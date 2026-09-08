Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1979 Corvette holds the distinction of being the best-selling Corvette model year in history, with over 53,000 units produced — a record that stood for decades. The C3 generation was in its final stretch by 1979, but demand remained strong, and the L48 350ci V8 paired with the 4-speed manual transmission remained the driver's configuration within the lineup.

This 1979 Corvette is finished in white over a red interior and is powered by a numbers-matching L48 350ci V8 paired with a four-speed manual transmission and a limited-slip rear differential.

Equipment includes transparent T-top removable roof panels, 15-inch slotted alloy wheels, and a period head unit. Noted modifications include aftermarket gauges in place of the stock center-stacked auxiliary units and a dual exhaust conversion with Super Turbo mufflers.

This 1979 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe is now offered at no reserve with a clean Indiana title in the seller's name.

Highlights

L48 350ci V8

4-speed manual transmission

White over red with T-tops

True dual exhaust system

Factory Equipment

L48 350ci V8 Engine stamping 19S442976 corresponds with the serial number

Limited-slip differential

Power-assisted steering

Power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes

Removable T-top roof panels

Pop-up headlights

Power windows

15-inch slotted alloy wheels

Modifications

True dual exhaust system with Super Turbo mufflers

Steering wheel cover

Aftermarket auxiliary gauges

Known Imperfections

BFGoodrich tires with older date codes

Paint chips, scratches, and cracking

Crack in dashboard

Power door locks inoperative

Air conditioning inoperative

Power windows require adjustment

Ownership History

From the seller, "I bought this Corvette from someone local who found a deal on a C8 and decided to use this C3 to help pay for it. He had owned it for about a year. Prior to 2024 it was single owner in Ohio back to about 2000. The car operates well as a daily driver or an occasional cruiser. I get tons of compliments while driving."