One-Family-Owned 1974 Buick LeSabre Luxus Convertible

1 day
$7,000
One-Family-Owned 1974 Buick LeSabre Luxus Convertible
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All photos (69)

Ending Fri, Sep 11 at 6:40 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN4P67H4Y171132
Mileage indicated83,400 Miles TMU
LocationPortland, Maine
Engine350ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleFull size, Convertible
Exterior colorWhite
Interior colorWhite & Red

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Video gallery

1974 Buick LeSabre Convertible Top Operating Up
Play
1974 Buick LeSabre Convertible Walkaround Part 1
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1974 Buick LeSabre Convertible Walkaround Part 2
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1974 Buick LeSabre Convertible Cold Start
Play

Description

In 1974, Buick only had one full sized “B-Body” car in its lineup, the LeSabre. Replacing both the Centurion and Custom, the LeSabre Luxus was the ultimate expression of mid-70s American luxury vehicles, often referred to as land-yachts.

This Malaise-era ‘74 Buick was purchased new by the parents of the seller, who notes that they chose the car as the U.S. auto industry began phasing out convertibles due to anticipated federal rollover safety standards. The standards never came to fruition, but the threat did stop manufacturers from producing convertibles between 1976 and 1981. The car is finished in white with a matching power-operated soft top over red and white upholstery and is powered by a 350ci V8 paired with a three-speed automatic transmission. Equipment includes power-assisted front disc brakes, power steering, and an analog clock.

This 1974 Buick LeSabre Luxus convertible is now offered with a convertible top boot, manufacturer’s literature, two sets of keys, partial service records, and Maine registration.

Highlights

  • One-family ownership

  • Power-operated soft top

  • Power-assisted front disc brakes

  • Power steering

Factory Equipment

  • White over red and white upholstery

  • Analog clock

  • AM/FM radio

  • Woodgrain dashboard trim

  • 15” steel wheels with full covers

  • Glass rear window with defroster

Servicing & Documentation

Per documents viewable in the gallery, the following services have been performed:

  • 2025

    • Oil pressure switch replaced

  • 2023

    • Oil change

    • Battery replaced

    • Tie rods replaced

    • Tires replaced

    • Alignment performed

    • Carburetor cleaned

    • Valve cover gaskets replaced

  • 2022

    • Convertible top relay replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Up-close images detailing the condition of the vehicle are viewable in the gallery

  • Radio inoperative

  • Air conditioning inoperative

Ownership History

The car was purchased new by the seller’s parents. A redacted copy of the 1974 New York title is provided in the gallery.

Included Items

  • Manufacturer’s literature

  • Two sets of keys

  • Partial service records

  • Convertible top boot

Additional Information

  • The vehicle is being sold on its Maine registration, which serves as the ownership documentation in Maine.

  • From the seller: “The car has never been driven in the winter or exposed to salt. It has never been in an accident, has minimal rust on the undercarriage, and it runs well.”

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

One-Family-Owned 1974 Buick LeSabre Luxus Convertible

Current bid
DanielRighter_dca0
DanielRighter_dca0
$7,000
Seller
scottygal
scottygal
EndingFri, Sep 11 at 6:40 PM UTC
Bids22
Views8,990

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