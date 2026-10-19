Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced for 1968, the third-generation Corvette drew heavily from Chevrolet's striking Mako Shark II concept, translating its dramatic styling into a production sports car. By ‘77, the Corvette benefited from a more refined interior, improved ride quality, and enhanced drivability while retaining the distinctive fastback profile and removable roof panels that defined the C3. Updates included a redesigned console, repositioned parking brake, revised seatbacks, and the return of a lockable rear storage compartment.

Originally finished in Dark Red over blue interior, this 1977 Chevrolet Corvette now wears white paint and features a 350ci V8 paired with a three-speed automatic transmission. Equipment includes 15-inch eight-hole alloy wheels, removable T-top roof panels, power windows, a tilt/telescoping steering column, a luggage rack, and a replacement exhaust system.

The seller has had the car since 2013 and reports that the oil pan gasket has been replaced, though the car is not currently running and is offered as a non-running project vehicle.

This 1977 Chevrolet Corvette project is now offered at no reserve with factory literature, repair and assembly manuals, T-top storage bags, a car cover, and a clean Minnesota title in the seller's name.

Highlights

With the seller since 2013

Non-running project car

350ci V8 paired with a 3-speed automatic transmission

Finished in Classic White over blue cloth interior

Removable T-top roof panels

Factory Equipment

The chassis number 1Z37L7S400464 decodes as: 1 - Chevrolet Division Z - Corvette series 37 - Sport Coupe body style L - 350ci V8 engine designation 7 - 1977 model year S - St. Louis, Missouri, assembly plant 400464 - Sequential production number

The trim tag decodes as: 27C - Dark Blue cloth and vinyl upholstery 83L - Dark Red exterior paint

15" eight-hole alloy wheels

Removable roof panels

Power steering

Power windows

Tilt/telescoping steering column

Modifications

Sony stereo with rear cargo-area-mounted aftermarket speakers

Replacement exhaust system

Repainted in Classic White

Servicing

According to the seller, the oil pan gasket was replaced in 2025.

Known Imperfections

Non-running condition

Paint exhibits fading, scratches, chips, and general cosmetic imperfections

Fiberglass bumpers exhibit cracking in the finish

Rear rubber bumperettes exhibit finish wear

Interior materials exhibit wear consistent with age

Oil leaks and battery will not hold a charge

Ownership History

The seller reports acquiring this Corvette in 2013 and it is now offered as a non-running project.

From the seller: “This was a fun, fast car. We have owned it since 2013. The unusual color combination from the factory was Dark Red paint with a Dark Blue cloth interior. This is your next Corvette project car!”

Included Items