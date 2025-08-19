1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

Burnyzz
No reserve
5 days
$16,500
1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (82)

Ending Tue, Sep 29 at 6:30 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Chassis/VIN2W87Z7N127197
Mileage indicated68,600 Miles TMU
LocationOcala, Florida
Engine400ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorGolden Rod Yellow
Interior colorBlack

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Addenda and errata

  • Please note a file of historic documents and receipts has been added.

Video gallery

1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Test Drive
Play
1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Walk Around
Play

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced in February 1970, the second-generation Firebird represented Pontiac's bold entry in the peak years of the muscle car era. The performance-oriented Trans Am, named for the SCCA Trans-American racing series, further strengthened the brand’s competition-inspired image.

For 1977, the Trans Am received a significant redesign featuring a more aggressive front fascia with four rectangular headlamps and updated trim. The model reached the height of its popularity that year, propelled by its starring role in Smokey and the Bandit. Under the functional shaker hood, Pontiac’s 400-cubic-inch V8 was available in standard or high-output form. Combined with power front disc brakes and radial-tuned suspension, the 1977 Trans Am embodied the style, performance, and attitude that defined the final chapter of the classic muscle car era.

This 1977 Trans Am captures the spirit of The Bandit, powered by Pontiac’s legendary 400ci V8 paired with a Turbo Hydra-Matic automatic transmission. While Bo "Bandit" Darville famously drove a black-and-gold Special Edition, this highly-optioned example stands out in striking Goldenrod Yellow with the iconic WW7 "Flaming Bird" hood decal package. Purchased new in New York in 1977, the car was soon exported to Sweden, where it spent the next four decades. Remarkably, it was eventually repatriated to the United States by the very same gentleman who bought it new nearly 40 years earlier.

This 1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am is now offered by the selling dealer with a clean Florida title.

Highlights

  • Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of September vehicles

  • Finished in Goldenrod Yellow (51) with “Flaming Bird” hood decal (WW7)

  • 400ci 4-bbl V8 engine

  • 3-speed Turbo Hydra-Matic automatic transmission

  • 15-inch Rally II wheels and BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires

Factory Equipment

  • Power Steering and Brakes

  • Power Windows

  • Air Conditioning

  • Power Locks

  • Power Antenna

  • Rear Defrost

  • Tilt Column

  • Remote trunk release

  • 2:41 gear with Posi

  • Courtesy Lamp Group

  • Luggage rack

  • The chassis number (2W87Z7N127197) decodes as:

    • 2 – Pontiac Motor Division

    • W – Trans Am series

    • 87 – 2-door sport coupe body style

    • Z – 400ci V8 engine designation

    • 7 – 1977 model year

    • N – Norwood, Ohio assembly plant

    • 127197 – Sequential production number

Modifications

  • AM/FM Bluetooth stereo

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the 1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am are presented in the gallery

  • Some rust on brake master cylinder

Ownership History

This 1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of September vehicles.

Included Items

  • Spare parts

  • Owners manuals

  • Operations manual

  • Accessories catalog

  • Tire warranty booklet

  • Maintenance booklet

  • Receipts and documentation

Additional Information

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.

Additional documents

Historic Documents and Receipts: 1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am · No reserve

Current bid
Mustvette
Mustvette
$16,500
Seller
BurnyzzLLC
BurnyzzLLC
EndingTue, Sep 29 at 6:30 PM UTC
Bids17
Views6,804

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