1978 Volkswagen Type 2 Westfalia Campmobile

12 days
$8,250
1978 Volkswagen Type 2 Westfalia Campmobile
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (137)

Ending Tue, Sep 22 at 6:35 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN2382010108
Mileage indicated92,100 Miles TMU
LocationPonte Vedra Beach, Florida
Engine1,970cc Air-Cooled Flat-Four
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleVan
Exterior colorDakota Beige
Interior colorBrown/Beige/Green Plaid

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Video gallery

1978 Volkswagen Campmobile Ride Along
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1978 Volkswagen Campmobile Ride Along Part Two
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1978 Volkswagen Campmobile Start Up
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1978 Volkswagen Campmobile Walk Around
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Description

Volkswagen's Type 2 Westfalia Campmobile transformed the already practical Transporter into a self-contained recreational vehicle, complete with sleeping accommodations, kitchenette, and clever storage solutions. By 1978, the Westfalia had become one of the most recognizable campers in the world, pairing Volkswagen's air-cooled simplicity with thoughtfully designed living quarters that made it equally suited for cross-country travel or weekend camping.

This 1978 Volkswagen Type 2 Westfalia Campmobile is powered by a replacement 1,970cc air-cooled flat-four equipped with Bosch fuel injection and paired with a four-speed manual transaxle. Finished in Dakota Beige over brown, beige, and green plaid cloth upholstery, the camper is equipped with a pop-top roof tent, jalousie windows, shore-power connection, and a Westfalia camper interior with a propane-fueled stove, retractable front seat belts, and dual batteries.

This 1978 Volkswagen Type 2 Westfalia Campmobile is now offered with an owner's manual, factory literature, and a clean Florida title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • Bosch fuel-injected 1,970cc air-cooled flat-four paired with a 4-speed manual transaxle

  • Finished in Dakota Beige over brown, beige, and green plaid upholstery

  • Westfalia camper interior accommodations

  • Rear-hinged pop-top roof tent

Factory Equipment

  • Front disc and rear drum brakes

  • Front bucket seats and folding rear bench/bed

  • Shore-power connection and residential-style power outlet

  • Stowable dining table, storage cabinets, and sink

  • Cabin heater, two-burner stove, and fire extinguisher

  • Jalousie windows, crank windows, and privacy curtains

  • 14” steel wheels with VW lug covers

  • White-painted bumpers

Modifications

  • Stove propane system conversion

  • Retractable front seat belts

  • Dual-battery system

  • USB charging port

  • Cupholder in place of ashtray

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:

  • Engine and transaxle have been replaced

  • Replacement exhaust system

  • Front suspension components have been replaced

  • Master cylinder replaced and brake system refurbished

  • Heater boxes, cables, and controls replaced

  • Mirrors and wheel covers replaced

  • CV joints cleaned, repacked, and boots replaced

From the seller: "The exhaust was replaced when the engine was and all repairs have less than 5,000 miles on them."

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and use

  • Rust bubbles present around the windshield (see gallery)

  • Scratch in body near rear bumper

  • Refrigerator and clock inoperable

  • Windshield washer system inoperable

Ownership History

The seller has owned this Westfalia for approximately six years and notes it is well suited for camping, tailgating, and recreational use.

Included Items

  • Owner's manual and factory literature

  • Spare tire, jack, and lug wrench

  • Snap-in matching privacy curtains

  • Snap-in bug screen for lift gate

  • Removed ashtray

  • 2 sets of keys

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1978 Volkswagen Type 2 Westfalia Campmobile

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1978 Volkswagen Type 2 Westfalia Campmobile

Current bid
PatrickKy
PatrickKy
$8,250
Seller
GA_s9722B
GA_s9722B
EndingTue, Sep 22 at 6:35 PM UTC
Bids11
Views1,172

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