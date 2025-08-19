Description

Volkswagen's Type 2 Westfalia Campmobile transformed the already practical Transporter into a self-contained recreational vehicle, complete with sleeping accommodations, kitchenette, and clever storage solutions. By 1978, the Westfalia had become one of the most recognizable campers in the world, pairing Volkswagen's air-cooled simplicity with thoughtfully designed living quarters that made it equally suited for cross-country travel or weekend camping.

This 1978 Volkswagen Type 2 Westfalia Campmobile is powered by a replacement 1,970cc air-cooled flat-four equipped with Bosch fuel injection and paired with a four-speed manual transaxle. Finished in Dakota Beige over brown, beige, and green plaid cloth upholstery, the camper is equipped with a pop-top roof tent, jalousie windows, shore-power connection, and a Westfalia camper interior with a propane-fueled stove, retractable front seat belts, and dual batteries.

This 1978 Volkswagen Type 2 Westfalia Campmobile is now offered with an owner's manual, factory literature, and a clean Florida title in the seller's name.

Highlights

Bosch fuel-injected 1,970cc air-cooled flat-four paired with a 4-speed manual transaxle

Finished in Dakota Beige over brown, beige, and green plaid upholstery

Westfalia camper interior accommodations

Rear-hinged pop-top roof tent

Factory Equipment

Front disc and rear drum brakes

Front bucket seats and folding rear bench/bed

Shore-power connection and residential-style power outlet

Stowable dining table, storage cabinets, and sink

Cabin heater, two-burner stove, and fire extinguisher

Jalousie windows, crank windows, and privacy curtains

14” steel wheels with VW lug covers

White-painted bumpers

Modifications

Stove propane system conversion

Retractable front seat belts

Dual-battery system

USB charging port

Cupholder in place of ashtray

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:

Engine and transaxle have been replaced

Replacement exhaust system

Front suspension components have been replaced

Master cylinder replaced and brake system refurbished

Heater boxes, cables, and controls replaced

Mirrors and wheel covers replaced

CV joints cleaned, repacked, and boots replaced

From the seller: "The e xhaust was replaced when the engine was and all repairs have less than 5,000 miles on them."

Known Imperfections

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and use

Rust bubbles present around the windshield (see gallery)

Scratch in body near rear bumper

Refrigerator and clock inoperable

Windshield washer system inoperable

Ownership History

The seller has owned this Westfalia for approximately six years and notes it is well suited for camping, tailgating, and recreational use.

Included Items