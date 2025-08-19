One-Owner 1974 Porsche 914 1.8
Ending Tue, Sep 15 at 6:10 PM UTC
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Description
The 914 occupied a unique position in Porsche's lineup — a mid-engine two-seat Targa designed in collaboration with Volkswagen that offered genuine Porsche handling credentials at an entry-level price point. Its central engine placement gave it a weight distribution advantage over the rear-engined 911, and the removable Targa roof panel provided open-air motoring in a structure more rigid than a conventional convertible. The 914's reputation has undergone a steady reappraisal in the collector market as the generation that once dismissed it has come to appreciate the purity of its mid-engine formula and the simplicity of its air-cooled mechanicals.
This 1974 914 was purchased new by the current owner from Cronin Porsche in Cincinnati, Ohio, and it is finished in silver over a black interior.
Modifications include an aftermarket stereo system, a leather-wrapped RAID steering wheel, 15" Fuchs-style wheels, and a modified camshaft installed during a 2012 engine overhaul. The fuel pump has been relocated to the front compartment.
This 1974 Porsche 914 is offered by the seller on behalf of the current owner with historic documentation, partial service records, and a clean Minnesota title.
Highlights
One owner from new
Mid-engine, rear-wheel-drive layout
1.8L flat-four overhauled in 2012
5-speed manual transaxle
Silver over black upholstery
Factory Equipment
Removable Targa roof panel
Four-wheel disc brakes
Independent front and rear suspension
Pop-up headlights
VDO instrumentation
Front and rear storage compartments
Modifications
Camshaft modified
Fuel pump relocated to front trunk
15" Fuchs-style wheels
RAID four-spoke steering wheel
Alpine cassette head unit and auxiliary CD player
Aftermarket amplifier mounted in front compartment
Boston Acoustics speakers
Servicing & Documentation
The following work has been performed, with invoices available in the gallery:
July 2026:
Four Goodyear tires installed
Oil and filter change
May 2012:
Engine overhauled
Clutch and pressure plate replaced
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery
Some wear on interior surfaces
Corrosion stated to be present and under battery tray and undercarriage
Ownership History
This 1974 Porsche 914 was acquired new by its current owner in Cincinnati, Ohio. A copy of the original 1974-issued Ohio Memorandum of Title is included with the sale. For titling purposes, the car is offered with a clean Minnesota title in the current owner's name.
Included Items
Historical documentation
Partial service records
Additional Information
From the seller: "This is a one-owner car that was well-maintained throughout the years. The engine was completely overhauled at approximately 110,000 miles in 2012. The camshaft was modified at that time to improve performance, and it has been driven approximately 13,657 miles since."
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.