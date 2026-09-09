Description

BMW's influential 02-series two-doors defined the sports sedan/coupe segment in the late 1960s and 1970s thanks to their buttoned-down handling and free-revving inline-four engines. These balanced, approachable cars were popular for track use in period, and today they can be vintage race-day rock stars.

This final-year '76 BMW 2002 has been modified for track use. The car's body has been refinished in light blue paint with an orange grille surround, lightweight roof panel/sunroof delete panel, lightweight side windows with sliding vent panels, bolt-on wide-body fender flares, and it rides on blue-painted Alpina-style wheels wearing Continental ExtremeContact tires.

The race car’s 2.0-liter inline-four fuel-injected engine features a down-draft carburetor fed by a K&N filter that pokes through a hole in its hood. Additionally, the engine features an aftermarket intake manifold, a Schrick camshaft and aftermarket pistons, aftermarket ignition-system components, and an aluminum fuel cell. It breathes through a custom exhaust system with a Borla muffler, while a fuel cell and the battery are located in the trunk. The car rides on Koni shocks paired with Eibach springs and it features an aftermarket anti-sway bar.

Interior modifications include an orange-painted full welded roll cage, racing seats and harnesses, lightweight composite/aluminum door cards, aluminum checker-plate floor panels, a suede-wrapped steering wheel with quick-release hub, short-throw shifter with competition-style assembly, custom dashboard and center console, and aftermarket gauge cluster and toggle switches.

This track-style 1976 BMW 2002 is now offered by the selling dealer with a clean Pennsylvania title.

Highlights

Offered from Collectible Classics

2.0-liter M10 SOHC inline-four

4-speed manual transmission

Refinished in blue with orange grille accents

Orange roll cage

Racing seats and harnesses

Modifications

Exterior Lightweight roof panel/sunroof delete panel Lightweight side windows with sliding vent panels Blue-painted Alpina-style wheels Bolt-on wide-body fender flares

Interior Orange-painted full welded roll cage Fixed-back Bride racing seats with Sparco racing harnesses Lightweight composite/aluminum door cards with Nuke Performance branding Door pull strap Stripped competition-style interior Aluminum checker-plate floor panels MOMO Motorsport suede-wrapped steering wheel with quick-release hub Short-throw shifter with competition-style assembly Wilwood aluminum pedal assembly Aluminum dead pedal/footrest Custom dashboard and center console JEGS gauge cluster with tachometer Aircraft-style toggle switch panel Push-button starter/master switch arrangement Digital voltage or system monitor display

Engine Downdraft carburetor and K&N filter Schrick camshaft Custom pistons Aluminum performance radiator Silicone coolant hoses Aftermarket cone air filter Red-cap aftermarket distributor Aftermarket ignition system components Fuel-pressure gauge Braided and upgraded fuel lines Header/manifold heat wrap Nuke Performance fuel cell Fuel surge tank and system hardware Duralast Gold battery relocated to the trunk

Drivetrain Non-original manual transmission with short-shifter kit Solid Chassis short-throw shifter with competition-style assembly Custom exhaust with Borla muffler

Brakes & Suspension Koni shocks Eibach performance springs Front anti-sway bar Front strut tower brace mounts



Service & Documentation

The following service work has been completed in the last two years:

April 2026: Replaced alternator

Replaced alternator

June 2025: Installed brake bleeder valves and camshaft seals

Installed brake bleeder valves and camshaft seals

May 2025: Installed manual transmission gasket set

December 2024: BMW oil pressure hose O-ring Engine coolant divider Coolant thermostat

Continental ExtremeContact Sport tires

Known Imperfections

Cosmetic imperfections, as noted in the provided photos and paint‑meter readings

Wear to interior materials consistent with age, mileage, and use

Included Items