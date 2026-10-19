1977 Chevrolet Corvette Project
Ended Oct 19, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Introduced for 1968, the third-generation Corvette drew heavily from Chevrolet's striking Mako Shark II concept, translating its dramatic styling into a production sports car. By ‘77, the Corvette benefited from a more refined interior, improved ride quality, and enhanced drivability while retaining the distinctive fastback profile and removable roof panels that defined the C3. Updates included a redesigned console, repositioned parking brake, revised seatbacks, and the return of a lockable rear storage compartment.
Originally finished in Dark Red over blue interior, this 1977 Chevrolet Corvette now wears white paint and features a 350ci V8 paired with a three-speed automatic transmission. Equipment includes 15-inch eight-hole alloy wheels, removable T-top roof panels, power windows, a tilt/telescoping steering column, a luggage rack, and a replacement exhaust system.
The seller has had the car since 2013 and reports that the oil pan gasket has been replaced, though the car is not currently running and is offered as a non-running project vehicle.
This 1977 Chevrolet Corvette project is now offered at no reserve with factory literature, repair and assembly manuals, T-top storage bags, a car cover, and a clean Minnesota title in the seller's name.
Highlights
With the seller since 2013
Non-running project car
350ci V8 paired with a 3-speed automatic transmission
Finished in Classic White over blue cloth interior
Removable T-top roof panels
Factory Equipment
The chassis number 1Z37L7S400464 decodes as:
1 - Chevrolet Division
Z - Corvette series
37 - Sport Coupe body style
L - 350ci V8 engine designation
7 - 1977 model year
S - St. Louis, Missouri, assembly plant
400464 - Sequential production number
The trim tag decodes as:
27C - Dark Blue cloth and vinyl upholstery
83L - Dark Red exterior paint
15" eight-hole alloy wheels
Removable roof panels
Power steering
Power windows
Tilt/telescoping steering column
Modifications
Sony stereo with rear cargo-area-mounted aftermarket speakers
Replacement exhaust system
Repainted in Classic White
Servicing
According to the seller, the oil pan gasket was replaced in 2025.
Known Imperfections
Non-running condition
Paint exhibits fading, scratches, chips, and general cosmetic imperfections
Fiberglass bumpers exhibit cracking in the finish
Rear rubber bumperettes exhibit finish wear
Interior materials exhibit wear consistent with age
Oil leaks and battery will not hold a charge
Ownership History
The seller reports acquiring this Corvette in 2013 and it is now offered as a non-running project.
From the seller: “This was a fun, fast car. We have owned it since 2013. The unusual color combination from the factory was Dark Red paint with a Dark Blue cloth interior. This is your next Corvette project car!”
Included Items
Chilton's repair manual and assembly manuals
Owner's manual and factory literature
Removable T-top roof panels and storage bags
Car cover
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.