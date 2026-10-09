Auction ended.

1977 BMW R100/7

No reserve
Sold for on 10/09/26
Result
1977 BMW R100/7
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
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Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (18)

Ended Oct 09, 2026 at 6:27 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN6141278
Mileage indicated23,500 Miles TMU
LocationConcord, California
Engine980cc Air-Cooled Flat-Twin
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleMotorcycle
Exterior colorBlack
Interior colorBlack

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The R100/7 arrived in 1976 as the standard-displacement flagship of BMW's new /7 Airhead series, built alongside the higher-output S and fully-faired RS. Its air-cooled, overhead-valve 980cc boxer twin made 60 horsepower and 53 lb-ft of torque, driving through a five-speed gearbox and shaft final drive to a top speed of roughly 117 mph. A single front disc and rear drum handled braking, and the bike's blend of light weight and supple, stable handling earned it praise from period road tests as one of the more refined touring standards of its day.

This 1977 example shows approximately 24,000 miles and was acquired by the seller in 2023 from family of the original owner. The original owner reportedly had substantial engine work performed late in his ownership, including cylinder-head work, although documentation was not retained. During the seller's ownership, a local Airhead specialist has helped service and sort the motorcycle, including the carburetors, forks, filters, adjustments, and general maintenance.

This 1977 BMW R100/7 is now offered with a clean California title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • Acquired in 2023 from longterm ownership

  • Finished in black with white pinstripes

  • Presented by the seller as mostly original

Factory Equipment

  • 980cc air-cooled flat-twin engine

  • Five-speed manual transmission with shaft final drive

  • Front disc and rear drum brakes

  • Alloy wheels

  • Dual exhaust

Servicing and Documentation

From the seller: "The original owner reportedly had substantial engine work performed late in his ownership, including cylinder-head work, but unfortunately his son did not retain the service records, so I am not representing that work as documented. During my ownership I've had the benefit of a longtime local Airhead specialist who has helped me go through and sort the motorcycle, including the carburetors, forks, filters, adjustments and general maintenance."

  • 2017 date-coded front tire

  • 2021 date-coded rear tire

Known Imperfections

  • Detailed images showing the motorcycle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

  • Scratches, dings, and paint damage are noted on the fuel tank

  • From the seller: "The speedometer and tachometer are functional but have some bounce."

Ownership History

According to the seller, this R100/7 was acquired in the summer of 2023 from the son of its original owner.

Additional Information

From the seller: "This is an honest, regularly ridden Airhead — not a restoration, museum bike or project. The bike starts easily, hot or cold, runs well and shifts properly through all gears. Clutch and brakes perform well. Charging system operates correctly, including the normal Airhead generator-light behavior at low idle."

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1977 BMW R100/7 · No reserve

Sold to
Jicaro
Jicaro
$3,175
Seller
NorCal-Rich
NorCal-Rich
EndedOct 09, 2026 at 6:27 PM UTC
Bids16
Views7,211

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