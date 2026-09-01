Bobbin' For Cars

Bobbin’ for Cars, affectionately named after the collection owner’s nickname, is a collection born from the chase of numbers-matching American classics. While the cars are in various conditions with various pedigrees, the soul of the collection attempts to keep up with Bob’s nationwide search for his next best project. Hagerty Marketplace is proud to present the Bobbin’ for Cars Collection, offered entirely without reserve.

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Bobbin’ for Cars, affectionately named after the collection owner’s nickname, is a collection born from the chase of numbers-matching American classics. While the cars are in various conditions with various pedigrees, the soul of the collection attempts to keep up with Bob’s nationwide search for his next best project. Hagerty Marketplace is proud to present the Bobbin’ for Cars Collection, offered entirely without reserve.

Active auctions (9)

1963 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible L75 327/300 4-Speed
6 daysBid $35,000

1963 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible L75 327/300 4-Speed

No reserve
1965 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible L78 396/425 4-Speed
6 daysBid $35,750

1965 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible L78 396/425 4-Speed

No reserve
427-Powered 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe 4-Speed
6 daysBid $37,500

427-Powered 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe 4-Speed

No reserve
1968 Dodge Charger R/T 440
6 daysBid $41,250

1968 Dodge Charger R/T 440

No reserve
1965 Ford Mustang GT Fastback 2+2 K-Code 4-Speed Project
6 daysBid $6,000

1965 Ford Mustang GT Fastback 2+2 K-Code 4-Speed Project

No reserve
1970 Plymouth Road Runner Hardtop 4-Speed Project
6 daysBid $7,100

1970 Plymouth Road Runner Hardtop 4-Speed Project

No reserve
1972 DeTomaso Pantera Project
6 daysBid $26,500

1972 DeTomaso Pantera Project

No reserve
1978 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Project
6 daysBid $6,210

1978 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Project

No reserve
1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS Sport Coupe Project
6 daysBid $2,700

1967 Chevrolet Camaro RS Sport Coupe Project

No reserve

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