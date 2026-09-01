Bobbin' For Cars
Bobbin’ for Cars, affectionately named after the collection owner’s nickname, is a collection born from the chase of numbers-matching American classics. While the cars are in various conditions with various pedigrees, the soul of the collection attempts to keep up with Bob’s nationwide search for his next best project. Hagerty Marketplace is proud to present the Bobbin’ for Cars Collection, offered entirely without reserve.
Bobbin’ for Cars, affectionately named after the collection owner’s nickname, is a collection born from the chase of numbers-matching American classics. While the cars are in various conditions with various pedigrees, the soul of the collection attempts to keep up with Bob’s nationwide search for his next best project. Hagerty Marketplace is proud to present the Bobbin’ for Cars Collection, offered entirely without reserve.
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