Auction ended.

1978 Ford F-150 Ranger XLT Short Bed 4x4

No reserve
Sold for on 10/23/26
Result
1978 Ford F-150 Ranger XLT Short Bed 4x4
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (145)

Ended Oct 23, 2026 at 7:14 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINF14SRAG4482
Mileage indicated32,900 Miles TMU
LocationConcord, Massachusetts
Engine400ci V8
Drivetrain4WD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorSilver/Dark Jade Metallic
Interior colorJade

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Insure this 1978 Ford F-150 Ranger XLT Short Bed 4x4 —estimated rate $214/year.Question mark circle

Apply now
Certified CheckoutCertified Checkout
Complete your purchase quickly and securely.
Learn more

Video gallery

1978 Ford F150 - Air Conditioning
Play
1978 Ford F150 - Engine Start & Running
Play
1978 Ford F150 - Driving
Play
1978 Ford F150 - Driving 2
Play
1978 Ford F150 - Radio and Window Operation
Play
1978 Ford F1150 - Locking Hubs
All videos (13)

Description

Known to Ford truck enthusiasts as the "dentside," the sixth generation Ford F-series entered production in 1973. Numerous changes and improvements came to the F-series during this generation; a "SuperCab" extended cab configuration, the introduction of the F-150, the second-generation Bronco, and galvanized sheet metal bodies. By 1977, the F-series had officially become the best-selling truck in the United States. Originally introduced in 1975 to circumvent emissions regulations while offering a higher Gross Vehicle Weight Rating, the F-150 was slotted between the F-100 and F-250 models. By 1983, the F-150 had surpassed the F-100 and replaced it entirely in 1984. This 1978 Ford F-150 Ranger XLT is finished in two-tone Silver Metallic/Dark Jade Metallic. Although the interior was originally Dark Jade, it has been reupholstered in black. This F-150 is powered by a 400ci V8 engine mated to an automatic transmission with 4WD. It sits on polished Pro Comp 15" wheels wrapped in 33" BF Goodrich tires, and has a 4" Skyjacker front suspension lift. Interior features include modern sound deadening, a retro-style Bluetooth stereo, and Vintage Air air conditioning.

The truck was originally delivered to Leon Larson Ford of Sterling, Colorado, and it has remained under current ownership since 2023. Per the Marti Report, it is 1 of 6 1978 F-150s manufactured in these trim & paint codes.

This 1978 Ford F-150 Ranger XLT is now offered with a Deluxe Marti Report and a clean Massachusetts title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • 400ci V8 engine

  • Automatic transmission

  • 4WD

  • Vintage Air A/C

  • Deluxe Marti Report

Factory Equipment

A Deluxe Marti Report can be found in the gallery. Highlights include:

  • Tilt steering column

  • Sliding rear window

  • Cruise control

  • Ranger XLT package

  • Two-tone paint

  • Chrome rear bumper

  • The Data Plate decodes as:

    • F14 — F-150 4x4 Regular Cab

    • S —400ci V8 with 2V carburetor

    • R — San Jose, California, assembly plant

    • JB - Silver Metallic/Dark Jade Metallic

    • CR4 — Jade Cloth/Vinyl interior in Ranger XLT trim

    • G — Automatic transmission

    • 16A — 3.50:1 conventional rear axle/tilt steering wheel

    • 76 — Denver DSO

Modifications

  • Skyjacker 4" front suspension lift kit

  • Retro-style modern Bluetooth stereo

  • Side steps

  • 15" Pro Comp polished wheels

  • 33" BF Goodrich All Terrain T/A tires

  • Wilwood brake master cylinder with hydraulic boost

The seller's list of repairs and modifications is included in the photo gallery.

Known Imperfections

  • Paint chips, scratches, and peeling

  • Exterior patina

  • Body and bed floor corrosion

  • Interior hard surface wear

  • Oil pan and transfer case seep oil

Servicing & Documentation

A seller-provided list of maintenance and modifications can be found in the photo gallery.

Ownership History

The seller acquired this vehicle in 2023.

Included Items

  • Deluxe Marti Report

Additional Information

The seller states, "It's an original, unrestored truck with patina. I have gone through all mechanicals and replaced/upgraded all of the systems. Starts right up and runs smoothly. Transmission and transfer case also work smoothly. Original engine with 2V carb. "I have restored the interior and replaced: Vintage Air air conditioning, Bluetooth stereo. I have gone through all the mechanicals and replaced: stainless steel fuel and brake lines, shocks, entire steering mechanicals, rear window restored to original. New interior: reupholstered seat, door liners, carpet, headliner, door window felts, weather stripping, and dash pad. New shocks, rebuilt carburetor. New BFG 33 tires. "Older body work over both wheel wells. Some surface rust on lower body panels. Rust spot inside bed where a tool might have been attached."

