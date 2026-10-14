1976 Mercedes-Benz 450SL
Ended Oct 14, 2026 at 6:46 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The R107-generation SL arrived in 1971 as the successor to the W113 "Pagoda," and would remain in production for nearly two decades. The 450SL joined the lineup for 1973, powered by the 4.5-liter M117 V8, and offered the dual-top flexibility that defined the series: a standard folding soft top paired with an available color-matched, removable hardtop.
This 1976 example is finished in silver over a blue interior, with a color-matched hardtop and chrome-finished 14” Bundt alloy wheels.
Equipment includes Bosch K-Jetronic Mechanical fuel injection, a three-speed automatic transmission, power steering and disc brakes, and fog lights. The vehicle is equipped with a Pioneer CD head unit as well as power windows.
This 1976 Mercedes-Benz 450SL is now offered at no reserve with a clean Michigan title in the seller's name.
Highlights
Silver over blue upholstery
Chrome-finished alloy wheels
Color-matched removable hardtop included
Factory Equipment
4.5L M117 V8 engine
Bosch K-Jetronic Mechanical fuel injection
Three-speed automatic transmission
Power steering and disc brakes
14” Bundt alloy wheels
Fog lights
Modifications
Chrome-finished wheels
Pioneer stereo head unit
Known Imperfections
Images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery
Various exterior imperfections and interior wear
The odometer and power windows are inoperative
The parking gear slips and the battery is weak
Dry-rotted tires
Ownership History
This 1976 Mercedes-Benz 450SL was acquired by the seller in May 2025.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.