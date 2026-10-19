Auction ended.

43-Years-Family-Owned 1976 Cadillac Eldorado Convertible

No reserve
Sold for on 10/19/26
Result
43-Years-Family-Owned 1976 Cadillac Eldorado Convertible
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (87)

Ended Oct 19, 2026 at 7:00 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN6L67S6Q201503
Mileage indicated80,300 Miles TMU
LocationPlymouth, Massachusetts
Engine500ci V8
DrivetrainFWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorFirethorn Metallic
Interior colorRed

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Exceptional classic and collector car insurance coverage—for less.

Get a quote
Certified CheckoutCertified Checkout
Complete your purchase quickly and securely.
Learn more

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Few cars have worn a marketing tagline as boldly as the 1976 Eldorado convertible. Billed by Cadillac as the last American-built convertible, it triggered a genuine buying frenzy — some owners paid double sticker price, convinced they were sitting on a future collectible. They were half right: General Motors did bring the convertible back in 1984, but the '76 Eldorado's reputation as the end of an era has never faded. Under the hood sat Cadillac's 500-cubic-inch V8, the largest engine the brand ever put in a production car, driving the front wheels through a three-speed automatic.

This example is finished in Firethorn Metallic over a red leather interior. Said to have been in the seller's family for 43 years, this example features power steering, power disc brakes, automatic climate control, cruise control, and a power-operated convertible top.

The seller reports more than a dozen years of refurbishment work, including repairs to the brakes, cooling system, suspension top, and tires made in the last decade as described below.

This 1976 Cadillac Eldorado Convertible is now offered at no reserve with a matching spare and factory jack, a convertible top boot, and a clean Massachusetts title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • One of roughly 14,000 built in the Eldorado convertible's final model year before a nine-year hiatus

  • 500ci V8, the largest engine Cadillac ever offered in a production car

  • Firethorn Metallic over red leather

  • In the same family for 43 years

  • Front-wheel drive

Modifications

  • Rhino Shield undercarriage coating applied in August 2024

Factory Equipment

  • Three-speed automatic transmission

  • Leather upholstery

  • 15" steel wheels with black-accented wheel covers

  • Power steering

  • Power disc brakes

  • Convertible soft top

  • Power-adjustable front seats

  • Automatic climate control

  • Cruise control

  • Rear window defogger

Servicing and Documentation

Per the seller, servicing over the last 10 years includes the following:

  • December 2024: Spare tire replaced

  • November 2024: Tires and valve stems replaced

  • March 2024: Vinyl top and carpet replaced

  • May 2022: Differential, steering box, and linkage serviced

  • February 2022: Control arms, shocks, and muffler system replaced

  • March 2021: Battery replaced

  • July 2019: Water pump replaced

  • July 2019: Rear brake calipers, rotors, and pads replaced

  • June 2016: Wheel bearings replaced

  • May 2016: Carburetor rebuilt

  • May 2016: Starter replaced

  • May 2016: Convertible top relay replaced

  • March 2016: Muffler replaced

The seller also notes that various front end components have been replaced and that the car recently passed state inspection.

Known Imperfections

  • Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

  • Various exterior and interior wear consistent with age

  • Three dashboard control switches are inoperative, per the seller

  • The seller states that the car can run hot without premium-grade fuel

Ownership History

According to the seller, the car has remained in their family for 43 years.

Included Items

  • Convertible top boot

  • Matching spare wheel and factory jack

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

43-Years-Family-Owned 1976 Cadillac Eldorado Convertible · No reserve

Sold to
FangSlay
FangSlay
$9,149
Seller
RichardGolden_0v8v
RichardGolden_0v8v
EndedOct 19, 2026 at 7:00 PM UTC
Bids26
Views8,114

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

FangSlay's avatar
FangSlay
Oct 19 at 6:39 PM
$8,550bid placed 
GarageKeptMotors' avatar
GarageKeptMotors
Oct 19 at 4:32 PM
$8,250bid placed 
Pk_szngev's avatar
Pk_szngev
Oct 19 at 4:13 PM
$8,000bid placed 
Aaronruskin's avatar
Aaronruskin
Oct 18 at 6:01 PM
$7,750bid placed 
Kingspeedshop's avatar
Kingspeedshop
Oct 15 at 3:32 PM
$7,500bid placed 
Pk_szngev's avatar
Pk_szngev
Oct 14 at 3:54 PM
$4,500bid placed 
Mike68Impala's avatar
Mike68Impala
Oct 14 at 12:09 AM
$4,400bid placed 
Pk_szngev's avatar
Pk_szngev
Oct 13 at 3:04 PM
$4,200bid placed 
PARISHVILLE1's avatar
PARISHVILLE1
Oct 13 at 2:52 PM
$4,100bid placed 
Mike68Impala's avatar
Mike68Impala
Oct 13 at 12:54 AM
$4,000bid placed 
PARISHVILLE1's avatar
PARISHVILLE1
Oct 12 at 11:20 PM
$3,700bid placed 
Pk_szngev's avatar
Pk_szngev
Oct 12 at 3:10 PM
$3,600bid placed 
PK_g0wiw5's avatar
PK_g0wiw5
Oct 11 at 5:19 AM
$3,500bid placed 
Coinmachine's avatar
Coinmachine
Oct 10 at 3:35 PM
$3,000bid placed 
Pk_szngev's avatar
Pk_szngev
Oct 9 at 9:29 PM
$2,700bid placed 
PK_g0wiw5's avatar
PK_g0wiw5
Oct 9 at 8:10 PM
$2,500bid placed 
LG_tnmuj9's avatar
LG_tnmuj9
Oct 9 at 8:07 PM
$2,100bid placed 
PK_g0wiw5's avatar
PK_g0wiw5
Oct 7 at 11:10 PM
$2,000bid placed 
Donn1123's avatar
Donn1123
Oct 7 at 10:52 PM
$1,600bid placed 
PK_g0wiw5's avatar
PK_g0wiw5
Oct 7 at 10:46 PM
$1,500bid placed 
Donn1123's avatar
Donn1123
Oct 7 at 10:44 PM
$1,300bid placed 
PK_g0wiw5's avatar
PK_g0wiw5
Oct 7 at 2:15 PM
$1,200bid placed 
Sean02021's avatar
Sean02021
Oct 7 at 2:01 PM
$1,000bid placed 
Newbern's avatar
Newbern
Oct 7 at 1:53 PM
$900bid placed 
PK_g0wiw5's avatar
PK_g0wiw5
Oct 7 at 6:58 AM
$500bid placed 
RetiredUSAF's avatar
RetiredUSAF
Oct 5 at 3:21 PM
$100bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026