1979 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe 4-Speed
Ended Sep 08, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The 1979 Corvette holds the distinction of being the best-selling Corvette model year in history, with over 53,000 units produced — a record that stood for decades. The C3 generation was in its final stretch by 1979, but demand remained strong, and the L48 350ci V8 paired with the 4-speed manual transmission remained the driver's configuration within the lineup.
This 1979 Corvette is finished in white over a red interior and is powered by a numbers-matching L48 350ci V8 paired with a four-speed manual transmission and a limited-slip rear differential.
Equipment includes transparent T-top removable roof panels, 15-inch slotted alloy wheels, and a period head unit. Noted modifications include aftermarket gauges in place of the stock center-stacked auxiliary units and a dual exhaust conversion with Super Turbo mufflers.
This 1979 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe is now offered at no reserve with a clean Indiana title in the seller's name.
Highlights
L48 350ci V8
4-speed manual transmission
White over red with T-tops
True dual exhaust system
Factory Equipment
L48 350ci V8
Engine stamping 19S442976 corresponds with the serial number
Limited-slip differential
Power-assisted steering
Power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes
Removable T-top roof panels
Pop-up headlights
Power windows
15-inch slotted alloy wheels
Modifications
True dual exhaust system with Super Turbo mufflers
Steering wheel cover
Aftermarket auxiliary gauges
Known Imperfections
BFGoodrich tires with older date codes
Paint chips, scratches, and cracking
Crack in dashboard
Power door locks inoperative
Air conditioning inoperative
Power windows require adjustment
Ownership History
From the seller, "I bought this Corvette from someone local who found a deal on a C8 and decided to use this C3 to help pay for it. He had owned it for about a year. Prior to 2024 it was single owner in Ohio back to about 2000. The car operates well as a daily driver or an occasional cruiser. I get tons of compliments while driving."
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.