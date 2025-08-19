Modified 1975 Jeep CJ-5 4-Speed

Burnyzz
No reserve
5 days
$8,750
Modified 1975 Jeep CJ-5 4-Speed
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All photos (81)

Ending Tue, Sep 29 at 6:35 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Chassis/VIN8305037367445
Mileage indicated206 Miles TMU
LocationOcala, Florida
EngineV8
Drivetrain4WD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible, SUV
Exterior colorYellow
Interior colorBlack

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Video gallery

1975 Jeep CJ-5 Walk Around
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1975 Jeep CJ5 Renegade stood as one of the most distinctive entries in Jeep's CJ lineup, blending genuine off-road capability with factory-installed performance styling. Built on the compact 84-inch wheelbase, the Renegade package transformed the utilitarian CJ5 into a sportier trail machine while retaining solid axles front and rear, a rugged ladder frame, and part-time four-wheel drive with a two-speed transfer case.

Power came from a torque-rich AMC V8, paired with a durable manual gearbox suited to low-range crawling and highway cruising alike. Jeep engineers focused on driver engagement, fitting wide-stance wheels and tires for improved stability, along with functional gauges for monitoring engine performance during hard use. The Renegade's visual package—hood graphics, bright trim, and a sport-tuned interior—signaled its enthusiast-oriented mission without sacrificing the CJ5's core simplicity and serviceability.

This ’75 CJ-5 is powered by small block Chevy V8 delivers power through a four-speed manual transmission as well as air-locking front and rear differentials, and it rides on Vision wheels wrapped in off-road tires. The Jeep is finished in yellow with distinctive Renegade graphics.

This 1975 Jeep CJ-5 is now offered by the selling dealer with a clean Florida title.

Highlights

  • Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of September vehicles

  • Small-block Chevrolet V8

  • 4-speed manual transmission

  • Part-time four-wheel drive with a 2-speed transfer case for low-range gearing

  • Renegade hood and body tape graphics

Factory Equipment

  • Chrome front grille and bumpers

  • Bucket seats with center console

  • Removable black soft top and doors

  • Fold-flat windshield

  • Rear-mounted spare tire

Modifications

  • Ramsey winch with wireless remote control

  • Hood louvers

  • Pro-Comp gauges

  • Painless Performance switches

  • Polished tilt steering column

  • Small-block Chevrolet V8

  • Hedman Hedders headers

  • MSD ignition

  • K&N air filter

  • AFCO aluminum radiator

  • Painless Performance wiring

  • ARB air-locking front and rear differentials

  • Vision wheels and off-road tires

  • LED exterior and interior lighting

  • CB Radio

  • Off Road jack

  • On board air compressor for airing tires (has air port behind drivers door in body)

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the 1975 Jeep CJ-5 are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1975 Jeep CJ-5 is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of September vehicles

Additional Information

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Modified 1975 Jeep CJ-5 4-Speed · No reserve

Current bid
Sam-ulwu8f6p
Sam-ulwu8f6p
$8,750
Seller
BurnyzzLLC
BurnyzzLLC
EndingTue, Sep 29 at 6:35 PM UTC
Bids13
Views5,288

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