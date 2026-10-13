Description

Introduced as the top trim level in Chevrolet’s popular “square-body” truck line, the 1977 Chevrolet C10 Silverado combined half-ton utility with upscale comfort and appearance features.

Built on the rear-wheel-drive C-Series platform, the Silverado package added premium interior trim, bright exterior moldings, and additional convenience options. Buyers could choose from several engines, including the dependable 350ci V8, along with manual or automatic transmissions.

This factory 1977 fleetside pickup features the Silverado two-tone paint treatment and is finished in Colonial Yellow with white center body panels, a white hood center section, and factory-style tan/brown accent striping running the length of the hood and upper body line. Chrome body moldings, chrome bumpers, and Chevrolet rally wheel covers complete the upscale Silverado appearance package.

The previous owner replaced the original engine with another 350ci v8 and upgraded the factory three-speed automatic transmission with a newer 700R4 four-speed automatic overdrive gearbox.

The truck’s factory Buckskin custom interior features vinyl/cloth upholstery on the bench seat, a two-tone Colonial Yellow and brown dashboard, and brown carpet. Additional features include a heavy-duty chassis, chrome grille and bumpers, tinted glass, an auxiliary fuel tank, air conditioning, tilt steering wheel, and cruise control.

The seller reports that they bought the truck from the original owner, a family friend who purchased it new.

This 1977 Chevrolet C10 Silverado is now offered with an aftermarket saddle box/toolbox in the bed, an owner’s manual and information, and a clean Georgia title in the owner’s name.

Highlights

Reported two-owner truck

Finished in Colonial Yellow with white center body panels and hood center section

Tan/brown accent striping running the length of the hood and upper body line

Replacement 350ci V8 engine

700R4 four-speed automatic overdrive transmission

Factory Equipment

The data plate/sticker decodes as: L59 – 350ci V8 M40 – Turbo-Hydramatic automatic transmission E63 – Fleetside pickup box YE9 – Silverado trim package ZY5 – Exterior Decor package V22 – Chrome grille VF1 – Chrome rear bumper NL2 – Auxiliary fuel tank A01 – Soft-Ray tinted glass F44 – Heavy duty chassis 53L – Colonial Yellow paint 64D – Buckskin custom interior trim C60 – Factory air conditioning K30 – Cruise control N33 – Comfort-Tilt steering column U63 – AM pushbutton radio YF5 – California emissions package

The chassis number (CCL447Z215153) decodes as: C – Chevrolet C – 2WD conventional cab L – 350ci V8 4BBL 44 – C10 half-ton pickup 7 – 1977 model year Z – Fremont, California, assembly plant 215153 – Sequential production number



Modifications

Replacement 350ci V8 engine

700R4 four-speed automatic overdrive transmission

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery

Wear to interior materials consistent with age and mileage

Cosmetic imperfections and paint flaws

Custom 428 A/S tires show wear

Ownership History

The current owner of this two-owner 1977 Chevrolet C10 Silverado acquired it in January 2017. It was delivered to its original owner on September 20, 1977 with 245.9 miles on the odometer.

Included Items

Aftermarket saddle box/toolbox in bed

Spare tire mounted under the bed

Owner’s manual

Owner’s warranty info

Additional Information

From the seller, “I’ve had this two-owner truck for 10 years. It is highly original. It has never been restored and has never had any body damage. The truck is rust-free, and the nearly 28,000 miles on the odometer are believed to be accurate/original because I know the history of the truck and have some documentation. The original owner’s manual and other documentation are still in the glove box.

“The first owner was a family friend who replaced the engine with a period 350 and upgraded the three-speed transmission to the 700R4 four-speed automatic. The truck has original paint, hubcaps, and trim. The 1977 model year was the only year that Chevy produced the yellow trim and all pieces are still on the truck.