1977 BMW R100/7
Ended Oct 09, 2026 at 6:27 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The R100/7 arrived in 1976 as the standard-displacement flagship of BMW's new /7 Airhead series, built alongside the higher-output S and fully-faired RS. Its air-cooled, overhead-valve 980cc boxer twin made 60 horsepower and 53 lb-ft of torque, driving through a five-speed gearbox and shaft final drive to a top speed of roughly 117 mph. A single front disc and rear drum handled braking, and the bike's blend of light weight and supple, stable handling earned it praise from period road tests as one of the more refined touring standards of its day.
This 1977 example shows approximately 24,000 miles and was acquired by the seller in 2023 from family of the original owner. The original owner reportedly had substantial engine work performed late in his ownership, including cylinder-head work, although documentation was not retained. During the seller's ownership, a local Airhead specialist has helped service and sort the motorcycle, including the carburetors, forks, filters, adjustments, and general maintenance.
This 1977 BMW R100/7 is now offered with a clean California title in the seller's name.
Highlights
Acquired in 2023 from longterm ownership
Finished in black with white pinstripes
Presented by the seller as mostly original
Factory Equipment
980cc air-cooled flat-twin engine
Five-speed manual transmission with shaft final drive
Front disc and rear drum brakes
Alloy wheels
Dual exhaust
Servicing and Documentation
From the seller: "The original owner reportedly had substantial engine work performed late in his ownership, including cylinder-head work, but unfortunately his son did not retain the service records, so I am not representing that work as documented. During my ownership I've had the benefit of a longtime local Airhead specialist who has helped me go through and sort the motorcycle, including the carburetors, forks, filters, adjustments and general maintenance."
2017 date-coded front tire
2021 date-coded rear tire
Known Imperfections
Detailed images showing the motorcycle's condition can be found in the photo gallery
Scratches, dings, and paint damage are noted on the fuel tank
From the seller: "The speedometer and tachometer are functional but have some bounce."
Ownership History
According to the seller, this R100/7 was acquired in the summer of 2023 from the son of its original owner.
Additional Information
From the seller: "This is an honest, regularly ridden Airhead — not a restoration, museum bike or project. The bike starts easily, hot or cold, runs well and shifts properly through all gears. Clutch and brakes perform well. Charging system operates correctly, including the normal Airhead generator-light behavior at low idle."
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.