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1978 Ford F-150 Ranger XLT Short Bed 4x4 · No reserve

Sold to
CY_awduao
CY_awduao
$24,075
Seller
SH_j4cr86
SH_j4cr86
EndedOct 23, 2026 at 7:14 PM UTC
Bids38
Views7,447

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

CY_awduao's avatar
CY_awduao
Oct 23 at 7:12 PM
$22,500bid placed 
JeffMincher_gxex's avatar
JeffMincher_gxex
Oct 23 at 7:10 PM
$22,250bid placed 
CY_awduao's avatar
CY_awduao
Oct 23 at 7:08 PM
$22,000bid placed 
JeffMincher_gxex's avatar
JeffMincher_gxex
Oct 23 at 7:08 PM
$21,250bid placed 
CY_awduao's avatar
CY_awduao
Oct 23 at 7:07 PM
$20,750bid placed 
JeffMincher_gxex's avatar
JeffMincher_gxex
Oct 23 at 7:06 PM
$20,500bid placed 
CY_awduao's avatar
CY_awduao
Oct 23 at 7:05 PM
$19,500bid placed 
JeffMincher_gxex's avatar
JeffMincher_gxex
Oct 23 at 7:04 PM
$19,250bid placed 
CY_awduao's avatar
CY_awduao
Oct 23 at 6:57 PM
$19,000bid placed 
RH_0x8yso's avatar
RH_0x8yso
Oct 23 at 5:30 PM
$18,750bid placed 
JeffMincher_gxex's avatar
JeffMincher_gxex
Oct 23 at 4:54 PM
$17,500bid placed 
RH_0x8yso's avatar
RH_0x8yso
Oct 23 at 2:48 PM
$14,500bid placed 
JasonTetreault_TMS's avatar
JasonTetreault_TMS
Oct 23 at 2:13 PM
$12,752bid placed 
RH_0x8yso's avatar
RH_0x8yso
Oct 22 at 10:51 PM
$12,500bid placed 
DC_p1mace's avatar
DC_p1mace
Oct 22 at 9:39 PM
$10,750bid placed 
RH_0x8yso's avatar
RH_0x8yso
Oct 21 at 7:48 PM
$10,500bid placed 
DC_p1mace's avatar
DC_p1mace
Oct 20 at 8:50 PM
$9,600bid placed 
Alteredsts' avatar
Alteredsts
Oct 20 at 5:34 PM
$9,200bid placed 
DC_p1mace's avatar
DC_p1mace
Oct 19 at 11:00 PM
$8,500bid placed 
Loo56's avatar
Loo56
Oct 19 at 2:15 PM
$8,100bid placed 
JasonTetreault_TMS's avatar
JasonTetreault_TMS
Oct 19 at 1:39 PM
$7,800bid placed 
FordGuy-1980's avatar
FordGuy-1980
Oct 19 at 1:07 PM
$7,500bid placed 
CM_o2unik's avatar
CM_o2unik
Oct 16 at 2:21 AM
$7,000bid placed 
ak_ju2oog's avatar
ak_ju2oog
Oct 15 at 11:17 AM
$6,250bid placed 
FordGuy-1980's avatar
FordGuy-1980
Oct 14 at 5:59 PM
$6,000bid placed 
CM_o2unik's avatar
CM_o2unik
Oct 14 at 3:21 PM
$5,500bid placed 
OA_vjw9cy's avatar
OA_vjw9cy
Oct 14 at 10:12 AM
$4,200bid placed 
ak_ju2oog's avatar
ak_ju2oog
Oct 13 at 11:00 PM
$4,100bid placed 
FordGuy-1980's avatar
FordGuy-1980
Oct 13 at 10:16 PM
$4,000bid placed 
Loo56's avatar
Loo56
Oct 13 at 7:50 PM
$3,100bid placed 
Mr.Mike2026's avatar
Mr.Mike2026
Oct 13 at 1:41 PM
$2,600bid placed 
Chiefsfan72936's avatar
Chiefsfan72936
Oct 13 at 1:31 PM
$1,850bid placed 
Loo56's avatar
Loo56
Oct 13 at 9:40 AM
$1,700bid placed 
CM_o2unik's avatar
CM_o2unik
Oct 13 at 2:58 AM
$1,500bid placed 
EdwardStucker_pnso's avatar
EdwardStucker_pnso
Oct 12 at 2:41 PM
$850bid placed 
RichPow's avatar
RichPow
Oct 10 at 11:37 PM
$650bid placed 
SW_pgicab's avatar
SW_pgicab
Oct 9 at 11:55 PM
$500bid placed 
SkyVet's avatar
SkyVet
Oct 9 at 11:35 PM
$100bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026