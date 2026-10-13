Auction ended.

1979 Chevrolet Corvette L82 4-Speed

Sold for on 10/13/26
Result
1979 Chevrolet Corvette L82 4-Speed
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Ended Oct 13, 2026 at 6:25 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1Z8749S427163
Mileage indicated7,400 Miles TMU
LocationHiawassee, Georgia
Engine350ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorDark Blue Metallic
Interior colorLight Beige

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Description

1979 marked the highest-production year in Corvette history, with 53,807 built. Within that run, roughly 14,516 buyers optioned the high-performance L82 350, and just over 12,353 cars left the factory with the four-speed manual — a pairing less common than the automatic transmission most L82 buyers chose for effortless cruising.

This '79 Corvette was built at the St. Louis, Missouri, assembly plant and delivered to Liverman Chevrolet Inc. in Sellersville, Pennsylvania, in March 1979, finished in Corvette Dark Blue Metallic over Light Beige leather bucket seats. Documented factory options include the L82 V8, four-speed manual transmission, removable glass T-tops, power windows, a tilt-telescopic steering column, aluminum wheels, front and rear spoilers, an AM/FM stereo with 8-track, dual rear speakers, a power antenna, and more.

The car now shows 7,400 original miles, has recently been serviced, and wears a ceramic coating over its exterior.

This 1979 Chevrolet Corvette is now offered with owner's manuals, a reproduction window sticker, a photocopied dealer invoice, and a clean Georgia title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • Numbers-matching L82 350ci V8 paired with a four-speed manual transmission

    • The engine stamping corresponds with the vehicle's chassis number

  • Dark Blue Metallic over Light Beige leather bucket seats

  • 7,400 miles shown

  • Ceramic-coated exterior

  • Removable glass T-top panels

Factory Equipment

According to the documents provided, this Corvette is factory equipped with the following:

  • MM4 — Four-speed manual transmission

  • G95 — Optional rear axle ratio

  • NA5 — Standard emission system

  • CC1 — Removable glass roof panels (T-tops)

  • D35 — Sport mirrors, LH remote & RH manual

  • D80 — Front and rear spoilers

  • F51 — Heavy-duty shock absorbers

  • N90 — Aluminum wheels

  • A31 — Power windows

  • C49 — Electric rear window defogger

  • N37 — Tilt-telescopic steering wheel

  • U75 — Power antenna

  • U81 — Dual rear speakers

  • UA1 — Heavy-duty battery

  • UM2 — AM/FM stereo radio w/8-track tape

  • ZX2 — Convenience group

Modifications

  • Exterior ceramic coating

  • Clock rebuilt with a quartz movement

Servicing and Documentation

According to the seller, servicing included replacing the alternator, front brake calipers and pads, a brake system flush, a cooling system flush, a rear differential lubricant change, and an oil change.

Known Imperfections

  • Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

  • Various exterior and interior wear consistent with age

  • Paint blisters on the passenger side front fender

Ownership History

This Corvette was sold new to Liverman Chevrolet Inc. in Sellersville, Pennsylvania, in March 1979. It was acquired by the seller in December 2024.

Included Items

  • Owner's manuals

  • Photocopied dealer invoice

  • Reproduction window sticker

  • T-top storage bags

Additional Information

From the seller: " With only 7400 original miles, this 1979 Corvette stands as a time capsule from the final years of the Corvette Stingray era. For anyone searching for a highly optioned C3 Corvette for sale, this example blends originality, low mileage, and a desirable drivetrain in one standout package. The original Corvette floor mats are still in factory plastic wrap!"

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1979 Chevrolet Corvette L82 4-Speed

Sold to
Fidelis66
Fidelis66
$25,145
Seller
RickB_GA
RickB_GA
EndedOct 13, 2026 at 6:25 PM UTC
Bids28
Views14,921

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