21-Years-Owned, Fuel-Injected 1978 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe
Ended Oct 16, 2026 at 6:45 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The third-generation Corvette arrived for 1968 and remained in production through 1982. For 1978, Chevrolet marked the Corvette's 25th anniversary with anniversary emblems, a new fastback rear window that replaced the previous vertical backlight, and a redesigned instrument panel with a glovebox door. The standard 350ci L48 V8 was rated at 185 horsepower, and buyers had the option of a four-speed manual or a three-speed Turbo Hydra-Matic automatic transmission.
This 1978 Corvette features the optional automatic gearbox and has been refinished from blue to its current silver. Its 350ci V8 has been fitted with aluminum cylinder heads, an aftermarket camshaft, a polished aluminum intake manifold, and a Holley Sniper 2 fuel-injection system with Holley HyperSpark ignition. Additional modifications include a Flowmaster dual exhaust, a Custom Autosound Bluetooth stereo, and 16" American Racing Torq Thrust wheels.
The car has been with the current owner since 2005.
This fuel-injected 1978 Chevrolet Corvette is now offered at no reserve by the seller on behalf of its current owner with various spares and a clean Washington title.
Highlights
21-years-owned
25th anniversary model year with fastback rear window
Refinished in silver over blue upholstery
350ci V8 engine with upgrades
Holley Sniper 2 fuel injection and HyperSpark ignition
Factory Equipment
Three-speed automatic transmission
Four-wheel power disc brakes
Power steering
Removable T-top roof panels
Fastback rear window
Pop-up headlights
Power windows
Bucket seats
Center-stacked auxiliary gauges
Modifications
Repainted silver
Aluminum cylinder heads
Aftermarket camshaft
Polished aluminum intake manifold
Aluminum valve covers
Holley Sniper 2 fuel-injection system
Holley HyperSpark ignition with Dual Sync distributor
Exhaust headers and Flowmaster dual exhaust
Custom Autosound Bluetooth stereo
16" American Racing Torq Thrust wheels
Seat covers
Servicing
From the seller: "We have recently replaced the spark plugs with header plugs, plug wires with ceramic booted wires, and had the car tuned at a performance shop to dial in the Sniper system."
Known Imperfections
Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery
The speedometer and tachometer are inoperative
Various body imperfections
Spiderweb cracking in the paint
Worn seat upholstery
Various interior imperfections and worn trim
Tires with older date codes
Ownership History
The current owner acquired this Corvette in 2005.
Included Items
Repair manuals and various documents
Various servicing items
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.