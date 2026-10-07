5.7L Hemi-Powered 1979 Dodge W200 Utiline Power Wagon 4×4 4-Speed
Ended Oct 07, 2026 at 7:21 PM UTC
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Insure this 5.7L Hemi-Powered 1979 Dodge W200 Utiline Power Wagon 4×4 4-Speed —estimated rate $248/year.
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The 1979 Dodge W200 was a rugged three-quarter-ton, four-wheel-drive pickup in Dodge’s respected D/W-Series truck lineup. Sold under the Power Wagon banner, the W200 was designed for heavy work, featuring a 4x4 drivetrain, and durable suspension. The model was offered in several body styles, including regular cab, Club Cab, and Crew Cab configurations. In 1979, Dodge updated the truck’s appearance with a revised front end and rectangular headlights on higher trim levels. The Utiline version was especially distinctive, using a traditional stepside bed with exposed rear fenders.
This 1979 Utiline Power Wagon was acquired by the seller in August 2015 and fitted with a 5.7L Hemi V8 crate engine in 2017. Power is sent to the rear or all four wheels through a four-speed manual transmission and dual-range transfer case.
The body is finished in green and features a regular cab, as well as a stepside bed with a fuel can mounted on the left and a spare 16" steel wheel on the right. Additional features include a bright grille trim and a rear step bumper with a hitch receiver.
The cabin is equipped with a bench seat upholstered in gray cloth, joined by replacement carpets and a green dashboard.
This Power Wagon is offered at no reserve in California with a clean Colorado title in the seller's name.
Highlights
5.7L Hemi V8
New Process four-speed manual transmission
Dual-range transfer case
Finished in green
Gray cloth upholstery
Factory Equipment
Bright grille trim
Auxiliary fuel tank
Front disc and rear drum brakes
The chassis number, W23JF9S252527, decodes as:
W – 4 wheel drive pickup
2 – ¾ ton chassis
3 – Standard cab, Utiline (stepside)
J - 6,001lbs - 8,500lbs GVWR
F – 360ci V8
9 – 1979 model year
S – Warren, Michigan, assembly plant
252527 – Sequential chassis number
Modifications
5.7L Hemi crate engine
Dual exhaust system that terminates above the rear axle
Aftermarket headlights
Tinted windows
Rear step bumper with receiver hitch
Bench seat reupholstered in gray cloth
Replacement carpets
Servicing
The seller reports the following service:
2024: Resealed transmission and transfer case
2017: Installed 2016 5.7L Hemi crate engine
2014: Repainted cab interior, replaced carpets, and reupholstered seat
Known Imperfections
Imperfection in the finish include corrosion, dents, and faded and missing paint
Cargo bed is missing a floor plank
Corrosion on the underbody components
Worn interior trim
Speedometer is inaccurate
Auxiliary gauges are inoperable
Ownership History
This 1979 Dodge W200 Power Wagon was acquired by the seller in August 2015.
Included Items
Fuel can
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.