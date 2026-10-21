One-Family-Owned 1973 Mercedes-Benz 450SL
Ended Oct 21, 2026 at 6:50 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Introduced for the 1972 model year, the R107-generation Mercedes-Benz SL combined V8 performance, open-air touring capability, and the marque's renowned engineering quality in a handsome roadster package. The model would go on to become one of Mercedes-Benz's most successful and enduring designs, remaining in production for nearly two decades. Early examples are particularly notable for their simpler styling and lighter curb weight.
This 1973 Mercedes-Benz 450SL is an early North American spec example powered by a 4.5L M117 V8 equipped with Bosch D-Jetronic fuel injection and paired with a three-speed automatic transmission. Finished in white over a black leather interior, the car is equipped with a black soft top, a body-color removable hardtop, power windows, 14" wheels with painted and polished covers, four-wheel disc brakes, and a Sony cassette stereo. Additional details include fog lights, a power antenna, dual exhaust outlets, and bright trim.
According to the seller, this 450SL has remained within the same family from new. The seller reports maintenance over the years, including a rebuilt transmission, replacement radiator, fuel pump, recently replaced tires, and more. The cabin was also reportedly reupholstered approximately ten years ago, at which time a replacement soft top was installed.
Located in Brooklyn, New York, this 1973 Mercedes-Benz 450SL is now offered at no reserve with an owner's manual, spare tire, toolkit, and a clean Maryland title in the seller's name.
Highlights
One family owned since new
Bosch D-Jetronic fuel injected 4.5L M117 V8 paired with a 3-speed automatic transmission
Finished in white over a reupholstered black leather interior
Body-color removable hardtop and replacement black soft top
Factory Equipment
The chassis number (10704412010366) decodes as:
107 – R107 roadster chassis
044 – 450SL model designation
1 – Left-hand-drive configuration
2 – Automatic transmission
010366 – Sequential production number
According to the accompanying purchase order, this 450SL came equipped with the following:
735 – Astral Silver Metallic paint
161 – Black MB-Tex upholstery
466 – Central locking system
502 – Right-side exterior mirror
513 – Europa stereo radio
580 – Air conditioning
583 – Power windows (front only)
593 – Tinted glass
740 – Black convertible soft top
Modifications
Sony cassette stereo
Servicing
According to the seller and some documented records, the following service work has been performed:
2025: Oil change performed and a replacement set of General tires installed
2024: Tune-up performed, all fluids replaced, and ignition distributor points replaced
2022: Electronic control unit replaced, all eight fuel injectors replaced, and alternator rebuilt
2018: PerTronix Ignitor electronic ignition conversion installed along with a replacement ballast resistor and ignition coil; rear differential resealed
Interior reupholstered and replacement soft top installed approximately ten years ago
Transmission rebuilt
Radiator and cooling fan blade replaced
Fuel pump, alternator, blower motor, and windshield washer motor replaced
Power steering box rebuilt
Driver-side window glass and window motor replaced
Additional maintenance reportedly includes suspension bushing replacement, exhaust repairs, and routine tune-ups
Known Imperfections
Rust visible in the lower fenders and rocker panels
Paint chips on front fascia and along rear door edges
Paint cracking on the lower valance
Air conditioning inoperable
Driver side window regulator teeth are worn
Ownership History
From the seller: “This is a first-year North American-production 450SL that remained in my family’s ownership from new. Originally purchased in Beverly Hills, California, the car spent much of its life garaged in the Washington, D.C., area and has benefited from extensive maintenance and upkeep throughout its ownership. Complete service records accompany the sale. The car was also fully reupholstered approximately ten years ago, at which time a new soft top was installed. As an early 1973 example, it predates the larger federally mandated impact bumpers and other later safety-related changes, retaining the slimmer chrome bumpers and period lap-belt restraint system that make these early R107 models especially desirable among collectors.”
Included Items
Handles for hard and soft top installation
Original purchase order
Some service records
Owner's manual
Spare tire
Toolkit
4 keys
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.