1978 Volkswagen Super Beetle Convertible
Ending Fri, Sep 11 at 6:10 PM UTC
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Description
The Volkswagen Beetle underwent its final major overhaul for the 1973 model year and was given the designation 1303. Slightly longer than its predecessor, the 1303's visible changes included a curved panoramic windscreen, larger “elephant's foot” taillights, and a sculpted, padded dashboard with toggle switches instead of pull switches.
This ‘78 Super Beetle was refurbished under prior ownership and was reportedly featured in the 2012 movie, “Freaky Deaky”, though the car was inaccurately portrayed as a 1973 model in the film. Service between July and August 2026 totaled over $2,800 and included wiring repairs, installation of a battery cut-off switch, and replacement of the starter, fuel pump, and battery.
The car is finished in red with a black soft top over black basketweave-pattern vinyl upholstery, and power comes from a fuel-injected 1.6L air-cooled flat-four that is paired with a four-speed manual transaxle. A center console has been installed along with an aftermarket steering wheel, ladybug floor mats, and front and rear fender gravel guards. Additional details include 15″ Lemmerz sport steel wheels, four-wheel drum brakes, rack-and-pinion steering, and MacPherson strut and coil spring front suspension.
This 1978 Volkswagen Super Beetle is now offered with spare parts, a 2026 service document, and a clean Michigan title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
1.6L air-cooled flat-four
Bosch L-Jetronic fuel injection
Four-speed manual transaxle
Red with black soft top
Black vinyl upholstery
Factory Equipment
1.6L air-cooled flat-four
Bosch L-Jetronic fuel injection
Four-speed manual transaxle
15″ Lemmerz sport steel wheels
Four-wheel drum brakes
Rack-and-pinion steering
MacPherson strut and coil spring front suspension.
Modifications
Aftermarket steering wheel
Center console
Polyurethane front lower control arm and sway bar bushings
Servicing
Service between July and August 2026 totaled over $2,800 and included wiring repairs, installation of a battery cut-off switch, and replacement of the starter, fuel pump, and battery.
Known Imperfections
Radio inoperative
Chrome bumpers and trim showing age
Doors misaligned
Deformed rear bumper grommets
Paint peeling on frame head
Mismatched hardware on oil sump plate
Hardware missing from right lower heater box tin
Ownership History
The car was refurbished under prior ownership and acquired by the seller in 2025.
Included Items
Stock steering wheel
Spare parts
Additional Information
From the seller: “This beautiful bug has been restored and has all of the original character and details! She was featured in the 2012 movie “Freaky Deaky” starring Christian Slater (she’s the star of the show!)”
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.