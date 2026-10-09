Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The R100/7 arrived in 1976 as the standard-displacement flagship of BMW's new /7 Airhead series, built alongside the higher-output S and fully-faired RS. Its air-cooled, overhead-valve 980cc boxer twin made 60 horsepower and 53 lb-ft of torque, driving through a five-speed gearbox and shaft final drive to a top speed of roughly 117 mph. A single front disc and rear drum handled braking, and the bike's blend of light weight and supple, stable handling earned it praise from period road tests as one of the more refined touring standards of its day.

This 1977 example shows approximately 24,000 miles and was acquired by the seller in 2023 from family of the original owner. The original owner reportedly had substantial engine work performed late in his ownership, including cylinder-head work, although documentation was not retained. During the seller's ownership, a local Airhead specialist has helped service and sort the motorcycle, including the carburetors, forks, filters, adjustments, and general maintenance.

This 1977 BMW R100/7 is now offered with a clean California title in the seller's name.

Highlights

Acquired in 2023 from longterm ownership

Finished in black with white pinstripes

Presented by the seller as mostly original

Factory Equipment

980cc air-cooled flat-twin engine

Five-speed manual transmission with shaft final drive

Front disc and rear drum brakes

Alloy wheels

Dual exhaust

Servicing and Documentation

From the seller: "The original owner reportedly had substantial engine work performed late in his ownership, including cylinder-head work, but unfortunately his son did not retain the service records, so I am not representing that work as documented. During my ownership I've had the benefit of a longtime local Airhead specialist who has helped me go through and sort the motorcycle, including the carburetors, forks, filters, adjustments and general maintenance."

2017 date-coded front tire

2021 date-coded rear tire

Known Imperfections

Detailed images showing the motorcycle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

Scratches, dings, and paint damage are noted on the fuel tank

From the seller: "The speedometer and tachometer are functional but have some bounce."

Ownership History

According to the seller, this R100/7 was acquired in the summer of 2023 from the son of its original owner.

Additional Information

From the seller: "This is an honest, regularly ridden Airhead — not a restoration, museum bike or project. The bike starts easily, hot or cold, runs well and shifts properly through all gears. Clutch and brakes perform well. Charging system operates correctly, including the normal Airhead generator-light behavior at low idle."