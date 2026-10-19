Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Few cars have worn a marketing tagline as boldly as the 1976 Eldorado convertible. Billed by Cadillac as the last American-built convertible, it triggered a genuine buying frenzy — some owners paid double sticker price, convinced they were sitting on a future collectible. They were half right: General Motors did bring the convertible back in 1984, but the '76 Eldorado's reputation as the end of an era has never faded. Under the hood sat Cadillac's 500-cubic-inch V8, the largest engine the brand ever put in a production car, driving the front wheels through a three-speed automatic.

This example is finished in Firethorn Metallic over a red leather interior. Said to have been in the seller's family for 43 years, this example features power steering, power disc brakes, automatic climate control, cruise control, and a power-operated convertible top.

The seller reports more than a dozen years of refurbishment work, including repairs to the brakes, cooling system, suspension top, and tires made in the last decade as described below.

This 1976 Cadillac Eldorado Convertible is now offered at no reserve with a matching spare and factory jack, a convertible top boot, and a clean Massachusetts title in the seller's name.

Highlights

One of roughly 14,000 built in the Eldorado convertible's final model year before a nine-year hiatus

500ci V8, the largest engine Cadillac ever offered in a production car

Firethorn Metallic over red leather

In the same family for 43 years

Front-wheel drive

Modifications

Rhino Shield undercarriage coating applied in August 2024

Factory Equipment

Three-speed automatic transmission

Leather upholstery

15" steel wheels with black-accented wheel covers

Power steering

Power disc brakes

Convertible soft top

Power-adjustable front seats

Automatic climate control

Cruise control

Rear window defogger

Servicing and Documentation

Per the seller, servicing over the last 10 years includes the following:

December 2024: Spare tire replaced

November 2024: Tires and valve stems replaced

March 2024: Vinyl top and carpet replaced

May 2022: Differential, steering box, and linkage serviced

February 2022: Control arms, shocks, and muffler system replaced

March 2021: Battery replaced

July 2019: Water pump replaced

July 2019: Rear brake calipers, rotors, and pads replaced

June 2016: Wheel bearings replaced

May 2016: Carburetor rebuilt

May 2016: Starter replaced

May 2016: Convertible top relay replaced

March 2016: Muffler replaced

The seller also notes that various front end components have been replaced and that the car recently passed state inspection.

Known Imperfections

Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

Various exterior and interior wear consistent with age

Three dashboard control switches are inoperative, per the seller

The seller states that the car can run hot without premium-grade fuel

Ownership History

According to the seller, the car has remained in their family for 43 years.

Included Items