Modified 1976 BMW 2002 4-Speed
Ended Sep 09, 2026 at 6:40 PM UTC
Recommended services
Description
BMW's influential 02-series two-doors defined the sports sedan/coupe segment in the late 1960s and 1970s thanks to their buttoned-down handling and free-revving inline-four engines. These balanced, approachable cars were popular for track use in period, and today they can be vintage race-day rock stars.
This final-year '76 BMW 2002 has been modified for track use. The car's body has been refinished in light blue paint with an orange grille surround, lightweight roof panel/sunroof delete panel, lightweight side windows with sliding vent panels, bolt-on wide-body fender flares, and it rides on blue-painted Alpina-style wheels wearing Continental ExtremeContact tires.
The race car’s 2.0-liter inline-four fuel-injected engine features a down-draft carburetor fed by a K&N filter that pokes through a hole in its hood. Additionally, the engine features an aftermarket intake manifold, a Schrick camshaft and aftermarket pistons, aftermarket ignition-system components, and an aluminum fuel cell. It breathes through a custom exhaust system with a Borla muffler, while a fuel cell and the battery are located in the trunk. The car rides on Koni shocks paired with Eibach springs and it features an aftermarket anti-sway bar.
Interior modifications include an orange-painted full welded roll cage, racing seats and harnesses, lightweight composite/aluminum door cards, aluminum checker-plate floor panels, a suede-wrapped steering wheel with quick-release hub, short-throw shifter with competition-style assembly, custom dashboard and center console, and aftermarket gauge cluster and toggle switches.
This track-style 1976 BMW 2002 is now offered by the selling dealer with a clean Pennsylvania title.
Highlights
Offered from Collectible Classics
2.0-liter M10 SOHC inline-four
4-speed manual transmission
Refinished in blue with orange grille accents
Orange roll cage
Racing seats and harnesses
Modifications
Exterior
Lightweight roof panel/sunroof delete panel
Lightweight side windows with sliding vent panels
Blue-painted Alpina-style wheels
Bolt-on wide-body fender flares
Interior
Orange-painted full welded roll cage
Fixed-back Bride racing seats with Sparco racing harnesses
Lightweight composite/aluminum door cards with Nuke Performance branding
Door pull strap
Stripped competition-style interior
Aluminum checker-plate floor panels
MOMO Motorsport suede-wrapped steering wheel with quick-release hub
Short-throw shifter with competition-style assembly
Wilwood aluminum pedal assembly
Aluminum dead pedal/footrest
Custom dashboard and center console
JEGS gauge cluster with tachometer
Aircraft-style toggle switch panel
Push-button starter/master switch arrangement
Digital voltage or system monitor display
Engine
Downdraft carburetor and K&N filter
Schrick camshaft
Custom pistons
Aluminum performance radiator
Silicone coolant hoses
Aftermarket cone air filter
Red-cap aftermarket distributor
Aftermarket ignition system components
Fuel-pressure gauge
Braided and upgraded fuel lines
Header/manifold heat wrap
Nuke Performance fuel cell
Fuel surge tank and system hardware
Duralast Gold battery relocated to the trunk
Drivetrain
Non-original manual transmission with short-shifter kit
Solid Chassis short-throw shifter with competition-style assembly
Custom exhaust with Borla muffler
Brakes & Suspension
Koni shocks
Eibach performance springs
Front anti-sway bar
Front strut tower brace mounts
Service & Documentation
The following service work has been completed in the last two years:
April 2026:
Replaced alternator
Replaced alternator
June 2025:
Installed brake bleeder valves and camshaft seals
Installed brake bleeder valves and camshaft seals
May 2025:
Installed manual transmission gasket set
December 2024:
BMW oil pressure hose
O-ring
Engine coolant divider
Coolant thermostat
Continental ExtremeContact Sport tires
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic imperfections, as noted in the provided photos and paint‑meter readings
Wear to interior materials consistent with age, mileage, and use
Included Items
Spare tire
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.