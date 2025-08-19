One-Family-Owned 1979 Ford F100 Custom Flareside Pickup

No reserve
3 days
$5,550
One-Family-Owned 1979 Ford F100 Custom Flareside Pickup
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Ending Mon, Sep 14 at 6:20 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINF10GLDD1576
Mileage indicated29,950 Miles TMU
LocationCleveland, Ohio
Engine302ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorWimbledon White
Interior colorRed

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Description

OFFERED AT NO RESERVE

The sixth-generation F-Series was produced from 1973 – 1979, and was still based on the fourth-generation platform, which continued to be modernized and refined, including front disc brakes, increased cabin dimensions, full double-wall bed construction, and increased use of galvanized steel. These updates helped Ford surpass its competitors to become America’s best-selling truck in 1977—a crown it has worn ever since.

This ‘79 “Dentside” was reportedly purchased new from J.R. Dall Ford of Elyria, Ohio, by the current owner's grandfather, who was working as a mechanic for the dealership at the time. The truck is finished in Wimbledon White over red vinyl upholstery, and it is powered by a 302ci V8 paired with a three-speed automatic transmission. Additional details include 15” aluminum slot mag wheels, running boards, a tonneau cover, a spotlight, a Sport steering wheel, and power-assisted front disc brakes.

Service under current ownership has included installation of a remanufactured carburetor and replacement of the battery, battery cables, starter solenoid, and fuel pump.

This 1979 Ford F100 Flareside Pickup is now offered by the seller on behalf of the current owner at no reserve with a clean Ohio title in the current owner’s name.

Highlights

  • One-family ownership

  • Wimbledon White over red upholstery

  • Carbureted 302ci V8 engine

  • Three-speed automatic transmission

  • 15” slot mag wheels

Factory Equipment

  • Power steering

  • Power-assisted front disc brakes

  • Vinyl interior floor

  • Hand-crank windows

  • Vent windows

  • Shoulder belts

Modifications

  • 15” slot mag wheels

  • Aluminum running boards

  • Snap-on tonneau cover

  • Barefoot pedal dimmer switch

  • CB radio

  • Spotlight

Servicing

Service under current ownership has included installing a remanufactured carburetor and replacing the battery, battery cables, starter solenoid, and fuel pump.

Known Imperfections

  • Various scratches and dents

  • Areas of bubbling paint

  • Corrosion on underbody components

  • Thermostat stuck open

  • Gas gauge does not read accurately

Ownership History

The current owner's grandfather reportedly purchased the truck new.

Included Items

  • Spare aluminum wheel

  • Dismounted tire

Additional Information

  • From the seller: “This is a one-family-owned F100 truck that was purchased new by the current owner’s grandfather, who was a Ford mechanic at the time and elected to have Ziebart Rustproofing done at the time of purchase. Runs and drives very well. New battery, battery cables, starter solenoid, fuel pump, and remanufactured carb. Always garaged. May need a fuel tank sending unit.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

One-Family-Owned 1979 Ford F100 Custom Flareside Pickup · No reserve

Current bid
OA_vjw9cy
OA_vjw9cy
$5,550
Seller
Canon1600
Canon1600
EndingMon, Sep 14 at 6:20 PM UTC
Bids24
Views3,450

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OA_vjw9cy
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