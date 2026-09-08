Auction ended.

1979 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe 4-Speed

No reserve
Sold for on 09/08/26
Result
1979 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe 4-Speed
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Ended Sep 08, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1Z8789S442976
Mileage indicated97,300 Miles TMU
LocationFishers, Indiana
Engine350ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorWhite
Interior colorRed

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Video gallery

1979 Chevrolet Corvette-Walk Around
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1979 Chevrolet Corvette-Driving POV
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1979 Chevrolet Corvette-Driving POV 2
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1979 Chevrolet Corvette-Interior
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1979 Chevrolet Corvette-Engine Start Up
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1979 Corvette holds the distinction of being the best-selling Corvette model year in history, with over 53,000 units produced — a record that stood for decades. The C3 generation was in its final stretch by 1979, but demand remained strong, and the L48 350ci V8 paired with the 4-speed manual transmission remained the driver's configuration within the lineup.

This 1979 Corvette is finished in white over a red interior and is powered by a numbers-matching L48 350ci V8 paired with a four-speed manual transmission and a limited-slip rear differential.

Equipment includes transparent T-top removable roof panels, 15-inch slotted alloy wheels, and a period head unit. Noted modifications include aftermarket gauges in place of the stock center-stacked auxiliary units and a dual exhaust conversion with Super Turbo mufflers.

This 1979 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe is now offered at no reserve with a clean Indiana title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • L48 350ci V8

  • 4-speed manual transmission

  • White over red with T-tops

  • True dual exhaust system

Factory Equipment

  • L48 350ci V8

    • Engine stamping 19S442976 corresponds with the serial number

  • Limited-slip differential

  • Power-assisted steering

  • Power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes

  • Removable T-top roof panels

  • Pop-up headlights

  • Power windows

  • 15-inch slotted alloy wheels

Modifications

  • True dual exhaust system with Super Turbo mufflers

  • Steering wheel cover

  • Aftermarket auxiliary gauges

Known Imperfections

  • BFGoodrich tires with older date codes

  • Paint chips, scratches, and cracking

  • Crack in dashboard

  • Power door locks inoperative

  • Air conditioning inoperative

  • Power windows require adjustment

Ownership History

From the seller, "I bought this Corvette from someone local who found a deal on a C8 and decided to use this C3 to help pay for it. He had owned it for about a year. Prior to 2024 it was single owner in Ohio back to about 2000. The car operates well as a daily driver or an occasional cruiser. I get tons of compliments while driving."

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1979 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe 4-Speed · No reserve

Sold to
Michael4d
Michael4d
$10,580
Seller
RO_blsd20
RO_blsd20
EndedSep 08, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC
Bids20
Views12,223

Comments & bids

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Michael4d's avatar
Michael4d
Sep 7 at 2:37 AM
$9,888bid placed 
Quintorino's avatar
Quintorino
Sep 6 at 11:52 PM
$9,600bid placed 
MG1978_1red's avatar
MG1978_1red
Sep 4 at 11:38 PM
$7,600bid placed 
MadaboutMG's avatar
MadaboutMG
Sep 4 at 1:56 PM
$7,350bid placed 
Michael4d's avatar
Michael4d
Sep 3 at 6:40 PM
$6,889bid placed 
AA_gh283l's avatar
AA_gh283l
Sep 1 at 3:40 PM
$6,600bid placed 
Michael4d's avatar
Michael4d
Sep 1 at 3:59 AM
$6,266bid placed 
MG1978_1red's avatar
MG1978_1red
Sep 1 at 1:36 AM
$5,805bid placed 
Michael4d's avatar
Michael4d
Sep 1 at 1:29 AM
$5,555bid placed 
MikeP6453's avatar
MikeP6453
Aug 31 at 11:35 PM
$5,100bid placed 
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AZLAZ1967
Aug 31 at 5:56 PM
$4,979bid placed 
MG1978_1red's avatar
MG1978_1red
Aug 31 at 2:38 PM
$4,600bid placed 
Thelma's avatar
Thelma
Aug 29 at 10:19 PM
$4,500bid placed 
AZLAZ1967's avatar
AZLAZ1967
Aug 29 at 8:41 PM
$3,979bid placed 
Thelma's avatar
Thelma
Aug 28 at 9:45 PM
$3,500bid placed 
PatrickKy's avatar
PatrickKy
Aug 28 at 9:41 PM
$3,100bid placed 
Thelma's avatar
Thelma
Aug 26 at 4:37 PM
$3,000bid placed 
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EG_9rrfew
Aug 26 at 1:45 AM
$800bid placed 
Roundy57's avatar
Roundy57
Aug 25 at 5:13 PM
$700bid placed 
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TA_p53y7d
Aug 25 at 1:48 AM
$500bid placed 

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