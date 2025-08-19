1978 Chevrolet Corvette Pace Car Edition

No reserve
1 day
$8,800
1978 Chevrolet Corvette Pace Car Edition
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Ending Fri, Sep 11 at 6:35 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1Z87L8S902891
Mileage indicated53,950 Miles TMU
LocationKennewick, Washington
Engine350ci L48 V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorBlack & Silver
Interior colorSilver

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Description

OFFERED AT NO RESERVE

The Chevrolet Corvette celebrated its 25th anniversary in 1978, and it was chosen to pace the Indianapolis 500 for the first time. Chevrolet originally planned to build 300 pace car replicas to celebrate, but an “instant collectible” buzz led to dealers clamoring for more. The target figure of 6,000 cars (one per dealer) was over-produced to a total of 6,502 units, though some reports place the number even higher. These ’78 Corvette Pace Car Editions had two-tone silver and black paint, which was split by a vibrant red pinstripe in addition to white-letter tires, front and rear spoilers, fender vents, silver upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, unique door trim panels, and mirrored glass T-tops as standard equipment.

This ‘78 Pace Car Edition was acquired in June 2025 by the seller, who notes the car has recently been repainted. Power comes from an L48 350ci V8 linked with a three-speed automatic transmission and a Positraction differential. Additional details include an Edelbrock air cleaner cover, a Pioneer cassette stereo, dual exhaust, power-assisted disc brakes, and eight-slot 15″ alloy wheels mounted with Cooper Cobra Radial G/T tires.

This special-edition C3 Corvette is now offered at no reserve with a car cover and a clean Washington State title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Repainted black and silver with red stripe

  • Silver cloth upholstery

  • Carbureted L48 350ci V8 engine

  • Three-speed automatic transmission

  • Power-assisted disc brakes

  • Power steering

  • Removable glass roof panels

  • 15” eight-slot alloy wheels

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (1Z87L8S902891) decodes as:

    • 1 – USA

    • Z – Corvette

    • 87 – Two-door coupe

    • L – L48 350ci V8

    • 8 – 1978 model year

    • S – St. Louis, Missouri, assembly plant

    • 902891– Sequential production number (9 indicates “Pace Car Edition”)

Modifications

  • Edelbrock air cleaner cover

  • Pioneer cassette stereo

Known Imperfections

  • Carpet stained and torn

  • Split seat stitching

Ownership History

This ‘78 Pace Car Edition was acquired by the seller in June 2025.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1978 Chevrolet Corvette Pace Car Edition · No reserve

Current bid
Mike68Impala
Mike68Impala
$8,800
Seller
JB_2z4i9i
JB_2z4i9i
EndingFri, Sep 11 at 6:35 PM UTC
Bids8
Views3,677

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Mike68Impala's avatar
Mike68Impala
Sep 10 at 4:19 PM
$8,800bid placed 
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Mitchell521
Sep 10 at 3:35 PM
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Mike68Impala
Sep 9 at 1:32 PM
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JackStoffel_vz8h
Sep 8 at 7:28 PM
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69TA
Aug 31 at 8:03 PM
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702trent
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AZLAZ1967
Aug 29 at 8:43 PM
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MSunderlin
Aug 28 at 5:22 PM
$500bid placed 

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