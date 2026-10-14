Auction ended.

1976 Mercedes-Benz 450SL

No reserve
Sold for on 10/14/26
Result
1976 Mercedes-Benz 450SL
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (61)

Ended Oct 14, 2026 at 6:46 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN10704412030330
Mileage indicated152,500 Miles TMU
LocationGrand Rapids, Michigan
Engine4.5L M117 V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorSilver
Interior colorBlue

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The R107-generation SL arrived in 1971 as the successor to the W113 "Pagoda," and would remain in production for nearly two decades. The 450SL joined the lineup for 1973, powered by the 4.5-liter M117 V8, and offered the dual-top flexibility that defined the series: a standard folding soft top paired with an available color-matched, removable hardtop.

This 1976 example is finished in silver over a blue interior, with a color-matched hardtop and chrome-finished 14” Bundt alloy wheels.

Equipment includes Bosch K-Jetronic Mechanical fuel injection, a three-speed automatic transmission, power steering and disc brakes, and fog lights. The vehicle is equipped with a Pioneer CD head unit as well as power windows.

This 1976 Mercedes-Benz 450SL is now offered at no reserve with a clean Michigan title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • Silver over blue upholstery

  • Chrome-finished alloy wheels

  • Color-matched removable hardtop included

Factory Equipment

  • 4.5L M117 V8 engine

  • Bosch K-Jetronic Mechanical fuel injection

  • Three-speed automatic transmission

  • Power steering and disc brakes

  • 14” Bundt alloy wheels

  • Fog lights

Modifications

  • Chrome-finished wheels

  • Pioneer stereo head unit

Known Imperfections

  • Images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

  • Various exterior imperfections and interior wear

  • The odometer and power windows are inoperative

  • The parking gear slips and the battery is weak

  • Dry-rotted tires

Ownership History

This 1976 Mercedes-Benz 450SL was acquired by the seller in May 2025.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1976 Mercedes-Benz 450SL · No reserve

Sold to
RichardCauthers_qxac
RichardCauthers_qxac
$2,800
Seller
TheSalesPerson
TheSalesPerson
EndedOct 14, 2026 at 6:46 PM UTC
Bids20
Views4,846

Comments & bids

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RichardCauthers_qxac's avatar
RichardCauthers_qxac
Oct 14 at 6:44 PM
$2,300bid placed 
theBee's avatar
theBee
Oct 14 at 6:42 PM
$2,200bid placed 
MA_1998's avatar
MA_1998
Oct 14 at 6:42 PM
$2,100bid placed 
theBee's avatar
theBee
Oct 14 at 6:42 PM
$2,000bid placed 
MA_1998's avatar
MA_1998
Oct 14 at 6:42 PM
$1,700bid placed 
theBee's avatar
theBee
Oct 14 at 6:41 PM
$1,600bid placed 
MA_1998's avatar
MA_1998
Oct 14 at 6:41 PM
$1,500bid placed 
theBee's avatar
theBee
Oct 14 at 6:40 PM
$1,400bid placed 
MA_1998's avatar
MA_1998
Oct 14 at 6:28 PM
$1,300bid placed 
theBee's avatar
theBee
Oct 14 at 2:07 PM
$1,150bid placed 
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SS_dx8elz
Oct 14 at 8:00 AM
$1,025bid placed 
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PH_ffu6hk
Oct 14 at 5:56 AM
$925bid placed 
Oedom's avatar
Oedom
Oct 14 at 4:19 AM
$810bid placed 
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DouglasTaylor_ifmt
Oct 14 at 4:01 AM
$710bid placed 
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BlazekHomes
Oct 14 at 1:22 AM
$610bid placed 
RichardCauthers_qxac's avatar
RichardCauthers_qxac
Oct 14 at 12:24 AM
$500bid placed 
TJCannistraci's avatar
TJCannistraci
Oct 13 at 11:34 PM
$400bid placed 
RichardCauthers_qxac's avatar
RichardCauthers_qxac
Oct 13 at 10:01 PM
$300bid placed 
Mo333's avatar
Mo333
Oct 10 at 1:02 AM
$200bid placed 
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t3hbigv
Oct 8 at 3:29 AM
$100bid placed 

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