1979 Chevrolet Corvette L82
Ended Oct 14, 2026 at 7:36 PM UTC
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Description
Gateway Classic Cars has built its reputation as one of the world’s premier destinations for classic, collector, and exotic automobiles, relentlessly connecting enthusiasts with the cars of their dreams since its founding in 1999. As the world’s largest classic and exotic car dealership with thousands of vehicles across a nationwide network of showrooms, Gateway’s inventory spans decades of automotive history and delivers something for every passion and preference. This specially curated collection on Hagerty Marketplace offers discerning buyers the opportunity to explore standout vehicles that embody craftsmanship, nostalgia, and driving excitement — all backed by Gateway’s deep expertise and commitment to the collector community.
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The third generation (C3) Corvette debuted in 1968, featuring a sleek exterior design inspired by the Mako Shark II concept by Larry Shinoda. Its pop-up headlights, operated via a vacuum system, added to its futuristic allure. Inside, a complete redesign contributed to record-breaking sales for General Motors, offering models with refined interiors and a choice of V8 engines.
In 1978, significant updates included a fixed fastback rear window, square-shaped instruments, a glove box, new interior door panels, and relocated wiper and washer controls. Changes were minor the next year, but 1979 was one of the most popular Corvette in history, with 53,807 produced.
In July 1979, Hot Rod magazine said of the latest Corvette, “In America, home of the brave and the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, some things never change … A Corvette still invites its driver, even dares him, to make every bend in the road his own private challenge.”
This 1979 Chevrolet Corvette is powered by the optional L82 engine worth an added 30 horsepower backed by a four-speed manual. Finished in Classic White over a contrasting Red leather interior, it features an Alpine head unit, Blaupunkt rear speakers, and aftermarket wheels.
This 1979 Chevrolet Corvette L82 4-Speed now offered by the selling dealer with a clean New Jersey title in the current owner’s name.
Highlights
Offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Philadelphia
Finished in Classic White (10L) over Red leather interior (722)
Performance 5.7L (350ci) L82 V8
4-speed manual transmission
Color-matched T-top removable roof panels
Factory Equipment
Pop-up headlights
New standard front and rear spoilers
Power steering
Power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes
The chassis number (1Z8749S424015) decodes as:
1 – Chevrolet Division (GM USA)
Z – Chevrolet Corvette
87 – Corvette Coupe (removable roof panels)
4 – Engine: L82 350ci V8
9 – Model Year: 1979
S – St. Louis, Missouri, assembly plant
424015 – Sequential production number
Modifications
Aftermarket wheels
Alpine AM/FM/Cassette head unit
Blaupunkt rear speakers
Edelbrock chrome valve covers
Summit air cleaner
Accel ignition
Known Imperfections
Photos showing the vehicle’s condition can be found in the gallery
Paint nicks and scrapes on nose and wheel arches
Ownership History
This 1979 Chevrolet Corvette L82 is offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Philadelphia
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.