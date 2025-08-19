Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

For the Corvette's 25th anniversary, Chevrolet commemorated the occasion with a new fastback rear window and, for buyers who selected it, a striking two-tone Silver Anniversary paint scheme pairing a lighter silver upper body with a darker silver lower half. Alongside the widely known Indy 500 Pace Car replica, the Silver Anniversary is one of the most recognizable and iconic special editions of the C3 generation.

Said to have been acquired from its original owner when it was just a two-year-old car, this '78 Corvette is finished in the two-tone Silver Anniversary color scheme over an Oyster leather interior and is presented by the seller in stock form.

Power comes from a carbureted 350ci V8 backed by a 3-speed automatic transmission and limited-slip differential, and standard equipment includes 15" slotted alloy wheels, 4-wheel disc brakes, power steering, pop-up headlights, and removable T-top roof panels.

Recently replaced components is said to include the alternator, brake master cylinder, front disc brakes, and tires.

This 1978 Chevrolet Corvette Silver Anniversary Edition is now offered at no reserve with a clean Washington title in the seller's name.

Highlights

With the seller since 1980

350ci V8 and 3-speed automatic transmission

Silver Anniversary two-tone paint scheme

Recently serviced

Factory Equipment

Limted-slip differential

Power steering and disc brakes

Removable T-top roof panels

15" slotted alloy wheels

Bucket seats

Center-stacked auxiliary gauges

The trim tag decodes the following: 122 — Oyster leather upholstery 13U — Silver Metallic upper 07P — Dark Gray Metallic lower



Servicing

The seller states the following items were replaced in preparation for the sale: Alternator Brake master cylinder Front disc brakes Tires Turn signal switch



Known Imperfections

Various paint imperfections and fading

Various wear on interior upholstery

Air conditioning is inoperative

Factory smog pump remains installed but is currently unbelted

Carburetor should be tuned

Exhaust piping to the muffler has deteriorated

The clock is inoperative

The rear window defroster is inoperative

Ownership History

The seller states that this 1978 Chevrolet Corvette Silver Anniversary Edition was purchased from the original owner in 1980.

Included Items

Front end bra

T-top storage bags

Additional Information

Due to the modifications on this 1978 Corvette, it may not pass emissions testing in some areas. As always, bidders are responsible for confirming all registration and emissions requirements in their state before placing a bid.