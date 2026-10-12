Fuel-Injected 350-Powered 1974 Chevrolet Nova 2 Door Coupe
Ended Oct 12, 2026 at 7:00 PM UTC
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Description
1974 marked the final and highest-volume year for the third-generation Nova, with production surpassing 390,000 units — a testament to how well the model's handsome, semi-fastback styling, introduced back in 1968, had aged. That sheetmetal carried into 1974 with only minor updates: larger parking lights, a new grille emblem, and bigger bumpers to meet federal standards. The Turbo-Fire 350ci V8 remained the top available engine for buyers who wanted V8 performance in Chevrolet's compact platform.
This example combines the Coupe's style with modernized performance and convenience features. It’s been refinished in yellow and given the SS treatment, including SS emblems and black stripes on the hood and trunk lid. And polished 15” aftermarket wheels complement its re-chromed bumpers.
Power is supplied by a drivetrain featuring a modified, fuel-injected 350ci small-block V8 and a three-speed TH-350 automatic transmission. And the interior has been reupholstered in yellow and black, with a Dakota Digital dash, a custom steering wheel, a digital EFI controller, air conditioning, and an exhaust cutout toggle switch to enjoy the choppy aftermarket cam at full volume.
This 1974 Chevrolet Nova 2 Door Coupe is now offered with a clean Texas title in the seller's name.
Highlights
Refinished in yellow with black stripes and a black vinyl top
Reupholstered in yellow and black
15” wheels
Fuel-injected 350ci Chevrolet V8
3-speed automatic transmission
Dakota Digital gauge cluster
Air conditioning components
Factory Equipment
X-body platform
Front coil, rear leaf spring suspension
Front disc, rear drum brakes
Ball race steering
Modifications
Exterior:
Refinished in yellow with early-style black stripes
Replacement bumpers without rubber strips
15” Weld wheels
Halo-style headlights
Engine:
350ci V8
Holley finned air cleaner and valve covers
FiTech electronic fuel injection system
Edelbrock aluminum intake manifold
Performance camshaft
Headers and dual exhaust system with electric cutouts and polished tips
MSD ignition
Summit Racing serpentine belt drive system with billet pulleys
Aluminum radiator with electric fan
Transmission:
TH-350 automatic
Interior:
Reupholstered seats and door panels
Dakota Digital gauges
Aftermarket steering wheel
FiTech EFI system controller
Modern stock-location head unit with rear deck-mounted speakers
Servicing
The seller reports that the following items have been replaced:
Battery, starter, spark plugs, and fuel pump
Cylinder heads
Bumpers
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the 1974 Chevrolet Nova 2 Door Coupe are presented in the gallery
Dent in passenger side fender
Paint chips on body
Ownership History
From the seller, “This Nova stands out from the crowd with matching black and yellow on the outside and the inside. The A/C works, and you can flip a switch for the electric exhaust cutouts to hear that cam chop.”
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.