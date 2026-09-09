Auction ended.

Modified 1976 BMW 2002 4-Speed

Collectible Classics
Bid to $15,502 on 09/09/26
Result
Modified 1976 BMW 2002 4-Speed
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (204)

Ended Sep 09, 2026 at 6:40 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN2370370
Mileage indicated224 Miles TMU
LocationKing of Prussia, Pennsylvania
Engine2.0L Inline-Four
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorBlue
Interior colorBlue/Orange

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Description

BMW's influential 02-series two-doors defined the sports sedan/coupe segment in the late 1960s and 1970s thanks to their buttoned-down handling and free-revving inline-four engines. These balanced, approachable cars were popular for track use in period, and today they can be vintage race-day rock stars.

This final-year '76 BMW 2002 has been modified for track use. The car's body has been refinished in light blue paint with an orange grille surround, lightweight roof panel/sunroof delete panel, lightweight side windows with sliding vent panels, bolt-on wide-body fender flares, and it rides on blue-painted Alpina-style wheels wearing Continental ExtremeContact tires.

The race car’s 2.0-liter inline-four fuel-injected engine features a down-draft carburetor fed by a K&N filter that pokes through a hole in its hood. Additionally, the engine features an aftermarket intake manifold, a Schrick camshaft and aftermarket pistons, aftermarket ignition-system components, and an aluminum fuel cell. It breathes through a custom exhaust system with a Borla muffler, while a fuel cell and the battery are located in the trunk. The car rides on Koni shocks paired with Eibach springs and it features an aftermarket anti-sway bar.

Interior modifications include an orange-painted full welded roll cage, racing seats and harnesses, lightweight composite/aluminum door cards, aluminum checker-plate floor panels, a suede-wrapped steering wheel with quick-release hub, short-throw shifter with competition-style assembly, custom dashboard and center console, and aftermarket gauge cluster and toggle switches.

This track-style 1976 BMW 2002 is now offered by the selling dealer with a clean Pennsylvania title.

Highlights

  • Offered from Collectible Classics

  • 2.0-liter M10 SOHC inline-four

  • 4-speed manual transmission

  • Refinished in blue with orange grille accents

  • Orange roll cage

  • Racing seats and harnesses

Modifications

  • Exterior

    • Lightweight roof panel/sunroof delete panel

    • Lightweight side windows with sliding vent panels

    • Blue-painted Alpina-style wheels

    • Bolt-on wide-body fender flares

  • Interior

    • Orange-painted full welded roll cage

    • Fixed-back Bride racing seats with Sparco racing harnesses

    • Lightweight composite/aluminum door cards with Nuke Performance branding

    • Door pull strap

    • Stripped competition-style interior

    • Aluminum checker-plate floor panels

    • MOMO Motorsport suede-wrapped steering wheel with quick-release hub

    • Short-throw shifter with competition-style assembly

    • Wilwood aluminum pedal assembly

    • Aluminum dead pedal/footrest

    • Custom dashboard and center console

    • JEGS gauge cluster with tachometer

    • Aircraft-style toggle switch panel

    • Push-button starter/master switch arrangement

    • Digital voltage or system monitor display

  • Engine

    • Downdraft carburetor and K&N filter

    • Schrick camshaft

    • Custom pistons

    • Aluminum performance radiator

    • Silicone coolant hoses

    • Aftermarket cone air filter

    • Red-cap aftermarket distributor

    • Aftermarket ignition system components

    • Fuel-pressure gauge

    • Braided and upgraded fuel lines

    • Header/manifold heat wrap

    • Nuke Performance fuel cell

    • Fuel surge tank and system hardware

    • Duralast Gold battery relocated to the trunk

  • Drivetrain

    • Non-original manual transmission with short-shifter kit

    • Solid Chassis short-throw shifter with competition-style assembly

    • Custom exhaust with Borla muffler

  • Brakes & Suspension

    • Koni shocks

    • Eibach performance springs

    • Front anti-sway bar

    • Front strut tower brace mounts

Service & Documentation

The following service work has been completed in the last two years:

  • April 2026:

    • Replaced alternator

  • Replaced alternator

  • June 2025:

    • Installed brake bleeder valves and camshaft seals

  • Installed brake bleeder valves and camshaft seals

  • May 2025:

    • Installed manual transmission gasket set

  • December 2024:

    • BMW oil pressure hose

    • O-ring

    • Engine coolant divider

    • Coolant thermostat

  • Continental ExtremeContact Sport tires

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections, as noted in the provided photos and paint‑meter readings

  • Wear to interior materials consistent with age, mileage, and use

Included Items

  • Spare tire

Additional documents

1976 BMW 2002 Receipts

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Modified 1976 BMW 2002 4-Speed

Last bid
IamRonin
IamRonin
$15,502
Seller
collectibleclassics
collectibleclassics
EndedSep 09, 2026 at 6:40 PM UTC
Bids29
Views16,633

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