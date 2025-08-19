Description

OFFERED AT NO RESERVE

The Chevrolet Corvette celebrated its 25th anniversary in 1978, and it was chosen to pace the Indianapolis 500 for the first time. Chevrolet originally planned to build 300 pace car replicas to celebrate, but an “instant collectible” buzz led to dealers clamoring for more. The target figure of 6,000 cars (one per dealer) was over-produced to a total of 6,502 units, though some reports place the number even higher. These ’78 Corvette Pace Car Editions had two-tone silver and black paint, which was split by a vibrant red pinstripe in addition to white-letter tires, front and rear spoilers, fender vents, silver upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, unique door trim panels, and mirrored glass T-tops as standard equipment.

This ‘78 Pace Car Edition was acquired in June 2025 by the seller, who notes the car has recently been repainted. Power comes from an L48 350ci V8 linked with a three-speed automatic transmission and a Positraction differential. Additional details include an Edelbrock air cleaner cover, a Pioneer cassette stereo, dual exhaust, power-assisted disc brakes, and eight-slot 15″ alloy wheels mounted with Cooper Cobra Radial G/T tires.

This special-edition C3 Corvette is now offered at no reserve with a car cover and a clean Washington State title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Repainted black and silver with red stripe

Silver cloth upholstery

Carbureted L48 350ci V8 engine

Three-speed automatic transmission

Power-assisted disc brakes

Power steering

Removable glass roof panels

15” eight-slot alloy wheels

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (1Z87L8S902891) decodes as: 1 – USA Z – Corvette 87 – Two-door coupe L – L48 350ci V8 8 – 1978 model year S – St. Louis, Missouri, assembly plant 902891– Sequential production number (9 indicates “Pace Car Edition”)



Modifications

Edelbrock air cleaner cover

Pioneer cassette stereo

Known Imperfections

Carpet stained and torn

Split seat stitching

Ownership History

This ‘78 Pace Car Edition was acquired by the seller in June 2025.