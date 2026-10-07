Description

OFFERED AT NO RESERVE

The MG MGB offers one of the most rewarding classic driving experiences available at any price point, and with over half a million produced during an 18-year production run between 1962 and 1980, the MGB Roadster remains the best-selling British sports car of all time. The 1974 model year marks the last for chrome bumpers, which featured rubber overriders to comply with the federally mandated changes.

This ‘74 MGB Roadster is a non-running project that is finished in red with a black top over black upholstery, and its 1.8-liter inline-four has been fitted with a Cannon intake manifold and a Weber carburetor. The seller acquired the car in July 2026 and notes that the included fuel pump must be installed to run. The seller also reports that service under their care has included bleeding and adjusting the brakes and replacing the oil filter and battery.

This non-running 1974 MG MGB project is now offered at no reserve with a spare fuel pump and a clean North Carolina title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Non-running project

Finished in red over black vinyl upholstery

Back convertible soft top

14” Rostyle wheels

1.8-liter inline-four with Weber carburetor

Four-speed manual transmission

Factory Equipment

1.8-liter inline-four engine

Four-speed manual transmission

Front disc brakes, rear drums

Folding convertible soft top

Lockable glove box

Vent windows

Smiths instrumentation

Modifications

Cannon intake manifold

Weber carburetor

Sony cassette stereo

Servicing & Documentation

Per the seller, service under their care has included bleeding and adjusting the brakes and replacing the oil filter and battery.

Known Imperfections

Engine does not run

Fuel pump inoperative

Wiring hanging down below dashboard

Stereo wiring is not connected

Wear on the interior upholstery

Turn signal stalk is broken but operable

Dents, scratches, and paint overspray in trunk and engine compartment

Scratch on right front lower fender

Missing some convertible top snap buttons

Corroded radiator

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the seller in July 2026.

Included Items