1976 Datsun 280Z 4-Speed
Ending Thu, Sep 10 at 6:40 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The 1978 Datsun 280Z was the final evolution of the first-generation Z-car, known internally as the S30 series. Introduced in 1975 and produced through ’78, the 280Z was Datsun’s response to increasingly strict U.S. emissions and safety regulations. It featured a 2.8-liter L28E inline-six engine, equipped with Bosch L-Jetronic fuel injection, which improved drivability and emissions compliance.
The 280Z — available in hatchback coupe and hatchback 2+2 body styles — retained the sleek, long-hood/short-deck styling of its predecessors while gaining U.S.-mandated 5-mph impact bumpers. The car’s suspension was upgraded, and front disc brakes improved stopping power.
This coupe is finished in Bronze Metallic over saddle/brown vinyl interior and features dealer upgraded 14" styled alloy wheels with front disc brakes, four-speed manual transmission, reclining high-back bucket seats, a full gauge cluster with tachometer, a center console with storage, and an aftermarket AM/FM/CD head unit.
This 1976 Datsun 280Z is now offered with a clean Michigan title.
Highlights
Finished in Bronze Metallic (301)
Saddle/brown vinyl interior
2.8L L28E inline-six engine with Bosch L-Jetronic electronic fuel injection
4-speed manual transmission
Factory Equipment
Front disc brakes, rear drum brakes
Independent rear suspension
Rear lift-up hatch with cargo area
Reclining high-back bucket seats
Center console with storage
Tachometer
The chassis number (HLS30303875) decodes as:
H – Datsun/Nissan
L – Left-hand-drive for U.S. market with L28E engine
S30 – Two-seat Z model (280Z)
303875 – Sequential production number (falls in range of 1976 model)
Modifications
Dealer upgraded 14” styled alloy wheels
Pioneer AM/FM/CD head unit
Aftermarket shift knob
Service
Falken Pro Touring A/S 195/70R14 tires (2020 date codes)
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic imperfections and paint flaws, as noted in the provided photos
Wheels are scuffed
Wear to interior materials consistent with age and mileage
Driver’s seat upholstery has a seam split
Included Items
Carpeted 280Z floor mats
Additional Information
Hagerty has an ownership interest in this Lot in whole or in part.
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