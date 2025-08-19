Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Despite Detroit’s performance decline in the late 1970s, Pontiac kept the muscle-car spirit alive with the 1978 Firebird. While largely unchanged from 1977, the lineup gained the one-year-only Y88 Gold Special Edition, created as a gold counterpart to the famous black-and-gold Y82 Special Edition.

Finished in Solar Gold, the Y88 featured gold-tinted T-tops, gold trim, snowflake wheels, and the signature five-color “screaming chicken” hood decal. The Camel Tan interior included gold accents throughout.

Power came from Pontiac’s 400ci V8, with 4-speed or automatic transmissions. During Firebird’s record-setting 1978 production run of 187,285 units, Pontiac sold 81,032 Y82 Starlight Black Special Editions but just 8,676 Y88 Gold Special Editions, making it one of the model’s most distinctive variants.

This 1978 Trans Am is an original Y88 Gold Special Edition, as indicated by the car’s broadcast sheet. Sold new at McArdle Pontiac-Cadillac in Midland, Michigan, it was optioned with power windows and locks, a Delco Am/FM/8-track, and air conditioning.

This Y88 offered as a non-running project, will require mechanical attention and cosmetic work before returning to the road.

This 1978 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Gold Special Edition is now represented in Georgia at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a broadcast sheet copy, Pontiac Historical Services documentation, and a clean New Hampshire title in the current owner’s name.

Highlights

Offered from the Bobbin for Cars Collection

One-year-only Y88 Gold Special Edition package for 1978

Just 8,676 Y88s produced

Exclusive Solar Gold paint (50) with Camel Tan vinyl interior

400ci V8 and 3-speed Turbo Hydra-Matic automatic transmission

CC1 removable gold-tinted T-top roof panels

Factory Equipment

Gold-finished 15-inch Snowflake aluminum wheels

Five-color hood bird ("screaming chicken") decal

Gold headlamp bezels and gold front nose emblem

Gold engine-turned instrument panel bezel

Gold-spoke Formula steering wheel

Power front disc brakes

Known Imperfections

Non-running vehicle, should be considered a project

Images detailing the condition of the Y88 Trans Am Gold Special Edition are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1978 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Gold Special Edition is offered from the Bobbin for Cars Collection

Included Items

Extra set of “Snowflake” wheels

Pontiac Historical Services documentation

Broadcast sheet copy

Additional Information

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Cason Vogel Phone: 904.504.7848 Email: cvogel@hagerty.com