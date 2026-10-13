1977 Chevrolet C10 Silverado Pickup
Ended Oct 13, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC
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Description
Introduced as the top trim level in Chevrolet’s popular “square-body” truck line, the 1977 Chevrolet C10 Silverado combined half-ton utility with upscale comfort and appearance features.
Built on the rear-wheel-drive C-Series platform, the Silverado package added premium interior trim, bright exterior moldings, and additional convenience options. Buyers could choose from several engines, including the dependable 350ci V8, along with manual or automatic transmissions.
This factory 1977 fleetside pickup features the Silverado two-tone paint treatment and is finished in Colonial Yellow with white center body panels, a white hood center section, and factory-style tan/brown accent striping running the length of the hood and upper body line. Chrome body moldings, chrome bumpers, and Chevrolet rally wheel covers complete the upscale Silverado appearance package.
The previous owner replaced the original engine with another 350ci v8 and upgraded the factory three-speed automatic transmission with a newer 700R4 four-speed automatic overdrive gearbox.
The truck’s factory Buckskin custom interior features vinyl/cloth upholstery on the bench seat, a two-tone Colonial Yellow and brown dashboard, and brown carpet. Additional features include a heavy-duty chassis, chrome grille and bumpers, tinted glass, an auxiliary fuel tank, air conditioning, tilt steering wheel, and cruise control.
The seller reports that they bought the truck from the original owner, a family friend who purchased it new.
This 1977 Chevrolet C10 Silverado is now offered with an aftermarket saddle box/toolbox in the bed, an owner’s manual and information, and a clean Georgia title in the owner’s name.
Highlights
Reported two-owner truck
Finished in Colonial Yellow with white center body panels and hood center section
Tan/brown accent striping running the length of the hood and upper body line
Replacement 350ci V8 engine
700R4 four-speed automatic overdrive transmission
Factory Equipment
The data plate/sticker decodes as:
L59 – 350ci V8
M40 – Turbo-Hydramatic automatic transmission
E63 – Fleetside pickup box
YE9 – Silverado trim package
ZY5 – Exterior Decor package
V22 – Chrome grille
VF1 – Chrome rear bumper
NL2 – Auxiliary fuel tank
A01 – Soft-Ray tinted glass
F44 – Heavy duty chassis
53L – Colonial Yellow paint
64D – Buckskin custom interior trim
C60 – Factory air conditioning
K30 – Cruise control
N33 – Comfort-Tilt steering column
U63 – AM pushbutton radio
YF5 – California emissions package
The chassis number (CCL447Z215153) decodes as:
C – Chevrolet
C – 2WD conventional cab
L – 350ci V8 4BBL
44 – C10 half-ton pickup
7 – 1977 model year
Z – Fremont, California, assembly plant
215153 – Sequential production number
Modifications
Replacement 350ci V8 engine
700R4 four-speed automatic overdrive transmission
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery
Wear to interior materials consistent with age and mileage
Cosmetic imperfections and paint flaws
Custom 428 A/S tires show wear
Ownership History
The current owner of this two-owner 1977 Chevrolet C10 Silverado acquired it in January 2017. It was delivered to its original owner on September 20, 1977 with 245.9 miles on the odometer.
Included Items
Aftermarket saddle box/toolbox in bed
Spare tire mounted under the bed
Owner’s manual
Owner’s warranty info
Additional Information
From the seller, “I’ve had this two-owner truck for 10 years. It is highly original. It has never been restored and has never had any body damage. The truck is rust-free, and the nearly 28,000 miles on the odometer are believed to be accurate/original because I know the history of the truck and have some documentation. The original owner’s manual and other documentation are still in the glove box.
“The first owner was a family friend who replaced the engine with a period 350 and upgraded the three-speed transmission to the 700R4 four-speed automatic. The truck has original paint, hubcaps, and trim. The 1977 model year was the only year that Chevy produced the yellow trim and all pieces are still on the truck.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.