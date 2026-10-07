Auction ended.

5.7L Hemi-Powered 1979 Dodge W200 Utiline Power Wagon 4×4 4-Speed 

No reserve
Sold for on 10/07/26
Result
5.7L Hemi-Powered 1979 Dodge W200 Utiline Power Wagon 4×4 4-Speed 
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (62)

Ended Oct 07, 2026 at 7:21 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINW23JF9S252527 
Mileage indicated22,300 Miles TMU
LocationRiverside, California
Engine5.7L V8
Drivetrain4WD
TransmissionManual
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorGreen
Interior colorGray

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Insure this 5.7L Hemi-Powered 1979 Dodge W200 Utiline Power Wagon 4×4 4-Speed —estimated rate $248/year.Question mark circle

Apply now
Certified CheckoutCertified Checkout
Complete your purchase quickly and securely.
Learn more

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE  

The 1979 Dodge W200 was a rugged three-quarter-ton, four-wheel-drive pickup in Dodge’s respected D/W-Series truck lineup. Sold under the Power Wagon banner, the W200 was designed for heavy work, featuring a 4x4 drivetrain, and durable suspension. The model was offered in several body styles, including regular cab, Club Cab, and Crew Cab configurations. In 1979, Dodge updated the truck’s appearance with a revised front end and rectangular headlights on higher trim levels. The Utiline version was especially distinctive, using a traditional stepside bed with exposed rear fenders.  

This 1979 Utiline Power Wagon was acquired by the seller in August 2015 and fitted with a 5.7L Hemi V8 crate engine in 2017. Power is sent to the rear or all four wheels through a four-speed manual transmission and dual-range transfer case.  

The body is finished in green and features a regular cab, as well as a stepside bed with a fuel can mounted on the left and a spare 16" steel wheel on the right. Additional features include a bright grille trim and a rear step bumper with a hitch receiver.  

The cabin is equipped with a bench seat upholstered in gray cloth, joined by replacement carpets and a green dashboard.

This Power Wagon is offered at no reserve in California with a clean Colorado title in the seller's name.   

Highlights  

  • 5.7L Hemi V8 

  • New Process four-speed manual transmission  

  • Dual-range transfer case 

  • Finished in green 

  • Gray cloth upholstery 

Factory Equipment  

  • Bright grille trim 

  • Auxiliary fuel tank 

  • Front disc and rear drum brakes 

  • The chassis number, W23JF9S252527, decodes as: 

    • W – 4 wheel drive pickup 

    • 2 – ¾ ton chassis 

    • 3 – Standard cab, Utiline (stepside) 

    • J - 6,001lbs - 8,500lbs GVWR 

    • F – 360ci V8 

    • 9 – 1979 model year 

    • S – Warren, Michigan, assembly plant 

    • 252527 – Sequential chassis number  

Modifications  

  • 5.7L Hemi crate engine 

  • Dual exhaust system that terminates above the rear axle 

  • Aftermarket headlights 

  • Tinted windows 

  • Rear step bumper with receiver hitch 

  • Bench seat reupholstered in gray cloth  

  • Replacement carpets 

Servicing   

The seller reports the following service:  

  • 2024: Resealed transmission and transfer case 

  • 2017: Installed 2016 5.7L Hemi crate engine 

  • 2014: Repainted cab interior, replaced carpets, and reupholstered seat 

Known Imperfections   

  • Imperfection in the finish include corrosion, dents, and faded and missing paint 

  • Cargo bed is missing a floor plank 

  • Corrosion on the underbody components 

  • Worn interior trim 

  • Speedometer is inaccurate  

  • Auxiliary gauges are inoperable 

Ownership History  

This 1979 Dodge W200 Power Wagon was acquired by the seller in August 2015.    

