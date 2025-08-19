Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1975 Jeep CJ5 Renegade stood as one of the most distinctive entries in Jeep's CJ lineup, blending genuine off-road capability with factory-installed performance styling. Built on the compact 84-inch wheelbase, the Renegade package transformed the utilitarian CJ5 into a sportier trail machine while retaining solid axles front and rear, a rugged ladder frame, and part-time four-wheel drive with a two-speed transfer case.

Power came from a torque-rich AMC V8, paired with a durable manual gearbox suited to low-range crawling and highway cruising alike. Jeep engineers focused on driver engagement, fitting wide-stance wheels and tires for improved stability, along with functional gauges for monitoring engine performance during hard use. The Renegade's visual package—hood graphics, bright trim, and a sport-tuned interior—signaled its enthusiast-oriented mission without sacrificing the CJ5's core simplicity and serviceability.

This ’75 CJ-5 is powered by small block Chevy V8 delivers power through a four-speed manual transmission as well as air-locking front and rear differentials, and it rides on Vision wheels wrapped in off-road tires. The Jeep is finished in yellow with distinctive Renegade graphics.

This 1975 Jeep CJ-5 is now offered by the selling dealer with a clean Florida title.

Highlights

Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of September vehicles

Small-block Chevrolet V8

4-speed manual transmission

Part-time four-wheel drive with a 2-speed transfer case for low-range gearing

Renegade hood and body tape graphics

Factory Equipment

Chrome front grille and bumpers

Bucket seats with center console

Removable black soft top and doors

Fold-flat windshield

Rear-mounted spare tire

Modifications

Ramsey winch with wireless remote control

Hood louvers

Pro-Comp gauges

Painless Performance switches

Polished tilt steering column

Small-block Chevrolet V8

Hedman Hedders headers

MSD ignition

K&N air filter

AFCO aluminum radiator

Painless Performance wiring

ARB air-locking front and rear differentials

Vision wheels and off-road tires

LED exterior and interior lighting

CB Radio

Off Road jack

On board air compressor for airing tires (has air port behind drivers door in body)

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the 1975 Jeep CJ-5 are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1975 Jeep CJ-5 is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of September vehicles

Additional Information

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.