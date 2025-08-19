46-Years-Owned 1978 Chevrolet Corvette Silver Anniversary Edition

No reserve
7 days
$4,500
46-Years-Owned 1978 Chevrolet Corvette Silver Anniversary Edition
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Ending Fri, Sep 18 at 6:25 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1Z87L8S421181
Mileage indicated57,500 Miles TMU
LocationOlalla, Washington
Engine350ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorSilver Two-Tone
Interior colorOyster

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

For the Corvette's 25th anniversary, Chevrolet commemorated the occasion with a new fastback rear window and, for buyers who selected it, a striking two-tone Silver Anniversary paint scheme pairing a lighter silver upper body with a darker silver lower half. Alongside the widely known Indy 500 Pace Car replica, the Silver Anniversary is one of the most recognizable and iconic special editions of the C3 generation.

Said to have been acquired from its original owner when it was just a two-year-old car, this '78 Corvette is finished in the two-tone Silver Anniversary color scheme over an Oyster leather interior and is presented by the seller in stock form.

Power comes from a carbureted 350ci V8 backed by a 3-speed automatic transmission and limited-slip differential, and standard equipment includes 15" slotted alloy wheels, 4-wheel disc brakes, power steering, pop-up headlights, and removable T-top roof panels.

Recently replaced components is said to include the alternator, brake master cylinder, front disc brakes, and tires.

This 1978 Chevrolet Corvette Silver Anniversary Edition is now offered at no reserve with a clean Washington title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • With the seller since 1980

  • 350ci V8 and 3-speed automatic transmission

  • Silver Anniversary two-tone paint scheme

  • Recently serviced

Factory Equipment

  • Limted-slip differential

  • Power steering and disc brakes

  • Removable T-top roof panels

  • 15" slotted alloy wheels

  • Bucket seats

  • Center-stacked auxiliary gauges

  • The trim tag decodes the following:

    • 122 — Oyster leather upholstery

    • 13U — Silver Metallic upper

    • 07P — Dark Gray Metallic lower

Servicing

  • The seller states the following items were replaced in preparation for the sale:

    • Alternator

    • Brake master cylinder

    • Front disc brakes

    • Tires

    • Turn signal switch

Known Imperfections

  • Various paint imperfections and fading

  • Various wear on interior upholstery

  • Air conditioning is inoperative

  • Factory smog pump remains installed but is currently unbelted

  • Carburetor should be tuned

  • Exhaust piping to the muffler has deteriorated

  • The clock is inoperative

  • The rear window defroster is inoperative

Ownership History

The seller states that this 1978 Chevrolet Corvette Silver Anniversary Edition was purchased from the original owner in 1980.

Included Items

  • Front end bra

  • T-top storage bags

Additional Information

Due to the modifications on this 1978 Corvette, it may not pass emissions testing in some areas. As always, bidders are responsible for confirming all registration and emissions requirements in their state before placing a bid.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

46-Years-Owned 1978 Chevrolet Corvette Silver Anniversary Edition · No reserve

Current bid
Mike68Impala
Mike68Impala
$4,500
Seller
CF_5fr4mh
CF_5fr4mh
EndingFri, Sep 18 at 6:25 PM UTC
Bids13
Views2,238

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Mike68Impala
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