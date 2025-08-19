Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced in February 1970, the second-generation Firebird represented Pontiac's bold entry in the peak years of the muscle car era. The performance-oriented Trans Am, named for the SCCA Trans-American racing series, further strengthened the brand’s competition-inspired image.

For 1977, the Trans Am received a significant redesign featuring a more aggressive front fascia with four rectangular headlamps and updated trim. The model reached the height of its popularity that year, propelled by its starring role in Smokey and the Bandit. Under the functional shaker hood, Pontiac’s 400-cubic-inch V8 was available in standard or high-output form. Combined with power front disc brakes and radial-tuned suspension, the 1977 Trans Am embodied the style, performance, and attitude that defined the final chapter of the classic muscle car era.

This 1977 Trans Am captures the spirit of The Bandit, powered by Pontiac’s legendary 400ci V8 paired with a Turbo Hydra-Matic automatic transmission. While Bo "Bandit" Darville famously drove a black-and-gold Special Edition, this highly-optioned example stands out in striking Goldenrod Yellow with the iconic WW7 "Flaming Bird" hood decal package. Purchased new in New York in 1977, the car was soon exported to Sweden, where it spent the next four decades. Remarkably, it was eventually repatriated to the United States by the very same gentleman who bought it new nearly 40 years earlier.

This 1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am is now offered by the selling dealer with a clean Florida title.

Highlights

Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of September vehicles

Finished in Goldenrod Yellow (51) with “Flaming Bird” hood decal (WW7)

400ci 4-bbl V8 engine

3-speed Turbo Hydra-Matic automatic transmission

15-inch Rally II wheels and BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires

Factory Equipment

Power Steering and Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning

Power Locks

Power Antenna

Rear Defrost

Tilt Column

Remote trunk release

2:41 gear with Posi

Courtesy Lamp Group

Luggage rack

The chassis number (2W87Z7N127197) decodes as: 2 – Pontiac Motor Division W – Trans Am series 87 – 2-door sport coupe body style Z – 400ci V8 engine designation 7 – 1977 model year N – Norwood, Ohio assembly plant 127197 – Sequential production number



Modifications

AM/FM Bluetooth stereo

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the 1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am are presented in the gallery

Some rust on brake master cylinder

Ownership History

This 1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of September vehicles.

Included Items

Spare parts

Owners manuals

Operations manual

Accessories catalog

Tire warranty booklet

Maintenance booklet

Receipts and documentation

Additional Information

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.