One-Family-Owned 1979 Ford F100 Custom Flareside Pickup
Ending Mon, Sep 14 at 6:20 PM UTC
Recommended services
Description
OFFERED AT NO RESERVE
The sixth-generation F-Series was produced from 1973 – 1979, and was still based on the fourth-generation platform, which continued to be modernized and refined, including front disc brakes, increased cabin dimensions, full double-wall bed construction, and increased use of galvanized steel. These updates helped Ford surpass its competitors to become America’s best-selling truck in 1977—a crown it has worn ever since.
This ‘79 “Dentside” was reportedly purchased new from J.R. Dall Ford of Elyria, Ohio, by the current owner's grandfather, who was working as a mechanic for the dealership at the time. The truck is finished in Wimbledon White over red vinyl upholstery, and it is powered by a 302ci V8 paired with a three-speed automatic transmission. Additional details include 15” aluminum slot mag wheels, running boards, a tonneau cover, a spotlight, a Sport steering wheel, and power-assisted front disc brakes.
Service under current ownership has included installation of a remanufactured carburetor and replacement of the battery, battery cables, starter solenoid, and fuel pump.
This 1979 Ford F100 Flareside Pickup is now offered by the seller on behalf of the current owner at no reserve with a clean Ohio title in the current owner’s name.
Highlights
One-family ownership
Wimbledon White over red upholstery
Carbureted 302ci V8 engine
Three-speed automatic transmission
15” slot mag wheels
Factory Equipment
Power steering
Power-assisted front disc brakes
Vinyl interior floor
Hand-crank windows
Vent windows
Shoulder belts
Modifications
15” slot mag wheels
Aluminum running boards
Snap-on tonneau cover
Barefoot pedal dimmer switch
CB radio
Spotlight
Servicing
Service under current ownership has included installing a remanufactured carburetor and replacing the battery, battery cables, starter solenoid, and fuel pump.
Known Imperfections
Various scratches and dents
Areas of bubbling paint
Corrosion on underbody components
Thermostat stuck open
Gas gauge does not read accurately
Ownership History
The current owner's grandfather reportedly purchased the truck new.
Included Items
Spare aluminum wheel
Dismounted tire
Additional Information
From the seller: “This is a one-family-owned F100 truck that was purchased new by the current owner’s grandfather, who was a Ford mechanic at the time and elected to have Ziebart Rustproofing done at the time of purchase. Runs and drives very well. New battery, battery cables, starter solenoid, fuel pump, and remanufactured carb. Always garaged. May need a fuel tank sending unit.
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