1978 Chevrolet Corvette Pace Car Edition
Ending Fri, Sep 11 at 6:35 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED AT NO RESERVE
The Chevrolet Corvette celebrated its 25th anniversary in 1978, and it was chosen to pace the Indianapolis 500 for the first time. Chevrolet originally planned to build 300 pace car replicas to celebrate, but an “instant collectible” buzz led to dealers clamoring for more. The target figure of 6,000 cars (one per dealer) was over-produced to a total of 6,502 units, though some reports place the number even higher. These ’78 Corvette Pace Car Editions had two-tone silver and black paint, which was split by a vibrant red pinstripe in addition to white-letter tires, front and rear spoilers, fender vents, silver upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, unique door trim panels, and mirrored glass T-tops as standard equipment.
This ‘78 Pace Car Edition was acquired in June 2025 by the seller, who notes the car has recently been repainted. Power comes from an L48 350ci V8 linked with a three-speed automatic transmission and a Positraction differential. Additional details include an Edelbrock air cleaner cover, a Pioneer cassette stereo, dual exhaust, power-assisted disc brakes, and eight-slot 15″ alloy wheels mounted with Cooper Cobra Radial G/T tires.
This special-edition C3 Corvette is now offered at no reserve with a car cover and a clean Washington State title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Repainted black and silver with red stripe
Silver cloth upholstery
Carbureted L48 350ci V8 engine
Three-speed automatic transmission
Power-assisted disc brakes
Power steering
Removable glass roof panels
15” eight-slot alloy wheels
Factory Equipment
The chassis number (1Z87L8S902891) decodes as:
1 – USA
Z – Corvette
87 – Two-door coupe
L – L48 350ci V8
8 – 1978 model year
S – St. Louis, Missouri, assembly plant
902891– Sequential production number (9 indicates “Pace Car Edition”)
Modifications
Edelbrock air cleaner cover
Pioneer cassette stereo
Known Imperfections
Carpet stained and torn
Split seat stitching
Ownership History
This ‘78 Pace Car Edition was acquired by the seller in June 2025.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.