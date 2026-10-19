43-Years-Family-Owned 1976 Cadillac Eldorado Convertible
Ended Oct 19, 2026 at 7:00 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Few cars have worn a marketing tagline as boldly as the 1976 Eldorado convertible. Billed by Cadillac as the last American-built convertible, it triggered a genuine buying frenzy — some owners paid double sticker price, convinced they were sitting on a future collectible. They were half right: General Motors did bring the convertible back in 1984, but the '76 Eldorado's reputation as the end of an era has never faded. Under the hood sat Cadillac's 500-cubic-inch V8, the largest engine the brand ever put in a production car, driving the front wheels through a three-speed automatic.
This example is finished in Firethorn Metallic over a red leather interior. Said to have been in the seller's family for 43 years, this example features power steering, power disc brakes, automatic climate control, cruise control, and a power-operated convertible top.
The seller reports more than a dozen years of refurbishment work, including repairs to the brakes, cooling system, suspension top, and tires made in the last decade as described below.
This 1976 Cadillac Eldorado Convertible is now offered at no reserve with a matching spare and factory jack, a convertible top boot, and a clean Massachusetts title in the seller's name.
Highlights
One of roughly 14,000 built in the Eldorado convertible's final model year before a nine-year hiatus
500ci V8, the largest engine Cadillac ever offered in a production car
Firethorn Metallic over red leather
In the same family for 43 years
Front-wheel drive
Modifications
Rhino Shield undercarriage coating applied in August 2024
Factory Equipment
Three-speed automatic transmission
Leather upholstery
15" steel wheels with black-accented wheel covers
Power steering
Power disc brakes
Convertible soft top
Power-adjustable front seats
Automatic climate control
Cruise control
Rear window defogger
Servicing and Documentation
Per the seller, servicing over the last 10 years includes the following:
December 2024: Spare tire replaced
November 2024: Tires and valve stems replaced
March 2024: Vinyl top and carpet replaced
May 2022: Differential, steering box, and linkage serviced
February 2022: Control arms, shocks, and muffler system replaced
March 2021: Battery replaced
July 2019: Water pump replaced
July 2019: Rear brake calipers, rotors, and pads replaced
June 2016: Wheel bearings replaced
May 2016: Carburetor rebuilt
May 2016: Starter replaced
May 2016: Convertible top relay replaced
March 2016: Muffler replaced
The seller also notes that various front end components have been replaced and that the car recently passed state inspection.
Known Imperfections
Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery
Various exterior and interior wear consistent with age
Three dashboard control switches are inoperative, per the seller
The seller states that the car can run hot without premium-grade fuel
Ownership History
According to the seller, the car has remained in their family for 43 years.
Included Items
Convertible top boot
Matching spare wheel and factory jack
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.