Description

Known to Ford truck enthusiasts as the "dentside," the sixth generation Ford F-series entered production in 1973. Numerous changes and improvements came to the F-series during this generation; a "SuperCab" extended cab configuration, the introduction of the F-150, the second-generation Bronco, and galvanized sheet metal bodies. By 1977, the F-series had officially become the best-selling truck in the United States. Originally introduced in 1975 to circumvent emissions regulations while offering a higher Gross Vehicle Weight Rating, the F-150 was slotted between the F-100 and F-250 models. By 1983, the F-150 had surpassed the F-100 and replaced it entirely in 1984. This 1978 Ford F-150 Ranger XLT is finished in two-tone Silver Metallic/Dark Jade Metallic. Although the interior was originally Dark Jade, it has been reupholstered in black. This F-150 is powered by a 400ci V8 engine mated to an automatic transmission with 4WD. It sits on polished Pro Comp 15" wheels wrapped in 33" BF Goodrich tires, and has a 4" Skyjacker front suspension lift. Interior features include modern sound deadening, a retro-style Bluetooth stereo, and Vintage Air air conditioning.

The truck was originally delivered to Leon Larson Ford of Sterling, Colorado, and it has remained under current ownership since 2023. Per the Marti Report, it is 1 of 6 1978 F-150s manufactured in these trim & paint codes.

This 1978 Ford F-150 Ranger XLT is now offered with a Deluxe Marti Report and a clean Massachusetts title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

400ci V8 engine

Automatic transmission

4WD

Vintage Air A/C

Deluxe Marti Report

Factory Equipment

A Deluxe Marti Report can be found in the gallery. Highlights include:

Tilt steering column

Sliding rear window

Cruise control

Ranger XLT package

Two-tone paint

Chrome rear bumper

The Data Plate decodes as: F14 — F-150 4x4 Regular Cab S —400ci V8 with 2V carburetor R — San Jose, California, assembly plant JB - Silver Metallic/Dark Jade Metallic CR4 — Jade Cloth/Vinyl interior in Ranger XLT trim G — Automatic transmission 16A — 3.50:1 conventional rear axle/tilt steering wheel 76 — Denver DSO



Modifications

Skyjacker 4" front suspension lift kit

Retro-style modern Bluetooth stereo

Side steps

15" Pro Comp polished wheels

33" BF Goodrich All Terrain T/A tires

Wilwood brake master cylinder with hydraulic boost

The seller's list of repairs and modifications is included in the photo gallery.

Known Imperfections

Paint chips, scratches, and peeling

Exterior patina

Body and bed floor corrosion

Interior hard surface wear

Oil pan and transfer case seep oil

Servicing & Documentation

A seller-provided list of maintenance and modifications can be found in the photo gallery.

Ownership History

The seller acquired this vehicle in 2023.

Included Items

Deluxe Marti Report

Additional Information

The seller states, "It's an original, unrestored truck with patina. I have gone through all mechanicals and replaced/upgraded all of the systems. Starts right up and runs smoothly. Transmission and transfer case also work smoothly. Original engine with 2V carb. "I have restored the interior and replaced: Vintage Air air conditioning, Bluetooth stereo. I have gone through all the mechanicals and replaced: stainless steel fuel and brake lines, shocks, entire steering mechanicals, rear window restored to original. New interior: reupholstered seat, door liners, carpet, headliner, door window felts, weather stripping, and dash pad. New shocks, rebuilt carburetor. New BFG 33 tires. "Older body work over both wheel wells. Some surface rust on lower body panels. Rust spot inside bed where a tool might have been attached."