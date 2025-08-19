1978 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Project

Bobbin' For Cars
No reserve
6 days
$6,210
1978 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Project
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All photos (72)

Ending Wed, Sep 30 at 8:50 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Chassis/VIN2W87Z8N186445
Mileage indicated14,650 Miles TMU
LocationSugar Hill, Georgia
Engine400ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorSolar Gold
Interior colorCamel Tan

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Despite Detroit’s performance decline in the late 1970s, Pontiac kept the muscle-car spirit alive with the 1978 Firebird. While largely unchanged from 1977, the lineup gained the one-year-only Y88 Gold Special Edition, created as a gold counterpart to the famous black-and-gold Y82 Special Edition.

Finished in Solar Gold, the Y88 featured gold-tinted T-tops, gold trim, snowflake wheels, and the signature five-color “screaming chicken” hood decal. The Camel Tan interior included gold accents throughout.

Power came from Pontiac’s 400ci V8, with 4-speed or automatic transmissions. During Firebird’s record-setting 1978 production run of 187,285 units, Pontiac sold 81,032 Y82 Starlight Black Special Editions but just 8,676 Y88 Gold Special Editions, making it one of the model’s most distinctive variants.

This 1978 Trans Am is an original Y88 Gold Special Edition, as indicated by the car’s broadcast sheet. Sold new at McArdle Pontiac-Cadillac in Midland, Michigan, it was optioned with power windows and locks, a Delco Am/FM/8-track, and air conditioning.

This Y88 offered as a non-running project, will require mechanical attention and cosmetic work before returning to the road.

This 1978 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Gold Special Edition is now represented in Georgia at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a broadcast sheet copy, Pontiac Historical Services documentation, and a clean New Hampshire title in the current owner’s name.

Highlights

  • Offered from the Bobbin for Cars Collection

  • One-year-only Y88 Gold Special Edition package for 1978

  • Just 8,676 Y88s produced

  • Exclusive Solar Gold paint (50) with Camel Tan vinyl interior

  • 400ci V8 and 3-speed Turbo Hydra-Matic automatic transmission

  • CC1 removable gold-tinted T-top roof panels

Factory Equipment

  • Gold-finished 15-inch Snowflake aluminum wheels

  • Five-color hood bird ("screaming chicken") decal

  • Gold headlamp bezels and gold front nose emblem

  • Gold engine-turned instrument panel bezel

  • Gold-spoke Formula steering wheel

  • Power front disc brakes

Known Imperfections

  • Non-running vehicle, should be considered a project

  • Images detailing the condition of the Y88 Trans Am Gold Special Edition are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1978 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Gold Special Edition is offered from the Bobbin for Cars Collection

Included Items

  • Extra set of “Snowflake” wheels

  • Pontiac Historical Services documentation

  • Broadcast sheet copy

Additional Information

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Cason Vogel Phone: 904.504.7848 Email: cvogel@hagerty.com

Additional documents

Build Sheet: 1978 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

Window Sticker: 1978 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1978 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Project · No reserve

Current bid
MarkBenson_yz9t
MarkBenson_yz9t
$6,210
Seller
Cason_Vogel
Cason_Vogel
EndingWed, Sep 30 at 8:50 PM UTC
Bids10
Views6,944

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