Included Items  

  • Fuel can 

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

5.7L Hemi-Powered 1979 Dodge W200 Utiline Power Wagon 4×4 4-Speed  · No reserve

Sold to
P51S
P51S
$13,108
Seller
AT_Pwrwgn
AT_Pwrwgn
EndedOct 07, 2026 at 7:21 PM UTC
Bids38
Views8,476

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

P51S's avatar
P51S
Oct 7 at 7:19 PM
$12,250bid placed 
PJ_uvsg68's avatar
PJ_uvsg68
Oct 7 at 7:17 PM
$12,000bid placed 
P51S's avatar
P51S
Oct 7 at 7:16 PM
$11,750bid placed 
PJ_uvsg68's avatar
PJ_uvsg68
Oct 7 at 7:14 PM
$11,500bid placed 
P51S's avatar
P51S
Oct 7 at 7:12 PM
$11,250bid placed 
PJ_uvsg68's avatar
PJ_uvsg68
Oct 7 at 7:10 PM
$11,000bid placed 
P51S's avatar
P51S
Oct 7 at 7:09 PM
$10,500bid placed 
EZSKI1972's avatar
EZSKI1972
Oct 7 at 7:08 PM
$10,250bid placed 
P51S's avatar
P51S
Oct 7 at 7:07 PM
$9,750bid placed 
aaronMarcy_piyn's avatar
aaronMarcy_piyn
Oct 7 at 7:07 PM
$9,500bid placed 
P51S's avatar
P51S
Oct 7 at 7:06 PM
$9,250bid placed 
aaronMarcy_piyn's avatar
aaronMarcy_piyn
Oct 7 at 7:06 PM
$9,000bid placed 
P51S's avatar
P51S
Oct 7 at 7:04 PM
$8,750bid placed 
PJ_uvsg68's avatar
PJ_uvsg68
Oct 7 at 7:03 PM
$8,500bid placed 
P51S's avatar
P51S
Oct 7 at 7:02 PM
$8,045bid placed 
EZSKI1972's avatar
EZSKI1972
Oct 7 at 7:00 PM
$7,795bid placed 
PJ_uvsg68's avatar
PJ_uvsg68
Oct 7 at 6:59 PM
$7,000bid placed 
P51S's avatar
P51S
Oct 7 at 6:57 PM
$6,350bid placed 
MS_x52uin's avatar
MS_x52uin
Oct 7 at 5:57 PM
$6,100bid placed 
RDAZ's avatar
RDAZ
Oct 7 at 5:50 PM
$5,800bid placed 
pe_3ox3l3's avatar
pe_3ox3l3
Oct 7 at 3:39 PM
$5,500bid placed 
RDAZ's avatar
RDAZ
Oct 7 at 3:00 PM
$5,000bid placed 
Frederick_Horner's avatar
Frederick_Horner
Oct 7 at 2:59 PM
$4,700bid placed 
RDAZ's avatar
RDAZ
Oct 7 at 2:13 PM
$4,500bid placed 
pe_3ox3l3's avatar
pe_3ox3l3
Oct 7 at 2:03 PM
$4,000bid placed 
DonaldBrewer_jnp5's avatar
DonaldBrewer_jnp5
Oct 6 at 3:26 PM
$3,700bid placed 
DonaldBrewer_jnp5's avatar
DonaldBrewer_jnp5
Oct 3 at 2:33 AM
$3,400bid placed 
Moparalot's avatar
Moparalot
Oct 1 at 1:18 AM
$2,700bid placed 
LANTEX_90T's avatar
LANTEX_90T
Sep 29 at 3:31 PM
$2,200bid placed 
RS_3l81ov's avatar
RS_3l81ov
Sep 26 at 6:18 PM
$2,100bid placed 
Elky-Junky's avatar
Elky-Junky
Sep 25 at 9:53 PM
$2,000bid placed 
LG_tnmuj9's avatar
LG_tnmuj9
Sep 25 at 1:40 PM
$1,800bid placed 
RS_3l81ov's avatar
RS_3l81ov
Sep 24 at 8:48 PM
$1,700bid placed 
RS_3l81ov's avatar
RS_3l81ov
Sep 24 at 3:10 PM
$1,600bid placed 
Dennis_Plummer's avatar
Dennis_Plummer
Sep 24 at 3:00 PM
$1,500bid placed 
RS_3l81ov's avatar
RS_3l81ov
Sep 24 at 1:40 AM
$1,300bid placed 
hydrik's avatar
hydrik
Sep 23 at 5:53 PM
$1,100bid placed 
Dennis_Plummer's avatar
Dennis_Plummer
Sep 23 at 5:04 PM
$1,000bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026