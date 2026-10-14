Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The R107-generation SL arrived in 1971 as the successor to the W113 "Pagoda," and would remain in production for nearly two decades. The 450SL joined the lineup for 1973, powered by the 4.5-liter M117 V8, and offered the dual-top flexibility that defined the series: a standard folding soft top paired with an available color-matched, removable hardtop.

This 1976 example is finished in silver over a blue interior, with a color-matched hardtop and chrome-finished 14” Bundt alloy wheels.

Equipment includes Bosch K-Jetronic Mechanical fuel injection, a three-speed automatic transmission, power steering and disc brakes, and fog lights. The vehicle is equipped with a Pioneer CD head unit as well as power windows.

This 1976 Mercedes-Benz 450SL is now offered at no reserve with a clean Michigan title in the seller's name.

Highlights

Silver over blue upholstery

Chrome-finished alloy wheels

Color-matched removable hardtop included

Factory Equipment

4.5L M117 V8 engine

Bosch K-Jetronic Mechanical fuel injection

Three-speed automatic transmission

Power steering and disc brakes

14” Bundt alloy wheels

Fog lights

Modifications

Chrome-finished wheels

Pioneer stereo head unit

Known Imperfections

Images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

Various exterior imperfections and interior wear

The odometer and power windows are inoperative

The parking gear slips and the battery is weak

Dry-rotted tires

Ownership History

This 1976 Mercedes-Benz 450SL was acquired by the seller in May 2025.