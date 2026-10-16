Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The third-generation Corvette arrived for 1968 and remained in production through 1982. For 1978, Chevrolet marked the Corvette's 25th anniversary with anniversary emblems, a new fastback rear window that replaced the previous vertical backlight, and a redesigned instrument panel with a glovebox door. The standard 350ci L48 V8 was rated at 185 horsepower, and buyers had the option of a four-speed manual or a three-speed Turbo Hydra-Matic automatic transmission.

This 1978 Corvette features the optional automatic gearbox and has been refinished from blue to its current silver. Its 350ci V8 has been fitted with aluminum cylinder heads, an aftermarket camshaft, a polished aluminum intake manifold, and a Holley Sniper 2 fuel-injection system with Holley HyperSpark ignition. Additional modifications include a Flowmaster dual exhaust, a Custom Autosound Bluetooth stereo, and 16" American Racing Torq Thrust wheels.

The car has been with the current owner since 2005.

This fuel-injected 1978 Chevrolet Corvette is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of its current owner with various spares and a clean Washington title.

Highlights

21-years-owned

25th anniversary model year with fastback rear window

Refinished in silver over blue upholstery

350ci V8 engine with upgrades

Holley Sniper 2 fuel injection and HyperSpark ignition

Factory Equipment

Three-speed automatic transmission

Four-wheel power disc brakes

Power steering

Removable T-top roof panels

Fastback rear window

Pop-up headlights

Power windows

Bucket seats

Center-stacked auxiliary gauges

Modifications

Repainted silver

Aluminum cylinder heads

Aftermarket camshaft

Polished aluminum intake manifold

Aluminum valve covers

Holley Sniper 2 fuel-injection system

Holley HyperSpark ignition with Dual Sync distributor

Exhaust headers and Flowmaster dual exhaust

Custom Autosound Bluetooth stereo

16" American Racing Torq Thrust wheels

Seat covers

Servicing

From the seller: " We have recently replaced the spark plugs with header plugs, plug wires with ceramic booted wires, and had the car tuned at a performance shop to dial in the Sniper system."

Known Imperfections

Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

The speedometer and tachometer are inoperative

Various body imperfections

Spiderweb cracking in the paint

Worn seat upholstery

Various interior imperfections and worn trim

Tires with older date codes

Ownership History

The current owner acquired this Corvette in 2005.

Included Items