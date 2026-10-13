1979 Chevrolet Corvette L82 4-Speed
Ended Oct 13, 2026 at 6:25 PM UTC
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Description
1979 marked the highest-production year in Corvette history, with 53,807 built. Within that run, roughly 14,516 buyers optioned the high-performance L82 350, and just over 12,353 cars left the factory with the four-speed manual — a pairing less common than the automatic transmission most L82 buyers chose for effortless cruising.
This '79 Corvette was built at the St. Louis, Missouri, assembly plant and delivered to Liverman Chevrolet Inc. in Sellersville, Pennsylvania, in March 1979, finished in Corvette Dark Blue Metallic over Light Beige leather bucket seats. Documented factory options include the L82 V8, four-speed manual transmission, removable glass T-tops, power windows, a tilt-telescopic steering column, aluminum wheels, front and rear spoilers, an AM/FM stereo with 8-track, dual rear speakers, a power antenna, and more.
The car now shows 7,400 original miles, has recently been serviced, and wears a ceramic coating over its exterior.
This 1979 Chevrolet Corvette is now offered with owner's manuals, a reproduction window sticker, a photocopied dealer invoice, and a clean Georgia title in the seller's name.
Highlights
Numbers-matching L82 350ci V8 paired with a four-speed manual transmission
The engine stamping corresponds with the vehicle's chassis number
Dark Blue Metallic over Light Beige leather bucket seats
7,400 miles shown
Ceramic-coated exterior
Removable glass T-top panels
Factory Equipment
According to the documents provided, this Corvette is factory equipped with the following:
MM4 — Four-speed manual transmission
G95 — Optional rear axle ratio
NA5 — Standard emission system
CC1 — Removable glass roof panels (T-tops)
D35 — Sport mirrors, LH remote & RH manual
D80 — Front and rear spoilers
F51 — Heavy-duty shock absorbers
N90 — Aluminum wheels
A31 — Power windows
C49 — Electric rear window defogger
N37 — Tilt-telescopic steering wheel
U75 — Power antenna
U81 — Dual rear speakers
UA1 — Heavy-duty battery
UM2 — AM/FM stereo radio w/8-track tape
ZX2 — Convenience group
Modifications
Exterior ceramic coating
Clock rebuilt with a quartz movement
Servicing and Documentation
According to the seller, servicing included replacing the alternator, front brake calipers and pads, a brake system flush, a cooling system flush, a rear differential lubricant change, and an oil change.
Known Imperfections
Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery
Various exterior and interior wear consistent with age
Paint blisters on the passenger side front fender
Ownership History
This Corvette was sold new to Liverman Chevrolet Inc. in Sellersville, Pennsylvania, in March 1979. It was acquired by the seller in December 2024.
Included Items
Owner's manuals
Photocopied dealer invoice
Reproduction window sticker
T-top storage bags
Additional Information
From the seller: " With only 7400 original miles, this 1979 Corvette stands as a time capsule from the final years of the Corvette Stingray era. For anyone searching for a highly optioned C3 Corvette for sale, this example blends originality, low mileage, and a desirable drivetrain in one standout package. The original Corvette floor mats are still in factory plastic wrap!"
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.