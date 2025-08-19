32-Years-Owned 1974 TVR 2500M
Ending Thu, Sep 17 at 6:15 PM UTC
Recommended services
Description
The TVR M-Series was introduced in 1972 and featured a steel backbone chassis clothed in lightweight fiberglass bodywork. The 2500M variant was powered by Triumph's 2.5-liter inline-six and featured four-wheel independent suspension, rack-and-pinion steering, a low-slung two-seat cockpit, and distinctive fastback-inspired styling.
This 1974 TVR 2500M has been with the current owner since 1994. The car said to have been refurbished approximately 25 years ago, at which time its 2.5L inline-six was reportedly overhauled and bored 0.30-inches over and fitted with an aftermarket camshaft. Finished in black over black, the car rides of 14-inch alloy wheels and features front disc brakes, Smiths instrumentation, a three-spoke steering wheel, bucket seats, and a removable fabric sunroof. It rides on Spax adjustable shocks, and it features an electric fan.
This 1974 TVR 2500M is now offered with a clean North Carolina title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
32 years under current ownership
Bored-over 2.5L inline-six paired
Four-speed manual transmission
Finished in black over black vinyl upholstery
14” alloy wheels
Factory Equipment
Front disc brakes
Independent front suspension
Smiths instrumentation
3-spoke steering wheel
Bucket seats
Removable sunroof panel
Modifications
Engine bored 0.030-inch over during rebuild
Aftermarket street camshaft
Electric cooling fans
SPAX adjustable shock absorbers
Servicing
According to the seller, the car underwent refurbishment approximately 25 years ago. The seller estimates that approximately 18,000 miles have been accumulated since the rebuild.
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age since refurbishment
Some scuffs on steering wheel and transmission tunnel vinyl
Ownership History
According to the seller, the car has been driven approximately 18,000 miles since its restoration and engine rebuild.
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.