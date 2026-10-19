Auction ended.

1977 Chevrolet Corvette Project

No reserve
Sold for on 10/19/26
Result
1977 Chevrolet Corvette Project
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Ended Oct 19, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1Z37L7S400464
Mileage indicated82,700 Miles TMU
LocationMound, Minnesota
Engine350ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorWhite
Interior colorBlue

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced for 1968, the third-generation Corvette drew heavily from Chevrolet's striking Mako Shark II concept, translating its dramatic styling into a production sports car. By ‘77, the Corvette benefited from a more refined interior, improved ride quality, and enhanced drivability while retaining the distinctive fastback profile and removable roof panels that defined the C3. Updates included a redesigned console, repositioned parking brake, revised seatbacks, and the return of a lockable rear storage compartment.

Originally finished in Dark Red over blue interior, this 1977 Chevrolet Corvette now wears white paint and features a 350ci V8 paired with a three-speed automatic transmission. Equipment includes 15-inch eight-hole alloy wheels, removable T-top roof panels, power windows, a tilt/telescoping steering column, a luggage rack, and a replacement exhaust system.

The seller has had the car since 2013 and reports that the oil pan gasket has been replaced, though the car is not currently running and is offered as a non-running project vehicle.

This 1977 Chevrolet Corvette project is now offered at no reserve with factory literature, repair and assembly manuals, T-top storage bags, a car cover, and a clean Minnesota title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • With the seller since 2013

  • Non-running project car

  • 350ci V8 paired with a 3-speed automatic transmission

  • Finished in Classic White over blue cloth interior

  • Removable T-top roof panels

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number 1Z37L7S400464 decodes as:

    • 1 - Chevrolet Division

    • Z - Corvette series

    • 37 - Sport Coupe body style

    • L - 350ci V8 engine designation

    • 7 - 1977 model year

    • S - St. Louis, Missouri, assembly plant

    • 400464 - Sequential production number

  • The trim tag decodes as:

    • 27C - Dark Blue cloth and vinyl upholstery

    • 83L - Dark Red exterior paint

  • 15" eight-hole alloy wheels

  • Removable roof panels

  • Power steering

  • Power windows

  • Tilt/telescoping steering column

Modifications

  • Sony stereo with rear cargo-area-mounted aftermarket speakers

  • Replacement exhaust system

  • Repainted in Classic White

Servicing

According to the seller, the oil pan gasket was replaced in 2025.

Known Imperfections

  • Non-running condition

  • Paint exhibits fading, scratches, chips, and general cosmetic imperfections

  • Fiberglass bumpers exhibit cracking in the finish

  • Rear rubber bumperettes exhibit finish wear

  • Interior materials exhibit wear consistent with age

  • Oil leaks and battery will not hold a charge

Ownership History

The seller reports acquiring this Corvette in 2013 and it is now offered as a non-running project.

From the seller: “This was a fun, fast car. We have owned it since 2013. The unusual color combination from the factory was Dark Red paint with a Dark Blue cloth interior. This is your next Corvette project car!”

Included Items

  • Chilton's repair manual and assembly manuals

  • Owner's manual and factory literature

  • Removable T-top roof panels and storage bags

  • Car cover

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1977 Chevrolet Corvette

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1977 Chevrolet Corvette Project · No reserve

Sold to
Gbidder
Gbidder
$4,750
Seller
VETTE4SALE
VETTE4SALE
EndedOct 19, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC
Bids9
Views7,096

Comments & bids

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Gbidder's avatar
Gbidder
Oct 19 at 6:28 PM
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LloydQuinn_7er5
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Oct 19 at 1:36 PM
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Mike68Impala
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Mike68Impala
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LloydQuinn_7er5
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Mike68Impala
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