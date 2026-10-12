Description

1974 marked the final and highest-volume year for the third-generation Nova, with production surpassing 390,000 units — a testament to how well the model's handsome, semi-fastback styling, introduced back in 1968, had aged. That sheetmetal carried into 1974 with only minor updates: larger parking lights, a new grille emblem, and bigger bumpers to meet federal standards. The Turbo-Fire 350ci V8 remained the top available engine for buyers who wanted V8 performance in Chevrolet's compact platform.

This example combines the Coupe's style with modernized performance and convenience features. It’s been refinished in yellow and given the SS treatment, including SS emblems and black stripes on the hood and trunk lid. And polished 15” aftermarket wheels complement its re-chromed bumpers.

Power is supplied by a drivetrain featuring a modified, fuel-injected 350ci small-block V8 and a three-speed TH-350 automatic transmission. And the interior has been reupholstered in yellow and black, with a Dakota Digital dash, a custom steering wheel, a digital EFI controller, air conditioning, and an exhaust cutout toggle switch to enjoy the choppy aftermarket cam at full volume.

This 1974 Chevrolet Nova 2 Door Coupe is now offered with a clean Texas title in the seller's name.

Highlights

Refinished in yellow with black stripes and a black vinyl top

Reupholstered in yellow and black

15” wheels

Fuel-injected 350ci Chevrolet V8

3-speed automatic transmission

Dakota Digital gauge cluster

Air conditioning components

Factory Equipment

X-body platform

Front coil, rear leaf spring suspension

Front disc, rear drum brakes

Ball race steering

Modifications

Exterior: Refinished in yellow with early-style black stripes Replacement bumpers without rubber strips 15” Weld wheels Halo-style headlights

Engine: 350ci V8 Holley finned air cleaner and valve covers FiTech electronic fuel injection system Edelbrock aluminum intake manifold Performance camshaft Headers and dual exhaust system with electric cutouts and polished tips MSD ignition Summit Racing serpentine belt drive system with billet pulleys Aluminum radiator with electric fan

Transmission: TH-350 automatic

Interior : Reupholstered seats and door panels Dakota Digital gauges Aftermarket steering wheel FiTech EFI system controller Modern stock-location head unit with rear deck-mounted speakers



Servicing

The seller reports that the following items have been replaced:

Battery, starter, spark plugs, and fuel pump

Cylinder heads

Bumpers

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the 1974 Chevrolet Nova 2 Door Coupe are presented in the gallery

Dent in passenger side fender

Paint chips on body

Ownership History

From the seller, “This Nova stands out from the crowd with matching black and yellow on the outside and the inside. The A/C works, and you can flip a switch for the electric exhaust cutouts to hear that cam chop.”