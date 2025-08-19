One-Owner 1974 Porsche 914 1.8

4 days
$9,000
One-Owner 1974 Porsche 914 1.8
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All photos (104)

Ending Tue, Sep 15 at 6:10 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN4742911201
Mileage indicated23,700 Miles TMU
LocationWalker, Minnesota
Engine1.8L Flat-Four
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorSilver
Interior colorBlack

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Video gallery

1974 Porsche 914-Driving Exterior View
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Description

The 914 occupied a unique position in Porsche's lineup — a mid-engine two-seat Targa designed in collaboration with Volkswagen that offered genuine Porsche handling credentials at an entry-level price point. Its central engine placement gave it a weight distribution advantage over the rear-engined 911, and the removable Targa roof panel provided open-air motoring in a structure more rigid than a conventional convertible. The 914's reputation has undergone a steady reappraisal in the collector market as the generation that once dismissed it has come to appreciate the purity of its mid-engine formula and the simplicity of its air-cooled mechanicals.

This 1974 914 was purchased new by the current owner from Cronin Porsche in Cincinnati, Ohio, and it is finished in silver over a black interior.

Modifications include an aftermarket stereo system, a leather-wrapped RAID steering wheel, 15" Fuchs-style wheels, and a modified camshaft installed during a 2012 engine overhaul. The fuel pump has been relocated to the front compartment.

This 1974 Porsche 914 is offered by the seller on behalf of the current owner with historic documentation, partial service records, and a clean Minnesota title.

Highlights

  • One owner from new

  • Mid-engine, rear-wheel-drive layout

  • 1.8L flat-four overhauled in 2012

  • 5-speed manual transaxle

  • Silver over black upholstery

Factory Equipment

  • Removable Targa roof panel

  • Four-wheel disc brakes

  • Independent front and rear suspension

  • Pop-up headlights

  • VDO instrumentation

  • Front and rear storage compartments

Modifications

  • Camshaft modified

  • Fuel pump relocated to front trunk

  • 15" Fuchs-style wheels

  • RAID four-spoke steering wheel

  • Alpine cassette head unit and auxiliary CD player

  • Aftermarket amplifier mounted in front compartment

  • Boston Acoustics speakers

Servicing & Documentation

The following work has been performed, with invoices available in the gallery:

  • July 2026:

    • Four Goodyear tires installed

    • Oil and filter change

  • May 2012:

    • Engine overhauled

    • Clutch and pressure plate replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

  • Some wear on interior surfaces

  • Corrosion stated to be present and under battery tray and undercarriage

Ownership History

This 1974 Porsche 914 was acquired new by its current owner in Cincinnati, Ohio. A copy of the original 1974-issued Ohio Memorandum of Title is included with the sale. For titling purposes, the car is offered with a clean Minnesota title in the current owner's name.

Included Items

  • Historical documentation

  • Partial service records

Additional Information

From the seller: "This is a one-owner car that was well-maintained throughout the years. The engine was completely overhauled at approximately 110,000 miles in 2012. The camshaft was modified at that time to improve performance, and it has been driven approximately 13,657 miles since."

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

One-Owner 1974 Porsche 914 1.8

Current bid
Roddy-50105
Roddy-50105
$9,000
Seller
1960Vette
1960Vette
EndingTue, Sep 15 at 6:10 PM UTC
Bids10
Views7,714

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Roddy-50105
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