Description

The Li'l Red Express Truck was one of the most unexpected performance vehicles of the late 1970s — a factory hot rod built at a moment when emissions regulations had strangled output from virtually every American performance car. Dodge exploited a regulatory loophole that exempted light-duty trucks from the same emissions standards applied to passenger cars, fitting the D150 with a high-performance 360ci V8, free-breathing exhaust stacks exiting between the cab and bed, and a combination of parts that made it one of the quickest American vehicles available in 1978 and 1979, regardless of category.

The package was completed with a specific red and gold paint scheme, chrome exhaust stacks, chrome running boards, and a Western theme that gave the truck a visual identity as distinctive as its performance credentials. Production was limited across both model years, and just over 7,000 examples left the factory.

This 1979 Li'l Red Express pickup is finished in red over a black vinyl bucket seat interior, and it features wood accents and bed slats, exterior graphics, and, of course, a pair of chromed exhaust stacks. The truck is said to have been previously owned by private investigator Jay J. Armes, who famously rescued Marlon Brando's kidnapped son.

Refurbished prior to the seller's 2019 acquisition, the truck's high-performance 360ci V8 features an Edelbrock carburetor.

This 1979 Dodge Li'l Red Express Truck is offered with a spare front grille, Jay J. Armes memorabilia, and a clean Michigan title in the seller's name.

Highlights

Limited production factory performance truck

Said to have been owned by Jay J. Armes

Specific Li'l Red Express badging and trim

Red paint with Western-themed gold graphics

Bucket seat interior trimmed in black vinyl

Factory Equipment

Two-wheel drive, step side bed configuration

Carbureted, High-Performance 360ci V8 engine

727 TorqueFlite 3-speed automatic transmission Heavy-duty valve body and torque converter

3.55:1 rear differential

Power-assisted steering and front disc brakes

Heavy-duty front sway bar

Slotted alloy wheels

Chrome exhaust stacks and running boards

AM/FM radio with 8-track player

Modifications

Edelbrock carburetor

Catalytic converters removed

Evaporative emissions canister disconnected

Aftermarket rear bumper

Servicing

The seller states that this 1979 Dodge Li'l Red Express was refurbished under previous ownership.

Known Imperfections

Various paint chips, runs, and imperfections

Dented and pitted front grille piece

Various wear on interior surfaces

Air conditioning system does not blow cold air

Ownership History

From the seller: "This is one of the very low production numbers trucks. It spent the majority of its life in Southern Texas prior to me bringing it to Michigan a little over five years ago. The metal is extremely strong showing no signs of rust or accident damage. It was restored/refurbished sometime prior to 2019. I believe that the low mileage is accurate.

"It was once owned by Jay J. Armes. he was a famous private investigator who rescued Marlon Brandon's son from kidnappers. He lost both of the hands in an explosion when he was 12 years old. He used hooks as hands. The metal inserts in the door panel bear scratches from these hooks. A line of action figures was made in his likeness. A signed superhero poster goes with the truck as well as other documentation as to his ownership."

Included Items