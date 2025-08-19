32-Years-Owned 1974 TVR 2500M

6 days
$6,000
32-Years-Owned 1974 TVR 2500M
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Ending Thu, Sep 17 at 6:15 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN2738TM
Mileage indicated59,500 Miles TMU
LocationColfax, North Carolina
Engine2.5L Inline-Six
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorBlack
Interior colorBlack

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Description

The TVR M-Series was introduced in 1972 and featured a steel backbone chassis clothed in lightweight fiberglass bodywork. The 2500M variant was powered by Triumph's 2.5-liter inline-six and featured four-wheel independent suspension, rack-and-pinion steering, a low-slung two-seat cockpit, and distinctive fastback-inspired styling.

This 1974 TVR 2500M has been with the current owner since 1994. The car said to have been refurbished approximately 25 years ago, at which time its 2.5L inline-six was reportedly overhauled and bored 0.30-inches over and fitted with an aftermarket camshaft. Finished in black over black, the car rides of 14-inch alloy wheels and features front disc brakes, Smiths instrumentation, a three-spoke steering wheel, bucket seats, and a removable fabric sunroof. It rides on Spax adjustable shocks, and it features an electric fan.

This 1974 TVR 2500M is now offered with a clean North Carolina title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • 32 years under current ownership

  • Bored-over 2.5L inline-six paired

  • Four-speed manual transmission

  • Finished in black over black vinyl upholstery

  • 14” alloy wheels

Factory Equipment

  • Front disc brakes

  • Independent front suspension

  • Smiths instrumentation

  • 3-spoke steering wheel

  • Bucket seats

  • Removable sunroof panel

Modifications

  • Engine bored 0.030-inch over during rebuild

  • Aftermarket street camshaft

  • Electric cooling fans

  • SPAX adjustable shock absorbers

Servicing

According to the seller, the car underwent refurbishment approximately 25 years ago. The seller estimates that approximately 18,000 miles have been accumulated since the rebuild.

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age since refurbishment

  • Some scuffs on steering wheel and transmission tunnel vinyl

Ownership History

According to the seller, the car has been driven approximately 18,000 miles since its restoration and engine rebuild.

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1974 TVR 2500M

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

32-Years-Owned 1974 TVR 2500M

Current bid
Tanker1983
Tanker1983
$6,000
Seller
CC_ntplbk
CC_ntplbk
EndingThu, Sep 17 at 6:15 PM UTC
Bids9
Views3,111

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Tanker1983
Sep 8 at 4:19 PM
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DeltaAgent
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JohnRivera
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