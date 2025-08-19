Description

The TVR M-Series was introduced in 1972 and featured a steel backbone chassis clothed in lightweight fiberglass bodywork. The 2500M variant was powered by Triumph's 2.5-liter inline-six and featured four-wheel independent suspension, rack-and-pinion steering, a low-slung two-seat cockpit, and distinctive fastback-inspired styling.

This 1974 TVR 2500M has been with the current owner since 1994. The car said to have been refurbished approximately 25 years ago, at which time its 2.5L inline-six was reportedly overhauled and bored 0.30-inches over and fitted with an aftermarket camshaft. Finished in black over black, the car rides of 14-inch alloy wheels and features front disc brakes, Smiths instrumentation, a three-spoke steering wheel, bucket seats, and a removable fabric sunroof. It rides on Spax adjustable shocks, and it features an electric fan.

This 1974 TVR 2500M is now offered with a clean North Carolina title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

32 years under current ownership

Bored-over 2.5L inline-six paired

Four-speed manual transmission

Finished in black over black vinyl upholstery

14” alloy wheels

Factory Equipment

Front disc brakes

Independent front suspension

Smiths instrumentation

3-spoke steering wheel

Bucket seats

Removable sunroof panel

Modifications

Engine bored 0.030-inch over during rebuild

Aftermarket street camshaft

Electric cooling fans

SPAX adjustable shock absorbers

Servicing

According to the seller, the car underwent refurbishment approximately 25 years ago. The seller estimates that approximately 18,000 miles have been accumulated since the rebuild.

Known Imperfections

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age since refurbishment

Some scuffs on steering wheel and transmission tunnel vinyl

Ownership History

According to the seller, the car has been driven approximately 18,000 miles since its restoration and engine rebuild.