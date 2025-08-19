45-Years-Family-Owned, 15k-Mile 1979 Lincoln Continental Town Car
Ending Tue, Sep 22 at 7:15 PM UTC
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Description
By 1979, the Lincoln Continental Town Car represented the pinnacle of Ford Motor Company's full-size luxury offerings, combining traditional body-on-frame construction with formal styling, V8 power, and an extensive list of comfort and convenience features. With its long hood, formal roofline, hidden headlamps, and expansive interior, the Town Car embodied the American luxury sedan formula at the close of the ‘70s.
This 1979 Lincoln Continental Town Car sedan was purchased secondhand by the seller's father and has remained in the family's care ever since, including long-term storage from approximately 2000 until the car was prepared for sale earlier in 2026.
Powered by a 400ci V8 paired with a C6 SelectShift automatic transmission, the car is finished in Dove Gray with a Dove Gray vinyl roof over Dark Red Majestic Velour upholstery with wood veneer accents. The accompanying build sheet and trim tag document numerous factory features, including automatic climate control, power windows and door locks, a six-way power driver's seat, cruise control, a tilt steering wheel, an AM/FM stereo with Quadrasonic 8-track player, and more.
This 1979 Lincoln Continental Town Car Sedan is now offered with an owner’s manual, build sheet, and a clean Pennsylvania title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Single-family-owned for approximately 45 years (since 1981) showing less than 14,500 miles
400ci V8. Paired with a 3-speed C6 SelectShift automatic transmission
Dove Gray with a Dove Gray landau roof over Dark Red Majestic Velour
Service records, owner’s manual, and build sheet included
Factory Equipment
The chassis number (9Y82S752946) decodes as:
9 – 1979 model year
Y – Wixom, Michigan, assembly plant
82 – Continental Town Car four-door sedan
S – 400ci (6.6L) V8 engine
752946 – Sequential production number
The trim tag decodes as:
Body 53B – Continental Town Car four-door sedan
Paint 1N – Dove Gray exterior paint
Vinyl Roof TS – Dove Gray vinyl roof
Trim JD – Dark Red Majestic Velour interior
A/C A – Automatic climate control air conditioning
Radio W – AM/FM stereo radio with Quadrasonic 8-track player
Axle B – 2.75:1 conventional rear axle
Transmission U – C6 SelectShift automatic transmission
DSO 16 – Philadelphia District Sales Office
The accompanying build sheet lists the following equipment:
9” rear axle assembly
Six-way power driver's seat and luxury cloth seating
Power windows, locks, and decklid release
Tilt steering wheel and cruise control
Cornering lamps
Rear window defroster
Bright rocker moldings and body-side trim
Ownership History
From the seller: "My father purchased this Lincoln Continental Town Car secondhand in 1981, and it has remained in our family ever since. It was his pride and joy and he kept it garage-stored, driving it primarily on occasional Sunday outings. He was meticulous about its care, regularly hand-washing and drying the car and maintaining extensive records, including inspection stickers, oil-change receipts, the original build sheet, owner's manual, and other documentation.
Based on the long term family ownership, the car's exceptional state of preservation, and the accompanying records, I believe the approximately 14,473 miles shown on the odometer are original. Further reflecting how well the car has been preserved, the protective plastic coverings installed by the dealer remain on the rear seat belts."
Known Imperfections
Some corrosion visible on undercarriage components
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age
Included Items
Service records and inspection documentation
Original build sheet
Spare tire
Additional Information
The seller notes that dealer-installed protective plastic coverings remain on the rear seat belts as pictured in the gallery.
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.