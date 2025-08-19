Description

OFFERED AT NO RESERVE

The sixth-generation F-Series was produced from 1973 – 1979, and was still based on the fourth-generation platform, which continued to be modernized and refined, including front disc brakes, increased cabin dimensions, full double-wall bed construction, and increased use of galvanized steel. These updates helped Ford surpass its competitors to become America’s best-selling truck in 1977—a crown it has worn ever since.

This ‘79 “Dentside” was reportedly purchased new from J.R. Dall Ford of Elyria, Ohio, by the current owner's grandfather, who was working as a mechanic for the dealership at the time. The truck is finished in Wimbledon White over red vinyl upholstery, and it is powered by a 302ci V8 paired with a three-speed automatic transmission. Additional details include 15” aluminum slot mag wheels, running boards, a tonneau cover, a spotlight, a Sport steering wheel, and power-assisted front disc brakes.

Service under current ownership has included installation of a remanufactured carburetor and replacement of the battery, battery cables, starter solenoid, and fuel pump.

This 1979 Ford F100 Flareside Pickup is now offered by the seller on behalf of the current owner at no reserve with a clean Ohio title in the current owner’s name.

Highlights

One-family ownership

Wimbledon White over red upholstery

Carbureted 302ci V8 engine

Three-speed automatic transmission

15” slot mag wheels

Factory Equipment

Power steering

Power-assisted front disc brakes

Vinyl interior floor

Hand-crank windows

Vent windows

Shoulder belts

Modifications

15” slot mag wheels

Aluminum running boards

Snap-on tonneau cover

Barefoot pedal dimmer switch

CB radio

Spotlight

Servicing

Service under current ownership has included installing a remanufactured carburetor and replacing the battery, battery cables, starter solenoid, and fuel pump.

Known Imperfections

Various scratches and dents

Areas of bubbling paint

Corrosion on underbody components

Thermostat stuck open

Gas gauge does not read accurately

Ownership History

The current owner's grandfather reportedly purchased the truck new.

Included Items

Spare aluminum wheel

Dismounted tire

Additional Information