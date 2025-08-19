Description

The Jensen Interceptor is a hand-built grand touring car that was styled by Carrozzeria Touring of Italy and produced by Jensen Motors near Birmingham, England, between 1966 and 1976. The Mark III, introduced in 1971, featured GKN alloy wheels and air conditioning as standard options, and it was powered by a Chrysler-sourced 440ci.

This ‘74 example was acquired approximately 22 years ago by the seller, who notes the tires were replaced last year, and an Edelbrock carburetor has been fitted in place of the factory Carter Thermo-Quad. The car is finished in silver over brown leather and features a three-speed automatic transmission, power-assisted disc brakes, Jaeger instrumentation, and an Alpine CD stereo.

This 1974 Jensen Interceptor Mark III is now offered with a Jensen handbook, workshop manuals, a parts catalogue, spare parts, and a clean Oregon title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Long-term ownership

440ci V8 engine

Edelbrock carburetor

Silver over brown leather

Pioneer CD stereo

Factory Equipment

Three-speed automatic transmission

Power-assisted disc brakes

Jaeger instrumentation

15” GKN alloy wheels

Modifications

Edelbrock carburetor

Alpine CD stereo

Servicing

The seller states that the tires were replaced in 2025.

Known Imperfections

Air conditioning inoperative

Corrosion on underbody components

Worn upholstery

Transmission fluid leak

Ownership History

Per the seller, the car spent time in California before they purchased it in 2004.

Included Items

Jensen handbook

Workshop manuals

Parts catalogue

Spare parts

Carter Thermo-Quad carburetor

Ler Jet 8-track player

Additional Information