1979 Dodge Li'l Red Express

11 days
$7,500
1979 Dodge Li'l Red Express
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Ending Mon, Sep 21 at 7:05 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIND13JS9S212410
Mileage indicated38,200 Miles TMU
LocationGulliver, Michigan
Engine360ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorRed
Interior colorBlack

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Description

The Li'l Red Express Truck was one of the most unexpected performance vehicles of the late 1970s — a factory hot rod built at a moment when emissions regulations had strangled output from virtually every American performance car. Dodge exploited a regulatory loophole that exempted light-duty trucks from the same emissions standards applied to passenger cars, fitting the D150 with a high-performance 360ci V8, free-breathing exhaust stacks exiting between the cab and bed, and a combination of parts that made it one of the quickest American vehicles available in 1978 and 1979, regardless of category.

The package was completed with a specific red and gold paint scheme, chrome exhaust stacks, chrome running boards, and a Western theme that gave the truck a visual identity as distinctive as its performance credentials. Production was limited across both model years, and just over 7,000 examples left the factory.

This 1979 Li'l Red Express pickup is finished in red over a black vinyl bucket seat interior, and it features wood accents and bed slats, exterior graphics, and, of course, a pair of chromed exhaust stacks. The truck is said to have been previously owned by private investigator Jay J. Armes, who famously rescued Marlon Brando's kidnapped son.

Refurbished prior to the seller's 2019 acquisition, the truck's high-performance 360ci V8 features an Edelbrock carburetor.

This 1979 Dodge Li'l Red Express Truck is offered with a spare front grille, Jay J. Armes memorabilia, and a clean Michigan title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • Limited production factory performance truck

  • Said to have been owned by Jay J. Armes

  • Specific Li'l Red Express badging and trim

  • Red paint with Western-themed gold graphics

  • Bucket seat interior trimmed in black vinyl

Factory Equipment

  • Two-wheel drive, step side bed configuration

  • Carbureted, High-Performance 360ci V8 engine

  • 727 TorqueFlite 3-speed automatic transmission

    • Heavy-duty valve body and torque converter

  • 3.55:1 rear differential

  • Power-assisted steering and front disc brakes

  • Heavy-duty front sway bar

  • Slotted alloy wheels

  • Chrome exhaust stacks and running boards

  • AM/FM radio with 8-track player

Modifications

  • Edelbrock carburetor

  • Catalytic converters removed

  • Evaporative emissions canister disconnected

  • Aftermarket rear bumper

Servicing

The seller states that this 1979 Dodge Li'l Red Express was refurbished under previous ownership.

Known Imperfections

  • Various paint chips, runs, and imperfections

  • Dented and pitted front grille piece

  • Various wear on interior surfaces

  • Air conditioning system does not blow cold air

Ownership History

From the seller: "This is one of the very low production numbers trucks. It spent the majority of its life in Southern Texas prior to me bringing it to Michigan a little over five years ago. The metal is extremely strong showing no signs of rust or accident damage. It was restored/refurbished sometime prior to 2019. I believe that the low mileage is accurate.

"It was once owned by Jay J. Armes. he was a famous private investigator who rescued Marlon Brandon's son from kidnappers. He lost both of the hands in an explosion when he was 12 years old. He used hooks as hands. The metal inserts in the door panel bear scratches from these hooks. A line of action figures was made in his likeness. A signed superhero poster goes with the truck as well as other documentation as to his ownership."

Included Items

  • Jay J. Armes memorabilia

  • Uninstalled front grille

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1979 Dodge Li'l Red Express

Current bid
SherrieLynnAnn
SherrieLynnAnn
$7,500
Seller
Ramblinguy
Ramblinguy
EndingMon, Sep 21 at 7:05 PM UTC
Bids11
Views2,387

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SherrieLynnAnn
Sep 10 at 7:03 AM
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