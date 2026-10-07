Auction ended.

1974 MG MGB Roadster Project

No reserve
Sold for on 10/07/26
Result
1974 MG MGB Roadster Project
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Ended Oct 07, 2026 at 6:15 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINGHN5UE335164G
Mileage indicated4,000 Miles TMU
LocationGreenville, North Carolina
Engine1.8L Inline-Four
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorRed
Interior colorBlack

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Description

OFFERED AT NO RESERVE

The MG MGB offers one of the most rewarding classic driving experiences available at any price point, and with over half a million produced during an 18-year production run between 1962 and 1980, the MGB Roadster remains the best-selling British sports car of all time. The 1974 model year marks the last for chrome bumpers, which featured rubber overriders to comply with the federally mandated changes.

This ‘74 MGB Roadster is a non-running project that is finished in red with a black top over black upholstery, and its 1.8-liter inline-four has been fitted with a Cannon intake manifold and a Weber carburetor. The seller acquired the car in July 2026 and notes that the included fuel pump must be installed to run. The seller also reports that service under their care has included bleeding and adjusting the brakes and replacing the oil filter and battery.

This non-running 1974 MG MGB project is now offered at no reserve with a spare fuel pump and a clean North Carolina title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Non-running project

  • Finished in red over black vinyl upholstery

  • Back convertible soft top

  • 14” Rostyle wheels

  • 1.8-liter inline-four with Weber carburetor

  • Four-speed manual transmission

Factory Equipment

  • 1.8-liter inline-four engine

  • Four-speed manual transmission

  • Front disc brakes, rear drums

  • Folding convertible soft top

  • Lockable glove box

  • Vent windows

  • Smiths instrumentation

Modifications

  • Cannon intake manifold

  • Weber carburetor

  • Sony cassette stereo

Servicing & Documentation

Per the seller, service under their care has included bleeding and adjusting the brakes and replacing the oil filter and battery.

Known Imperfections

  • Engine does not run

  • Fuel pump inoperative

  • Wiring hanging down below dashboard

  • Stereo wiring is not connected

  • Wear on the interior upholstery

  • Turn signal stalk is broken but operable

  • Dents, scratches, and paint overspray in trunk and engine compartment

  • Scratch on right front lower fender

  • Missing some convertible top snap buttons

  • Corroded radiator

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the seller in July 2026.

Included Items

  • Uninstalled fuel pump

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1974 MG MGB Roadster Project · No reserve

Sold to
Canuck57
Canuck57
$3,500
Seller
CarolynBorneman_ss52
CarolynBorneman_ss52
EndedOct 07, 2026 at 6:15 PM UTC
Bids6
Views7,206

Comments & bids

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Canuck57's avatar
Canuck57
Oct 7 at 12:06 PM
$3,000bid placed 
TC_5rvnh7's avatar
TC_5rvnh7
Oct 5 at 3:33 PM
$2,600bid placed 
Canuck57's avatar
Canuck57
Sep 30 at 7:40 PM
$2,500bid placed 
DCE's avatar
DCE
Sep 25 at 3:32 PM
$700bid placed 
Tundedebo's avatar
Tundedebo
Sep 24 at 12:58 AM
$600bid placed 
SteveMcEwen's avatar
SteveMcEwen
Sep 23 at 5:34 PM
$100bid placed 

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