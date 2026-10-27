Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1976 Ford Torino marked the final year of the Torino series, ending a model line that had served as Ford’s intermediate offering since 1968.

Available in base Torino, Gran Torino, and Gran Torino Brougham trim levels, the 1976 line included 2- and 4-door hardtop sedans and two wagons. Several V8 engine options were offered, paired with a three-speed automatic transmission. Standard equipment included power front disc brakes and power steering.

With its long hood, pillarless roofline, and formal styling, the Gran Torino Brougham Hardtop Coupe was the sportiest and most distinctive, and it received upgraded upholstery, additional sound insulation, woodgrain interior trim, deluxe appointments, and exterior brightwork.

This example has been refinished in red and white paint that mimics the star car from the 1970s TV series Starsky & Hutch. It has a brown interior with plush cloth upholstery on its seats. The car also features aluminum slotted mag wheels with Dunlop G/T Qualifier tires, a GT three-spoke sport steering wheel, SunPro temperature and oil pressure gauges, and an AM/FM radio.

This 1976 Ford Gran Torino Coupe is now offered at no reserve by the selling dealer with Starsky & Hutch memorabilia, a police-style siren/public-address controller with horn and siren, red bubble roof light, and a clean Florida title.

Highlights

Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles

Refinished in red and white paint

Brown interior with cloth upholstery

400ci V8 engine with a 2-barrel carburetor

SelectShift Cruise-O-Matic 3-speed automatic transmission

Factory Equipment

Power steering and front disc brakes ‌

Heater/defroster

Seat belts

Philco AM/FM radio

Chrome bumpers

The chassis number (6G32S243801) decodes as: 6 – 1976 model year G – Chicago, Illinois, assembly plant 32 – Gran Torino 2-door hardtop coupe S – 400ci V8 2BBL 243801 – Sequential production number



Modifications

Vinyl roof removed

Repainted to mimic the star car from Starky & Hutch

Aluminum slotted mag wheels

Grant GT three-spoke sport steering wheel

SunPro temperature and oil pressure gauges

Service

Dunlop G/T Qualifier tires

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1976 Ford Gran Torino Coupe is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles.

Included Items

Carpeted floor mats

Spare tire and jack

Starsky & Hutch memorabilia

Police-style siren/public-address controller with horn and siren

Red bubble roof light

Additional Information

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.