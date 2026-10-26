Auction ended.

1978 Fiat 124 Sport Spider

No reserve
Sold for on 10/26/26
Result
1978 Fiat 124 Sport Spider
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (93)

Ended Oct 26, 2026 at 7:02 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN124CS10135293
Mileage indicated66,100 Miles TMU
LocationHoward, Ohio
Engine1.8L Inline-Four
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorBlue
Interior colorBeige

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced in 1966, the Fiat 124 evolved into one of the company's most successful and versatile model ranges. Although the initial lineup included the Berlina sedan, Sport Coupé, and Sport Spider convertible, the coupe and sedan disappeared from the North American market in the mid-1970s.

The Pininfarina-designed Spider's attractive styling and enjoyable driving dynamics allowed it to continue through 1985 after Pininfarina had taken over production in the early '80s.

This 1978 Series 1800 Sport Spider is powered by a 1.8-liter dual overhead cam inline-four engine that is mated to a four-speed manual transmission. The Italian sports car is finished in blue metallic paint over a beige interior with vinyl upholstery and wears Cromodora 13” alloy wheels with Fiat center badges.

Additional highlights include a beige folding soft top, four-wheel disc brakes, rack-and-pinion steering, independent front suspension, bucket seats, center console, and full instrumentation including tachometer.

This 1978 Fiat 124 Sport Spider is now offered with no reserve and a clean Mississippi title in the owner’s name.

Highlights

  • Finished in blue metallic paint with a beige folding soft top

  • Beige interior with vinyl upholstery on bucket seats and doors

  • 1.8L DOHC inline-four engine

  • 4-speed manual transmission

Factory Equipment

  • Quad headlamps

  • Energy-absorbing impact bumpers

  • Dual side mirrors

  • Steel wheels with wheel covers

  • Four-wheel disc brakes

  • Independent front suspension

  • Live rear axle with coil springs and trailing arms

  • Rack-and-pinion steering

  • High-back bucket seats

  • Woodgrain-style interior trim accents

  • Full instrumentation including tachometer

  • Center console

Modifications

  • Cromodora 13” alloy wheels with Fiat center logos

Known Imperfections

  • Emergency brake stuck once, so it may require service

  • Some exterior paint flaws

  • Achilles tires are 14 years old

  • Leather upholstery has several cracks

  • Wear to interior materials consistent with age and mileage

  • Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The current owner of this 1978 Fiat 124 Sport Spider acquired it in March 2021.

Included Items

  • Carpeted Fiat floor mats

  • Trunk mat

  • Air filter

Additional Information

The seller states, "This is an all-around clean car. The engine runs perfectly with no hiccups or smoke. The battery is new. The previous owner looks to have cleaned up engine bay and replaced several parts. The emergency brake has stuck once, so that would be something to review. Very few imperfections in the paint. A few small cracks in the leather, but no missing leather or gaps."

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1978 Fiat 124 Sport Spider · No reserve

Sold to
xvixjoexivx
xvixjoexivx
$4,250
Seller
SH_MH7071
SH_MH7071
EndedOct 26, 2026 at 7:02 PM UTC
Bids18
Views6,049

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xvixjoexivx
Oct 26 at 7:00 PM
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