Auction ended.

1977 Chevrolet C10 Silverado Pickup

Sold for on 10/13/26
Result
1977 Chevrolet C10 Silverado Pickup
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Ended Oct 13, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINCCL447Z215153
Mileage indicated27,900 Miles TMU
LocationCumming, Georgia
Engine350ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorColonial Yellow/White
Interior colorTan/Brown

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Video gallery

1977 Chevrolet C10 Silverado Pickup Walkaround
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1977 Chevrolet C10 Silverado Pickup Interior
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1977 Chevrolet C10 Silverado Pickup Start Up
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1977 Chevrolet C10 Silverado Pickup Engine Bay
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Description

Introduced as the top trim level in Chevrolet’s popular “square-body” truck line, the 1977 Chevrolet C10 Silverado combined half-ton utility with upscale comfort and appearance features.

Built on the rear-wheel-drive C-Series platform, the Silverado package added premium interior trim, bright exterior moldings, and additional convenience options. Buyers could choose from several engines, including the dependable 350ci V8, along with manual or automatic transmissions.

This factory 1977 fleetside pickup features the Silverado two-tone paint treatment and is finished in Colonial Yellow with white center body panels, a white hood center section, and factory-style tan/brown accent striping running the length of the hood and upper body line. Chrome body moldings, chrome bumpers, and Chevrolet rally wheel covers complete the upscale Silverado appearance package.

The previous owner replaced the original engine with another 350ci v8 and upgraded the factory three-speed automatic transmission with a newer 700R4 four-speed automatic overdrive gearbox.

The truck’s factory Buckskin custom interior features vinyl/cloth upholstery on the bench seat, a two-tone Colonial Yellow and brown dashboard, and brown carpet. Additional features include a heavy-duty chassis, chrome grille and bumpers, tinted glass, an auxiliary fuel tank, air conditioning, tilt steering wheel, and cruise control.

The seller reports that they bought the truck from the original owner, a family friend who purchased it new.

This 1977 Chevrolet C10 Silverado is now offered with an aftermarket saddle box/toolbox in the bed, an owner’s manual and information, and a clean Georgia title in the owner’s name.

Highlights

  • Reported two-owner truck

  • Finished in Colonial Yellow with white center body panels and hood center section

  • Tan/brown accent striping running the length of the hood and upper body line

  • Replacement 350ci V8 engine

  • 700R4 four-speed automatic overdrive transmission

Factory Equipment

  • The data plate/sticker decodes as:

    • L59 – 350ci V8

    • M40 – Turbo-Hydramatic automatic transmission

    • E63 – Fleetside pickup box

    • YE9 – Silverado trim package

    • ZY5 – Exterior Decor package

    • V22 – Chrome grille

    • VF1 – Chrome rear bumper

    • NL2 – Auxiliary fuel tank

    • A01 – Soft-Ray tinted glass

    • F44 – Heavy duty chassis

    • 53L – Colonial Yellow paint

    • 64D – Buckskin custom interior trim

    • C60 – Factory air conditioning

    • K30 – Cruise control

    • N33 – Comfort-Tilt steering column

    • U63 – AM pushbutton radio

    • YF5 – California emissions package

  • The chassis number (CCL447Z215153) decodes as:

    • C – Chevrolet

    • C – 2WD conventional cab

    • L – 350ci V8 4BBL

    • 44 – C10 half-ton pickup

    • 7 – 1977 model year

    • Z – Fremont, California, assembly plant

    • 215153 – Sequential production number

Modifications

  • Replacement 350ci V8 engine

  • 700R4 four-speed automatic overdrive transmission

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery

  • Wear to interior materials consistent with age and mileage

  • Cosmetic imperfections and paint flaws

  • Custom 428 A/S tires show wear

Ownership History

The current owner of this two-owner 1977 Chevrolet C10 Silverado acquired it in January 2017. It was delivered to its original owner on September 20, 1977 with 245.9 miles on the odometer.

Included Items

  • Aftermarket saddle box/toolbox in bed

  • Spare tire mounted under the bed

  • Owner’s manual

  • Owner’s warranty info

Additional Information

From the seller, “I’ve had this two-owner truck for 10 years. It is highly original. It has never been restored and has never had any body damage. The truck is rust-free, and the nearly 28,000 miles on the odometer are believed to be accurate/original because I know the history of the truck and have some documentation. The original owner’s manual and other documentation are still in the glove box.

“The first owner was a family friend who replaced the engine with a period 350 and upgraded the three-speed transmission to the 700R4 four-speed automatic. The truck has original paint, hubcaps, and trim. The 1977 model year was the only year that Chevy produced the yellow trim and all pieces are still on the truck.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1977 Chevrolet C10 Silverado Pickup

Sold to
Dano69
Dano69
$15,515
Seller
JB_cck5dp
JB_cck5dp
EndedOct 13, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC
Bids39
Views7,186

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Dano69
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