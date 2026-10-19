1979 Fiat Spider 2000 5-Speed
Ended Oct 19, 2026 at 6:25 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Fiat introduced the 124 Sport Spider in 1966 with a body styled by Tom Tjaarda at Pininfarina and a twin-cam four-cylinder designed by Aurelio Lampredi, who had previously designed V12s for Ferrari. The Spider stayed in production for nearly two decades, and the twin-cam grew from 1.4 to 2.0 liters along the way. By 1979, U.S.-market cars carried the 2.0-liter engine and a five-speed manual transmission. Fiat handed the car over to Pininfarina for 1983, and it continued as the Pininfarina Spider Azzurra through 1985.
This 1979 Spider 2000 is finished in silver with a black soft top over a reupholstered tan interior with sports seats, diamond-stitched black, and a custom mahogany dashboard. The car rides on aftermarket 15" eight-spoke alloy wheels and has been fitted with a chrome front bumper.
According to the seller, the car spent nearly 40 years in Arizona, and its 2.0-liter four-cylinder has been fitted with a Weber 32/36 DFEV carburetor, a 123 programmable distributor, and a stainless steel exhaust system. The car is lowered on progressive springs with new shocks and upgraded control arms, and power is sent to the rear wheels through a five-speed manual gearbox.
This 1979 Fiat Spider 2000 is now offered with uninstalled stock seats and a clean Kentucky title in the seller's name.
Highlights
2.0L twin-cam inline-four and five-speed manual transmission
Weber 32/36 DFEV carburetor and 123 programmable distributor
Silver with a black soft top
Custom mahogany dashboard and diamond-stitched interior trim
Aftermarket tan sport seats; factory seats included
Factory Equipment
2.0L DOHC inline-four
Five-speed manual transmission
Four-wheel disc brakes
Folding soft top
Pininfarina-designed body
Modifications
Single-plane intake manifold
Weber 32/36 DFEV carburetor with electric choke
123 programmable distributor
Stainless steel exhaust system from the header to the tailpipe tip
Lowered with progressive springs
Upgraded front upper and lower control arms
Upgraded rear control arms and Panhard rod
Aftermarket 15" eight-spoke alloy wheels
Slimline chrome front bumper; rear bumper removed
Stainless steel front grilles
Front running and turn signal lights relocated to the body with LED units
Tan sport seats
Custom mahogany dashboard
Diamond-stitched black center console and kick panels
Black carpet with Pininfarina-logo floor mats
Servicing
According to the seller, the following was replaced under previous ownership
Radiator, water pump, and thermostat
Fuel pump and fuel tank
Various hoses and belts
Oil pan and gasket
Front brake calipers, rotors, and pads
Known Imperfections
Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery
The speedometer is inoperative
Paint imperfections near the front bumper
Ownership History
The seller acquired this '79 Fiat Spider in 2023.
Included Items
Removed stock seats
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.