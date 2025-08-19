1978 Volkswagen Type 2 Westfalia Campmobile
Ending Tue, Sep 22 at 6:35 PM UTC
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Description
Volkswagen's Type 2 Westfalia Campmobile transformed the already practical Transporter into a self-contained recreational vehicle, complete with sleeping accommodations, kitchenette, and clever storage solutions. By 1978, the Westfalia had become one of the most recognizable campers in the world, pairing Volkswagen's air-cooled simplicity with thoughtfully designed living quarters that made it equally suited for cross-country travel or weekend camping.
This 1978 Volkswagen Type 2 Westfalia Campmobile is powered by a replacement 1,970cc air-cooled flat-four equipped with Bosch fuel injection and paired with a four-speed manual transaxle. Finished in Dakota Beige over brown, beige, and green plaid cloth upholstery, the camper is equipped with a pop-top roof tent, jalousie windows, shore-power connection, and a Westfalia camper interior with a propane-fueled stove, retractable front seat belts, and dual batteries.
This 1978 Volkswagen Type 2 Westfalia Campmobile is now offered with an owner's manual, factory literature, and a clean Florida title in the seller's name.
Highlights
Bosch fuel-injected 1,970cc air-cooled flat-four paired with a 4-speed manual transaxle
Finished in Dakota Beige over brown, beige, and green plaid upholstery
Westfalia camper interior accommodations
Rear-hinged pop-top roof tent
Factory Equipment
Front disc and rear drum brakes
Front bucket seats and folding rear bench/bed
Shore-power connection and residential-style power outlet
Stowable dining table, storage cabinets, and sink
Cabin heater, two-burner stove, and fire extinguisher
Jalousie windows, crank windows, and privacy curtains
14” steel wheels with VW lug covers
White-painted bumpers
Modifications
Stove propane system conversion
Retractable front seat belts
Dual-battery system
USB charging port
Cupholder in place of ashtray
Servicing & Documentation
According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:
Engine and transaxle have been replaced
Replacement exhaust system
Front suspension components have been replaced
Master cylinder replaced and brake system refurbished
Heater boxes, cables, and controls replaced
Mirrors and wheel covers replaced
CV joints cleaned, repacked, and boots replaced
From the seller: "The exhaust was replaced when the engine was and all repairs have less than 5,000 miles on them."
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and use
Rust bubbles present around the windshield (see gallery)
Scratch in body near rear bumper
Refrigerator and clock inoperable
Windshield washer system inoperable
Ownership History
The seller has owned this Westfalia for approximately six years and notes it is well suited for camping, tailgating, and recreational use.
Included Items
Owner's manual and factory literature
Spare tire, jack, and lug wrench
Snap-in matching privacy curtains
Snap-in bug screen for lift gate
Removed ashtray
2 sets of keys
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.