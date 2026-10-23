1978 Ford F-150 Ranger XLT Short Bed 4x4
Ended Oct 23, 2026 at 7:14 PM UTC
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Description
Known to Ford truck enthusiasts as the "dentside," the sixth generation Ford F-series entered production in 1973. Numerous changes and improvements came to the F-series during this generation; a "SuperCab" extended cab configuration, the introduction of the F-150, the second-generation Bronco, and galvanized sheet metal bodies. By 1977, the F-series had officially become the best-selling truck in the United States. Originally introduced in 1975 to circumvent emissions regulations while offering a higher Gross Vehicle Weight Rating, the F-150 was slotted between the F-100 and F-250 models. By 1983, the F-150 had surpassed the F-100 and replaced it entirely in 1984. This 1978 Ford F-150 Ranger XLT is finished in two-tone Silver Metallic/Dark Jade Metallic. Although the interior was originally Dark Jade, it has been reupholstered in black. This F-150 is powered by a 400ci V8 engine mated to an automatic transmission with 4WD. It sits on polished Pro Comp 15" wheels wrapped in 33" BF Goodrich tires, and has a 4" Skyjacker front suspension lift. Interior features include modern sound deadening, a retro-style Bluetooth stereo, and Vintage Air air conditioning.
The truck was originally delivered to Leon Larson Ford of Sterling, Colorado, and it has remained under current ownership since 2023. Per the Marti Report, it is 1 of 6 1978 F-150s manufactured in these trim & paint codes.
This 1978 Ford F-150 Ranger XLT is now offered with a Deluxe Marti Report and a clean Massachusetts title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
400ci V8 engine
Automatic transmission
4WD
Vintage Air A/C
Deluxe Marti Report
Factory Equipment
A Deluxe Marti Report can be found in the gallery. Highlights include:
Tilt steering column
Sliding rear window
Cruise control
Ranger XLT package
Two-tone paint
Chrome rear bumper
The Data Plate decodes as:
F14 — F-150 4x4 Regular Cab
S —400ci V8 with 2V carburetor
R — San Jose, California, assembly plant
JB - Silver Metallic/Dark Jade Metallic
CR4 — Jade Cloth/Vinyl interior in Ranger XLT trim
G — Automatic transmission
16A — 3.50:1 conventional rear axle/tilt steering wheel
76 — Denver DSO
Modifications
Skyjacker 4" front suspension lift kit
Retro-style modern Bluetooth stereo
Side steps
15" Pro Comp polished wheels
33" BF Goodrich All Terrain T/A tires
Wilwood brake master cylinder with hydraulic boost
The seller's list of repairs and modifications is included in the photo gallery.
Known Imperfections
Paint chips, scratches, and peeling
Exterior patina
Body and bed floor corrosion
Interior hard surface wear
Oil pan and transfer case seep oil
Servicing & Documentation
A seller-provided list of maintenance and modifications can be found in the photo gallery.
Ownership History
The seller acquired this vehicle in 2023.
Included Items
Deluxe Marti Report
Additional Information
The seller states, "It's an original, unrestored truck with patina. I have gone through all mechanicals and replaced/upgraded all of the systems. Starts right up and runs smoothly. Transmission and transfer case also work smoothly. Original engine with 2V carb. "I have restored the interior and replaced: Vintage Air air conditioning, Bluetooth stereo. I have gone through all the mechanicals and replaced: stainless steel fuel and brake lines, shocks, entire steering mechanicals, rear window restored to original. New interior: reupholstered seat, door liners, carpet, headliner, door window felts, weather stripping, and dash pad. New shocks, rebuilt carburetor. New BFG 33 tires. "Older body work over both wheel wells. Some surface rust on lower body panels. Rust spot inside bed where a tool might have been attached."
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.