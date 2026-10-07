Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1979 Dodge W200 was a rugged three-quarter-ton, four-wheel-drive pickup in Dodge’s respected D/W-Series truck lineup. Sold under the Power Wagon banner, the W200 was designed for heavy work, featuring a 4x4 drivetrain, and durable suspension. The model was offered in several body styles, including regular cab, Club Cab, and Crew Cab configurations. In 1979, Dodge updated the truck’s appearance with a revised front end and rectangular headlights on higher trim levels. The Utiline version was especially distinctive, using a traditional stepside bed with exposed rear fenders.

This 1979 Utiline Power Wagon was acquired by the seller in August 2015 and fitted with a 5.7L Hemi V8 crate engine in 2017. Power is sent to the rear or all four wheels through a four-speed manual transmission and dual-range transfer case.

The body is finished in green and features a regular cab, as well as a stepside bed with a fuel can mounted on the left and a spare 16" steel wheel on the right. Additional features include a bright grille trim and a rear step bumper with a hitch receiver.

The cabin is equipped with a bench seat upholstered in gray cloth, joined by replacement carpets and a green dashboard.

This Power Wagon is offered at no reserve in California with a clean Colorado title in the seller's name.

Highlights

5.7L Hemi V8

New Process four-speed manual transmission

Dual-range transfer case

Finished in green

Gray cloth upholstery

Factory Equipment

Bright grille trim

Auxiliary fuel tank

Front disc and rear drum brakes

The chassis number, W23JF9S252527, decodes as: W – 4 wheel drive pickup 2 – ¾ ton chassis 3 – Standard cab, Utiline (stepside) J - 6,001lbs - 8,500lbs GVWR F – 360ci V8 9 – 1979 model year S – Warren, Michigan, assembly plant 252527 – Sequential chassis number



Modifications

5.7L Hemi crate engine

Dual exhaust system that terminates above the rear axle

Aftermarket headlights

Tinted windows

Rear step bumper with receiver hitch

Bench seat reupholstered in gray cloth

Replacement carpets

Servicing

The seller reports the following service:

2024: Resealed transmission and transfer case

2017: Installed 2016 5.7L Hemi crate engine

2014: Repainted cab interior, replaced carpets, and reupholstered seat

Known Imperfections

Imperfection in the finish include corrosion, dents, and faded and missing paint

Cargo bed is missing a floor plank

Corrosion on the underbody components

Worn interior trim

Speedometer is inaccurate

Auxiliary gauges are inoperable

Ownership History

This 1979 Dodge W200 Power Wagon was acquired by the seller in August 2015.

Included Items