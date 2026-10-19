Auction ended.

1979 Fiat Spider 2000 5-Speed

No reserve
Sold for on 10/19/26
Result
1979 Fiat Spider 2000 5-Speed
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (58)

Ended Oct 19, 2026 at 6:25 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN124CS20150654
Mileage indicated15,500 Kilometers TMU
LocationCovington, Kentucky
Engine2.0L Twin-Cam Inline-Four
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorSilver
Interior colorTan

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Video gallery

1979 Fiat Spider 2000 5-Speed Start Up and Drive
Play

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Fiat introduced the 124 Sport Spider in 1966 with a body styled by Tom Tjaarda at Pininfarina and a twin-cam four-cylinder designed by Aurelio Lampredi, who had previously designed V12s for Ferrari. The Spider stayed in production for nearly two decades, and the twin-cam grew from 1.4 to 2.0 liters along the way. By 1979, U.S.-market cars carried the 2.0-liter engine and a five-speed manual transmission. Fiat handed the car over to Pininfarina for 1983, and it continued as the Pininfarina Spider Azzurra through 1985.

This 1979 Spider 2000 is finished in silver with a black soft top over a reupholstered tan interior with sports seats, diamond-stitched black, and a custom mahogany dashboard. The car rides on aftermarket 15" eight-spoke alloy wheels and has been fitted with a chrome front bumper.

According to the seller, the car spent nearly 40 years in Arizona, and its 2.0-liter four-cylinder has been fitted with a Weber 32/36 DFEV carburetor, a 123 programmable distributor, and a stainless steel exhaust system. The car is lowered on progressive springs with new shocks and upgraded control arms, and power is sent to the rear wheels through a five-speed manual gearbox.

This 1979 Fiat Spider 2000 is now offered with uninstalled stock seats and a clean Kentucky title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • 2.0L twin-cam inline-four and five-speed manual transmission

  • Weber 32/36 DFEV carburetor and 123 programmable distributor

  • Silver with a black soft top

  • Custom mahogany dashboard and diamond-stitched interior trim

  • Aftermarket tan sport seats; factory seats included

Factory Equipment

  • 2.0L DOHC inline-four

  • Five-speed manual transmission

  • Four-wheel disc brakes

  • Folding soft top

  • Pininfarina-designed body

Modifications

  • Single-plane intake manifold

  • Weber 32/36 DFEV carburetor with electric choke

  • 123 programmable distributor

  • Stainless steel exhaust system from the header to the tailpipe tip

  • Lowered with progressive springs

  • Upgraded front upper and lower control arms

  • Upgraded rear control arms and Panhard rod

  • Aftermarket 15" eight-spoke alloy wheels

  • Slimline chrome front bumper; rear bumper removed

  • Stainless steel front grilles

  • Front running and turn signal lights relocated to the body with LED units

  • Tan sport seats

  • Custom mahogany dashboard

  • Diamond-stitched black center console and kick panels

  • Black carpet with Pininfarina-logo floor mats

Servicing

According to the seller, the following was replaced under previous ownership

  • Radiator, water pump, and thermostat

  • Fuel pump and fuel tank

  • Various hoses and belts

  • Oil pan and gasket

  • Front brake calipers, rotors, and pads

Known Imperfections

  • Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

  • The speedometer is inoperative

  • Paint imperfections near the front bumper

Ownership History

The seller acquired this '79 Fiat Spider in 2023.

Included Items

  • Removed stock seats

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1979 Fiat Spider 2000 5-Speed · No reserve

Sold to
YOYOFORTHEHOHO
YOYOFORTHEHOHO
$8,828
Seller
FB_qds8x9
FB_qds8x9
EndedOct 19, 2026 at 6:25 PM UTC
Bids32
Views10,041

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Oct 19 at 6:23 PM
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