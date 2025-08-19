46-Years-Owned 1978 Chevrolet Corvette Silver Anniversary Edition
Ending Fri, Sep 18 at 6:25 PM UTC
Recommended services
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
For the Corvette's 25th anniversary, Chevrolet commemorated the occasion with a new fastback rear window and, for buyers who selected it, a striking two-tone Silver Anniversary paint scheme pairing a lighter silver upper body with a darker silver lower half. Alongside the widely known Indy 500 Pace Car replica, the Silver Anniversary is one of the most recognizable and iconic special editions of the C3 generation.
Said to have been acquired from its original owner when it was just a two-year-old car, this '78 Corvette is finished in the two-tone Silver Anniversary color scheme over an Oyster leather interior and is presented by the seller in stock form.
Power comes from a carbureted 350ci V8 backed by a 3-speed automatic transmission and limited-slip differential, and standard equipment includes 15" slotted alloy wheels, 4-wheel disc brakes, power steering, pop-up headlights, and removable T-top roof panels.
Recently replaced components is said to include the alternator, brake master cylinder, front disc brakes, and tires.
This 1978 Chevrolet Corvette Silver Anniversary Edition is now offered at no reserve with a clean Washington title in the seller's name.
Highlights
With the seller since 1980
350ci V8 and 3-speed automatic transmission
Silver Anniversary two-tone paint scheme
Recently serviced
Factory Equipment
Limted-slip differential
Power steering and disc brakes
Removable T-top roof panels
15" slotted alloy wheels
Bucket seats
Center-stacked auxiliary gauges
The trim tag decodes the following:
122 — Oyster leather upholstery
13U — Silver Metallic upper
07P — Dark Gray Metallic lower
Servicing
The seller states the following items were replaced in preparation for the sale:
Alternator
Brake master cylinder
Front disc brakes
Tires
Turn signal switch
Known Imperfections
Various paint imperfections and fading
Various wear on interior upholstery
Air conditioning is inoperative
Factory smog pump remains installed but is currently unbelted
Carburetor should be tuned
Exhaust piping to the muffler has deteriorated
The clock is inoperative
The rear window defroster is inoperative
Ownership History
The seller states that this 1978 Chevrolet Corvette Silver Anniversary Edition was purchased from the original owner in 1980.
Included Items
Front end bra
T-top storage bags
Additional Information
Due to the modifications on this 1978 Corvette, it may not pass emissions testing in some areas. As always, bidders are responsible for confirming all registration and emissions requirements in their state before placing a bid.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.