1976 Ford Gran Torino Brougham Coupe
Ending Tue, Oct 27 at 7:50 PM UTC
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Addenda and errata
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The 1976 Ford Torino marked the final year of the Torino series, ending a model line that had served as Ford’s intermediate offering since 1968.
Available in base Torino, Gran Torino, and Gran Torino Brougham trim levels, the 1976 line included 2- and 4-door hardtop sedans and two wagons. Several V8 engine options were offered, paired with a three-speed automatic transmission. Standard equipment included power front disc brakes and power steering.
With its long hood, pillarless roofline, and formal styling, the Gran Torino Brougham Hardtop Coupe was the sportiest and most distinctive, and it received upgraded upholstery, additional sound insulation, woodgrain interior trim, deluxe appointments, and exterior brightwork.
This example has been refinished in red and white paint that mimics the star car from the 1970s TV series Starsky & Hutch. It has a brown interior with plush cloth upholstery on its seats. The car also features aluminum slotted mag wheels with Dunlop G/T Qualifier tires, a GT three-spoke sport steering wheel, SunPro temperature and oil pressure gauges, and an AM/FM radio.
This 1976 Ford Gran Torino Coupe is now offered at no reserve by the selling dealer with Starsky & Hutch memorabilia, a police-style siren/public-address controller with horn and siren, red bubble roof light, and a clean Florida title.
Highlights
Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles
Refinished in red and white paint
Brown interior with cloth upholstery
400ci V8 engine with a 2-barrel carburetor
SelectShift Cruise-O-Matic 3-speed automatic transmission
Factory Equipment
Power steering and front disc brakes
Heater/defroster
Seat belts
Philco AM/FM radio
Chrome bumpers
The chassis number (6G32S243801) decodes as:
6 – 1976 model year
G – Chicago, Illinois, assembly plant
32 – Gran Torino 2-door hardtop coupe
S – 400ci V8 2BBL
243801 – Sequential production number
Modifications
Vinyl roof removed
Repainted to mimic the star car from Starky & Hutch
Aluminum slotted mag wheels
Grant GT three-spoke sport steering wheel
SunPro temperature and oil pressure gauges
Service
Dunlop G/T Qualifier tires
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery
Ownership History
This 1976 Ford Gran Torino Coupe is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles.
Included Items
Carpeted floor mats
Spare tire and jack
Starsky & Hutch memorabilia
Police-style siren/public-address controller with horn and siren
Red bubble roof light
Additional Information
Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.