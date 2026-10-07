1974 MG MGB Roadster Project
Ended Oct 07, 2026 at 6:15 PM UTC
Recommended services
Description
OFFERED AT NO RESERVE
The MG MGB offers one of the most rewarding classic driving experiences available at any price point, and with over half a million produced during an 18-year production run between 1962 and 1980, the MGB Roadster remains the best-selling British sports car of all time. The 1974 model year marks the last for chrome bumpers, which featured rubber overriders to comply with the federally mandated changes.
This ‘74 MGB Roadster is a non-running project that is finished in red with a black top over black upholstery, and its 1.8-liter inline-four has been fitted with a Cannon intake manifold and a Weber carburetor. The seller acquired the car in July 2026 and notes that the included fuel pump must be installed to run. The seller also reports that service under their care has included bleeding and adjusting the brakes and replacing the oil filter and battery.
This non-running 1974 MG MGB project is now offered at no reserve with a spare fuel pump and a clean North Carolina title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Non-running project
Finished in red over black vinyl upholstery
Back convertible soft top
14” Rostyle wheels
1.8-liter inline-four with Weber carburetor
Four-speed manual transmission
Factory Equipment
1.8-liter inline-four engine
Four-speed manual transmission
Front disc brakes, rear drums
Folding convertible soft top
Lockable glove box
Vent windows
Smiths instrumentation
Modifications
Cannon intake manifold
Weber carburetor
Sony cassette stereo
Servicing & Documentation
Per the seller, service under their care has included bleeding and adjusting the brakes and replacing the oil filter and battery.
Known Imperfections
Engine does not run
Fuel pump inoperative
Wiring hanging down below dashboard
Stereo wiring is not connected
Wear on the interior upholstery
Turn signal stalk is broken but operable
Dents, scratches, and paint overspray in trunk and engine compartment
Scratch on right front lower fender
Missing some convertible top snap buttons
Corroded radiator
Ownership History
The car was acquired by the seller in July 2026.
Included Items
Uninstalled fuel pump
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.