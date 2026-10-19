Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Fiat introduced the 124 Sport Spider in 1966 with a body styled by Tom Tjaarda at Pininfarina and a twin-cam four-cylinder designed by Aurelio Lampredi, who had previously designed V12s for Ferrari. The Spider stayed in production for nearly two decades, and the twin-cam grew from 1.4 to 2.0 liters along the way. By 1979, U.S.-market cars carried the 2.0-liter engine and a five-speed manual transmission. Fiat handed the car over to Pininfarina for 1983, and it continued as the Pininfarina Spider Azzurra through 1985.

This 1979 Spider 2000 is finished in silver with a black soft top over a reupholstered tan interior with sports seats, diamond-stitched black, and a custom mahogany dashboard. The car rides on aftermarket 15" eight-spoke alloy wheels and has been fitted with a chrome front bumper.

According to the seller, the car spent nearly 40 years in Arizona, and its 2.0-liter four-cylinder has been fitted with a Weber 32/36 DFEV carburetor, a 123 programmable distributor, and a stainless steel exhaust system. The car is lowered on progressive springs with new shocks and upgraded control arms, and power is sent to the rear wheels through a five-speed manual gearbox.

This 1979 Fiat Spider 2000 is now offered with uninstalled stock seats and a clean Kentucky title in the seller's name.

Highlights

2.0L twin-cam inline-four and five-speed manual transmission

Weber 32/36 DFEV carburetor and 123 programmable distributor

Silver with a black soft top

Custom mahogany dashboard and diamond-stitched interior trim

Aftermarket tan sport seats; factory seats included

Factory Equipment

2.0L DOHC inline-four

Five-speed manual transmission

Four-wheel disc brakes

Folding soft top

Pininfarina-designed body

Modifications

Single-plane intake manifold

Weber 32/36 DFEV carburetor with electric choke

123 programmable distributor

Stainless steel exhaust system from the header to the tailpipe tip

Lowered with progressive springs

Upgraded front upper and lower control arms

Upgraded rear control arms and Panhard rod

Aftermarket 15" eight-spoke alloy wheels

Slimline chrome front bumper; rear bumper removed

Stainless steel front grilles

Front running and turn signal lights relocated to the body with LED units

Tan sport seats

Custom mahogany dashboard

Diamond-stitched black center console and kick panels

Black carpet with Pininfarina-logo floor mats

Servicing

According to the seller, the following was replaced under previous ownership

Radiator, water pump, and thermostat

Fuel pump and fuel tank

Various hoses and belts

Oil pan and gasket

Front brake calipers, rotors, and pads

Known Imperfections

Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

The speedometer is inoperative

Paint imperfections near the front bumper

Ownership History

The seller acquired this '79 Fiat Spider in 2023.

Included Items