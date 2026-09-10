1976 Datsun 280Z 4-Speed

No reserve
$11,250
1976 Datsun 280Z 4-Speed
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (148)

Ending Thu, Sep 10 at 6:40 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINHLS30303875
Mileage indicated60,000 Miles TMU
LocationTraverse City, Michigan
Engine2.8L Inline-Six
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe, Hatchback
Exterior colorBronze
Interior colorSaddle/Brown

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Exceptional classic and collector car insurance coverage—for less.

Get a quote
Certified CheckoutCertified Checkout
Complete your purchase quickly and securely.
Learn more

Video gallery

1976 Datsun 280Z 4-Speed Driving POV
Play
1976 Datsun 280Z 4-Speed Start-up and Engine Bay
Play
1976 Datsun 280Z 4-Speed Exterior Walk Around
Play

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1978 Datsun 280Z was the final evolution of the first-generation Z-car, known internally as the S30 series. Introduced in 1975 and produced through ’78, the 280Z was Datsun’s response to increasingly strict U.S. emissions and safety regulations. It featured a 2.8-liter L28E inline-six engine, equipped with Bosch L-Jetronic fuel injection, which improved drivability and emissions compliance.

The 280Z — available in hatchback coupe and hatchback 2+2 body styles — retained the sleek, long-hood/short-deck styling of its predecessors while gaining U.S.-mandated 5-mph impact bumpers. The car’s suspension was upgraded, and front disc brakes improved stopping power.

This coupe is finished in Bronze Metallic over saddle/brown vinyl interior and features dealer upgraded 14" styled alloy wheels with front disc brakes, four-speed manual transmission, reclining high-back bucket seats, a full gauge cluster with tachometer, a center console with storage, and an aftermarket AM/FM/CD head unit.

This 1976 Datsun 280Z is now offered with a clean Michigan title.

Highlights

  • Finished in Bronze Metallic (301)

  • Saddle/brown vinyl interior

  • 2.8L L28E inline-six engine with Bosch L-Jetronic electronic fuel injection

  • 4-speed manual transmission

Factory Equipment

  • Front disc brakes, rear drum brakes

  • Independent rear suspension

  • Rear lift-up hatch with cargo area

  • Reclining high-back bucket seats

  • Center console with storage

  • Tachometer

  • The chassis number (HLS30303875) decodes as:

    • H – Datsun/Nissan

    • L – Left-hand-drive for U.S. market with L28E engine

    • S30 – Two-seat Z model (280Z)

    • 303875 – Sequential production number (falls in range of 1976 model)

Modifications

  • Dealer upgraded 14” styled alloy wheels

  • Pioneer AM/FM/CD head unit

  • Aftermarket shift knob

Service

  • Falken Pro Touring A/S 195/70R14 tires (2020 date codes)

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections and paint flaws, as noted in the provided photos

  • Wheels are scuffed

  • Wear to interior materials consistent with age and mileage

  • Driver’s seat upholstery has a seam split

Included Items

  • Carpeted 280Z floor mats

Additional Information

Hagerty has an ownership interest in this Lot in whole or in part.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1976 Datsun 280Z 4-Speed · No reserve

Current bid
Blurunner79
Blurunner79
$11,250
Seller
HagertyGarage
HagertyGarage
EndingThu, Sep 10 at 6:40 PM UTC
Bids21
Views15,790

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

Blurunner79's avatar
Blurunner79
Sep 10 at 6:25 PM
$11,250bid placed 
Jimmybox's avatar
Jimmybox
Sep 10 at 6:15 PM
$11,000bid placed 
MoreCars4me's avatar
MoreCars4me
Sep 10 at 2:24 PM
$10,750bid placed 
Sheltieguy's avatar
Sheltieguy
Sep 10 at 12:09 PM
$10,500bid placed 
Alexglaz's avatar
Alexglaz
Sep 9 at 8:19 PM
$10,250bid placed 
Jimmybox's avatar
Jimmybox
Sep 9 at 6:16 PM
$10,000bid placed 
Alexglaz's avatar
Alexglaz
Sep 9 at 6:14 PM
$9,500bid placed 
Jimmybox's avatar
Jimmybox
Sep 9 at 2:10 PM
$9,000bid placed 
Sheltieguy's avatar
Sheltieguy
Sep 9 at 10:33 AM
$8,050bid placed 
Alexglaz's avatar
Alexglaz
Sep 7 at 10:52 PM
$7,800bid placed 
Sheltieguy's avatar
Sheltieguy
Sep 7 at 11:40 AM
$7,500bid placed 
SW_pgicab's avatar
SW_pgicab
Sep 5 at 4:31 PM
$7,000bid placed 
WXPilot's avatar
WXPilot
Sep 5 at 2:50 PM
$6,750bid placed 
Rockyroad's avatar
Rockyroad
Sep 5 at 2:30 PM
$6,500bid placed 
WXPilot's avatar
WXPilot
Sep 3 at 3:21 PM
$6,250bid placed 
Sam-ulwu8f6p's avatar
Sam-ulwu8f6p
Sep 2 at 9:38 PM
$6,000bid placed 
MikeP6453's avatar
MikeP6453
Sep 1 at 3:04 AM
$5,750bid placed 
David_6108's avatar
David_6108
Aug 30 at 9:44 PM
$5,500bid placed 
SS_f80ki4's avatar
SS_f80ki4
Aug 29 at 12:37 AM
$5,000bid placed 
BernieDenno44's avatar
BernieDenno44
Aug 28 at 8:43 PM
$4,600bid placed 
Carlos_Escalante's avatar
Carlos_Escalante
Aug 27 at 5:25 PM
$4,500bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026