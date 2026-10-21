Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced for the 1972 model year, the R107-generation Mercedes-Benz SL combined V8 performance, open-air touring capability, and the marque's renowned engineering quality in a handsome roadster package. The model would go on to become one of Mercedes-Benz's most successful and enduring designs, remaining in production for nearly two decades. Early examples are particularly notable for their simpler styling and lighter curb weight.

This 1973 Mercedes-Benz 450SL is an early North American spec example powered by a 4.5L M117 V8 equipped with Bosch D-Jetronic fuel injection and paired with a three-speed automatic transmission. Finished in white over a black leather interior, the car is equipped with a black soft top, a body-color removable hardtop, power windows, 14" wheels with painted and polished covers, four-wheel disc brakes, and a Sony cassette stereo. Additional details include fog lights, a power antenna, dual exhaust outlets, and bright trim.

According to the seller, this 450SL has remained within the same family from new. The seller reports maintenance over the years, including a rebuilt transmission, replacement radiator, fuel pump, recently replaced tires, and more. The cabin was also reportedly reupholstered approximately ten years ago, at which time a replacement soft top was installed.

Located in Brooklyn, New York, this 1973 Mercedes-Benz 450SL is now offered at no reserve with an owner's manual, spare tire, toolkit, and a clean Maryland title in the seller's name.

Highlights

One family owned since new

Bosch D-Jetronic fuel injected 4.5L M117 V8 paired with a 3-speed automatic transmission

Finished in white over a reupholstered black leather interior

Body-color removable hardtop and replacement black soft top

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (10704412010366) decodes as: 107 – R107 roadster chassis 044 – 450SL model designation 1 – Left-hand-drive configuration 2 – Automatic transmission 010366 – Sequential production number

According to the accompanying purchase order, this 450SL came equipped with the following: 735 – Astral Silver Metallic paint 161 – Black MB-Tex upholstery 466 – Central locking system 502 – Right-side exterior mirror 513 – Europa stereo radio 580 – Air conditioning 583 – Power windows (front only) 593 – Tinted glass 740 – Black convertible soft top



Modifications

Sony cassette stereo

Servicing

According to the seller and some documented records, the following service work has been performed:

2025: Oil change performed and a replacement set of General tires installed

2024: Tune-up performed, all fluids replaced, and ignition distributor points replaced

2022: Electronic control unit replaced, all eight fuel injectors replaced, and alternator rebuilt

2018: PerTronix Ignitor electronic ignition conversion installed along with a replacement ballast resistor and ignition coil; rear differential resealed

Interior reupholstered and replacement soft top installed approximately ten years ago

Transmission rebuilt

Radiator and cooling fan blade replaced

Fuel pump, alternator, blower motor, and windshield washer motor replaced

Power steering box rebuilt

Driver-side window glass and window motor replaced

Additional maintenance reportedly includes suspension bushing replacement, exhaust repairs, and routine tune-ups

Known Imperfections

Rust visible in the lower fenders and rocker panels

Paint chips on front fascia and along rear door edges

Paint cracking on the lower valance

Air conditioning inoperable

Driver side window regulator teeth are worn

Ownership History

From the seller: “This is a first-year North American-production 450SL that remained in my family’s ownership from new. Originally purchased in Beverly Hills, California, the car spent much of its life garaged in the Washington, D.C., area and has benefited from extensive maintenance and upkeep throughout its ownership. Complete service records accompany the sale. The car was also fully reupholstered approximately ten years ago, at which time a new soft top was installed. As an early 1973 example, it predates the larger federally mandated impact bumpers and other later safety-related changes, retaining the slimmer chrome bumpers and period lap-belt restraint system that make these early R107 models especially desirable among collectors.”

Included Items