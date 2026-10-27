Auction ended.

1976 Ford Gran Torino Brougham Coupe

Burnyzz
No reserve
Sold for on 10/27/26
Result
1976 Ford Gran Torino Brougham Coupe
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (107)

Ending Tue, Oct 27 at 7:50 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Chassis/VIN6G32S243801
Mileage indicated45,200 Miles TMU
LocationOcala, Florida
Engine400ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorRed/White
Interior colorBrown

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Addenda and errata

  • Please note undercarriage photos have been added to the gallery.

  • Please note YouTube videos have been added.

Video gallery

1976 Ford Gran Torino Brougham Coupe Test Drive
Play
1976 Ford Gran Torino Brougham Coupe Walk Around
Play

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1976 Ford Torino marked the final year of the Torino series, ending a model line that had served as Ford’s intermediate offering since 1968.

Available in base Torino, Gran Torino, and Gran Torino Brougham trim levels, the 1976 line included 2- and 4-door hardtop sedans and two wagons. Several V8 engine options were offered, paired with a three-speed automatic transmission. Standard equipment included power front disc brakes and power steering.

With its long hood, pillarless roofline, and formal styling, the Gran Torino Brougham Hardtop Coupe was the sportiest and most distinctive, and it received upgraded upholstery, additional sound insulation, woodgrain interior trim, deluxe appointments, and exterior brightwork.

This example has been refinished in red and white paint that mimics the star car from the 1970s TV series Starsky & Hutch. It has a brown interior with plush cloth upholstery on its seats. The car also features aluminum slotted mag wheels with Dunlop G/T Qualifier tires, a GT three-spoke sport steering wheel, SunPro temperature and oil pressure gauges, and an AM/FM radio.

This 1976 Ford Gran Torino Coupe is now offered at no reserve by the selling dealer with Starsky & Hutch memorabilia, a police-style siren/public-address controller with horn and siren, red bubble roof light, and a clean Florida title.

Highlights

  • Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles

  • Refinished in red and white paint

  • Brown interior with cloth upholstery

  • 400ci V8 engine with a 2-barrel carburetor

  • SelectShift Cruise-O-Matic 3-speed automatic transmission

Factory Equipment

  • Power steering and front disc brakes ‌

  • Heater/defroster

  • Seat belts

  • Philco AM/FM radio

  • Chrome bumpers

  • The chassis number (6G32S243801) decodes as:

    • 6 – 1976 model year

    • G – Chicago, Illinois, assembly plant

    • 32 – Gran Torino 2-door hardtop coupe

    • S – 400ci V8 2BBL

    • 243801 – Sequential production number

Modifications

  • Vinyl roof removed

  • Repainted to mimic the star car from Starky & Hutch

  • Aluminum slotted mag wheels

  • Grant GT three-spoke sport steering wheel

  • SunPro temperature and oil pressure gauges

Service

  • Dunlop G/T Qualifier tires

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1976 Ford Gran Torino Coupe is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of October vehicles.

Included Items

  • Carpeted floor mats

  • Spare tire and jack

  • Starsky & Hutch memorabilia

  • Police-style siren/public-address controller with horn and siren

  • Red bubble roof light

Additional Information

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1976 Ford Gran Torino Brougham Coupe · No reserve

Sold to
Lakeguy
Lakeguy
$26,750
Seller
BurnyzzLLC
BurnyzzLLC
EndedOct 27, 2026 at 7:50 PM UTC
Bids11
Views21,203

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