8 power, and an extensive list of comfort and convenience features. With its long hood, formal roofline, hidden headlamps, and expansive interior, the Town Car embodied the American luxury sedan formula at the close of the ‘70s.

This 1979 Lincoln Continental Town Car sedan was purchased secondhand by the seller's father and has remained in the family's care ever since, including long-term storage from approximately 2000 until the car was prepared for sale earlier in 2026.

Powered by a 400ci V8 paired with a C6 SelectShift automatic transmission, the car is finished in Dove Gray with a Dove Gray vinyl roof over Dark Red Majestic Velour upholstery with wood veneer accents. The accompanying build sheet and trim tag document numerous factory features, including automatic climate control, power windows and door locks, a six-way power driver's seat, cruise control, a tilt steering wheel, an AM/FM stereo with Quadrasonic 8-track player, and more.

This 1979 Lincoln Continental Town Car Sedan is now offered with an owner’s manual, build sheet, and a clean Pennsylvania title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Single-family-owned for approximately 45 years (since 1981) showing less than 14,500 miles

400ci V8. Paired with a 3-speed C6 SelectShift automatic transmission

Dove Gray with a Dove Gray landau roof over Dark Red Majestic Velour

Service records, owner’s manual, and build sheet included

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (9Y82S752946) decodes as: 9 – 1979 model year Y – Wixom, Michigan, assembly plant 82 – Continental Town Car four-door sedan S – 400ci (6.6L) V8 engine 752946 – Sequential production number

The trim tag decodes as: Body 53B – Continental Town Car four-door sedan Paint 1N – Dove Gray exterior paint Vinyl Roof TS – Dove Gray vinyl roof Trim JD – Dark Red Majestic Velour interior A/C A – Automatic climate control air conditioning Radio W – AM/FM stereo radio with Quadrasonic 8-track player Axle B – 2.75:1 conventional rear axle Transmission U – C6 SelectShift automatic transmission DSO 16 – Philadelphia District Sales Office

The accompanying build sheet lists the following equipment: 9” rear axle assembly Six-way power driver's seat and luxury cloth seating Power windows, locks, and decklid release Tilt steering wheel and cruise control Cornering lamps Rear window defroster Bright rocker moldings and body-side trim



Ownership History

From the seller: "My father purchased this Lincoln Continental Town Car secondhand in 1981, and it has remained in our family ever since. It was his pride and joy and he kept it garage-stored, driving it primarily on occasional Sunday outings. He was meticulous about its care, regularly hand-washing and drying the car and maintaining extensive records, including inspection stickers, oil-change receipts, the original build sheet, owner's manual, and other documentation.

Based on the long term family ownership, the car's exceptional state of preservation, and the accompanying records, I believe the approximately 14,473 miles shown on the odometer are original. Further reflecting how well the car has been preserved, the protective plastic coverings installed by the dealer remain on the rear seat belts."

Known Imperfections

Some corrosion visible on undercarriage components

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age

Included Items

Service records and inspection documentation

Original build sheet

Spare tire

Additional Information

The seller notes that dealer-installed protective plastic coverings remain on the rear seat belts as pictured in the gallery.