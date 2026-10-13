Description

1979 marked the highest-production year in Corvette history, with 53,807 built. Within that run, roughly 14,516 buyers optioned the high-performance L82 350, and just over 12,353 cars left the factory with the four-speed manual — a pairing less common than the automatic transmission most L82 buyers chose for effortless cruising.

This '79 Corvette was built at the St. Louis, Missouri, assembly plant and delivered to Liverman Chevrolet Inc. in Sellersville, Pennsylvania, in March 1979, finished in Corvette Dark Blue Metallic over Light Beige leather bucket seats. Documented factory options include the L82 V8, four-speed manual transmission, removable glass T-tops, power windows, a tilt-telescopic steering column, aluminum wheels, front and rear spoilers, an AM/FM stereo with 8-track, dual rear speakers, a power antenna, and more.

The car now shows 7,400 original miles, has recently been serviced, and wears a ceramic coating over its exterior.

This 1979 Chevrolet Corvette is now offered with owner's manuals, a reproduction window sticker, a photocopied dealer invoice, and a clean Georgia title in the seller's name.

Highlights

Numbers-matching L82 350ci V8 paired with a four-speed manual transmission The engine stamping corresponds with the vehicle's chassis number

Dark Blue Metallic over Light Beige leather bucket seats

7,400 miles shown

Ceramic-coated exterior

Removable glass T-top panels

Factory Equipment

According to the documents provided, this Corvette is factory equipped with the following:

MM4 — Four-speed manual transmission

G95 — Optional rear axle ratio

NA5 — Standard emission system

CC1 — Removable glass roof panels (T-tops)

D35 — Sport mirrors, LH remote & RH manual

D80 — Front and rear spoilers

F51 — Heavy-duty shock absorbers

N90 — Aluminum wheels

A31 — Power windows

C49 — Electric rear window defogger

N37 — Tilt-telescopic steering wheel

U75 — Power antenna

U81 — Dual rear speakers

UA1 — Heavy-duty battery

UM2 — AM/FM stereo radio w/8-track tape

ZX2 — Convenience group

Modifications

Exterior ceramic coating

Clock rebuilt with a quartz movement

Servicing and Documentation

According to the seller, servicing included replacing the alternator, front brake calipers and pads, a brake system flush, a cooling system flush, a rear differential lubricant change, and an oil change.

Known Imperfections

Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

Various exterior and interior wear consistent with age

Paint blisters on the passenger side front fender

Ownership History

This Corvette was sold new to Liverman Chevrolet Inc. in Sellersville, Pennsylvania, in March 1979. It was acquired by the seller in December 2024.

Included Items

Owner's manuals

Photocopied dealer invoice

Reproduction window sticker

T-top storage bags

Additional Information

From the seller: " With only 7400 original miles, this 1979 Corvette stands as a time capsule from the final years of the Corvette Stingray era. For anyone searching for a highly optioned C3 Corvette for sale, this example blends originality, low mileage, and a desirable drivetrain in one standout package. The original Corvette floor mats are still in factory plastic wrap!"