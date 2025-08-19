1978 Volkswagen Super Beetle Convertible

$7,000
1978 Volkswagen Super Beetle Convertible
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Ending Fri, Sep 11 at 6:10 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1582028689
Mileage indicated86,700 Miles TMU
LocationLivonia, Michigan
Engine1.6L Air-Cooled Flat-Four
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorRed
Interior colorBlack

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1978 Volkswagen Super Beetle Convertible
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Description

The Volkswagen Beetle underwent its final major overhaul for the 1973 model year and was given the designation 1303. Slightly longer than its predecessor, the 1303's visible changes included a curved panoramic windscreen, larger “elephant's foot” taillights, and a sculpted, padded dashboard with toggle switches instead of pull switches.

This ‘78 Super Beetle was refurbished under prior ownership and was reportedly featured in the 2012 movie, “Freaky Deaky”, though the car was inaccurately portrayed as a 1973 model in the film. Service between July and August 2026 totaled over $2,800 and included wiring repairs, installation of a battery cut-off switch, and replacement of the starter, fuel pump, and battery.

The car is finished in red with a black soft top over black basketweave-pattern vinyl upholstery, and power comes from a fuel-injected 1.6L air-cooled flat-four that is paired with a four-speed manual transaxle. A center console has been installed along with an aftermarket steering wheel, ladybug floor mats, and front and rear fender gravel guards. Additional details include 15″ Lemmerz sport steel wheels, four-wheel drum brakes, rack-and-pinion steering, and MacPherson strut and coil spring front suspension.

This 1978 Volkswagen Super Beetle is now offered with spare parts, a 2026 service document, and a clean Michigan title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • 1.6L air-cooled flat-four

  • Bosch L-Jetronic fuel injection

  • Four-speed manual transaxle

  • Red with black soft top

  • Black vinyl upholstery

Factory Equipment

  • 1.6L air-cooled flat-four

  • Bosch L-Jetronic fuel injection

  • Four-speed manual transaxle

  • 15″ Lemmerz sport steel wheels

  • Four-wheel drum brakes

  • Rack-and-pinion steering

  • MacPherson strut and coil spring front suspension.

Modifications

  • Aftermarket steering wheel

  • Center console

  • Polyurethane front lower control arm and sway bar bushings

Servicing

  • Service between July and August 2026 totaled over $2,800 and included wiring repairs, installation of a battery cut-off switch, and replacement of the starter, fuel pump, and battery.

Known Imperfections

  • Radio inoperative

  • Chrome bumpers and trim showing age

  • Doors misaligned

  • Deformed rear bumper grommets

  • Paint peeling on frame head

  • Mismatched hardware on oil sump plate

  • Hardware missing from right lower heater box tin

Ownership History

The car was refurbished under prior ownership and acquired by the seller in 2025.

Included Items

  • Stock steering wheel

  • Spare parts

Additional Information

  • From the seller: “This beautiful bug has been restored and has all of the original character and details! She was featured in the 2012 movie “Freaky Deaky” starring Christian Slater (she’s the star of the show!)”

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1978 Volkswagen Super Beetle Convertible

Current bid
CarGuruAndy
CarGuruAndy
$7,000
Seller
AC_u6eoxb
AC_u6eoxb
EndingFri, Sep 11 at 6:10 PM UTC
Bids19
Views3,453

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