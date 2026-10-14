Auction ended.

1979 Chevrolet Corvette L82

Gateway Classic Cars
Bid to $8,250 on 10/14/26
Result
1979 Chevrolet Corvette L82
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (135)

Ended Oct 14, 2026 at 7:36 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1Z8749S424015
Mileage indicated89,700 Miles TMU
LocationRunnemede, New Jersey
Engine350ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorWhite
Interior colorRed

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Video gallery

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Description

Gateway Classic Cars has built its reputation as one of the world’s premier destinations for classic, collector, and exotic automobiles, relentlessly connecting enthusiasts with the cars of their dreams since its founding in 1999. As the world’s largest classic and exotic car dealership with thousands of vehicles across a nationwide network of showrooms, Gateway’s inventory spans decades of automotive history and delivers something for every passion and preference. This specially curated collection on Hagerty Marketplace offers discerning buyers the opportunity to explore standout vehicles that embody craftsmanship, nostalgia, and driving excitement — all backed by Gateway’s deep expertise and commitment to the collector community.

* * *

The third generation (C3) Corvette debuted in 1968, featuring a sleek exterior design inspired by the Mako Shark II concept by Larry Shinoda. Its pop-up headlights, operated via a vacuum system, added to its futuristic allure. Inside, a complete redesign contributed to record-breaking sales for General Motors, offering models with refined interiors and a choice of V8 engines.

In 1978, significant updates included a fixed fastback rear window, square-shaped instruments, a glove box, new interior door panels, and relocated wiper and washer controls. Changes were minor the next year, but 1979 was one of the most popular Corvette in history, with 53,807 produced.

In July 1979, Hot Rod magazine said of the latest Corvette, “In America, home of the brave and the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, some things never change … A Corvette still invites its driver, even dares him, to make every bend in the road his own private challenge.”

This 1979 Chevrolet Corvette is powered by the optional L82 engine worth an added 30 horsepower backed by a four-speed manual. Finished in Classic White over a contrasting Red leather interior, it features an Alpine head unit, Blaupunkt rear speakers, and aftermarket wheels.

This 1979 Chevrolet Corvette L82 4-Speed now offered by the selling dealer with a clean New Jersey title in the current owner’s name.

Highlights

  • Offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Philadelphia

  • Finished in Classic White (10L) over Red leather interior (722)

  • Performance 5.7L (350ci) L82 V8

  • 4-speed manual transmission

  • Color-matched T-top removable roof panels

Factory Equipment

  • Pop-up headlights

  • New standard front and rear spoilers

  • Power steering

  • Power-assisted four-wheel disc brakes

  • The chassis number (1Z8749S424015) decodes as:

    • 1 – Chevrolet Division (GM USA)

    • Z – Chevrolet Corvette

    • 87 – Corvette Coupe (removable roof panels)

    • 4 – Engine: L82 350ci V8

    • 9 – Model Year: 1979

    • S – St. Louis, Missouri, assembly plant

    • 424015 – Sequential production number

Modifications

  • Aftermarket wheels

  • Alpine AM/FM/Cassette head unit

  • Blaupunkt rear speakers

  • Edelbrock chrome valve covers

  • Summit air cleaner

  • Accel ignition

Known Imperfections

  • Photos showing the vehicle’s condition can be found in the gallery

  • Paint nicks and scrapes on nose and wheel arches

Ownership History

This 1979 Chevrolet Corvette L82 is offered from Gateway Classic Cars of Philadelphia

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1979 Chevrolet Corvette L82

Last bid
vD_mzoo25
vD_mzoo25
$8,250
Seller
Gateway_Classic_Cars
Gateway_Classic_Cars
EndedOct 14, 2026 at 7:36 PM UTC
Bids12
Views6,106

Comments & bids

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vD_mzoo25's avatar
vD_mzoo25
Oct 14 at 7:34 PM
$8,250bid placed 
BrandonBretl's avatar
BrandonBretl
Oct 14 at 7:23 PM
$8,000bid placed 
CM_572110's avatar
CM_572110
Oct 14 at 7:23 PM
$7,000bid placed 
Sir_Laz's avatar
Sir_Laz
Oct 14 at 7:22 PM
$6,500bid placed 
t3hbigv's avatar
t3hbigv
Oct 12 at 5:08 PM
$6,250bid placed 
MikeP6453's avatar
MikeP6453
Oct 7 at 11:38 PM
$6,000bid placed 
WesleyBarnes' avatar
WesleyBarnes
Oct 7 at 11:22 PM
$5,000bid placed 
AlbertDavis_vette's avatar
AlbertDavis_vette
Oct 6 at 9:48 PM
$3,200bid placed 
Bobo2010's avatar
Bobo2010
Oct 6 at 6:04 PM
$2,600bid placed 
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AS_gwo18v
Oct 6 at 2:31 PM
$2,500bid placed 
AlbertDavis_vette's avatar
AlbertDavis_vette
Oct 6 at 1:50 PM
$2,000bid placed 
AS_gwo18v's avatar
AS_gwo18v
Oct 5 at 2:03 AM
$1,000bid placed 

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