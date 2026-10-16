Auction ended.

21-Years-Owned, Fuel-Injected 1978 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe

No reserve
Sold for on 10/16/26
Result
21-Years-Owned, Fuel-Injected 1978 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (77)

Ended Oct 16, 2026 at 6:45 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1Z87L8S410025
Mileage indicated11,200 Miles TMU
LocationSpokane Valley, Washington
Engine350ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorSilver
Interior colorBlue

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Insure this 21-Years-Owned, Fuel-Injected 1978 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe—estimated rate $191/year.Question mark circle

Apply now
Certified CheckoutCertified Checkout
Complete your purchase quickly and securely.
Learn more

Video gallery

Fuel-Injected 1978 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe Start Up
Play

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The third-generation Corvette arrived for 1968 and remained in production through 1982. For 1978, Chevrolet marked the Corvette's 25th anniversary with anniversary emblems, a new fastback rear window that replaced the previous vertical backlight, and a redesigned instrument panel with a glovebox door. The standard 350ci L48 V8 was rated at 185 horsepower, and buyers had the option of a four-speed manual or a three-speed Turbo Hydra-Matic automatic transmission.

This 1978 Corvette features the optional automatic gearbox and has been refinished from blue to its current silver. Its 350ci V8 has been fitted with aluminum cylinder heads, an aftermarket camshaft, a polished aluminum intake manifold, and a Holley Sniper 2 fuel-injection system with Holley HyperSpark ignition. Additional modifications include a Flowmaster dual exhaust, a Custom Autosound Bluetooth stereo, and 16" American Racing Torq Thrust wheels.

The car has been with the current owner since 2005.

This fuel-injected 1978 Chevrolet Corvette is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of its current owner with various spares and a clean Washington title.

Highlights

  • 21-years-owned

  • 25th anniversary model year with fastback rear window

  • Refinished in silver over blue upholstery

  • 350ci V8 engine with upgrades

  • Holley Sniper 2 fuel injection and HyperSpark ignition

Factory Equipment

  • Three-speed automatic transmission

  • Four-wheel power disc brakes

  • Power steering

  • Removable T-top roof panels

  • Fastback rear window

  • Pop-up headlights

  • Power windows

  • Bucket seats

  • Center-stacked auxiliary gauges

Modifications

  • Repainted silver

  • Aluminum cylinder heads

  • Aftermarket camshaft

  • Polished aluminum intake manifold

  • Aluminum valve covers

  • Holley Sniper 2 fuel-injection system

  • Holley HyperSpark ignition with Dual Sync distributor

  • Exhaust headers and Flowmaster dual exhaust

  • Custom Autosound Bluetooth stereo

  • 16" American Racing Torq Thrust wheels

  • Seat covers

Servicing

From the seller: "We have recently replaced the spark plugs with header plugs, plug wires with ceramic booted wires, and had the car tuned at a performance shop to dial in the Sniper system."

Known Imperfections

  • Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

  • The speedometer and tachometer are inoperative

  • Various body imperfections

  • Spiderweb cracking in the paint

  • Worn seat upholstery

  • Various interior imperfections and worn trim

  • Tires with older date codes

Ownership History

The current owner acquired this Corvette in 2005.

Included Items

  • Repair manuals and various documents

  • Various servicing items

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

21-Years-Owned, Fuel-Injected 1978 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe · No reserve

Sold to
vD_mzoo25
vD_mzoo25
$6,750
Seller
SM_gvc3vd
SM_gvc3vd
EndedOct 16, 2026 at 6:45 PM UTC
Bids13
Views12,608

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

vD_mzoo25's avatar
vD_mzoo25
Oct 16 at 2:00 PM
$6,250bid placed 
LH_34qu5b's avatar
LH_34qu5b
Oct 16 at 1:24 AM
$6,000bid placed 
RichardCauthers_qxac's avatar
RichardCauthers_qxac
Oct 14 at 8:01 PM
$5,750bid placed 
JGZ_b14d59's avatar
JGZ_b14d59
Oct 12 at 1:14 PM
$5,500bid placed 
LH_34qu5b's avatar
LH_34qu5b
Oct 8 at 9:57 PM
$5,000bid placed 
LloydQuinn_7er5's avatar
LloydQuinn_7er5
Oct 8 at 1:59 AM
$3,500bid placed 
JGZ_b14d59's avatar
JGZ_b14d59
Oct 6 at 2:44 PM
$3,000bid placed 
DD_49d7z5's avatar
DD_49d7z5
Oct 6 at 2:37 PM
$2,800bid placed 
JGZ_b14d59's avatar
JGZ_b14d59
Oct 4 at 11:13 PM
$2,500bid placed 
Rjp9's avatar
Rjp9
Oct 4 at 8:27 PM
$2,100bid placed 
JGZ_b14d59's avatar
JGZ_b14d59
Oct 2 at 7:52 PM
$2,000bid placed 
Hokieokie's avatar
Hokieokie
Oct 2 at 7:51 PM
$1,000bid placed 
JGZ_b14d59's avatar
JGZ_b14d59
Oct 2 at 6:54 PM
$100bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026