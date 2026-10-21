Auction ended.

One-Family-Owned 1973 Mercedes-Benz 450SL

No reserve
Sold for on 10/21/26
Result
One-Family-Owned 1973 Mercedes-Benz 450SL
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Ended Oct 21, 2026 at 6:50 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN10704412010366
Mileage indicated115,300 Miles TMU
LocationBrooklyn, New York
Engine Fuel-Injected 4.5L M117 V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorWhite
Interior colorBlack

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced for the 1972 model year, the R107-generation Mercedes-Benz SL combined V8 performance, open-air touring capability, and the marque's renowned engineering quality in a handsome roadster package. The model would go on to become one of Mercedes-Benz's most successful and enduring designs, remaining in production for nearly two decades. Early examples are particularly notable for their simpler styling and lighter curb weight.

This 1973 Mercedes-Benz 450SL is an early North American spec example powered by a 4.5L M117 V8 equipped with Bosch D-Jetronic fuel injection and paired with a three-speed automatic transmission. Finished in white over a black leather interior, the car is equipped with a black soft top, a body-color removable hardtop, power windows, 14" wheels with painted and polished covers, four-wheel disc brakes, and a Sony cassette stereo. Additional details include fog lights, a power antenna, dual exhaust outlets, and bright trim.

According to the seller, this 450SL has remained within the same family from new. The seller reports maintenance over the years, including a rebuilt transmission, replacement radiator, fuel pump, recently replaced tires, and more. The cabin was also reportedly reupholstered approximately ten years ago, at which time a replacement soft top was installed.

Located in Brooklyn, New York, this 1973 Mercedes-Benz 450SL is now offered at no reserve with an owner's manual, spare tire, toolkit, and a clean Maryland title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • One family owned since new

  • Bosch D-Jetronic fuel injected 4.5L M117 V8 paired with a 3-speed automatic transmission

  • Finished in white over a reupholstered black leather interior

  • Body-color removable hardtop and replacement black soft top

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (10704412010366) decodes as:

    • 107 – R107 roadster chassis

    • 044 – 450SL model designation

    • 1 – Left-hand-drive configuration

    • 2 – Automatic transmission

    • 010366 – Sequential production number

  • According to the accompanying purchase order, this 450SL came equipped with the following:

    • 735 – Astral Silver Metallic paint

    • 161 – Black MB-Tex upholstery

    • 466 – Central locking system

    • 502 – Right-side exterior mirror

    • 513 – Europa stereo radio

    • 580 – Air conditioning

    • 583 – Power windows (front only)

    • 593 – Tinted glass

    • 740 – Black convertible soft top

Modifications

  • Sony cassette stereo

Servicing

According to the seller and some documented records, the following service work has been performed:

  • 2025: Oil change performed and a replacement set of General tires installed

  • 2024: Tune-up performed, all fluids replaced, and ignition distributor points replaced

  • 2022: Electronic control unit replaced, all eight fuel injectors replaced, and alternator rebuilt

  • 2018: PerTronix Ignitor electronic ignition conversion installed along with a replacement ballast resistor and ignition coil; rear differential resealed

  • Interior reupholstered and replacement soft top installed approximately ten years ago

  • Transmission rebuilt

  • Radiator and cooling fan blade replaced

  • Fuel pump, alternator, blower motor, and windshield washer motor replaced

  • Power steering box rebuilt

  • Driver-side window glass and window motor replaced

  • Additional maintenance reportedly includes suspension bushing replacement, exhaust repairs, and routine tune-ups

Known Imperfections

  • Rust visible in the lower fenders and rocker panels

  • Paint chips on front fascia and along rear door edges

  • Paint cracking on the lower valance

  • Air conditioning inoperable

  • Driver side window regulator teeth are worn

Ownership History

From the seller: “This is a first-year North American-production 450SL that remained in my family’s ownership from new. Originally purchased in Beverly Hills, California, the car spent much of its life garaged in the Washington, D.C., area and has benefited from extensive maintenance and upkeep throughout its ownership. Complete service records accompany the sale. The car was also fully reupholstered approximately ten years ago, at which time a new soft top was installed. As an early 1973 example, it predates the larger federally mandated impact bumpers and other later safety-related changes, retaining the slimmer chrome bumpers and period lap-belt restraint system that make these early R107 models especially desirable among collectors.”

Included Items

  • Handles for hard and soft top installation

  • Original purchase order

  • Some service records

  • Owner's manual

  • Spare tire

  • Toolkit

  • 4 keys

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1973 Mercedes-Benz 450SL

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

One-Family-Owned 1973 Mercedes-Benz 450SL · No reserve

Sold to
Chellomar
Chellomar
$7,250
Seller
RR_450SL
RR_450SL
EndedOct 21, 2026 at 6:50 PM UTC
Bids5
Views5,775

Comments & bids

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Chellomar's avatar
Chellomar
Oct 21 at 6:46 PM
$6,750bid placed 
JJO's avatar
JJO
Oct 21 at 4:57 PM
$6,000bid placed 
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Mchase84
Oct 15 at 6:38 PM
$5,750bid placed 
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GB_1952
Oct 9 at 1:36 PM
$5,250bid placed 
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RoderickLoss_nrmc
Oct 7 at 6:50 PM
$5,000bid placed 

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