Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced in 1966, the Fiat 124 evolved into one of the company's most successful and versatile model ranges. Although the initial lineup included the Berlina sedan, Sport Coupé, and Sport Spider convertible, the coupe and sedan disappeared from the North American market in the mid-1970s.

The Pininfarina-designed Spider's attractive styling and enjoyable driving dynamics allowed it to continue through 1985 after Pininfarina had taken over production in the early '80s.

This 1978 Series 1800 Sport Spider is powered by a 1.8-liter dual overhead cam inline-four engine that is mated to a four-speed manual transmission. The Italian sports car is finished in blue metallic paint over a beige interior with vinyl upholstery and wears Cromodora 13” alloy wheels with Fiat center badges.

Additional highlights include a beige folding soft top, four-wheel disc brakes, rack-and-pinion steering, independent front suspension, bucket seats, center console, and full instrumentation including tachometer.

This 1978 Fiat 124 Sport Spider is now offered with no reserve and a clean Mississippi title in the owner’s name.

Highlights

Finished in blue metallic paint with a beige folding soft top

Beige interior with vinyl upholstery on bucket seats and doors

1.8L DOHC inline-four engine

4-speed manual transmission

Factory Equipment

Quad headlamps

Energy-absorbing impact bumpers

Dual side mirrors

Steel wheels with wheel covers

Four-wheel disc brakes

Independent front suspension

Live rear axle with coil springs and trailing arms

Rack-and-pinion steering

High-back bucket seats

Woodgrain-style interior trim accents

Full instrumentation including tachometer

Center console

Modifications

Cromodora 13” alloy wheels with Fiat center logos

Known Imperfections

Emergency brake stuck once, so it may require service

Some exterior paint flaws

Achilles tires are 14 years old

Leather upholstery has several cracks

Wear to interior materials consistent with age and mileage

Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The current owner of this 1978 Fiat 124 Sport Spider acquired it in March 2021.

Included Items

Carpeted Fiat floor mats

Trunk mat

Air filter

Additional Information

The seller states, "This is an all-around clean car. The engine runs perfectly with no hiccups or smoke. The battery is new. The previous owner looks to have cleaned up engine bay and replaced several parts. The emergency brake has stuck once, so that would be something to review. Very few imperfections in the paint. A few small cracks in the leather, but no missing leather or gaps."