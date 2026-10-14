Description

Gateway Classic Cars has built its reputation as one of the world’s premier destinations for classic, collector, and exotic automobiles, relentlessly connecting enthusiasts with the cars of their dreams since its founding in 1999. As the world’s largest classic and exotic car dealership with thousands of vehicles across a nationwide network of showrooms, Gateway’s inventory spans decades of automotive history and delivers something for every passion and preference. This specially curated collection on Hagerty Marketplace offers discerning buyers the opportunity to explore standout vehicles that embody craftsmanship, nostalgia, and driving excitement — all backed by Gateway’s deep expertise and commitment to the collector community.

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The third generation (C3) Corvette debuted in 1968, featuring a sleek exterior design inspired by the Mako Shark II concept by Larry Shinoda. Its pop-up headlights, operated via a vacuum system, added to its futuristic allure. Inside, a complete redesign contributed to record-breaking sales for General Motors, offering models with refined interiors and a choice of V8 engines.

In 1978, significant updates included a fixed fastback rear window, square-shaped instruments, a glove box, new interior door panels, and relocated wiper and washer controls. Changes were minor the next year, but 1979 was one of the most popular Corvette in history, with 53,807 produced.

In July 1979, Hot Rod magazine said of the latest Corvette, “In America, home of the brave and the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, some things never change … A Corvette still invites its driver, even dares him, to make every bend in the road his own private challenge.”

This 1979 Chevrolet Corvette is powered by the optional L82 engine worth an added 30 horsepower backed by a four-speed manual. Finished in Classic White over a contrasting Red leather interior, it features an Alpine head unit, Blaupunkt rear speakers, and aftermarket wheels.

This 1979 Chevrolet Corvette L82 4-Speed now offered by the selling dealer with a clean New Jersey title in the current owner’s name.

Highlights

Offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Philadelphia

Finished in Classic White (10L) over Red leather interior (722)

Performance 5.7L (350ci) L82 V8

4-speed manual transmission

Color-matched T-top removable roof panels

Factory Equipment

Pop-up headlights

New standard front and rear spoilers

Power steering

Power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes

The chassis number (1Z8749S424015) decodes as: 1 – Chevrolet Division (GM USA) Z – Chevrolet Corvette 87 – Corvette Coupe (removable roof panels) 4 – Engine: L82 350ci V8 9 – Model Year: 1979 S – St. Louis, Missouri, assembly plant 424015 – Sequential production number



Modifications

Aftermarket wheels

Alpine AM/FM/Cassette head unit

Blaupunkt rear speakers

Edelbrock chrome valve covers

Summit air cleaner

Accel ignition

Known Imperfections

Photos showing the vehicle’s condition can be found in the gallery

Paint nicks and scrapes on nose and wheel arches

Ownership History

This 1979 Chevrolet Corvette L82 is offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Philadelphia