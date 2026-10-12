Auction ended.

Fuel-Injected 350-Powered 1974 Chevrolet Nova 2 Door Coupe

Sold for on 10/12/26
Result
Fuel-Injected 350-Powered 1974 Chevrolet Nova 2 Door Coupe
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Ended Oct 12, 2026 at 7:00 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1X27D4L172424
Mileage indicated1,500 Miles TMU
LocationHouston, Texas
Engine350ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorYellow
Interior colorYellow/Black

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Video gallery

1974 Chevrolet Nova 2 Door Coupe Walkaround
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1974 Chevrolet Nova 2 Door Coupe Driving
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Description

1974 marked the final and highest-volume year for the third-generation Nova, with production surpassing 390,000 units — a testament to how well the model's handsome, semi-fastback styling, introduced back in 1968, had aged. That sheetmetal carried into 1974 with only minor updates: larger parking lights, a new grille emblem, and bigger bumpers to meet federal standards. The Turbo-Fire 350ci V8 remained the top available engine for buyers who wanted V8 performance in Chevrolet's compact platform.

This example combines the Coupe's style with modernized performance and convenience features. It’s been refinished in yellow and given the SS treatment, including SS emblems and black stripes on the hood and trunk lid. And polished 15” aftermarket wheels complement its re-chromed bumpers.

Power is supplied by a drivetrain featuring a modified, fuel-injected 350ci small-block V8 and a three-speed TH-350 automatic transmission. And the interior has been reupholstered in yellow and black, with a Dakota Digital dash, a custom steering wheel, a digital EFI controller, air conditioning, and an exhaust cutout toggle switch to enjoy the choppy aftermarket cam at full volume.

This 1974 Chevrolet Nova 2 Door Coupe is now offered with a clean Texas title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • Refinished in yellow with black stripes and a black vinyl top

  • Reupholstered in yellow and black

  • 15” wheels

  • Fuel-injected 350ci Chevrolet V8

  • 3-speed automatic transmission

  • Dakota Digital gauge cluster

  • Air conditioning components

Factory Equipment

  • X-body platform

  • Front coil, rear leaf spring suspension

  • Front disc, rear drum brakes

  • Ball race steering

Modifications

  • Exterior:

    • Refinished in yellow with early-style black stripes

    • Replacement bumpers without rubber strips

    • 15” Weld wheels

    • Halo-style headlights

  • Engine:

    • 350ci V8

    • Holley finned air cleaner and valve covers

    • FiTech electronic fuel injection system

    • Edelbrock aluminum intake manifold

    • Performance camshaft

    • Headers and dual exhaust system with electric cutouts and polished tips

    • MSD ignition

    • Summit Racing serpentine belt drive system with billet pulleys

    • Aluminum radiator with electric fan

  • Transmission:

    • TH-350 automatic

  • Interior:

    • Reupholstered seats and door panels

    • Dakota Digital gauges

    • Aftermarket steering wheel

    • FiTech EFI system controller

    • Modern stock-location head unit with rear deck-mounted speakers

Servicing

The seller reports that the following items have been replaced:

  • Battery, starter, spark plugs, and fuel pump

  • Cylinder heads

  • Bumpers

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the 1974 Chevrolet Nova 2 Door Coupe are presented in the gallery

  • Dent in passenger side fender

  • Paint chips on body

Ownership History

From the seller, “This Nova stands out from the crowd with matching black and yellow on the outside and the inside. The A/C works, and you can flip a switch for the electric exhaust cutouts to hear that cam chop.”

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Fuel-Injected 350-Powered 1974 Chevrolet Nova 2 Door Coupe

Sold to
Garfield
Garfield
$17,655
Seller
RS_079c6j
RS_079c6j
EndedOct 12, 2026 at 7:00 PM UTC
Bids26
Views10,181

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