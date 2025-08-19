22-Years-Owned 1974 Jensen Interceptor III

1 day
$8,000
22-Years-Owned 1974 Jensen Interceptor III
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Ending Fri, Sep 25 at 6:00 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN22111265
Mileage indicated59,200 Miles TMU
LocationBend, Oregon
Engine440ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorSilver
Interior colorBrown

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1974 Jensen Interceptor
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Description

The Jensen Interceptor is a hand-built grand touring car that was styled by Carrozzeria Touring of Italy and produced by Jensen Motors near Birmingham, England, between 1966 and 1976. The Mark III, introduced in 1971, featured GKN alloy wheels and air conditioning as standard options, and it was powered by a Chrysler-sourced 440ci.

This ‘74 example was acquired approximately 22 years ago by the seller, who notes the tires were replaced last year, and an Edelbrock carburetor has been fitted in place of the factory Carter Thermo-Quad. The car is finished in silver over brown leather and features a three-speed automatic transmission, power-assisted disc brakes, Jaeger instrumentation, and an Alpine CD stereo.

This 1974 Jensen Interceptor Mark III is now offered with a Jensen handbook, workshop manuals, a parts catalogue, spare parts, and a clean Oregon title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Long-term ownership

  • 440ci V8 engine

  • Edelbrock carburetor

  • Silver over brown leather

  • Pioneer CD stereo

Factory Equipment

  • Three-speed automatic transmission

  • Power-assisted disc brakes

  • Jaeger instrumentation

  • 15” GKN alloy wheels

Modifications

  • Edelbrock carburetor

  • Alpine CD stereo

Servicing

The seller states that the tires were replaced in 2025.

Known Imperfections

  • Air conditioning inoperative

  • Corrosion on underbody components

  • Worn upholstery

  • Transmission fluid leak

Ownership History

Per the seller, the car spent time in California before they purchased it in 2004.

Included Items

  • Jensen handbook

  • Workshop manuals

  • Parts catalogue

  • Spare parts

  • Carter Thermo-Quad carburetor

  • Ler Jet 8-track player

Additional Information

  • From the seller: “I have owned the car since 2004, and it has been garaged that entire time. This car is a California car, so no rust, but the transmission does leak; I just check the fluid level periodically before a drive.”

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

22-Years-Owned 1974 Jensen Interceptor III

Current bid
Allgears
Allgears
$8,000
Seller
DK_pzroa3
DK_pzroa3
EndingFri, Sep 25 at 6:00 PM UTC
Bids14
Views6,517

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