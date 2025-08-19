22-Years-Owned 1974 Jensen Interceptor III
Ending Fri, Sep 25 at 6:00 PM UTC
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Description
The Jensen Interceptor is a hand-built grand touring car that was styled by Carrozzeria Touring of Italy and produced by Jensen Motors near Birmingham, England, between 1966 and 1976. The Mark III, introduced in 1971, featured GKN alloy wheels and air conditioning as standard options, and it was powered by a Chrysler-sourced 440ci.
This ‘74 example was acquired approximately 22 years ago by the seller, who notes the tires were replaced last year, and an Edelbrock carburetor has been fitted in place of the factory Carter Thermo-Quad. The car is finished in silver over brown leather and features a three-speed automatic transmission, power-assisted disc brakes, Jaeger instrumentation, and an Alpine CD stereo.
This 1974 Jensen Interceptor Mark III is now offered with a Jensen handbook, workshop manuals, a parts catalogue, spare parts, and a clean Oregon title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Long-term ownership
440ci V8 engine
Edelbrock carburetor
Silver over brown leather
Pioneer CD stereo
Factory Equipment
Three-speed automatic transmission
Power-assisted disc brakes
Jaeger instrumentation
15” GKN alloy wheels
Modifications
Edelbrock carburetor
Alpine CD stereo
Servicing
The seller states that the tires were replaced in 2025.
Known Imperfections
Air conditioning inoperative
Corrosion on underbody components
Worn upholstery
Transmission fluid leak
Ownership History
Per the seller, the car spent time in California before they purchased it in 2004.
Included Items
Jensen handbook
Workshop manuals
Parts catalogue
Spare parts
Carter Thermo-Quad carburetor
Ler Jet 8-track player
Additional Information
From the seller: “I have owned the car since 2004, and it has been garaged that entire time. This car is a California car, so no rust, but the transmission does leak; I just check the fluid level periodically before a drive.”
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.