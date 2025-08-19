1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am
Ending Tue, Sep 29 at 6:30 PM UTC
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Addenda and errata
Please note a file of historic documents and receipts has been added.
Video gallery
Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Introduced in February 1970, the second-generation Firebird represented Pontiac's bold entry in the peak years of the muscle car era. The performance-oriented Trans Am, named for the SCCA Trans-American racing series, further strengthened the brand’s competition-inspired image.
For 1977, the Trans Am received a significant redesign featuring a more aggressive front fascia with four rectangular headlamps and updated trim. The model reached the height of its popularity that year, propelled by its starring role in Smokey and the Bandit. Under the functional shaker hood, Pontiac’s 400-cubic-inch V8 was available in standard or high-output form. Combined with power front disc brakes and radial-tuned suspension, the 1977 Trans Am embodied the style, performance, and attitude that defined the final chapter of the classic muscle car era.
This 1977 Trans Am captures the spirit of The Bandit, powered by Pontiac’s legendary 400ci V8 paired with a Turbo Hydra-Matic automatic transmission. While Bo "Bandit" Darville famously drove a black-and-gold Special Edition, this highly-optioned example stands out in striking Goldenrod Yellow with the iconic WW7 "Flaming Bird" hood decal package. Purchased new in New York in 1977, the car was soon exported to Sweden, where it spent the next four decades. Remarkably, it was eventually repatriated to the United States by the very same gentleman who bought it new nearly 40 years earlier.
This 1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am is now offered by the selling dealer with a clean Florida title.
Highlights
Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of September vehicles
Finished in Goldenrod Yellow (51) with “Flaming Bird” hood decal (WW7)
400ci 4-bbl V8 engine
3-speed Turbo Hydra-Matic automatic transmission
15-inch Rally II wheels and BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires
Factory Equipment
Power Steering and Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Power Locks
Power Antenna
Rear Defrost
Tilt Column
Remote trunk release
2:41 gear with Posi
Courtesy Lamp Group
Luggage rack
The chassis number (2W87Z7N127197) decodes as:
2 – Pontiac Motor Division
W – Trans Am series
87 – 2-door sport coupe body style
Z – 400ci V8 engine designation
7 – 1977 model year
N – Norwood, Ohio assembly plant
127197 – Sequential production number
Modifications
AM/FM Bluetooth stereo
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the 1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am are presented in the gallery
Some rust on brake master cylinder
Ownership History
This 1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of September vehicles.
Included Items
Spare parts
Owners manuals
Operations manual
Accessories catalog
Tire warranty booklet
Maintenance booklet
Receipts and documentation
Additional Information
Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.
Additional documents
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