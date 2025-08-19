Description

The Volkswagen Beetle underwent its final major overhaul for the 1973 model year and was given the designation 1303. Slightly longer than its predecessor, the 1303's visible changes included a curved panoramic windscreen, larger “elephant's foot” taillights, and a sculpted, padded dashboard with toggle switches instead of pull switches.

This ‘78 Super Beetle was refurbished under prior ownership and was reportedly featured in the 2012 movie, “Freaky Deaky”, though the car was inaccurately portrayed as a 1973 model in the film. Service between July and August 2026 totaled over $2,800 and included wiring repairs, installation of a battery cut-off switch, and replacement of the starter, fuel pump, and battery.

The car is finished in red with a black soft top over black basketweave-pattern vinyl upholstery, and power comes from a fuel-injected 1.6L air-cooled flat-four that is paired with a four-speed manual transaxle. A center console has been installed along with an aftermarket steering wheel, ladybug floor mats, and front and rear fender gravel guards. Additional details include 15″ Lemmerz sport steel wheels, four-wheel drum brakes, rack-and-pinion steering, and MacPherson strut and coil spring front suspension.

This 1978 Volkswagen Super Beetle is now offered with spare parts, a 2026 service document, and a clean Michigan title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

1.6L air-cooled flat-four

Bosch L-Jetronic fuel injection

Four-speed manual transaxle

Red with black soft top

Black vinyl upholstery

Factory Equipment

1.6L air-cooled flat-four

Bosch L-Jetronic fuel injection

Four-speed manual transaxle

15″ Lemmerz sport steel wheels

Four-wheel drum brakes

Rack-and-pinion steering

MacPherson strut and coil spring front suspension.

Modifications

Aftermarket steering wheel

Center console

Polyurethane front lower control arm and sway bar bushings

Servicing

Service between July and August 2026 totaled over $2,800 and included wiring repairs, installation of a battery cut-off switch, and replacement of the starter, fuel pump, and battery.

Known Imperfections

Radio inoperative

Chrome bumpers and trim showing age

Doors misaligned

Deformed rear bumper grommets

Paint peeling on frame head

Mismatched hardware on oil sump plate

Hardware missing from right lower heater box tin

Ownership History

The car was refurbished under prior ownership and acquired by the seller in 2025.

Included Items

Stock steering wheel

Spare parts

Additional Information